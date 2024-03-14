March 2024 11

Listen to Riverwest Radio –Your Neighborhood RadioActive Station, FM 104.1



Currents March Calendar

1 FRIDAY March first

ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce

Bandits on the Run + John Gallagher Jr. 8pm.

$15+

ARTBAR Live Music w/ Noah Hittner, 9pm bar centro Jazz Flux, 8-10:30pm. See website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com BREMEN CAFÉ Drumbalaya INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd Street 10 Year Anniversary Celebration! Opening Reception: DECADA Exhibit by Erico Ortiz, with guest collage artist, Zach Sharrock. 5-8pm. JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. First Friday Drum Circle Gathering with Dr. Colleen Galambos. In person, 1-4pm. JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Nummy + King of Salads (experimental / performance art). 7-10pm, $10 KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30- 10:30am LINNEMAN’S Adorner single release w/ Hanna Simone, B-Free, Pretoria. 8pm. $10 adv -15 doors MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance Party, 9pm, $7 MIRAMAR THEATRE Papadosio w/ Chachuba Night 1 NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St Abby Spencer, 7-10pm. DJ Marcus Angel, 10pm-1am PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every Body, 9:15; African Dance, 6pm RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Foundations w/Tracey. 9-10:15am. SHANK HALL Tyler Ramsey, Jeremy Lister. 8pm. $20 THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has fresh and free produce, organic veggies, eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm UWM PLANETARIUM Laser Show ft. music of Pink Floyd (Dark Side of the Moon), 7-8pm, https://uwm.universitytickets.com/w/ event.aspx?SeriesID=27 THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Diet Lite, w/special guests Motel Breakfast, Ladybird. 8pm. $15-17 2 SATURDAY ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound. 8pm. $15+ ARTBAR Live Music w/Erik

Wennerstrand. 9pm

bar centro TBD

BREMEN CAFÉ Socially Suspect

8:30pm; Secret Menu 9:15pm; PullString

10pm; Well + Good 10:45pm

FALCON BOWL Low Animal / Eudemon /

Courtesy / Killer High Life, door 7, show 7:30,

$8

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street 10 Year Anniversary Celebration! TEN-

-A CABARET featuring Joe Gallo. 7:30pm,

tIckets available online or at the door.

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS Free improvisation sessions, 10amnoon

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.

Casimir’s Church — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 7:30-11:30am

LINNEMAN’S Ten Penny Picassos w/

J.T. & the Congregants. Music starts 8pm. $10

MAD PLANET House Your Body

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS

MARKET, 5305 W Capitol Dr, Thru April

9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP

benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market

Nutrition Program Vouchers.

MIRAMAR THEATRE Papadosio w/

Chachuba Night 2

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

Shamrock Shuffle on Brady Street, 10am10pm. 12-4: Homerecker. 4-7: Marcus Angel.

7-10: Zovo. 10pm-close: Chex.

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Sound Bath w/

Tyler, 5pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate

Yoga w/Sara, 9-10am. Mat Pilates w/

Christine, 11-11:50am.

SHANK HALL William Fitzsimmons –

15th Anniversary tour of the Sparrow and the

Crow, Baerd. 8pm. $20

STAND FOR PEACE at 76th & Layton

Join with Peace Action of Wisconsin in our

21st year of standing for peace, noon until

1pm

THE COFFEE HOUSE, 2717 E Hampshire

Peace Benefit for Plymouth Church with John

Higgins and David HB Drake, 7:30-9:30 pm

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Buffalo

Nichols, w/special guest Social Caterpillar.

8pm. $18-20

WOODLAND PATTERN in person

Exhibition Reception: Everything Has a Story

(Work by Darlene Wesenberg Rzezotarski).

3-6pm. $Give what you want. On view thru

May 31

3 SUNDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Hold ‘em Poker, 1pm.

Ginmaster Bingo 6-8:30pm. CHARLES ALLIS

ART MUSEUM, 1801 N Prospect Av, Enjoy a

guided hour of yoga from 9-10 a.m. $15 per

session. Learn more and sign-up at www.

charlesallis.org.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street 10 Year Anniversary Celebration!

Open Canvas — come make art! 2-6pm.

Refreshments provided.

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS Manty Ellis Jam Session, 12-2pm, free

admission

MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunday Open

Decks

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

Patrick Murphy, 12-3pm.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey, 10-30-11:45am.

SHANK HALL In Theory. 8pm. $25 adv

/ $30 door

TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL, 1150

E Brady Open House, 2-4pm. Get a guided

tour of building and learn about how: The

arts are woven into every day. Learning is

experienced through all senses. Children

don’t spend the majority of their time seated

at a desk and listening to a teacher. They

are actively involved in their own learning.

Students go outside every single day. We

revere and respect all cultures, beliefs and

origins. Immersion in nature is central to our

curriculum, even as an urban school.

THE GIG Bluegrass Jam, 1-4pm

UPTOWNER Wilson Blues Band, starts

around 3:30. Later, Ashley’s Sinful Sunday!

Service Industry Night- A time and a place

for service industry people to come together.

9pm-1am

WOODLAND PATTERN hybrid Concert:

Alternating Currents Live presents Michael

Zerang w/ Michael Bettine. 7-8pm. $15

general; $13 members

4 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic,

8pm. Then Music Open Mic w/ Ouzman

FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 3244 N

Gordon Pl. Milwaukee Meditation: Become a

Friend to the World, 6:30-8pm. $10 suggested

donation.

LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors

7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.

Featured poet: Spanky

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Sarah,

6pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey 6-7:15pm

THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke

All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has

fresh and free produce, organic veggies,

eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain

pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm

UPTOWNER Song-A-Long, 7-10pm

(usually every first Monday, except January)

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s

Wurst Trivia, 6:30-9pm.

5 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karoake 9pm

FALCON BOWL Traditional Tuesdays!

Live music and dancing, featuring Extra

Crispy Brass Band, 8-10pm. 7pm, Open

Swing Dancing with DJ Hot Jazz Cass.

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.

Casimir’s Church — 4-6pm. Proudly serving

the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and 53203

zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday.

Milwaukee’s #1 R&B Party – DJ’ed by Mr. New

York. 9pm

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

Bluegrass Whatevers, 7-9pm. Then Karaoke,

9pm-1am

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every

Body, 9:15; KIS Yoga, 6pm

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday- 10pm

start. Email Uptowner.mke@gmail.com if

you’d like to sign up to spin

WXRW, 104.1FM RIVERWEST RADIO

OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Karen Beaumont

Presents: The Fifth Sharp Line (short story w/

music). On Riverwest Radio, 7pm.

6 WEDNESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia 6:30pm. DJ NME

9pm (bar area); Second Hand Souls 9pm;

Dead Dead Swans 10pm; Greg Rekus 11pm

CHARLES ALLIS ART MUSEUM, 1801 N

Prospect Av, Work at “home” at the Museum

from noon to 3 p.m and enjoy complimentary

coffee and printing. $15 per session. Visit

charlesallis.org for details.

COMPANY BREWING No Tagbacks //

Smoke Free Home // Secondhand Souls //

Bad Year. 10pm. $10 cover

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage —

Doors open and sign-up starts at 7pm. Show

starts at 8pm. Featured performer: Deep

Femme & the Secret Weapon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every

Body, 9:15; Yoga w/Kat, 11am

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate

Yoga w/Sara, 11am-12:30pm. Yoga at Home

online – w/Sara, 6-7:15pm.

SHANK HALL The Coronas. 8pm, $25

THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke

All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has

fresh and free produce, organic veggies,

eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain

pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm

THE GIG Wednesday Night Music, 9pmMidnight

7 THURSDAY

bar centro Jazz Jam Open Mic (every

first Thursday). See website for details:

centrocaferiverwest.com

BREMEN CAFÉ Frank1in 9pm; DJ Fullspin

9:45pm; Wakko 10:30pm; JBeatle 11:30pm

CHARLES ALLIS ART MUSEUM, 1801

N Prospect Av, Enjoy free admission to the

Museum from 10am to 5pm

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Vince

Bushell of the Riverwest Currents: March

2024 issue. In person, 1-4pm.

LINNEMAN’S Max Niemann & the Fellow

Travelers, Jacob Slade, Holy Pinto. 8pm. $10

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

Sultry Soul

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery

Meditation group, 6:30pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga for

Elders & Elders To Be w/Sara. 2-3pm.

Beginning Yoga Course w/Sara. 4:30-5:45pm.

Gentle, Healing & Supportive Yoga w/Tracey

7:30-8:45pm.

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Charlie

Parr, w/special guest Two Runner. 8pm. $20-

25

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220

N Terrace Av, Enjoy free admission to the

Museum from 10am to 5pm

8 FRIDAY

ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce

Gaines & Wagoner + Glenn Asch & John

Parrott. 8pm. $10+

ARTBAR Live Music w/ Jake Buthman. 9pm. bar centro Lakewaves, 8-10:30pm. See website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com BREMEN CAFÉ Blunt, 10pm. Dicot, 11pm. Disposable Thumbs, 12am. JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Coffeeklatch, social gathering. In person, 1-4pm. KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30- 10:30am LINNEMAN’S Sugo. 7:30pm. $10 MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance Party, 9pm, $7 MIRAMAR THEATRE Twiztid: The Green Book Tour w/ Blaze and ABK in Milwaukee NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St 5 Card Studs, 7-10pm. DJ Zello, 10pm-2am PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every Body, 9:15; African Dance, 6pm RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Foundations w/Tracey. 9-10:15am. SHANK HALL Jay Allen, Presley & Taylor, Bradley Gaskin. 8pm. $30. $75 VIP TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL, 1150 E Brady Coffee, Crafts and Conversation. 8-9:30am. Join Tamarack Parent, Katie Schwarz, and a rotating staff member for coffee, conversation, and a craft! We will meet most 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month right after drop-off in the back room of the Sweet Joy Cafe (1208 E Brady). Bring your own project or we will have one ready for you. TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL, 1150 E Brady Parents/caregivers and their children are invited to join us for our outdoor nature class. 10:30am – Noon. This free class is held at the Riverside Urban Ecology Center. THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has fresh and free produce, organic veggies, eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm UWM PLANETARIUM Laser Show ft. music of Michael Jackson, 7-8pm, https://uwm.universitytickets.com/w/event. aspx?SeriesID=27 THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, w/special guest Shane Guerrette. 8pm. $22-27 9 SATURDAY ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Zach Pietrini Band w/ Listening Party, 8pm. $15+ ARTBAR Live Music w/ The League of

Erics, 9pm

bar centro Suga Blues, 8-10:30pm. See

website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Project

Runway: Big Wigs Edition 2024. A BigWig’s

Pink Wigs runway dance competition with

proceeds going to Susan G. Komen (breast

cancer research, health services and

awareness). Food by Don Arepas Cafe. Starts

3pm.

