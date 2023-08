FREE! News You Can Use • Riverwest, Harambee and The East Side

Riverwest Currents

PO Box 716

Milwaukee, WI 53201-0716

Vol 23 Issue 08 August 2023 Contents:

p.12 p.13. p14.-Currents Calendar



2 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

bar centro Jazz Jam – open mic. 8-11pm.

$10

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Valley Fox,

6:30-8:30pm (every first Wednesday)

BREMEN CAFÉ Cronies, Sovereighnty,

Tay Vegaz, TPSHLF

COMPANY BREWING Dungeons &

Dragons every 1st Wed (7pm)

HUBBARD PARK SUMMER SOUNDS,

3565 N Morris Blvd Ms. Jen and the Jellyfish, 6pm. Band of Ringers, 7pm.

LAKE PARK, 2975 N Lake Park Rd, Fox

& Branch, 6:30-7:30pm

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage —

Doors, 7pm. Sign-up, 7:30pm. Show starts

at 8pm. Featured performer: TBA

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in

Action 4 Everybody (9:15-10:30am); Yoga

w/ Kat (11am-Noon)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Basics w/Haley 6pm

SHANK HALL Mo Lowda & The Humble, 8pm, $15

THE GIG Wednesday Night Music Jam,

9pm – 12 am

WASHINGTON PARK WEDNESDAYS, 4599 W Lloyd V Funk & B. Wyzdom.

Happy hour begins @ 5pm. Music begins @

6pm.

WOODLAND PATTERN online

Readshop: The Holy Forest, collected poems of Robin Blaser. 6-7:15pm. $Give what

you can

3 THURSDAY

BACK ROOM @Colectivo/Prospect Brevet, w/special guest Listening Party

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS, 926 E. Center St., Riverwest Elders

OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.) in-person gathering, 1-4pm. Vince Bushell of the Riverwest

Currents: August ‘23 Issue

MIRAMAR THEATRE Lokera Thursdays, Milwaukee’s hottest weekly Latin

night! 9pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery Meditation group, 6:30-8pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle

Yoga, Level 1 w/Sara. 2pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle, Healing, Supportive (7:30pm)

TWO BAR (718 E Burleigh) Speed Vibing,

8pm

WOODLAND PATTERN hybrid Reading: Barbara Wuest and James Lewelling,

7pm, $Give What You Can

WOODLAND PATTERN in person Youth Workshop: MQWP (Milwaukee

Queer Writing Project) Summer Meet-ups.

10am-Noon

4 FRIDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

BACK ROOM @Colectivo/Prospect Matthew Fowler

bar centro Cameron Spann, 8-10:30pm, $10

BREMEN CAFÉ Drumbalaya

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS, 926 E. Center St., Riverwest Elders

OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.) in-person gathering, 1-4pm. First Friday! Drum Circle with Dr.

Colleen Galambos.

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours:

8:30-10:30am

LINNEMAN’S The Nile Club + The Present Age + Mail + Oh Well, OK. 8pm, $10

MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance

Party, 9pm, $7

MIRAMAR THEATRE Brew City Boat Party

nō.54 : Tape B. At Milwaukee Boat Line, 1124

N Old World 3rd

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in Action 4 Everybody (9:15am); African Dance w/

Roxanna and Yaya (6-7:15pm)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga All

Levels w/Tracey 9am

SHANK HALL Seaside Zoo (Grateful

Dead Tribute), 8pm

5 SATURDAY

BACK ROOM @Colectivo/Prospect Nicotine Dolls

bar centro David Hazeltine + Billy Peterson,

8-10:30 pm, $25

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s

Worst Brewery Tour, 12:30 pm.

BREMEN CAFÉ Chapped Lips 9pm,

Mary Jam 10pm, Handmade Wolves 11pm

FALCON BOWL Music by Lack of Reason, Floor Model, and The Mighty Deerlick,

show starts at 8pm

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 7am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

HOUSE OF RAD, 900 E Keefe Steamroller MKE, Noon til 8pm.

