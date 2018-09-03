Riverwest Calendar September 2018

1 SATURDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Brewery Tours at 1pm and 2pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: Julie Thompson’s High Standards 7pm

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: The Light Switches (Detroit/San Fran.) 8-10pm / DJ Theresa Who 10pm

COMPANY BREWING Nickel&Rose, Americana EP Release Party (MKE)! With special guests King Courteen, The Grasping At Straws 8:30pm $10

JAZZ ESTATE Gregory Uhlmann Trio 8pm; Late Night Session Brett Wesfahl Quartet 11:30pm-2am

LINNEMAN’S THE Esquires II; Robert Burkes & the HTB 8pm $15

MAD PLANET Performances from the new release, A Tape Called Fresh by Vincent VanGreat & Dana Coppafeel // Yogie B & Keez J-Lamo // Music by: Main.Key and DJ1L 9:30pm $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE Teens only: ages 13-17. Heat from the Street Teen Rap Showcase! 4-8pm // Evanoff; Sacred; Statik Flow. 10pm. $8-10

PEACE ACTION: STAND FOR PEACE Corner of Port Washington & Silver Spring, noon – 1pm

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am

2 SUNDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Devil Bait; Dirtbike; Evil Engines

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Captain Beatty + Duzt (8-10pm) / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10pm

HIGH DIVE The Nunnery (MPLS) || darn it. || Apollo Vermouth || CRLLSS 9pm

JAZZ ESTATE Chicken Wire Empire 7-10pm

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Mic: stand-up comedy open mic 1-3pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11:30am-1pm

3 MONDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Labor Day Potluck Grill Out 1-7pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8pm); Music Open Mic (10pm)

COMPANY BREWING Mega Ran; The Microphone Misfitz; Mad Static, Guerrilla Ghost, more 8pm

JAZZ ESTATE Jazz Estate Jam Session 8-11pm

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

4 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30pm

JAZZ ESTATE Extra Crispy Brass Band 9-12 midnight

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning Yoga, 9:30-10:45am and 5:45-7pm

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

5 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7pm)

COMPANY BREWING Ancient River & Cashfire Sunset

HIGH DIVE Yum Yum Cult | The Florists (MPLS) | Lifetime Achievement Award 9:30pm

JAZZ ESTATE Juli Wood Trio playing Dexter Gordon 8-11pm

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Nate Scheurell; sign-up 9pm // starts 9:30pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE Ace Hood – Trust the Process II: Undefeated Tour. All ages. 6:30pm $20-50

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga 11:30am-12:30pm

UWM FINE ARTS RECITAL HALL, 2400 Kenwood Av Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio 7:30pm $15

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9pm

6 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7pm)

ITALIAN COMMUNITY CENTER, 631 E Chicago Street Live Music in the Courtyard with The Squeezettes 6:30-9pm

JAZZ ESTATE Lenard Simpson Quartet 8-11pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE Pre Fest 10pm $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning Yoga 6:30-8pm

7 FRIDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9pm-1am

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: New Rocket Union (Minn.) + Floor Model 8-10pm / DJs The Nile & Stephen 10pm

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae `

COMPANY BREWING TTYL release party

JAZZ ESTATE Geoffrey Keezer Trio 8-11pm // Late Night Session with Devon Drobka Trio 11:30pm-2am

LINNEMAN’S Signal Daddy; Rocket Cat; Dear Karma 8pm $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9pm $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Professor Pinkerton Presents: Deadman’s Carnival 8-11pm; doors 7 $20-25

PINK HOUSE Zen Drummer Drum Circle with Kirtan Chanting 8-10pm. Join us for rhythm and voice and exotic drums, in creating an ocean of rhythm and harmonies. Weaving anecdotes from his tenure as a Self Realization monk, he will lead you on a transformative experience in consciousness. Participants sit, recline as they wish. (You may wish to bring cushions/blankets as necessary.) $15.00 energy exchange.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate Yoga 9-10:30am

