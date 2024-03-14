March 2024 11
Currents March Calendar
1 FRIDAY March first
ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce
Bandits on the Run + John Gallagher Jr. 8pm.
$15+
ARTBAR Live Music w/ Noah Hittner, 9pm bar centro Jazz Flux, 8-10:30pm. See website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com BREMEN CAFÉ Drumbalaya INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd Street 10 Year Anniversary Celebration! Opening Reception: DECADA Exhibit by Erico Ortiz, with guest collage artist, Zach Sharrock. 5-8pm. JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. First Friday Drum Circle Gathering with Dr. Colleen Galambos. In person, 1-4pm. JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Nummy + King of Salads (experimental / performance art). 7-10pm, $10 KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30- 10:30am LINNEMAN’S Adorner single release w/ Hanna Simone, B-Free, Pretoria. 8pm. $10 adv -15 doors MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance Party, 9pm, $7 MIRAMAR THEATRE Papadosio w/ Chachuba Night 1 NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St Abby Spencer, 7-10pm. DJ Marcus Angel, 10pm-1am PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every Body, 9:15; African Dance, 6pm RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Foundations w/Tracey. 9-10:15am. SHANK HALL Tyler Ramsey, Jeremy Lister. 8pm. $20 THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has fresh and free produce, organic veggies, eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm UWM PLANETARIUM Laser Show ft. music of Pink Floyd (Dark Side of the Moon), 7-8pm, https://uwm.universitytickets.com/w/ event.aspx?SeriesID=27 THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Diet Lite, w/special guests Motel Breakfast, Ladybird. 8pm. $15-17 2 SATURDAY ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound. 8pm. $15+ ARTBAR Live Music w/Erik
Wennerstrand. 9pm
bar centro TBD
BREMEN CAFÉ Socially Suspect
8:30pm; Secret Menu 9:15pm; PullString
10pm; Well + Good 10:45pm
FALCON BOWL Low Animal / Eudemon /
Courtesy / Killer High Life, door 7, show 7:30,
$8
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd
Street 10 Year Anniversary Celebration! TEN-
-A CABARET featuring Joe Gallo. 7:30pm,
tIckets available online or at the door.
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS Free improvisation sessions, 10amnoon
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.
Casimir’s Church — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly
serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and
53203 zip codes!
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution
hours: 7:30-11:30am
LINNEMAN’S Ten Penny Picassos w/
J.T. & the Congregants. Music starts 8pm. $10
MAD PLANET House Your Body
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS
MARKET, 5305 W Capitol Dr, Thru April
- 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP
benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market
Nutrition Program Vouchers.
MIRAMAR THEATRE Papadosio w/
Chachuba Night 2
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
Shamrock Shuffle on Brady Street, 10am10pm. 12-4: Homerecker. 4-7: Marcus Angel.
7-10: Zovo. 10pm-close: Chex.
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Sound Bath w/
Tyler, 5pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate
Yoga w/Sara, 9-10am. Mat Pilates w/
Christine, 11-11:50am.
SHANK HALL William Fitzsimmons –
15th Anniversary tour of the Sparrow and the
Crow, Baerd. 8pm. $20
STAND FOR PEACE at 76th & Layton
Join with Peace Action of Wisconsin in our
21st year of standing for peace, noon until
1pm
THE COFFEE HOUSE, 2717 E Hampshire
Peace Benefit for Plymouth Church with John
Higgins and David HB Drake, 7:30-9:30 pm
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Buffalo
Nichols, w/special guest Social Caterpillar.
8pm. $18-20
WOODLAND PATTERN in person
Exhibition Reception: Everything Has a Story
(Work by Darlene Wesenberg Rzezotarski).
3-6pm. $Give what you want. On view thru
May 31
3 SUNDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Hold ‘em Poker, 1pm.
Ginmaster Bingo 6-8:30pm. CHARLES ALLIS
ART MUSEUM, 1801 N Prospect Av, Enjoy a
guided hour of yoga from 9-10 a.m. $15 per
session. Learn more and sign-up at www.
charlesallis.org.
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd
Street 10 Year Anniversary Celebration!
Open Canvas — come make art! 2-6pm.
Refreshments provided.
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS Manty Ellis Jam Session, 12-2pm, free
admission
MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunday Open
Decks
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
Patrick Murphy, 12-3pm.
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey, 10-30-11:45am.
SHANK HALL In Theory. 8pm. $25 adv
/ $30 door
TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL, 1150
E Brady Open House, 2-4pm. Get a guided
tour of building and learn about how: The
arts are woven into every day. Learning is
experienced through all senses. Children
don’t spend the majority of their time seated
at a desk and listening to a teacher. They
are actively involved in their own learning.
Students go outside every single day. We
revere and respect all cultures, beliefs and
origins. Immersion in nature is central to our
curriculum, even as an urban school.
THE GIG Bluegrass Jam, 1-4pm
UPTOWNER Wilson Blues Band, starts
around 3:30. Later, Ashley’s Sinful Sunday!
Service Industry Night- A time and a place
for service industry people to come together.