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924

E Clarke Food Distribution at St. Casimir’s

Church parking lot — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 7:30-11:30am

OUTREACH COMMUNITY HEALTH

SERVICES Health and resource fair, held at

parking lot of Ebenezer Church, 3132 North

Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Back to school

book bags and supplies; health education and

resources; fresh produce stand; prizes and

raffles; fitness activities. 11am-2pm.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate Yoga, Level 2 w/ Sara (9-10:30am)

SHANK HALL Iona Fyfe, 8pm, $25

STAND FOR PEACE at Port Washington

& Silver Spring Join with Peace Action of Wisconsin in our 20th year of standing for peace,

noon until 1pm

6 SUNDAY

ART*BAR Michelle Korb Live Brunch Show

(Noon)

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect

Baked Shrimp, w/special guest Midnight Crow

BREMEN CAFÉ Bingo w/ Tony 6 –

8:30pm. Later, live music: Sheebie & the Love

Makers 9pm, Lobi 10pm, Toadskin 11pm,

Jenny123 12am

CHARLES ALLIS ART MUSEUM, 1801

N Prospect Av, Devin Drobka Trio, 6-8pm.

Tickets start at $10 for members and students.

Get yours at bit.ly/DrobkaAtTheAllis.

FALCON BOWL Service Industry

Sundays, 6-11pm. $2 games, $2 shoes, $2

Tallboys

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

LANTERNS FOR PEACE, Milwaukee

River Pkwy & Hampton 6-9pm. Annual commemoration of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 6pm, Japanese lantern

making. 7:30 pm, commemrative program.

8:15pm, floating of traditional Japanese Lanterns on the Milwaukee River.

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dance in Kern

Park, 11am-12:30pm. Meet near the tennis

court.

RIVERWEST FARMERS MARKET

On 2700 blk of N. Pierce Street, between Center and Hadley. 10am-3pm.

SHANK HALL 40 oz. to Freedom. 8pm,

$12 adv/$15 doors

UPTOWNER Alex Wilson Blues Band 3pm

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220

N Terrace Av, Guided Yoga on the Terrace,

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. FREE. $10 recommended

donation. Reserve a spot at villaterrace.org.

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220

N Terrace Av, Café Sopra Mare, 10:30 a.m.

12:30 p.m. FREE live music, pastries and

coffee in the courtyard. Donations welcome.

Learn more at villaterrace.org.

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220

N Terrace Av, Plein Air Painting Workshop.

Noon – 2 p.m. Cost $20, all materials provided.

Reserve a spot at bit.ly/PaintingWithCat

WOODLAND PATTERN in person

Getting It Together, a workshop with Edie

Roberts. 1-4pm. $50 general admission. $45

members.

7 MONDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic, 8pm.

Then Music Open Mic w/ Ouzman

LAKE PARK, 2975 N Lake Park Rd, R&B

Cadets, 6:30-8pm

LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors

7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.

Featured poet: Patricia

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle

Yoga w/Sarah (9:30-10:30am); Yoga w/Sarah

(6-7:15pm)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey 6pm

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N

Terrace Av, One Day Women in Art camp for

kids ages 8 -13 years of age. 9am-4pm. Learn

more and register at charlesallis.org.

8 TUESDAY

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect Emily

Wolfe, w/special guest Danger Pins

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s

Worst Trivia, 7pm. At least there’s beer to help

you through it and you have a chance to win a

$10, $20 or $30 gift card!

BREMEN CAFÉ Pinball Tourney 6pm;

later, Karoake w/Trixy Mercury

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St. Casimir’s Church INDOORS — 4-6pm. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday. 21+.

9pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in Action 4 Everybody (9:15am); Keep It Simple

Yoga (6pm)

RIVERWEST ELDERS @ Lake Park Bistro Riverwest Elders’ Wisdom Tuesday, Noon

1:30pm. A Summer Potluck at Lake Park,

2975 N. Lake Park Road. (In the meeting room

below the Bistro patio. Enter driveway from

Newberry Blvd. to parking lot.)

RIVERWEST RADIO WXRW 104.1FM Local

Musician Spotlight: Jabril Yousef (7pm)

SKYLINE MUSIC @Kadish Park, 750 E

North Av, The Screamin’ Cucumbers

UPTOWNER Dave Bayles Trio 7-9pm

WOODLAND PATTERN @Juneau Park, 900

N Prospect Av Poetry in the Park, 6:30pm. Poets: Ish Klein, Byron Cherry, Edie Roberts, Suzanne Rosenblatt. $Give what you can. Bring

your blankets and chairs, snacks and drinks,

and friends for a summer evening of poetry out

by the Solomon Juneau statue.

