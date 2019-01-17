Saturday & Sunday, JAN. 19 & 20

19 SATURDAY Colored Text are Hyperlinks to sites
Riverwest Radio104.1 Listen Live! Every Day!
BLACK HUSKY BREWERY Smokey’s Birthday Party
BREMEN CAFÉ Ryan Meisel Quartet 7pm Hot Club Happy Hour
CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Dan Whitaker & The Shinebenders. DJ At 10pm: PsycheDelicatessen
LINNEMAN’S John Stano, Kaia Fowler. 8:30pm. $10
PEACE ACTION STAND FOR PEACE Swan Blvd (92nd) & North Av, Noon-1pm. Signs and flags provided.
PINK HOUSE Mindful Morning Yoga 9:30am. Self Awareness Through Martial Arts 1:30pm. Self Defense 3pm.
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am
SIDDHI YOGA, 3473 N Booth, The History and Practice of Modern Yoga (Course: 1:30pm Saturdays, Jan 5 – Feb 9. Sign up at Siddhi Yoga MKE FB page)
THE COFFEE HOUSE, new location at Plymouth UCC, 2717 E. Hampshire St., The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers with Fiona Blue 8-10:30pm. $5-15.
WOODLAND PATTERN WORKSHOP: Poetry Marathon Training Session with Sam Pekarske & Franklin K.R. Cline. 1-3pm. $Give what you can
20 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Mark E. Lee + Paul Setser. DJs At 10pm: John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron
HIGH DIVE Bernice
PINK HOUSE Eco Yoga 10am. Contact Improv 11:30am. Soul Journey Dance 2-4pm; Nidra and Yin Yoga 6pm.
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11am
SAINT ROSENKREUZ ABBEY, 1841 N Prospect Av, Open Gnostic liturgical service, 7pm
SIDDHI YOGA, 3473 N Booth, Leo Full Moon: Crystal Singing Bowl + Restorative Yoga 6-7:15pm $20
21 MONDAY – DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY