The Seitan Phillies — Co-op Sandwich Meets Co-ed Softball

By Collin Lavallee — Acting Manager, Seitan Phillies

Bob Dylan once said, “Cooperative based adult co-ed softball teams with a wheat gluten sandwich-themed nickname are really groovy, man.” Well, maybe he never actually said that, but if he ever has the opportunity to experience a Riverwest Co-Op Grocery and Café Seitan Phillies’ game, then I am sure he will mumble something close to it.

The 2017 Phillies’ season is well under way, and for those of you unacquainted with the team and the league here are a few key points. Founded in 2012 by Sir (pending) Nichali M. Ciaccio, the Phillies’ play slow pitch softball on Thursdays evenings from about mid-May to the end of July at the Pumping Station Softball Field (1311 E Chambers St, Milwaukee, WI 53212). The league is run by Milwaukee Recreation and includes such Riverwest rivals as Dino’s, Tracks, and Colectivo. While the team enjoys snagging a win every now and again, our main goal is to have a rowdy good time, to get our fans involved in our rowdy good time, and to belittle the patriarchal rules enacted by the league.

We are at the halfway mark of the season and would love to see full bleachers for our remaining games. So, bring a friend, a beverage, dancing shoes, and your outdoor voice/cowbell. Join the Seitan Phillies Facebook group for updates!

Remaining schedule:

06/29/2017 6:30PM Seitan Phillies vs Harp & Shamrock

07/06/2017 7:30PM Seitan Phillies vs Dino’s Sliders

07/13/2017 7:30PM Seitan Phillies vs Brew City

07/20/2017 8:30PM Seitan Phillies vs Milwaukee Catholic Home Angels

07/27/2017 6:30PM Seitan Phillies vs Tracks III