9 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH, 2600

N 2nd Food distribution in our garden. Free

produce, dairy and much more. Noon-4pm (or

whenever food runs out)

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect Alisa

Amador, w/special guest Hanna Simone

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Traditional

Irish Music Jam Session, 6:30-9pm (every

second Wednesday)

BREMEN CAFÉ The Overmorrow (9pm);

Rat King (9:30pm); Samurai Qui (10:30pm);

COMPANY BREWING Deaf Trivia – with

Returning Quizmaster Joel Mankowski! 7pm

HUBBARD PARK SUMMER SOUNDS,

3565 N Morris Blvd Trapper Schoepp, 6pm.

LAKE PARK, 2975 N Lake Park Rd, Susan Salidor, 6:30-7:30pm

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage —

Doors, 7pm. Sign-up, 7:30pm. Show starts at

8pm. Featured performer: Freddy Penn

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in Action 4 Everybody (9:15-10:30am); Yoga w/ Kat

(11am-Noon)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Basics w/Haley 6pm

SHANK HALL Sundance Head, 8pm, $15

WASHINGTON PARK WEDNESDAYS,

4599 W Lloyd Florentine Opera + Cullah.

Happy hour begins @ 5pm. Music begins @

6pm.

WOODLAND PATTERN in person

Reading Group: Ping Pong Book Club, 6pm

10 THURDSDAY

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect Paul

Cherry & the Mattson 2

BREMEN CAFÉ Johnny Dissent 9:15pm,

Robin Mcdumphy 10pm, D.B. Rouse 10:45pm,

Tail Light Rebillion, 11:30pm

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS, 926 E. Center St., Riverwest Elders

OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.) in-person gathering, 1-4pm. Polish Pajaki-Making Workshop

with Sue Pezanoski Brown

MIRAMAR THEATRE Lokera Thursdays,

Milwaukee’s hottest weekly Latin night! 9pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery Meditation group, 6:30-8pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle

Yoga, Level 1 w/Sara. 2pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle, Healing,

Supportive (7:30pm)

TWO BAR (718 E Burleigh) Speed Vibing,

8pm

11 FRIDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

BACK ROOM @Colectivo/Prospect Mason Jennings

bar centro Heirloom, 8-10:30 pm, $10

BREMEN CAFÉ Hemlock Chaser, Murder

Ballad

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Outskirts Theatre Co presents DOG

SEES GOD (7:30pm)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS, 926 E. Center St., Riverwest Elders

OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.) in-person gathering, 1-4pm. Polish Pajaki-Making Workshop

with Sue Pezanoski Brown (part 2)

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

Volunteer food sort hours: 8:30-10:30am

Listen to Riverwest Radio –Your Neighborhood RadioActive Station, FM 104.1

LINNEMAN’S Harrisongs, The Quiet

Beatle. 8pm, $10

MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance

Party, 9pm, $7

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in

Action 4 Everybody (9:15am); African Dance

w/ Roxanna and Yaya (6-7:15pm); Ecstatic

Dance w/live DJ (7:30-9:45pm);

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga All

Levels w/Tracey 9am

SHANK HALL Forgotten Space, 8pm, $18

adv, $20 doors

WOODLAND PATTERN in person

Screening and Conversation: Bruce’s Dream

Part I, 7pm, $Give What You Can

12 SATURDAY

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect Wonderful Bluffer, w/special guests Barely Civil

and Moonglow

bar centro Jerry Grillo, 8-10:30 pm, $10

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s

Worst Brewery Tour, 12:30 pm.

BREMEN CAFÉ Bremen Bazaar, 12-7pm.

Later, BremSin w/ The Brewcity Bombshells

CENTER STREET DAZE! 25th year!

11am-4pm. Art Cart race at noon.

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 7am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Outskirts Theatre Co presents DOG

SEES GOD (7:30pm)

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St. Casimir’s

Church parking lot — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924

E Clarke Volunteer food distribution hours:

7:30-11:30am

MAD PLANET Live bands doing Bee

Gees versus the Beatles

MIRAMAR THEATRE Yheti + Ternion

Sound + Toadface + Honeybee

OLD GERMAN BEER HALL, 1009

N Old World Third Street (MLK Drive) The

Squeezettes, 8:30-11:30pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Kirtan w/ David

Eber 6:30pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate Yoga, Level 2 w/ Sara (9-10:30am)

SHANK HALL Dead Letter Office (R.E.M.