8 SATURDAY

ART BAR The Great Art*Bar Fall Rummage Sale and Flea Market! 9am-5pm

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Brewery Tours at 1pm and 2pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: Ryan Meisel Quartet 7pm; Chrome Urn 9pm; The Motherthing 10pm; The Mound Builders 11pm; VexNation midnight

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Primitive Broadcast Service (8-10pm) / DJ TBA 10pm

COMPANY BREWING SoGreedy x DJBizzon: Timbaland Just Blaze v Swizz Beatz Pharrell 10pm

JAZZ ESTATE SEP

Mike Kubicki Quartet 8-11pm; Late Night Session with Sam Neufeld Group 11:30pm-2am

LINNEMAN’S DEWOOK presents Mix’d: A Hybrid Music Event with Dropbear Collective, DJ Duo Shadow People and more! 9:30pm $5

MAD PLANET The Get Down! Soul & funk on original 45s. DJs Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell and Opiated Black 10pm $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Panda Eyes 9pm $16-56

PEACE ACTION: STAND FOR PEACE Corner of 4th & Michigan Av, for the People’s Climate March

PINK HOUSE Zen Drummer Experience: Sound Journey. 3-4:30pm. Join us for a one hour and fifteen minute sound journey using rhythm and voice. Damon, with his resonant voice and exotic drums, creates an ocean of rhythm and harmonies, weaving anecdotes from his tenure as an SRF monk on a meditative journey which will leave you blissful and breathless. Participants sit, recline meditate and move as they wish in a deeply relaxing experience in consciousness. $15.00 energy exchange.

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am

SABBATIC, 700 S 2nd Under the Polish Moon — Milwaukee Polka Fest 2018!

ZEIDLER PARK, 4th St & Michigan Av. People’s Climate Rally and March (see item, page 14) 1pm

9 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Paul Setser & Dan Marjenko and Friends (8-10pm) / DJ Sheppy 10pm

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Georgia O`Keefe class 1:30-3:30 $35 (all supplies inc.)

PINK HOUSE Zen Drummer Guided Meditation & Workshop, 10-11:15am: Damon will share tips and techniques to make meditation “a peaceful, easy feeling” that he developed to remain in solitude for three years as a monk. The guided meditation will include pranayama techniques and a focus on the Awareness, Consciousness. $10.00 energy exchange.

PINK HOUSE Song Circle hosted by Claire and Sarah Moore, 7-8:30pm. Come and join us as we sit in circle to chant for our spirits and souls. We pull from a range of traditions, sharing known chants and songs, and sometimes creating a few songs of our own. No experience is necessary, all levels of singing are welcome. Singing is good for everyone! Please feel free to bring any song or chant you might wish to share. All are welcome, no one is turned away for lack of funds. Suggested donation: $5-10.

PINK HOUSE Ecstatic Dance: Come together in conscious community to connect with ourselves, each other, and a greater life force — and move our bodies. Everyone is welcome to dance in this safe environment, free of judgment. $10-15

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Mic: stand-up comedy open mic 1-3pm // How Anti-Trafficking Rhetoric Kills Sex Workers 7-9p

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11:30am-1pm

10 MONDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Labor Day Potluck Grill Out 1-7pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8pm); Music Open Mic (10pm)

DRYHOOTCH COFFEE HOUSE Riverwest Elders Planning Team Meeting, 11am

JAZZ ESTATE Mark Davis Trio 8:30-11:30pm

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Jess Harrison at 9pm

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

11 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7pm); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30pm)

JAZZ ESTATE Sweet Sheiks 9-11pm

JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering & Potluck Lunch.”The Sturgeon Project” (more info, page 5) Noon-3pm

LINNEMAN’S Nicholas Raymond, “Summer Shoes” release tour; Walt Hamburger; Ian Olvera 9pm $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Upon A Burning Body, Nekrogoblikon, Buried Above Ground, Adrift on River Styx 5:30-10pm $15-18