BREMEN CAFÉ Bremen Bazaar 12-7pm.

Later, BremSin w/ The Brewcity Bombshells.

DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE St. Patrick’s

Day parade starts at noon

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS Stephan Crump (jazz), 7:30-10pm, $20

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS Free improvisation sessions, 10amnoon

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.

Casimir’s Church — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 7:30-11:30am

LINNEMAN’S The Swivels w/ Roxie

Beane, 8pm, $10

MAD PLANET Beyoncé vs Rhianna

Dance Party

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS

MARKET, 5305 W Capitol Dr, Thru April 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP

benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market

Nutrition Program Vouchers.

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

FM Rodeo Duo, 3-6pm. Pop Riot, 7-10pm. DJ

Broadway, 10pm-2am

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Martial Arts w/

SamC, 3:30pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dances For

Universal Peace, 1-3pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Chant and Song

Circle, 7-9pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate

Yoga w/Sara, 9-10am. Mat Pilates w/

Christine, 11-11:50am.

SHANK HALL DERVISH: 30th Annual US

Tour. 8pm. $35

STAND FOR PEACE at St. Paul & Water

Street Join with Peace Action of Wisconsin in

our 21st year of standing for peace, noon until

1pm

THE COFFEE HOUSE, 2717 E Hampshire

Celebrating John King, 7:30-9:30pm

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell The

Moss, w/special guest Michael Marcagi. 8pm,

$21-26

WOODLAND PATTERN hybrid

Poetry Reading & Book Launch: Ae Hee

Lee (ASTERISM) with Olatunde Osinaike,

Mauricio Kilwein Guevara, and Brenda

Cárdenas. 7pm. $Give what you can.

WOODLAND PATTERN in person

MYPL Info Sessions. Milwaukee Youth Poet

Laureat info. 1-3pm.

12 March 2024

Listen to Riverwest Radio –Your Neighborhood RadioActive Station, FM 104.1

LET US MAKE

YOUR HOME

BEAUTIFUL!

FOR FREE ESTIMATES ON:

Siding,Trimming, Roofing, Chimney Repairs,

Gutters, Cement Work, Driveways, Windows,

Tile Floors/Walls, Senior citizen dicount!

or Whole House Remodeling

GIVE ME A CALL

(414) 350-9363

Licensed, Bonded and Insured

Currents March Calendar

Milwaukee Friends

Meeting (Quakers)

Simplicity • Peace • Integrity

Community • Equality

Sustainability

Sunday Worship

Children’s Program

Childcare

10:15 to 11:15 am

Meeting in person and virtually.

3224 N Gordon Place

(Take Auer east from Humboldt)

Tel. 414-263-2111

www.milwaukeequakers.org

O.W.L. (Older.

Wiser.Local) is a

program created to

serve, enlighten &

educate area seniors

(50 & up). OWL is

sponsored by the Jazz

Gallery Center for the Arts,

and Bader Philanthropies.

TIME: Thursdays &

Fridays 1:00pm – 4:00pm

PLACE: Jazz Gallery Center

for the Arts, 926 E. Center

Street, Milwaukee 53212

All people, ages 50 & up, are

welcome. Gatherings are

free of charge with free

refreshments.

RADIO SHOWS:

Tuesdays 7pm on

Riverwest Radio, WXRW,

104.1 FM. Stream the show

live on riverwestradio.com,

if you can’t get radio

reception. Or listen to the

archive anytime at:

www.riverwestradio.com/

show/owl-older-wiserlocal

MARCH

926 E. Center Street, Milwaukee 53212

2024

Friday March 1 (IN-PERSON)

“First Friday” Drum Circle with

Dr. Colleen Galambos

Tuesday March 5 (RADIO)

Karen Beaumont Presents: The Fifth

Sharp Line (short story with music)

Thursday March 7 (IN-PERSON)

Vince Bushell of Riverwest Currents:

March 2024 Issue

Friday March 8 (IN-PERSON)

Coffee-clutch, social gathering

Tuesday March 12 (RADIO) Interview with a

Fellow Riverwest Radio Host

Thursday March 14 (IN-PERSON)

Tie-Dye, Another Try! Bring your own

item to dye, or dye one of our JGCA

tee shirts

Friday March 15 (IN-PERSON)

March Mid-Month “Me-Time: SelfReflection and Goal-Setting

Tuesday March 19 (RADIO)

“The A.M. Book Report,” On Media

Literacy for Disinformation

Thursday March 21 (IN-PERSON)

Mari-Lynn Young: How to Help Save

our Democracy

Friday March 22 (IN-PERSON)

Artist Talk for current exhibition at JGCA:

“Cities and Souls”

Tuesday March 26 (RADIO)

Karen Beaumont Presents: Chinese

Music and Poetry

Thursday March 28 (IN-PERSON)

DIY Creative: Bring your own project

or use our materials

Frday March 29 (IN-PERSON)

Artist David DaSilva: Reduction

Printmaking Demo

O.W.L. is sponsored by the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts,

along with Bader Philanthropies.