Tribute), 8pm, $15 adv, $20 doors

STAND FOR PEACE at 27th & National

Join with Peace Action of Wisconsin in our

20th year of standing for peace, noon until

1pm

13 SUNDAY

AMORPHIC BEER, 3700 N Fratney Original Music & Art Showcase (MKE Music Night

LV), 2-8pm. Local musicians playing original

music and local vendors displaying their art &

various collections. Music lineup: 2pm Never

Deadbeat Poets; 4pm Cosmic Lovechild; 5pm

John Lenz; 6pm Max Niemann; 7pm Sleepy

Gaucho.$5 Suggested Donation day of event.

BACK ROOM @Colectivo/Prospect The

Crane Wives, w/special guest The Belle

Weather

BREMEN CAFÉ Bingo w/ Tony 6

8:30pm.

FALCON BOWL Service Industry

Sundays, 6-11pm. $2 games, $2 shoes, $2

Tallboys

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

HOUSE OF R.A.D., 900 E Keefe Printmaking Workshop, Noon til 5pm. Taught by

Marilyn Propp, at AP3 (Anchor Press, Paper &

Print). $100. See anchorpresspaperandprint.

org to sign up.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Outskirts Theatre Co presents DOG

SEES GOD (2pm)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dance in Kern

Park, 11am-12:30pm. Meet near the tennis

court.

RIVERWEST FARMERS MARKET

On 2700 blk of N. Pierce Street, between Center and Hadley. 10am-3pm.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations 10:30am

STATE FAIR – Major Goolsby’s stage The

Squeezettes, 4-7:15pm

UPTOWNER Alex Wilson Blues Band 3pm

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220

N Terrace Av, Guided Yoga on the Terrace,

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. FREE. $10 recommended

donation. Reserve a spot at villaterrace.org.

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N Terrace Av, Café Sopra Mare, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30

p.m. FREE live music, pastries and coffee

in the courtyard. Donations welcome. Learn

more at villaterrace.org.

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N

Terrace Av, Final day of “Mestiere Biennale”

10am – 5pm. See it before it’s gone!

WOODLAND PATTERN @ bar centro (804 E Center) Woodland Pattern’s First

Annual Brunchraiser! 11am – 2pm. Attend

dressed as a poem.

WOODLAND PATTERN at bar centro

BrunchRaiser, 11am-2pm @bar centro,

804 E Center St. A Benefit for Milwaukee’s

Next Generation of Poets.

14 MONDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

bar centro Mark Davis + Charles McPherson,

8-10:30 pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic, 8pm.

Then Music Open Mic w/ Ouzman

CHARLES ALLIS ART MUSEUM, 1801

N Prospect Av, One Day Sculpture camp for

kids ages 8 -13 years of age. 9am-4pm. Learn

more and register at charlesallis.org.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street AUDITIONS. Theatrical Tendencies

TORCH SONG by Harvey Feirstein. 6-9:30

pm

LAKE PARK, 2975 N Lake Park Rd, Jig

Jam, 6:30-8pm

LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors

7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.

Featured poet: Goddess Fruit

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle

Yoga w/Sarah (9:30-10:30am); Yoga w/Sarah

(6-7:15pm)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey 6pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Iyengar Yoga

Studentship w/Tracey 7:30pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Iyengar Yoga

Studentship w/Tracey 7:30pm

15 TUESDAY

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect Zach

Person & Shane Guerrette, w/special guest

Ben Mulwana

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s Worst Trivia, 7pm. At least there’s beer

to help you through it and you have a chance

to win a $10, $20 or $30 gift card!

BREMEN CAFÉ Karoake w/Trixy Mercury

GORDON PARK PAVILION, 2828 N

Humboldt Friends of Gordon Park monthly

(3rd Tuesday) meeting, 6pm. Kickoff event w/

food, drink, and silent auction fundraiser. More

info at Friends of Gordon Park — Facebook

page

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street AUDITIONS. Theatrical Tendencies

TORCH SONG by Harvey Feirstein. 6-9:30

pm

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St. Casimir’s Church INDOORS — 4-6pm. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924

E Clarke Volunteer food distribution hours:

2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday. 21+.

9pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in Action 4 Everybody (9:15am); Keep It Simple

Yoga (6pm)

RIVERWEST RADIO WXRW 104.1FM

Riverwest Elders OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.)

(Radio) Karen Beaumont presents: Peace

(poems and music about peace). Tune in or

stream live at 7pm at riverwestradio.com.

SKYLINE MUSIC @Kadish Park, 750 E

North Av, Donna Woodall

UPTOWNER Dave Bayles Trio 7-9pm

16 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

bar centro Jazz Jam – open mic. 8-11pm. $10

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Ernie & Jordan of Chicken Wire Empire. 6:30pm. (every

third Wednesday)

BREMEN CAFÉ Veggie Cookoff, 9pm

LAKE PARK, 2975 N Lake Park Rd, Ms.

Jen & the Jellyfish, 6:30-7:30pm

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open

Stage — Doors, 7pm. Sign-up, 7:30pm.

Show starts at 8pm. Featured performer: Matt

Froelich

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in Action 4 Everybody (9:15-10:30am); Yoga w/ Kat

(11am-Noon)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Basics w/Haley 6pm

WASHINGTON PARK WEDNESDAYS,

4599 W Lloyd Paradise Jazz Band + Shuga

Blu + Professor Pinkerton Presents Live Circus Acts. Happy hour begins @5pm. Music

begins @ 6pm.

WOODLAND PATTERN online Readshop: The Holy Forest, collected poems of

Robin Blaser. 6-7:15pm. $Give what you can

17 THURSDAY

bar centro ABCs of Jazz – Letter W, w/

Jazzy Joan. 7-11:30pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Man Alive, The Up & Up,

Secondhand Souls

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Kith & Kin Theatre presents LA LA

LAND (music & movie). 7:30 pm

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS, 926 E. Center St., Riverwest Elders

OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.) in-person gathering, 1-4pm. (IN-PERSON) Artist Talk for Exhibition at JGCA: “Flattened.”

LINNEMAN’S MKE Legends. 8pm, $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE Lokera Thursdays, Milwaukee’s hottest weekly Latin night!

9pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery

Meditation group, 6:30-8pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga,

Level 1 w/Sara. 2pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle, Healing,

Supportive (7:30pm)

TWO BAR (718 E Burleigh) Speed Vibing,

8pm

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N

Terrace Av, Opening reception for Villa Artist

in Residence Ryan Send’s solo exhibition of

metalwork completed during his residency.

5-7pm. Learn more at villaterrace.org.

WOODLAND PATTERN hybrid Concert:

Formations Series for New & Improvised Music, 7pm, $10

18 FRIDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING

CHURCH, 2600 N 2nd Food distribution

in our garden. Free produce, dairy and much

more. Noon-4pm (or whenever food runs out)

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect Gold

Steps

bar centro Anthony Deutsch Trio,

8-10:30pm, $10

BEERLINE PLAZA, 3350 N Holton Music

on the Beerline: DJ Bizzon and Marcus Doucette. 6pm start.

BREMEN CAFÉ Passion Park Experience

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd Street

Outskirts Theatre Co presents DOG SEES

GOD (7:30pm)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS, 926 E. Center St., Riverwest Elders

OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.) in-person gathering, 1-4pm. DIY Friday! Bring your own

creative

project, or use our materials.

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours:

8:30-10:30am

LINNEMAN’S Hungry Hearts: A Bruce

Springsteen Tribute for the benefit of the

American Heart Association. Zach Pietrini,

Riverwest Aces, Tim Wright, The Johnston

Brothers, Andii, Maximiano, Chris Haise Band,

and more take on their favorite Springsteen

gems. 8pm, $10

MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance

Party, 9pm, $7

MIRAMAR THEATRE Hol + tba. 17+

show.

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in Action 4 Everybody (9:15am); African Dance w/

Roxanna and Yaya (6-7:15pm)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga All

Levels w/Tracey 9am

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Community Art

Night, 5pm

SHANK HALL Ana Popovic, Quinn Sullivan. 8pm, $30

19 SATURDAY

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect

Sweeping Promises, w/special guests

Whippets

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Battle at

the Brewery III – Sanctioned Strongwoman/

Strongman Competition. 10am-3pm

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s

Worst Brewery Tour, 12:30 pm.