9pm-1am
WOODLAND PATTERN hybrid Concert:
Alternating Currents Live presents Michael
Zerang w/ Michael Bettine. 7-8pm. $15
general; $13 members
4 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic,
8pm. Then Music Open Mic w/ Ouzman
FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 3244 N
Gordon Pl. Milwaukee Meditation: Become a
Friend to the World, 6:30-8pm. $10 suggested
donation.
LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors
7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.
Featured poet: Spanky
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Sarah,
6pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey 6-7:15pm
THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke
All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has
fresh and free produce, organic veggies,
eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain
pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm
UPTOWNER Song-A-Long, 7-10pm
(usually every first Monday, except January)
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s
Wurst Trivia, 6:30-9pm.
5 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karoake 9pm
FALCON BOWL Traditional Tuesdays!
Live music and dancing, featuring Extra
Crispy Brass Band, 8-10pm. 7pm, Open
Swing Dancing with DJ Hot Jazz Cass.
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.
Casimir’s Church — 4-6pm. Proudly serving
the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and 53203
zip codes!
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution
hours: 2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm
MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday.
Milwaukee’s #1 R&B Party – DJ’ed by Mr. New
York. 9pm
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
Bluegrass Whatevers, 7-9pm. Then Karaoke,
9pm-1am
PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every
Body, 9:15; KIS Yoga, 6pm
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday- 10pm
start. Email Uptowner.mke@gmail.com if
you’d like to sign up to spin
WXRW, 104.1FM RIVERWEST RADIO
OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Karen Beaumont
Presents: The Fifth Sharp Line (short story w/
music). On Riverwest Radio, 7pm.
6 WEDNESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia 6:30pm. DJ NME
9pm (bar area); Second Hand Souls 9pm;
Dead Dead Swans 10pm; Greg Rekus 11pm
CHARLES ALLIS ART MUSEUM, 1801 N
Prospect Av, Work at “home” at the Museum
from noon to 3 p.m and enjoy complimentary
coffee and printing. $15 per session. Visit
charlesallis.org for details.
COMPANY BREWING No Tagbacks //
Smoke Free Home // Secondhand Souls //
Bad Year. 10pm. $10 cover
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage —
Doors open and sign-up starts at 7pm. Show
starts at 8pm. Featured performer: Deep
Femme & the Secret Weapon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every
Body, 9:15; Yoga w/Kat, 11am
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate
Yoga w/Sara, 11am-12:30pm. Yoga at Home
online – w/Sara, 6-7:15pm.
SHANK HALL The Coronas. 8pm, $25
THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke
All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has
fresh and free produce, organic veggies,
eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain
pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm
THE GIG Wednesday Night Music, 9pmMidnight
7 THURSDAY
bar centro Jazz Jam Open Mic (every
first Thursday). See website for details:
centrocaferiverwest.com
BREMEN CAFÉ Frank1in 9pm; DJ Fullspin
9:45pm; Wakko 10:30pm; JBeatle 11:30pm
CHARLES ALLIS ART MUSEUM, 1801
N Prospect Av, Enjoy free admission to the
Museum from 10am to 5pm
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Vince
Bushell of the Riverwest Currents: March
2024 issue. In person, 1-4pm.
LINNEMAN’S Max Niemann & the Fellow
Travelers, Jacob Slade, Holy Pinto. 8pm. $10
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
Sultry Soul
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery
Meditation group, 6:30pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga for
Elders & Elders To Be w/Sara. 2-3pm.
Beginning Yoga Course w/Sara. 4:30-5:45pm.
Gentle, Healing & Supportive Yoga w/Tracey
7:30-8:45pm.
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Charlie
Parr, w/special guest Two Runner. 8pm. $20-
25
VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220
N Terrace Av, Enjoy free admission to the
Museum from 10am to 5pm
8 FRIDAY
ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce
Gaines & Wagoner + Glenn Asch & John
Parrott. 8pm. $10+
ARTBAR Live Music w/ Jake Buthman. 9pm. bar centro Lakewaves, 8-10:30pm. See website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com BREMEN CAFÉ Blunt, 10pm. Dicot, 11pm. Disposable Thumbs, 12am. JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Coffeeklatch, social gathering. In person, 1-4pm. KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30- 10:30am LINNEMAN’S Sugo. 7:30pm. $10 MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance Party, 9pm, $7 MIRAMAR THEATRE Twiztid: The Green Book Tour w/ Blaze and ABK in Milwaukee NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St 5 Card Studs, 7-10pm. DJ Zello, 10pm-2am PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every Body, 9:15; African Dance, 6pm RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Foundations w/Tracey. 9-10:15am. SHANK HALL Jay Allen, Presley & Taylor, Bradley Gaskin. 8pm. $30. $75 VIP TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL, 1150 E Brady Coffee, Crafts and Conversation. 8-9:30am. Join Tamarack Parent, Katie Schwarz, and a rotating staff member for coffee, conversation, and a craft! We will meet most 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month right after drop-off in the back room of the Sweet Joy Cafe (1208 E Brady). Bring your own project or we will have one ready for you. TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL, 1150 E Brady Parents/caregivers and their children are invited to join us for our outdoor nature class. 10:30am – Noon. This free class is held at the Riverside Urban Ecology Center. THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has fresh and free produce, organic veggies, eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm UWM PLANETARIUM Laser Show ft. music of Michael Jackson, 7-8pm, https://uwm.universitytickets.com/w/event. aspx?SeriesID=27 THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, w/special guest Shane Guerrette. 8pm. $22-27 9 SATURDAY ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Zach Pietrini Band w/ Listening Party, 8pm. $15+ ARTBAR Live Music w/ The League of
Erics, 9pm
bar centro Suga Blues, 8-10:30pm. See
website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Project
Runway: Big Wigs Edition 2024. A BigWig’s
Pink Wigs runway dance competition with
proceeds going to Susan G. Komen (breast
cancer research, health services and
awareness). Food by Don Arepas Cafe. Starts
3pm.