10 SUNDAY — Daylight Savings Time

Begins (Spring Ahead)

ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce

TopHouse with special guest Good Morning

Bedlam, 8pm, $10+

BREMEN CAFÉ Hold ‘em Poker, 1pm.

Ginmaster Bingo 6-8:30pm.

LINNEMAN’S Chris Darby, Heather

Stryka, Never Deadbeat Poets. 2-4pm. $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunday Open

Decks

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

The Ellingtwins, Noon-3pm.

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Milwaukee

Psychedelic Society, 4pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey, 10:30-11:45am.

THE GIG Bluegrass Jam, 1-4pm

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Mihali.

8pm. $20-25

UPTOWNER Wilson Blues Band, starts

around 3:30. Later, Ashley’s Sinful Sunday!

Service Industry Night- A time and a place

for service industry people to come together.

9pm-1am

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM,

2220 N Terrace Av, Experience a classical

performance featuring some of Milwaukee’s

best musicians with Winterlude at the Villa.

11am to noon. Tickets starting at $10. Visit

villaterrace.org.

11 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic,

8pm. Then Music Open Mic w/ Max (Diet Lite)

FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 3244 N

Gordon Pl. Milwaukee Meditation: Become a

Friend to the World, 6:30-8pm. $10 suggested

donation.

LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors

7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.

Featured poet: Brit Nicole

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey, 6-7:15pm.

THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke

All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has

fresh and free produce, organic veggies,

eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain

pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm

12 TUESDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s

Wurst Trivia, 6:30-9pm.

BREMEN CAFÉ Pinball Tourney 6pm;

later, Karoake at 9pm

FALCON BOWL Traditional Tuesdays!

Live music and dancing, featuring Ole Sam

& the Teardrops, 8-10pm. 7pm, Open Swing

Dancing with DJ Hot Jazz Cass.

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.

Casimir’s Church — 4-6pm. Proudly serving

the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and 53203

zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday.

Milwaukee’s #1 R&B Party – DJ’ed by Mr. New

York. 9pm

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

Bluegrass Whatevers, 7-9pm. Then Karaoke,

9pm-1am

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every

Body, 9:15; KIS Yoga, 6pm

SHANK HALL The Surfrajettes, The

McCharmlys. 8pm, $20.

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell

Dopapod, w/special guest Dizgo. 8pm. $20-

25

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday- 10pm

start. Email Uptowner.mke@gmail.com if

you’d like to sign up to spin

WOODLAND PATTERN in person Ping

Pong Book Club: reading aloud together from

Halal If You Hear Me (the Breakbeat Poets,

Vol. 3), edited by Fatimah Asghar and Safia

Elhillo. 6-7pm, alternating Tuesdays.

WXRW, 104.1FM RIVERWEST RADIO

OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Interview with a

fellow Riverwest radio host. On Riverwest

Radio, 7pm.

13 WEDNESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia 6:30pm. DJ NME,

9pm (bar area)

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage —

Doors open and sign-up starts at 7pm. Show

starts at 8pm. Featured performer: Andrew

Krebs

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every

Body, 9:15; Yoga w/Kat, 11am

March 2024 13

Listen to Riverwest Radio –Your Neighborhood RadioActive Station, FM 104.1

Currents March Calendar

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate

Yoga w/Sara, 11am-12:30pm. Yoga at Home

online – w/Sara, 6-7:15pm.

SHANK HALL Ike Reilly Assassination,

8pm, $20

THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke

All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has

fresh and free produce, organic veggies,

eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain

pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm

THE GIG Wednesday Night Music, 9pmMidnight

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Sir

Chloe, w/special guest Daffo. 8pm. $18

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N

Terrace Av, Work at “home” at the Museum

from noon to 3 p.m and enjoy complimentary

coffee and printing. $15 per session. Visit

villaterrace.org for more information.

WOODLAND PATTERN online

Community Group Readshop: The group is

reading from Robin Blaser’s The Holy Forest,

which, spanning five decades, is Blaser’s

highly acclaimed lifelong serial poem.

6-7:15pm. $Give what you can.

14 THURSDAY

ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Rap J

& Riz, 8pm, $10+

bar centro Lynne Arriale, 8-10:30pm. See

website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Tie-dye,

another try! Bring your own item to dye, or dye

one of our JGCA t-shirts. In person, 1-4pm.

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

Maddie Jo, 7-10pm. DJ Marcus Angel, 10pm2am

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery

Meditation group, 6:30pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga for

Elders & Elders To Be w/Sara, 2-3pm.

Beginning Yoga w/Sara, 4:30-5:45pm. Gentle,

Healing & Supportive Yoga w/Tracey, 7:30-

8:45pm.

SHANK HALL Screaming Orphans. 8pm.