BREMEN CAFÉ Royal Mill 10pm, Midwestern Dirt 11pm, Rainbow Cobra 12am

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W Fond

du Lac 7am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts

SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

GATHERING PLACE BREWERY, 811

E Vienna 6th Anniversary Block Party! Food

truck/s, live music, and the release of 4 specialty beers. 12 noon til 10pm.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Open Gallery: WONDER WORLD Exhibit 1-3pm

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St. Casimir’s

Church parking lot — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924

E Clarke Volunteer food distribution hours:

7:30-11:30am

LINNEMAN’S Ladders – reunion show!

With Vanity Plates, Valentiger. 8pm, $10

MAD PLANET House Your Body 25th

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate Yoga, Level 2 w/ Sara (9-10:30am)

SHANK HALL The Long Goodbye, 8pm,

$10

STAND FOR PEACE at 1st & Pittsburgh

Join with Peace Action of Wisconsin in our

20th year of standing for peace, noon until

1pm

20 SUNDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Bingo with Tony,

6-8:30pm. Music later: Wylie Jakobs 9pm;

Montana Suede 10pm; Dead, Dead Swans

11pm

FALCON BOWL Service Industry

Sundays, 6-11pm. $2 games, $2 shoes, $2

Tallboys

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

GATHERING PLACE BREWERY, 811

E Vienna 6th Great Milwaukee Brewery Bike

Ride/Race. Starts 2pm. Two breweries, 3

beers, 11-ish miles. Team Bayview starts at

Englightened Brewery, Team Riverwest at

Gathering Place. Find out details at gatheringplacebrewing.com.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Outskirts Theatre Co presents DOG

SEES GOD (2pm)

Listen to Riverwest Radio –Your Neighborhood RadioActive Station, FM 104.1

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dance in Kern

Park, 11am-12:30pm. Meet near the tennis

court.

RIVERWEST FARMERS MARKET On

2700 blk of N. Pierce Street, between Center

and Hadley. 10am-3pm.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations 10:30am

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 5Rhythms

(3:30-5pm)

SHANK HALL Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio,

8pm

THE GIG Bluegrass Sunday, 1-4pm

UPTOWNER Alex Wilson Blues Band 3pm

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N Terrace Av, Guided Yoga on the Terrace, 8:30 –

9:30 a.m. FREE. $10 recommended donation.

Reserve a spot at villaterrace.org.

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220

N Terrace Av, Café Sopra Mare, 10:30 a.m.

12:30 p.m. FREE live music, pastries and

coffee in the courtyard. Donations welcome.

Learn more at villaterrace.org.

21 MONDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic,

8pm. Then Music Open Mic w/ Parker

LAKE PARK, 2975 N Lake Park Rd, Bon Bon

Vivant, 6:30-8pm

LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors

7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.

Featured poet: Joe Engel

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle

Yoga w/Sarah (9:30-10:30am); Yoga w/Sarah

(6-7:15pm)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey 6pm

22 TUESDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s

Worst Trivia, 7pm. At least there’s beer to help

you through it and you have a chance to win a

$10, $20 or $30 gift card!

BREMEN CAFÉ Karoake w/Trixy

Mercury. Later, live music w/Father, Son

& Holy Smokes + Iron Pizza + Shotwell

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St. Casimir’s Church INDOORS — 4-6pm. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924

E Clarke Volunteer food distribution hours:

2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday. 21+.

9pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in

Action 4 Everybody (9:15am); Keep It Simple

Yoga (6pm)

RIVERWEST RADIO WXRW 104.1FM

Riverwest Elders OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.)

(Radio) “The A.M. Book Report,” On Avoiding

Mind-Control by the Media (7pm)

SKYLINE MUSIC @Kadish Park, 750 E

North Av, Urban Empress & the UrbanItes

UPTOWNER Dave Bayles Trio

7-9pm

23 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect The

Quebe Sisters

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia, 6:30pm

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage —

Doors, 7pm. Sign-up, 7:30pm. Show starts at

8pm. Featured performer: Recovered

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in Action 4 Everybody (9:15-10:30am); Yoga w/ Kat

(11am-Noon)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Basics w/Haley 6pm

SHANK HALL Los Straitjackets, Jake

LaBotz. 8pm, $25

WASHINGTON PARK WEDNESDAYS,

4599 W Lloyd Midnight Purchase + Peter

Thomas. Happy hour begins @ 5pm. Music

begins @ 6pm.