BREMEN CAFÉ Bremen Bazaar 12-7pm.
Later, BremSin w/ The Brewcity Bombshells.
DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE St. Patrick’s
Day parade starts at noon
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS Stephan Crump (jazz), 7:30-10pm, $20
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS Free improvisation sessions, 10amnoon
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.
Casimir’s Church — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly
serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and
53203 zip codes!
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution
hours: 7:30-11:30am
LINNEMAN’S The Swivels w/ Roxie
Beane, 8pm, $10
MAD PLANET Beyoncé vs Rhianna
Dance Party
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS
MARKET, 5305 W Capitol Dr, Thru April
- 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP
benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market
Nutrition Program Vouchers.
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
FM Rodeo Duo, 3-6pm. Pop Riot, 7-10pm. DJ
Broadway, 10pm-2am
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Martial Arts w/
SamC, 3:30pm
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dances For
Universal Peace, 1-3pm
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Chant and Song
Circle, 7-9pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate
Yoga w/Sara, 9-10am. Mat Pilates w/
Christine, 11-11:50am.
SHANK HALL DERVISH: 30th Annual US
Tour. 8pm. $35
STAND FOR PEACE at St. Paul & Water
Street Join with Peace Action of Wisconsin in
our 21st year of standing for peace, noon until
1pm
THE COFFEE HOUSE, 2717 E Hampshire
Celebrating John King, 7:30-9:30pm
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell The
Moss, w/special guest Michael Marcagi. 8pm,
$21-26
WOODLAND PATTERN hybrid
Poetry Reading & Book Launch: Ae Hee
Lee (ASTERISM) with Olatunde Osinaike,
Mauricio Kilwein Guevara, and Brenda
Cárdenas. 7pm. $Give what you can.
WOODLAND PATTERN in person
MYPL Info Sessions. Milwaukee Youth Poet
Laureat info. 1-3pm.
12 March 2024
MARCH
926 E. Center Street, Milwaukee 53212
2024
Friday March 1 (IN-PERSON)
“First Friday” Drum Circle with
Dr. Colleen Galambos
Tuesday March 5 (RADIO)
Karen Beaumont Presents: The Fifth
Sharp Line (short story with music)
Thursday March 7 (IN-PERSON)
Vince Bushell of Riverwest Currents:
March 2024 Issue
Friday March 8 (IN-PERSON)
Coffee-clutch, social gathering
Tuesday March 12 (RADIO) Interview with a
Fellow Riverwest Radio Host
Thursday March 14 (IN-PERSON)
Tie-Dye, Another Try! Bring your own
item to dye, or dye one of our JGCA
tee shirts
Friday March 15 (IN-PERSON)
March Mid-Month “Me-Time: SelfReflection and Goal-Setting
Tuesday March 19 (RADIO)
“The A.M. Book Report,” On Media
Literacy for Disinformation
Thursday March 21 (IN-PERSON)
Mari-Lynn Young: How to Help Save
our Democracy
Friday March 22 (IN-PERSON)
Artist Talk for current exhibition at JGCA:
“Cities and Souls”
Tuesday March 26 (RADIO)
Karen Beaumont Presents: Chinese
Music and Poetry
Thursday March 28 (IN-PERSON)
DIY Creative: Bring your own project
or use our materials
Frday March 29 (IN-PERSON)
Artist David DaSilva: Reduction
Printmaking Demo
O.W.L. is sponsored by the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts,
along with Bader Philanthropies.
10 SUNDAY — Daylight Savings Time
Begins (Spring Ahead)
ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce
TopHouse with special guest Good Morning
Bedlam, 8pm, $10+
BREMEN CAFÉ Hold ‘em Poker, 1pm.
Ginmaster Bingo 6-8:30pm.
LINNEMAN’S Chris Darby, Heather
Stryka, Never Deadbeat Poets. 2-4pm. $10
MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunday Open
Decks
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
The Ellingtwins, Noon-3pm.
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Milwaukee
Psychedelic Society, 4pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey, 10:30-11:45am.
THE GIG Bluegrass Jam, 1-4pm
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Mihali.