$15 adv / $20 door

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Luna,

w/special guest Sam Blasucci. 8pm. $29.50-

34.50

15 FRIDAY

ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Ben

Mulwana + Secret Menu. 8pm. $15+

ARTBAR Live Music w/ Matthew Haeffel Trio, 9pm bar centro Lucas Labeau, 8-10:30pm. See website for details: centrocaferiverwest. com BREMEN CAFÉ Passion Park Fest INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd Street Patchwork Heart Ministry & Inspiration Studios present “Contemporary Living Stations of the Cross”. 7:30pm. JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. March MidMonth “Me Time” — self-reflection and goal setting. In person, 1-4pm. JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jon Ailabouni (jazz), 8-10pm, $15 KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30- 10:30am LINNEMAN’S Yum Yum Cult, Mortgage Freeman, Wisconsin Space Program, In Shining Armour. Music starts 8pm. $10 MAD PLANET Live music all night long. Salford Lads Club (a tribute to Morrisey and the Smiths), plus Substance 101 plays New Order. With DJ Paul H. Doors & dance party at 8pm. MIRAMAR THEATRE Infekt Presents: Veggie Friends Tour NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St Joe McAlpine, 7-10pm. DJ Miho, 10pm-2am PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every Body, 9:15; African Dance, 6pm RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Foundations w/Tracey. 9-10:15am. SHANK HALL Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts, Louie and the Flashbombs. 8pm, $15 THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has fresh and free produce, organic veggies, eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm UWM PLANETARIUM Laser Show ft. music of David Bowie, 7-8pm, https:// uwm.universitytickets.com/w/event. aspx?SeriesID=27 THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Sleepy Gaucho “True Love Corridor” album + vinyl release show, w/special guests Ellie Jackson, Moonglow. 8pm. $15-20 16 SATURDAY ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Taiyamo Denku + Guerrilla Ghost + Dukalion. 8pm. $12+ ARTBAR 20th Anniversary Artists Party!

Have you displayed your art at ArtBar? Well this is a Party for Artist’s who have shown their art at ArtBar sometime in the

last 20 years. From 2004 to 2024. Attire:

Color my World. Enjoy Free Drinks! from

6pm-8pm. Eat a Fabulous Buffet! Win Door

Prizes Galore! Register online for an invite

at artbarwonderland.com. Space is limited,

register today. Open to the Public at 9pm. Live

Music by Jazz Flux Quartet, 9pm

bar centro Milwaukee Jazz Institute

Night, 8-10:30pm. See website for details:

centrocaferiverwest.com

BREMEN CAFÉ Passion Park Fest

CHARLES ALLIS ART MUSEUM, 1801

N Prospect Av, Enjoy a guided tour of the

Allis and experience Milwaukee history

alongside world class art. $25 per person.

Visit charlesallis.org for tickets.

DANCEWORKS STUDIO THEATER,

1661 N Water St. Danceworks DanceLAB

presents: Get It Out There. A biannual

showcase of works in progress by both

emerging and established artists, with a

spectrum of genres on display including

contemporary dance, dance theatre,

poetry, and music composition. Shows at

5:30 and 8pm. Tickets available at https://

danceworksmke.org/purchase-tickets/

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Patchwork Heart Ministry & Inspiration

Studios present “Contemporary Living

Stations of the Cross”. 7:30pm.

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS Free improvisation sessions, 10amnoon

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.

Casimir’s Church — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 7:30-11:30am

LINNEMAN’S MKE MUSIC NIGHT

LXX: Fightin’ Bob, Triptych, Hi/Jack, Jesse

Frewerd. 7:30pm. $5 adv / $10 door

LION’S TOOTH, 2421 S Kinnickinnic

QWERTY Quarterly Happy Hour #4, 5-7pm

MAD PLANET Nineties by Nature

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS

MARKET, 5305 W Capitol Dr, Thru April

9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP

benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market

Nutrition Program Vouchers.

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

Two Hearty Party, Noon-3pm. Joe Wray,

7-10pm. DJ Homerecker, 10pm-2am

OLD GERMAN BEER HALL (Hofbrau

Haus), 1009 N Old World Third Street (MLK

Drive) Squeezettes, 8:30-11:30pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Martial Arts w/

SamC, 3:30pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Acro Yoga Group,

12-2 pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Kirtan and

Satsang w/ David Eber, 6:30 – 8:30pm

RIVERSIDE UNIVERSITY HIGH

SCHOOL, 1615 E Locust St 2024 Bike

Bazaar, 9am-3pm. $5 adult /$3 youth online.

https://mps.hometownticketing.com/embed/

event/1877. $10 for 9am early entry. Kids 12

and under are FREE!

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate

Yoga w/Sara, 9-10am. Mat Pilates w/

Christine, 11-11:50am.

SHANK HALL U2 Zoo: Milwaukee’s U2

Tribute Band. 8pm. $12 adv / $15 door

STAND FOR PEACE at Capitol & Oakland

Join with Peace Action of Wisconsin in our

21st year of standing for peace, noon until

1pm

THE COFFEE HOUSE, 2717 E Hampshire

Green Sails with Tom Martinsen, 7:30-9:30pm

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Them

Coulee Boys. 8pm. $18-20

WOODLAND PATTERN hybrid

Reading: Diana Khoi Nguyen, Cindy Juyoung

Ok, and Nikki Wallschlaeger. 7pm. $Give

what you can

17 SUNDAY — St. Patrick’s Day

BREMEN CAFÉ Hold ‘em Poker, 1pm.

Ginmaster Bingo 6-8:30pm.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Patchwork Heart Ministry & Inspiration

Studios present “Contemporary Living

Stations of the Cross”. 2pm

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR

THE ARTS Hanami + David Lord (jazz /

experimental), 7-10pm, $15

LINNEMAN’S Planned Parenthood

Benefit ft. Eccentric Acoustic, Paul Smith &

Andy Jehly. 3-5:30pm. Suggested donation:

$10

MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunday Open

Decks

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

Jake Stenzler, Noon-3pm. Ewan McKracken,

3-6pm.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey, 10:30-11:45am.