WOODLAND PATTERN in person

Reading Group: Ping Pong Book Club, 6pm

24 THURSDAY

BEERLINE PLAZA, 3350 N Holton Cornhole Tournament, 6-8pm. Suggested donation,

$5.

BREMEN CAFÉ Christy Costello, Daniel

James, Robits, Spidora

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Voices Found Rep presents RICHARD

II. 7:30 pm

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS, 926 E. Center St., Riverwest Elders

OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.) in-person gathering, 1-4pm. Jeanie Dean presents: Counting the Monarchs (rescheduled from July

cancellation)

MIRAMAR THEATRE Lokera Thursdays, Milwaukee’s hottest weekly Latin night!

9pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery

Meditation group, 6:30-8pm

RIVERWEST ELDERS @ Café Hollander, 2608 N. Downer Birthday lunch

with Riverwest Elders. Noon – 1:30pm.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle,

Healing, Supportive (7:30pm)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga,

Level 1 w/Sara. 2pm

SHANK HALL tu:NER, 8pm, $30

TWO BAR (718 E Burleigh) Speed Vibing,

8pm

25 FRIDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect The

Righteous Babes: Gracie and Rachel, Holly

Miranda, Jocely Mackenzie

BREMEN CAFÉ Burning Sister

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Voices Found Rep presents RICHARD

II. 7:30 pm

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS, 926 E. Center St., Riverwest Elders

OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.) in-person gathering, 1-4pm. Art-Workshop: Community

Paint-Sample Mosaic with Carole Hale.

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food sort hours:

8:30-10:30am

LINNEMAN’S Never Deadbeat Poets,

8pm, $10

MAD PLANET Friday Night Retro Dance

Party, 9pm, $7

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in Action 4 Everybody (9:15am); African Dance w/

Roxanna and Yaya (6-7:15pm)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga All

Levels w/Tracey 9am

SHANK HALL Daniel Champagne, 8pm,

$20

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220

N Terrace Av, One Day Bug Camp for kids

8 – 13-years-old. 9am-4pm. Learn more and

register at villaterrace.org.

WOODLAND PATTERN in person

Open Mic: resound return. (Last Friday of every month) 7pm. $Give What You Can.

26 SATURDAY

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect Susto

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s Worst Brewery Tour, 12:30 pm.

BREMEN CAFÉ Shadows Taller Than

Souls, Know This, Attack Pony

FALCON BOWL Belairs (Columbia, Missouri) 7:30 pm

FALCON BOWL The Bel Airs, 7:30pm

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 7am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Voices Found Rep presents RICHARD

II. 7:30 pm

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St. Casimir’s

Church parking lot — 8:30-10:30am. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Volunteer food distribution

hours: 7:30-11:30am

MAD PLANET Abba vs Queen Dance

Party

MIRAMAR THEATRE Funtcase × Rusko.

Doors 9pm.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate Yoga, Level 2 w/ Sara (9-10:30am)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Workshop:

Developing a Practice (2-4pm)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Workshop:

Strategies for Developing a Yoga Practice,

2-4pm with Tracey Radloff. An interactive

workshop exploring different ways to think

about practice and what it means to show up

on your mat. All levels welcome.

SHANK HALL Justin Hayes, Jonathan

Ziegel, Jamal Harrington. 8pm, $15 adv / $20

doors

STAND FOR PEACE at North Av & MLK

Dr Join with Peace Action of Wisconsin in our

20th year of standing for peace, noon until

1pm

27 SUNDAY

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect Tanner Usrey w/special guest Dee White

BREMEN CAFÉ Bingo w/ Tony 6-8:30pm.

Music later: League of Erics, Dick Taste Like

Frito

FALCON BOWL Falcon Flea Market

FALCON BOWL Service Industry Sundays,

6-11pm. $2 games, $2 shoes, $2 Tallboys

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dance in Kern

Park, 11am-12:30pm. Meet near the tennis

court.

RIVERWEST FARMERS MARKET On

2700 blk of N. Pierce Street, between Center

and Hadley. 10am-3pm.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations 10:30am

UPTOWNER Alex Wilson Blues Band 3pm

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N

Terrace Av, Guided Yoga on the Terrace, 8:30

9:30 a.m. FREE. $10 recommended donation. Reserve a spot at villaterrace.org.

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220

N Terrace Av, Café Sopra Mare, 10:30 a.m.