8pm. $20-25
UPTOWNER Wilson Blues Band, starts
around 3:30. Later, Ashley’s Sinful Sunday!
Service Industry Night- A time and a place
for service industry people to come together.
9pm-1am
VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM,
2220 N Terrace Av, Experience a classical
performance featuring some of Milwaukee’s
best musicians with Winterlude at the Villa.
11am to noon. Tickets starting at $10. Visit
villaterrace.org.
11 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic,
8pm. Then Music Open Mic w/ Max (Diet Lite)
FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 3244 N
Gordon Pl. Milwaukee Meditation: Become a
Friend to the World, 6:30-8pm. $10 suggested
donation.
LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors
7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.
Featured poet: Brit Nicole
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey, 6-7:15pm.
THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke
All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has
fresh and free produce, organic veggies,
eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain
pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm
12 TUESDAY
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s
Wurst Trivia, 6:30-9pm.
BREMEN CAFÉ Pinball Tourney 6pm;
later, Karoake at 9pm
FALCON BOWL Traditional Tuesdays!
Live music and dancing, featuring Ole Sam
& the Teardrops, 8-10pm. 7pm, Open Swing
Dancing with DJ Hot Jazz Cass.
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.
Casimir’s Church — 4-6pm. Proudly serving
the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and 53203
zip codes!
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution
hours: 2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm
MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday.
Milwaukee’s #1 R&B Party – DJ’ed by Mr. New
York. 9pm
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
Bluegrass Whatevers, 7-9pm. Then Karaoke,
9pm-1am
PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every
Body, 9:15; KIS Yoga, 6pm
SHANK HALL The Surfrajettes, The
McCharmlys. 8pm, $20.
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell
Dopapod, w/special guest Dizgo. 8pm. $20-
25
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday- 10pm
start. Email Uptowner.mke@gmail.com if
you’d like to sign up to spin
WOODLAND PATTERN in person Ping
Pong Book Club: reading aloud together from
Halal If You Hear Me (the Breakbeat Poets,
Vol. 3), edited by Fatimah Asghar and Safia
Elhillo. 6-7pm, alternating Tuesdays.
WXRW, 104.1FM RIVERWEST RADIO
OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Interview with a
fellow Riverwest radio host. On Riverwest
Radio, 7pm.
13 WEDNESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia 6:30pm. DJ NME,
9pm (bar area)
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage —
Doors open and sign-up starts at 7pm. Show
starts at 8pm. Featured performer: Andrew
Krebs
PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every
Body, 9:15; Yoga w/Kat, 11am
March 2024 13
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate
Yoga w/Sara, 11am-12:30pm. Yoga at Home
online – w/Sara, 6-7:15pm.
SHANK HALL Ike Reilly Assassination,
8pm, $20
THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke
All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has
fresh and free produce, organic veggies,
eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain
pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm
THE GIG Wednesday Night Music, 9pmMidnight
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Sir
Chloe, w/special guest Daffo. 8pm. $18
VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N
Terrace Av, Work at “home” at the Museum
from noon to 3 p.m and enjoy complimentary
coffee and printing. $15 per session. Visit
villaterrace.org for more information.
WOODLAND PATTERN online
Community Group Readshop: The group is
reading from Robin Blaser’s The Holy Forest,
which, spanning five decades, is Blaser’s
highly acclaimed lifelong serial poem.
6-7:15pm. $Give what you can.
14 THURSDAY
ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Rap J
& Riz, 8pm, $10+
bar centro Lynne Arriale, 8-10:30pm. See
website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Tie-dye,
another try! Bring your own item to dye, or dye
one of our JGCA t-shirts. In person, 1-4pm.
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
Maddie Jo, 7-10pm. DJ Marcus Angel, 10pm2am
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery
Meditation group, 6:30pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga for
Elders & Elders To Be w/Sara, 2-3pm.
Beginning Yoga w/Sara, 4:30-5:45pm. Gentle,
Healing & Supportive Yoga w/Tracey, 7:30-
8:45pm.
SHANK HALL Screaming Orphans. 8pm.
$15 adv / $20 door
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Luna,
w/special guest Sam Blasucci. 8pm. $29.50-
34.50
15 FRIDAY
ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Ben
Mulwana + Secret Menu. 8pm. $15+
ARTBAR Live Music w/ Matthew Haeffel Trio, 9pm bar centro Lucas Labeau, 8-10:30pm. See website for details: centrocaferiverwest. com BREMEN CAFÉ Passion Park Fest INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd Street Patchwork Heart Ministry & Inspiration Studios present “Contemporary Living Stations of the Cross”. 7:30pm. JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. March MidMonth “Me Time” — self-reflection and goal setting. In person, 1-4pm. JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jon Ailabouni (jazz), 8-10pm, $15 KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30- 10:30am LINNEMAN’S Yum Yum Cult, Mortgage Freeman, Wisconsin Space Program, In Shining Armour. Music starts 8pm. $10 MAD PLANET Live music all night long. Salford Lads Club (a tribute to Morrisey and the Smiths), plus Substance 101 plays New Order. With DJ Paul H. Doors & dance party at 8pm. MIRAMAR THEATRE Infekt Presents: Veggie Friends Tour NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St Joe McAlpine, 7-10pm. DJ Miho, 10pm-2am PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every Body, 9:15; African Dance, 6pm RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Foundations w/Tracey. 9-10:15am. SHANK HALL Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts, Louie and the Flashbombs. 8pm, $15 THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has fresh and free produce, organic veggies, eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm UWM PLANETARIUM Laser Show ft. music of David Bowie, 7-8pm, https:// uwm.universitytickets.com/w/event. aspx?SeriesID=27 THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Sleepy Gaucho “True Love Corridor” album + vinyl release show, w/special guests Ellie Jackson, Moonglow. 8pm. $15-20 16 SATURDAY ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Taiyamo Denku + Guerrilla Ghost + Dukalion. 8pm. $12+ ARTBAR 20th Anniversary Artists Party!