SHANK HALL Zepparella. 8pm. $25

THE GIG Bluegrass Jam, 1-4pm

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Mia X

Ally. 8pm. $25-30

UPTOWNER Wilson Blues Band, starts

around 3:30. Later, Ashley’s Sinful Sunday!

Service Industry Night- A time and a place

for service industry people to come together.

9pm-1am

18 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic, 8pm.

Then Music Open Mic w/ Parker (Social Cig)

FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 3244 N

Gordon Pl. Milwaukee Meditation: Become a

Friend to the World, 6:30-8pm. $10 suggested

donation.

LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors

7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.

Featured poet: Chet Garrett

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Sarah,

6pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey, 6-7:15pm.

THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke

All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has

fresh and free produce, organic veggies,

eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain

pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell

Probably A Podcast Live With Shannon Ford.

8pm. $45-55.

19 TUESDAY — First Day of Spring

(Vernal Equinox)

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s

Wurst Trivia, 6:30-9pm.

BREMEN CAFÉ Karoake 9pm

FALCON BOWL Traditional Tuesdays!

Live music and dancing, featuring Sliphorn

Jazz Band, 8-10pm. 7pm, Open Swing

Dancing with DJ Hot Jazz Cass.

FIRST DAY OF SPRING –

Vernal Equinox

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.

Casimir’s Church — 4-6pm. Proudly serving

the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and 53203

zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday.

Milwaukee’s #1 R&B Party – DJ’ed by Mr. New

York. 9pm

NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St

Bluegrass Whatevers, 7-9pm. Then Karaoke,

9pm-1am

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every

Body, 9:15; KIS Yoga, 6pm

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday- 10pm

start. Email Uptowner.mke@gmail.com if

you’d like to sign up to spin

WXRW, 104.1FM RIVERWEST RADIO

OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. The AM Book

Report: On Media Literacy for Disinformation.

On Riverwest Radio, 7pm.

20 WEDNESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia 6:30pm. DJ NME,

9pm (bar area)

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage —

Doors open and sign-up starts at 7pm. Show

starts at 8pm. Featured performer: Sean

Anderson

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every

Body, 9:15; Yoga w/Kat, 11am

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Equinox Song

Circle (tentative)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate

Yoga w/Sara, 11am-12:30pm. Yoga at Home

online – w/Sara, 6-7:15pm.

THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke

All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has

fresh and free produce, organic veggies,

eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain

pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm

THE GIG Wednesday Night Music, 9pmMidnight

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N

Terrace Av, Work at “home” at the Museum

from noon to 3 p.m and enjoy complimentary

coffee and printing. $15 per session. Visit

villaterrace.org for more information.

21 THURSDAY

ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce Mike

Munson w/ The Traveling Suitcase, 8pm,

$12+

ARTBAR Falling Star Comedy Night, 9pm bar centro Jazzy Joan (every third Thursday), 8-10:30pm. See website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Mari-Lynn Young: How To Help Save Our Democracy. In person, 1-4pm. NASHVILLE NORTH, 1216 E Brady St Tim Gleason, 4-7pm. PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery Meditation group, 6:30pm RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga for Elders & Elders To Be w/Sara, 2-3pm. Beginning Yoga w/Sara, 4:30-5:45pm. Gentle, Healing & Supportive Yoga w/Tracey, 7:30- 8:45pm. SHANK HALL Davy Knowles, Candy Cigarette. 8pm. $20 22 FRIDAY ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce John Forrest and the Model Citizens + North Warren. 8pm, $10+ ARTBAR Live Music w/ Scott Bravo.

9pm.

bar centro BD Greer & The Gents,

8-10:30pm. See website for details:

centrocaferiverwest.com

BREMEN CAFÉ Nothing of Consequence,

9pm. Hipnotic Jerks, 10pm.

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Artist talk for

current exhibition, Cities and Souls. In person,

1-4pm.

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30-

10:30am

LINNEMAN’S The Panoptics, Lobi,

Ssaann. 9pm. $10

MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance

Party, 9pm, $7

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every

Body, 9:15; African Dance, 6pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey. 9-10:15am.

SHANK HALL The Taxmen. 8pm. $15

TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL, 1150

E Brady Coffee, Crafts and Conversation.

8-9:30am. Join Tamarack Parent, Katie

Schwarz, and a rotating staff member for

coffee, conversation, and a craft! We will

meet most 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month

right after drop-off in the back room of the

Sweet Joy C

TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL, 1150

E Brady Parents/caregivers and their children

are invited to join us for our outdoor nature

class. 10:30am – Noon. This free class is held

at the Riverside Urban Ecology Center.

THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke

All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has

fresh and free produce, organic veggies,

eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain

pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm

UWM PLANETARIUM Laser Show

ft. music of the 80s, 7-8pm, https://

uwm.universitytickets.com/w/event.

aspx?SeriesID=27

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell

Jackopierce. 8pm. $30-35

23 SATURDAY

ART*BAR Live Music w/ King Ropes,

9pm

bar centro Elevator Jazz, 8-10:30pm. See

website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS Jonah Parzen-Johnson + Ric Ollman /

Eli Smith + TBD (experimental / free improv).