VILLA TERRACE ART MUSEUM, 2220 N Terrace Av, Café Sopra Mare, 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. FREE live music, pastries and

coffee in the courtyard. Donations welcome.

Learn more at villaterrace.org.

28 MONDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic, 8pm.

Then Music Open Mic w/ Phil

LAKE PARK, 2975 N Lake Park Rd, Robbie Fulks, 6:30-8pm

LINNEMAN’S Poet’s Monday! Doors

7pm, performances start 7:30pm. $3 cover.

Featured poet: Heirloom

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle

Yoga w/Sarah (9:30-10:30am); Yoga w/Sarah

(6-7:15pm)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Milw. Psychedelic Society Meeting 4-5:30pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga

Foundations w/Tracey 6pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Iyengar Yoga

Studentship w/Tracey 7:30pm

29 TUESDAY

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect The

Nude Party

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Milwaukee’s

Worst Trivia, 7pm. At least there’s beer to help

you through it and you have a chance to win a

$10, $20 or $30 gift card!

BREMEN CAFÉ Karoake w/Trixy Mercury

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER,

924 E Clarke Food Distribution at St. Casimir’s Church INDOORS — 4-6pm. Proudly

serving the 53212, 53211, 53217, 53202, and

53203 zip codes!

KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER, 924

E Clarke Volunteer food distribution hours:

2:30 or 3:30 – 6:30pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE R&B Tuesday. 21+.

9pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in

Action 4 Everybody (9:15am); Keep It Simple

Yoga (6pm)

RIVERWEST RADIO WXRW 104.1FM

Riverwest Elders OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.)

(Radio) Local Entrepreneurial Spotlight: Jordan Laurent of Materia Magicka

UPTOWNER Dave Bayles Trio 7-9pm

30 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES GATHERING CHURCH,

2600 N 2nd Food distribution in our garden.

Free produce, dairy and much more. Noon4pm (or whenever food runs out)

BACK ROOM @ Colectivo/Prospect Lola

Kirke w/special guest Molly Martin

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia, 6:30pm

CHARLES ALLIS ART MUSEUM,

1801 N Prospect Av, Draw at the Allis class

for adults (62+). FREE. $15 donation recommended. Learn more at https://bit.ly/

DrawAtTheAllis2023.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Voices Found Rep presents RICHARD

II (Industry Night). 7:30 pm

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage —

Doors, 7pm. Sign-up, 7:30pm. Show starts at

8pm. Featured performer: Jerry Quint

PINK HOUSE STUDIO GIA Grace in

Action 4 Everybody (9:15-10:30am); Yoga

w/ Kat (11am-Noon)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga Basics w/Haley 6pm

WASHINGTON PARK WEDNESDAYS,

4599 W Lloyd DuPont Brass Band (from DC)

Scam Likely. Happy hour begins @ 5pm.

Music begins @ 6pm.

WOODLAND PATTERN online

Readshop: The Holy Forest, collected poems of Robin Blaser. 6-7:15pm.

$Give what you can

31 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Marc Alan Prince

10pm, Matt Charlette 11pm, Hurd and

Galante 12am

FONDY FARMERS MARKET, 2200 W

Fond du Lac 9am-2pm. Fondy proudly accepts SNAP benefits, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd

Street Voices Found Rep presents RICHARD

II. 7:30 pm

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE

ARTS, 926 E. Center St., Riverwest Elders

OWL (Older. Wiser. Local.) in-person gathering, 1-4pm. Michael Zeidler: Art of Designing

and Making Clothes

LINNEMAN’S Cynthia Starich ft. Chris

Hanson & the Gang, 8pm. $10 or $5 w/student

id

MIRAMAR THEATRE Lokera Thursdays, Milwaukee’s hottest weekly Latin night!

9pm

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Dharma Recovery

Meditation group, 6:30-8pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle

Yoga, Level 1 w/Sara. 2pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle, Healing,

Supportive (7:30pm)

SHANK HALL Firebreather, H1Z1. 8pm,

$15 advance. $18 doors

TWO BAR (718 E Burleigh) Speed Vibing,

8pm

Riverwest Grown Plant and Garden Center

3379 N. Pierce (corner of Pierce & Townsend)

Open Wed-Sun, 10am-6pm

riverwestgrown@gmail.com 414-316-9590