Have you displayed your art at ArtBar? Well this is a Party for Artist’s who have shown their art at ArtBar sometime in the
last 20 years. From 2004 to 2024. Attire:
Color my World. Enjoy Free Drinks! from
6pm-8pm. Eat a Fabulous Buffet! Win Door
Prizes Galore! Register online for an invite
at artbarwonderland.com. Space is limited,
register today. Open to the Public at 9pm. Live
Music by Jazz Flux Quartet, 9pm
bar centro Milwaukee Jazz Institute
Night, 8-10:30pm. See website for details:
centrocaferiverwest.com
BREMEN CAFÉ Passion Park Fest
CHARLES ALLIS ART MUSEUM, 1801
N Prospect Av, Enjoy a guided tour of the
Allis and experience Milwaukee history
alongside world class art. $25 per person.
Visit charlesallis.org for tickets.
DANCEWORKS STUDIO THEATER,
1661 N Water St. Danceworks DanceLAB
presents: Get It Out There. A biannual
showcase of works in progress by both
emerging and established artists, with a
spectrum of genres on display including
contemporary dance, dance theatre,
poetry, and music composition. Shows at
5:30 and 8pm. Tickets available at https://
danceworksmke.org/purchase-tickets/
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd
Street Patchwork Heart Ministry & Inspiration
Studios present “Contemporary Living
Stations of the Cross”. 7:30pm.
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS Free improvisation sessions, 10amnoon
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.
Casimir’s Church — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly
serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and
53203 zip codes!
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution
hours: 7:30-11:30am
LINNEMAN’S MKE MUSIC NIGHT
LXX: Fightin’ Bob, Triptych, Hi/Jack, Jesse
Frewerd. 7:30pm. $5 adv / $10 door
LION’S TOOTH, 2421 S Kinnickinnic
QWERTY Quarterly Happy Hour #4, 5-7pm
MAD PLANET Nineties by Nature
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS
MARKET, 5305 W Capitol Dr, Thru April
- 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP
benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market
Nutrition Program Vouchers.
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
Two Hearty Party, Noon-3pm. Joe Wray,
7-10pm. DJ Homerecker, 10pm-2am
OLD GERMAN BEER HALL (Hofbrau
Haus), 1009 N Old World Third Street (MLK
Drive) Squeezettes, 8:30-11:30pm
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Martial Arts w/
SamC, 3:30pm
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Acro Yoga Group,
12-2 pm
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Kirtan and
Satsang w/ David Eber, 6:30 – 8:30pm
RIVERSIDE UNIVERSITY HIGH
SCHOOL, 1615 E Locust St 2024 Bike
Bazaar, 9am-3pm. $5 adult /$3 youth online.
https://mps.hometownticketing.com/embed/
event/1877. $10 for 9am early entry. Kids 12
and under are FREE!
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate
Yoga w/Sara, 9-10am. Mat Pilates w/
Christine, 11-11:50am.
SHANK HALL U2 Zoo: Milwaukee’s U2
Tribute Band. 8pm. $12 adv / $15 door
STAND FOR PEACE at Capitol & Oakland
Join with Peace Action of Wisconsin in our
21st year of standing for peace, noon until
1pm
THE COFFEE HOUSE, 2717 E Hampshire
Green Sails with Tom Martinsen, 7:30-9:30pm
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Them
Coulee Boys. 8pm. $18-20
WOODLAND PATTERN hybrid
Reading: Diana Khoi Nguyen, Cindy Juyoung
Ok, and Nikki Wallschlaeger. 7pm. $Give
what you can
17 SUNDAY — St. Patrick’s Day
BREMEN CAFÉ Hold ‘em Poker, 1pm.
Ginmaster Bingo 6-8:30pm.
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd
Street Patchwork Heart Ministry & Inspiration
Studios present “Contemporary Living
Stations of the Cross”. 2pm
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR
THE ARTS Hanami + David Lord (jazz /
experimental), 7-10pm, $15
LINNEMAN’S Planned Parenthood
Benefit ft. Eccentric Acoustic, Paul Smith &
Andy Jehly. 3-5:30pm. Suggested donation:
$10
MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunday Open
Decks
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
Jake Stenzler, Noon-3pm. Ewan McKracken,
3-6pm.
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey, 10:30-11:45am.
SHANK HALL Zepparella. 8pm. $25
THE GIG Bluegrass Jam, 1-4pm
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Mia X
Ally. 8pm. $25-30
UPTOWNER Wilson Blues Band, starts
around 3:30. Later, Ashley’s Sinful Sunday!
Service Industry Night- A time and a place
for service industry people to come together.
9pm-1am
18 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic, 8pm.
Then Music Open Mic w/ Parker (Social Cig)
FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 3244 N
Gordon Pl. Milwaukee Meditation: Become a
Friend to the World, 6:30-8pm. $10 suggested
donation.
LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors
7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.
Featured poet: Chet Garrett
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Sarah,
6pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey, 6-7:15pm.
THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke
All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has
fresh and free produce, organic veggies,
eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain
pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell
Probably A Podcast Live With Shannon Ford.
8pm. $45-55.
19 TUESDAY — First Day of Spring
(Vernal Equinox)
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s
Wurst Trivia, 6:30-9pm.
BREMEN CAFÉ Karoake 9pm
FALCON BOWL Traditional Tuesdays!
Live music and dancing, featuring Sliphorn
Jazz Band, 8-10pm. 7pm, Open Swing
Dancing with DJ Hot Jazz Cass.
FIRST DAY OF SPRING –
Vernal Equinox
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.
Casimir’s Church — 4-6pm. Proudly serving
the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and 53203
zip codes!
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution
hours: 2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm
MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday.
Milwaukee’s #1 R&B Party – DJ’ed by Mr. New
York. 9pm
NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St
Bluegrass Whatevers, 7-9pm. Then Karaoke,
9pm-1am
PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every
Body, 9:15; KIS Yoga, 6pm
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday- 10pm
start. Email Uptowner.mke@gmail.com if
you’d like to sign up to spin
WXRW, 104.1FM RIVERWEST RADIO
OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. The AM Book
Report: On Media Literacy for Disinformation.
On Riverwest Radio, 7pm.
20 WEDNESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia 6:30pm. DJ NME,
9pm (bar area)
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage —
Doors open and sign-up starts at 7pm. Show
starts at 8pm. Featured performer: Sean
Anderson
PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every
Body, 9:15; Yoga w/Kat, 11am
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Equinox Song
Circle (tentative)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate
Yoga w/Sara, 11am-12:30pm. Yoga at Home
online – w/Sara, 6-7:15pm.
THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke
All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has
fresh and free produce, organic veggies,
eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain
pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm
THE GIG Wednesday Night Music, 9pmMidnight
VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N
Terrace Av, Work at “home” at the Museum
from noon to 3 p.m and enjoy complimentary
coffee and printing. $15 per session. Visit
villaterrace.org for more information.
21 THURSDAY
ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Mike
Munson w/ The Traveling Suitcase, 8pm,
$12+
ARTBAR Falling Star Comedy Night, 9pm bar centro Jazzy Joan (every third Thursday), 8-10:30pm. See website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Mari-Lynn Young: How To Help Save Our Democracy. In person, 1-4pm. NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St Tim Gleason, 4-7pm. PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery Meditation group, 6:30pm RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga for Elders & Elders To Be w/Sara, 2-3pm. Beginning Yoga w/Sara, 4:30-5:45pm. Gentle, Healing & Supportive Yoga w/Tracey, 7:30- 8:45pm. SHANK HALL Davy Knowles, Candy Cigarette. 8pm. $20 22 FRIDAY ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce John Forrest and the Model Citizens + North Warren. 8pm, $10+ ARTBAR Live Music w/ Scott Bravo.
9pm.
bar centro BD Greer & The Gents,
8-10:30pm. See website for details:
centrocaferiverwest.com
BREMEN CAFÉ Nothing of Consequence,
9pm. Hipnotic Jerks, 10pm.
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Artist talk for
current exhibition, Cities and Souls. In person,
1-4pm.
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30-
10:30am
LINNEMAN’S The Panoptics, Lobi,
Ssaann. 9pm. $10
MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance
Party, 9pm, $7
PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every
Body, 9:15; African Dance, 6pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey. 9-10:15am.
SHANK HALL The Taxmen. 8pm. $15
TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL, 1150
E Brady Coffee, Crafts and Conversation.
8-9:30am. Join Tamarack Parent, Katie
Schwarz, and a rotating staff member for
coffee, conversation, and a craft! We will
meet most 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month
right after drop-off in the back room of the
Sweet Joy C
TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL, 1150
E Brady Parents/caregivers and their children
are invited to join us for our outdoor nature
class. 10:30am – Noon. This free class is held
at the Riverside Urban Ecology Center.
THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke
All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has
fresh and free produce, organic veggies,
eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain
pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm
UWM PLANETARIUM Laser Show
ft. music of the 80s, 7-8pm, https://
uwm.universitytickets.com/w/event.
aspx?SeriesID=27
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell
Jackopierce. 8pm. $30-35
23 SATURDAY
ART*BAR Live Music w/ King Ropes,
9pm
bar centro Elevator Jazz, 8-10:30pm. See
website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS Jonah Parzen-Johnson + Ric Ollman /
Eli Smith + TBD (experimental / free improv).
7-10pm, $10
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS Free improvisation sessions, 10amnoon
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.
Casimir’s Church — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly
serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and
53203 zip codes!
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution
hours: 7:30-11:30am
LINNEMAN’S Wonderful Bluffer,
Rainbow Cobra, Simple Syrup. 7pm. $12
MAD PLANET Nine Inch Nails vs Ministry
vs Nitzer Ebb Dance Party
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS
MARKET, 5305 W Capitol Dr, Thru April
- 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP
benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market
Nutrition Program Vouchers.
MIRAMAR THEATRE Mikrodot + Salty:
Dose of Salt Tour
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Martial Arts w/
SamC, 3:30pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate
Yoga w/Sara, 9-10am. Mat Pilates w/
Christine, 11-11:50am. SOMA Breathwork w/
Sarah, 2-4pm.
SHANK HALL The Guitar Titans Tribute
featuring Tallan, Dean Arndt and Mitch
Mitchell. 8pm. $15 adv / $20 door
STAND FOR PEACE at MLK Drive &
North Avenue Join with Peace Action of
Wisconsin in our 21st year of standing for
peace, noon until 1pm
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Circles
Around The Sun x Mikaela Davis and
Southern Star. 7pm. $25-27
UWM PLANETARIUM Northern Lights,
2-3pm. . $6 general. $5 UWM students.
WOODLAND PATTERN hybrid Poetry
Reading: Julian Talamantez Brolaski. 7pm.
$Give what you can.
WOODLAND PATTERN in person
Writing Workshop: The Luminous Mind:
Waking up the Poet Inside with Julian
Talamantez Brolaski. 1-4pm. $75 general /
$67 members
24 — SUNDAY (Palm Sunday)
ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce
Cloudbelly + Wandering Nerve + Shell Bells.
8pm. $12+
BREMEN CAFÉ Hold ‘em Poker, 1pm.
Ginmaster Bingo 6-8:30pm.
LINNEMAN’S School of Rock Shorewood
Showcase. 1:30-4pm. Free!
MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunday Open
Decks
PALM SUNDAY
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey, 10:30-11:45am.
SHANK HALL Art Of Anarchy, Siin. 8pm.
$25
SHANK HALL The Orwells. 8pm, $20
THE GIG Bluegrass Jam, 1-4pm
UPTOWNER Wilson Blues Band, starts
around 3:30. Later, Ashley’s Sinful Sunday!
Service Industry Night- A time and a place
for service industry people to come together.
9pm-1am
25 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic,
8pm. Then Music Open Mic w/ Phil
FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 3244 N
Gordon Pl. Milwaukee Meditation: Become a
Friend to the World, 6:30-8pm. $10 suggested
donation.
LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors
7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.
Featured poet: Liv Yang
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Sarah,
6pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey, 6-7:15pm.
THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke
All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has
fresh and free produce, organic veggies,
eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain
pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm
26 TUESDAY
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s
Wurst Trivia, 6:30-9pm.
BREMEN CAFÉ Karoake 9pm
FALCON BOWL Traditional Tuesdays!
Live music and dancing, featuring TBD,
8-10pm. 7pm, Open Swing Dancing with DJ
Hot Jazz Cass.
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.
Casimir’s Church — 4-6pm. Proudly serving
the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and 53203
zip codes!
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution
hours: 2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm
MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday.
Milwaukee’s #1 R&B Party – DJ’ed by Mr. New
York. 9pm
PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every
Body, 9:15; KIS Yoga, 6pm
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday- 10pm
start. Email Uptowner.mke@gmail.com if
you’d like to sign up to spin
WOODLAND PATTER in person Ping
Pong Book Club: reading aloud together from
Halal If You Hear Me (the Breakbeat Poets,
Vol. 3), edited by Fatimah Asghar and Safia
Elhillo. 6-7pm, alternating Tuesdays.
WXRW, 104.1FM RIVERWEST RADIO
OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Karen Beaumont
Presents: Chinese Music and Poetry. On
Riverwest Radio, 7pm.
27 WEDNESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia 6:30pm. DJ NME,
9pm (bar area)
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage
— Doors open and sign-up starts at 7pm.
Show starts at 8pm. Featured performer: The
Taxmen
PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every
Body, 9:15; Yoga w/Kat, 11am
PINK HOUSE STUDIO PlayOut! 6pm
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Social
Connections meeting, 6pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate
Yoga w/Sara, 11am-12:30pm. Yoga at Home
online – w/Sara, 6-7:15pm.
SHANK HALL Rett Madison. 8pm. $15
THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke
All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has
fresh and free produce, organic veggies,
eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain
pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm
THE GIG Grateful Dead Night, 9pmMidnight
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Sun
June and Wild Pink. 8pm. $20-25
UWM PLANETARIUM A Night in Jordan,
7-8pm. Experience stars, stories, and cultural
perspectives in Jordan. UWM’s very own Dr.
Ahmad Abdelhadi will talk about his country,
culture, and connections to the night sky.
Enjoy coffee and treats after the program. $6
general, $5 UWM student.
VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N
Terrace Av, Work at “home” at the Museum
from noon to 3 p.m and enjoy complimentary
coffee and printing. $15 per session. Visit
villaterrace.org for more information.
WOODLAND PATTERN online
Community Group Readshop: The group is
reading from Robin Blaser’s The Holy Forest,
which, spanning five decades, is Blaser’s
highly acclaimed lifelong serial poem.
6-7:15pm. $Give what you can.
28 THURSDAY
ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce The
Panoptics: Unplugged at Anodyne feat. Valley
Fox and Nate John Herlache. 8pm. $10+
bar centro Ambient Piano, 8-10:30pm.
See website for details: centrocaferiverwest.
com.
BREMEN CAFÉ Iron Pizza (tentative)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. DIY Creative
— bring your own project or use our matierals.
In person, 1-4pm.
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery
Meditation group, 6:30pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga for
Elders & Elders To Be w/Sara, 2-3pm.
Beginning Yoga w/Sara, 4:30-5:45pm. Gentle,
Healing & Supportive Yoga w/Tracey, 7:30-
8:45pm.
VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N
Terrace Av, Explore 100 years of Milwaukee
history with a guided tour of this iconic
lakeside landmark. Visit villaterrace.org for
tickets
29 FRIDAY (Good Friday)
ART*BAR ArtCandy7 Art Show Opening,
live music tba. 9pm
bar centro Holly Haebig & Friends,
8-10:30pm. See website for details:
centrocaferiverwest.com
BREMEN CAFÉ Wausau 10pm; Logan
Lamers 10:30pm; Paradox Ultra 11:10pm;
Matthew Black 11:50pm
GOOD FRIDAY
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Artist
David DaSilva — reduction printmaking
demonstration. In person, 1-4pm.
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30-
10:30am
LINNEMAN’S Half Moon Hideaway,
Torcado. 8pm, $10
MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance
Party, 9pm, $7
PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every
Body, 9:15; African Dance, 6pm
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey. 9-10:15am.
SHANK HALL Very Garcia: A Jerry Garcia
Tribute. 8pm. $15 adv / $20 door
THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke
All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has
fresh and free produce, organic veggies,
eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain
pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm
UWM PLANETARIUM Laser Show
ft. music of the 90s, 7-8pm, https://
uwm.universitytickets.com/w/event.
aspx?SeriesID=27
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Darren
Rita. 8pm. $15
WOODLAND PATTERN *in person* Open
Mic: resound return. 7pm. $Give What You
Can. Every last Friday.
30 SATURDAY
ART*BAR Live Music w/ Lindsay Shanks,
9pm
bar centro Heirloom, 8-10:30pm. See
website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com
FALCON BOWL Jump the Bluff; Flying
Medusa; Certain Stars. 7pm, $10
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS Kwaj + TBD (hip hop). 7-10pm, cover
charge TBA.
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE
ARTS Free improvisation sessions, 10amnoon
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.
Casimir’s Church — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly
serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and
53203 zip codes!
KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,
924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution
hours: 7:30-11:30am
LINNEMAN’S The Rock-A-Dials w/ The
Bourbon Jockeys. 8pm. $10
MAD PLANET live bands Hot Like Mars
(Chicago) and Social Gig (Milwaukee)
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS
MARKET, 5305 W Capitol Dr, Thru April
- 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP
benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market
Nutrition Program Vouchers.
MIRAMAR THEATRE Vampa – Ruvlo
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Martial Arts w/
SamC, 3:30pm
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Song Circle,
7-9pm (tentative)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate
Yoga w/Sara, 9-10am. Mat Pilates w/
Christine, 11-11:50am. SOMA Breathwork w/
Sarah, 2-4pm.
SHANK HALL Steve Forbert, Jill Sobule.
8pm.
STAND FOR PEACE at Cesar Chavez
(16th) and Greenfield Avenue Join with
Peace Action of Wisconsin in our 21st year of
standing for peace, noon until 1pm
THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell The
Verve Pipe, w/special guests Goran and
Morgan of The Gufs. 8pm. $30+
UWM PLANETARIUM Solar System
Expedition, 2-3pm. Special matinee program
taking audiences on an interactive tour of
our cosmic neighborhood, the solar system.
Includes an indoor stargazing session of the
night sky. $6 general, $5 UWM student.
31 SUNDAY — Easter
BREMEN CAFÉ Hold ‘em Poker, 1pm.
Ginmaster Bingo 6-8:30pm.
EASTER SUNDAY
MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunday Open
Decks
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga
Foundations w/Tracey, 10:30-11:45am.
UPTOWNER Wilson Blues Band, starts
around 3:30. Later, Ashley’s Sinful Sunday!
Service Industry Night- A time and a place
for service industry people to come together.
9pm-1am