7-10pm, $10

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS Free improvisation sessions, 10amnoon

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.

Casimir’s Church — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

14 March 2024

Listen to Riverwest Radio –Your Neighborhood RadioActive Station, FM 104.1

riverwest

inn

linneman’s

WARM VIBES, COLD BEER, HOT MUSIC

1001 E. LOCUST LINNEMANS.COM

Supporting

Local, Live

Music for

30 years!

Currents March Calendar

RIVERWEST

GROWN

Houseplants and Garden Center

Local art & unique gifts

3379 N Pierce, corner Pierce & Townsend

Open Wed-Sun, 10am-6pm

414-316-9590

EASTER

SUNDAY

MARCH 31

ST PATRICKS

DAY

SUNDAY

MARCH 17

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 7:30-11:30am

LINNEMAN’S Wonderful Bluffer,

Rainbow Cobra, Simple Syrup. 7pm. $12

MAD PLANET Nine Inch Nails vs Ministry

vs Nitzer Ebb Dance Party

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS

MARKET, 5305 W Capitol Dr, Thru April

9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP

benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market

Nutrition Program Vouchers.

MIRAMAR THEATRE Mikrodot + Salty:

Dose of Salt Tour

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Martial Arts w/

SamC, 3:30pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate

Yoga w/Sara, 9-10am. Mat Pilates w/

Christine, 11-11:50am. SOMA Breathwork w/

Sarah, 2-4pm.

SHANK HALL The Guitar Titans Tribute

featuring Tallan, Dean Arndt and Mitch

Mitchell. 8pm. $15 adv / $20 door

STAND FOR PEACE at MLK Drive &

North Avenue Join with Peace Action of

Wisconsin in our 21st year of standing for

peace, noon until 1pm

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Circles

Around The Sun x Mikaela Davis and

Southern Star. 7pm. $25-27

UWM PLANETARIUM Northern Lights,

2-3pm. . $6 general. $5 UWM students.

WOODLAND PATTERN hybrid Poetry

Reading: Julian Talamantez Brolaski. 7pm.

$Give what you can.

WOODLAND PATTERN in person

Writing Workshop: The Luminous Mind:

Waking up the Poet Inside with Julian

Talamantez Brolaski. 1-4pm. $75 general /

$67 members

24 — SUNDAY (Palm Sunday)

ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce

Cloudbelly + Wandering Nerve + Shell Bells.

8pm. $12+

BREMEN CAFÉ Hold ‘em Poker, 1pm.

Ginmaster Bingo 6-8:30pm.

LINNEMAN’S School of Rock Shorewood

Showcase. 1:30-4pm. Free!

MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunday Open

Decks

PALM SUNDAY

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey, 10:30-11:45am.

SHANK HALL Art Of Anarchy, Siin. 8pm.

$25

SHANK HALL The Orwells. 8pm, $20

THE GIG Bluegrass Jam, 1-4pm

UPTOWNER Wilson Blues Band, starts

around 3:30. Later, Ashley’s Sinful Sunday!

Service Industry Night- A time and a place

for service industry people to come together.

9pm-1am

25 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic,

8pm. Then Music Open Mic w/ Phil

FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 3244 N

Gordon Pl. Milwaukee Meditation: Become a

Friend to the World, 6:30-8pm. $10 suggested

donation.

LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors

7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.

Featured poet: Liv Yang

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Sarah,

6pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey, 6-7:15pm.

THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke

All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has

fresh and free produce, organic veggies,

eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain

pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm

26 TUESDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s

Wurst Trivia, 6:30-9pm.

BREMEN CAFÉ Karoake 9pm

FALCON BOWL Traditional Tuesdays!

Live music and dancing, featuring TBD,

8-10pm. 7pm, Open Swing Dancing with DJ

Hot Jazz Cass.

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.

Casimir’s Church — 4-6pm. Proudly serving

the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and 53203

zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday.

Milwaukee’s #1 R&B Party – DJ’ed by Mr. New

York. 9pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every

Body, 9:15; KIS Yoga, 6pm

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday- 10pm

start. Email Uptowner.mke@gmail.com if

you’d like to sign up to spin

WOODLAND PATTER in person Ping

Pong Book Club: reading aloud together from

Halal If You Hear Me (the Breakbeat Poets,

Vol. 3), edited by Fatimah Asghar and Safia

Elhillo. 6-7pm, alternating Tuesdays.

WXRW, 104.1FM RIVERWEST RADIO

OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Karen Beaumont

Presents: Chinese Music and Poetry. On

Riverwest Radio, 7pm.

27 WEDNESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia 6:30pm. DJ NME,

9pm (bar area)

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage

— Doors open and sign-up starts at 7pm.

Show starts at 8pm. Featured performer: The

Taxmen

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every

Body, 9:15; Yoga w/Kat, 11am

PINK HOUSE STUDIO PlayOut! 6pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Social

Connections meeting, 6pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate

Yoga w/Sara, 11am-12:30pm. Yoga at Home

online – w/Sara, 6-7:15pm.

SHANK HALL Rett Madison. 8pm. $15

THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke

All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has

fresh and free produce, organic veggies,

eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain

pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm

THE GIG Grateful Dead Night, 9pmMidnight

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Sun

June and Wild Pink. 8pm. $20-25

UWM PLANETARIUM A Night in Jordan,

7-8pm. Experience stars, stories, and cultural

perspectives in Jordan. UWM’s very own Dr.

Ahmad Abdelhadi will talk about his country,

culture, and connections to the night sky.

Enjoy coffee and treats after the program. $6

general, $5 UWM student.

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N

Terrace Av, Work at “home” at the Museum

from noon to 3 p.m and enjoy complimentary

coffee and printing. $15 per session. Visit

villaterrace.org for more information.

WOODLAND PATTERN online

Community Group Readshop: The group is

reading from Robin Blaser’s The Holy Forest,

which, spanning five decades, is Blaser’s

highly acclaimed lifelong serial poem.

6-7:15pm. $Give what you can.

28 THURSDAY

ANODYNE COFFEE, 224 W Bruce The

Panoptics: Unplugged at Anodyne feat. Valley

Fox and Nate John Herlache. 8pm. $10+

bar centro Ambient Piano, 8-10:30pm.

See website for details: centrocaferiverwest.

com.

BREMEN CAFÉ Iron Pizza (tentative)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. DIY Creative

— bring your own project or use our matierals.

In person, 1-4pm.

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery

Meditation group, 6:30pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga for

Elders & Elders To Be w/Sara, 2-3pm.

Beginning Yoga w/Sara, 4:30-5:45pm. Gentle,

Healing & Supportive Yoga w/Tracey, 7:30-

8:45pm.

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N

Terrace Av, Explore 100 years of Milwaukee

history with a guided tour of this iconic

lakeside landmark. Visit villaterrace.org for

tickets

29 FRIDAY (Good Friday)

ART*BAR ArtCandy7 Art Show Opening,

live music tba. 9pm

bar centro Holly Haebig & Friends,

8-10:30pm. See website for details:

centrocaferiverwest.com

BREMEN CAFÉ Wausau 10pm; Logan

Lamers 10:30pm; Paradox Ultra 11:10pm;

Matthew Black 11:50pm

GOOD FRIDAY

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS OWL: Older. Wiser. Local. Artist

David DaSilva — reduction printmaking

demonstration. In person, 1-4pm.

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30-

10:30am

LINNEMAN’S Half Moon Hideaway,

Torcado. 8pm, $10

MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance

Party, 9pm, $7

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA 4 Every

Body, 9:15; African Dance, 6pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey. 9-10:15am.

SHANK HALL Very Garcia: A Jerry Garcia

Tribute. 8pm. $15 adv / $20 door

THE GATHERING TABLE, 2nd & Clarke

All Peoples Church’s Gathering Table has

fresh and free produce, organic veggies,

eggs, yogurt, sandwich bread, whole grain

pastas, rice, and so much more! 1-4pm

UWM PLANETARIUM Laser Show

ft. music of the 90s, 7-8pm, https://

uwm.universitytickets.com/w/event.

aspx?SeriesID=27

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell Darren

Rita. 8pm. $15

WOODLAND PATTERN *in person* Open

Mic: resound return. 7pm. $Give What You

Can. Every last Friday.

30 SATURDAY

ART*BAR Live Music w/ Lindsay Shanks,

9pm

bar centro Heirloom, 8-10:30pm. See

website for details: centrocaferiverwest.com

FALCON BOWL Jump the Bluff; Flying

Medusa; Certain Stars. 7pm, $10

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS Kwaj + TBD (hip hop). 7-10pm, cover

charge TBA.

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS Free improvisation sessions, 10amnoon

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St.

Casimir’s Church — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 7:30-11:30am

LINNEMAN’S The Rock-A-Dials w/ The

Bourbon Jockeys. 8pm. $10

MAD PLANET live bands Hot Like Mars

(Chicago) and Social Gig (Milwaukee)

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS

MARKET, 5305 W Capitol Dr, Thru April

9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP

benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market

Nutrition Program Vouchers.

MIRAMAR THEATRE Vampa – Ruvlo

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Martial Arts w/

SamC, 3:30pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Song Circle,

7-9pm (tentative)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate

Yoga w/Sara, 9-10am. Mat Pilates w/

Christine, 11-11:50am. SOMA Breathwork w/

Sarah, 2-4pm.

SHANK HALL Steve Forbert, Jill Sobule.

8pm.

STAND FOR PEACE at Cesar Chavez

(16th) and Greenfield Avenue Join with

Peace Action of Wisconsin in our 21st year of

standing for peace, noon until 1pm

THE VIVARIUM, 1818 N. Farwell The

Verve Pipe, w/special guests Goran and

Morgan of The Gufs. 8pm. $30+

UWM PLANETARIUM Solar System

Expedition, 2-3pm. Special matinee program

taking audiences on an interactive tour of

our cosmic neighborhood, the solar system.

Includes an indoor stargazing session of the

night sky. $6 general, $5 UWM student.

31 SUNDAY — Easter

BREMEN CAFÉ Hold ‘em Poker, 1pm.

Ginmaster Bingo 6-8:30pm.

EASTER SUNDAY

MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunday Open

Decks

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey, 10:30-11:45am.

UPTOWNER Wilson Blues Band, starts

around 3:30. Later, Ashley’s Sinful Sunday!

Service Industry Night- A time and a place

for service industry people to come together.

9pm-1am

Like this: Like Loading...