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Drawing class $99 (all supplies inc.)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning Yoga, 9:30-10:45am and 5:45-7pm

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

12 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2pm

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Just Sing — Riverwest Elders singing group 4-5pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7pm)

GORDON PARK PAVILION Riverwest Neighborhood Assoc. monthly meeting 7pm

JAZZ ESTATE Jerry Grillo 50 Years of Entertainment 8-11pm

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. N. Regent; sign-up 9pm // starts 9:30pm

NORTH POINT LIGHTHOUSE, 2650 N Wahl A Crowded Hour: Milwaukee during the Great War w/ Kevin J. Abing — 7-8:30pm

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Abstract Art class $99 (supplies inc.)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga 11:30am-12:30pm

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9pm

13 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Jake’s Birthday vinyl bash

COMPANY BREWING The Pack AD/ Brother O’ Brother/YUM YUM CULT 9:30pm

JAZZ ESTATE Organ Night Dan Schneck Trio 8-11pm

LINNEMAN’S Extrava-bandza! With Holy Shit! Mortgage Freeman; Garden Home; Opis; James Oz; D’Amato & Rob; Nutritious & Delicious; Spinnin’ Hippie 7pm Free!

MAD PLANET VoodooHoney Brass Band and the Milwaukee Underwear Bike Ride After Party! 9pm $10

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Watercolor class $99 (all supplies inc.)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning Yoga 6:30-8pm

14 FRIDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9pm-1am

BREMEN CAFÉ Cullah 10pm; Paul Moody & the Revelators 11pm; Camp Sugar midnight

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Video Dead + Profound Sound (8-10pm) / DJ French Connection 10pm

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae `

HIGH DIVE Body Futures || Future Teens (MA) || Trolley || Ako 9:30pm

JAZZ ESTATE Nineteen Thirteen release party 8-11pm

LINNEMAN’S Band of Dust EP release show; The New Grey; Faux Fiction; Bandoleer Bacall 9pm $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9pm $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Knucksfest: Plaid Hawaii, Ewan Dobson, Liam O’Brien & The Faithless, Conundrum, Tonbi Claw, Waiting For Reason 6pm $15

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio: 10am-4pm, $45

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate Yoga 9-10:30am

15 SATURDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Brewery Tours at 1pm and 2pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Night Carnival Pub Crawl 6-8pm; Benny Koziol 9pm; Alluvian 9:45pm; Joe Richter 11:35pm; Zeebra Hammer 10:40pm; No Seatbelts 12:30am

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Gin Mill Jubilee + Joe Cannon Sings Resurrectionists (8-10pm) / DJ WarLock 10pm

JAZZ ESTATE Cigarette Break 8-11pm // Late Night Session with Streetlight Society 11:30pm-2am

LINNEMAN’S Cullah’s “Helios 3” Intergalactic video release party! With Pretty Beggar, Green Tangerine 8pm $7

MAD PLANET Beyonce vs Rihanna Dance Party 9pm $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Party At Four: A.C. The Ruler, Jimmie Rocc, Kreal, Divsel, MKE Napz, Sawyer Gibson, Tajh Virgil, Kunta Ten K, Dyzzi, Weekend Neely, Chaz, Shunmillion$, Gully The Buddha, Tay2Cold 10pm $20

PEACE ACTION: STAND FOR PEACE Milwaukee City Hall, Water & Wells

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Herald’s March 6-9pm // Awkward Terrible / The Unitaskers / Electric Pariah 8pm-1am

16 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Edgar Allan Cash (8-10pm) / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10pm

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Mic: stand-up comedy open mic 1-3pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11:30am-1pm

TANNER PAULL HALL, 6922 W Orchard Pagan Pride — Metaphysical Fall Festival! Free event, Noon-7pm. (See ad, page 15)

