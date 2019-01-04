SAT. SUN. JANUARY 5,&6

6 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Fake News 9pm; Dirtbike 10pm; The Sketchballs 11pm

JAZZ ESTATE Garrett Waite Trio 11:30pm-2am

LINNEMAN’S The Grand Scheme Coalition, J.R. and the Strangers, Grey Garden. 8pm. $10.

MAD PLANET David Bowie Tribute Dance Party! 9pm $5

PEACE ACTION STAND FOR PEACE Kinnickinnic & Russell (near Sven’s Cafe/Bayview Outpost), Noon-1pm. Signs and flags provided.

PINK HOUSE Mindful Morning Yoga 9:30am. Self Awareness Through Martial Arts 1:30pm.

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Movement and Stability: Finding Freedom in Practice (yoga workshop) 1-3:30pm

SIDDHI YOGA, 3473 N Booth, The History and Practice of Modern Yoga (Course: 1:30pm Saturdays, Jan 5 – Feb 9. Sign up at Siddhi Yoga MKE FB page)

WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING: LeAnne Howe, author of Savage Conversations (Coffee House Press, 2019) 7pm. $Give what you can.

7 SUNDAY

PINK HOUSE Eco Yoga 10am. New Year Yin 6pm.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11am

SAINT ROSENKREUZ ABBEY, 1841 N Prospect Av, Open Gnostic liturgical service, 7pm

WOODLAND PATTERN OFFSITE WRITING WORKSHOP: Verbs As Images/Images As Verbs with LeAnne Ho@ Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 West Brown Deer Road. 1-3pm. $35-$30