17 MONDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Labor Day Potluck Grill Out 1-7pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8pm); Music Open Mic (10pm)

JAZZ ESTATE Latin Jam Session 8-11pm

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Chuck Goldman at 9pm

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

RIVERWORKS, 3334 N Holton Pop-Up Café Monday, 9/17 through Friday, 9/21 from 7-10am. Part of Riverworks Week, (see info, pg 14)

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30pm

18 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30pm

JAZZ ESTATE Bad Habit Rabbit 9pm-12midnight

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning Yoga, 9:30-10:45am and 5:45-7pm

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

19 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7pm)

GOAT PALACE, 3740 N Fratney Dolphin Pool Contest, 6:30-10pm (see details, pg 14)

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Justin Witte; sign-up 9pm // starts 9:30pm

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga 11:30am-12:30pm

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9pm

20 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Vitamin J (10:30pm)

GATHERING PLACE BREWERY, 811 E Vienna The BID Awards, 5:30-7:30pm (part of Riverworks Week, see pg 14 for more info)

JAZZ ESTATE Soul Night with Cameron Webb 8-11pm

JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group: Open DIY Studio (project, snacks and talk) 12:30-3pm

LINNEMAN’S Reality Something; Daydream Retrievers 9pm $8

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning Yoga 6:30-8pm

21 FRIDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9pm-1am

BREMEN CAFÉ Brandonio Branderas; Bum Alum; Dad?; UaZit

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Smoke And Mirrors + Arcade Mode (8-10pm) / DJ Fazio 10pm

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

FALCON BOWL Rocket Paloma cd release show (more details, pg 15)

JAZZ ESTATE Eric Jacobson Quartet: Dizzy Gillespie’s A Night In Tunisia 8-11pm // Late Night Session Anthony Deutsch Trio 11:30pm-2am 8pm

LINNEMAN’S Redshift Headlights; The Mighty Deerlick 9pm $7

MAD PLANET WMSE’s Retrospective Dance Party — awesome WMSE DJs spin 80s and 90s! 9pm $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Angra – ØMNI World Tour 6:30 $25-55

PEACE ACTION CENTER, 1001 E Keefe United Nations International Day of Peace: Live-stream of the World Beyond War Toronto Conference & Discussion on the effect of war on human rights by the United Nations Association of Milwaukee. More info at 414-269-9525.

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate Yoga 9-10:30am

RIVERWORKS, 3334 N Holton Creative District Alive Block Party, with live music by Paul Cebar & Tomorrow Sound 6-10pm

SWING PARK, 1737 N Water St, Milwaukee Bike-In Movie Series! BACK TO THE FUTURE III. Located under Holton Street/Marsupial Bridge.

As always we encourage you to pedal into the Bike-In Movie series. Bring a blanket and some dollar bills for sweet treats from local vendors.

22 SATURDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Brewery Tours at 1pm and 2pm

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Dorothy’s Worst (Sheboygan) + Northside Creeps (8-10pm) / DJ Quixotic Control 10pm

JAZZ ESTATE Alex Mercado Trio 8-11pm // Late Night Session with Carlos Adames 11:30pm-2am

LINNEMAN’S The Smoovies 9:30pm Free!

MAD PLANET VoodooHoney Presents: The Music of Beyonce Live! 9pm price tbd

PEACE ACTION: STAND FOR PEACE Corner of Wisconsin Av & 16th St

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Night Carnival (see front page article) 5pm-midnight

23 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Zosia Holden + Lotus Fankh (8-10pm) / DJ Sextor 10pm

LINNEMAN’S Chicken Wire Empire w/special guest Chris Castino of the Big Wu 7pm $15

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Mic: stand-up comedy open mic 1-3pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11:30am-1pm

24 MONDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Service Industry Night – 50% Off 12 oz and 16 oz draft beer

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8pm); Music Open Mic (10pm)

JAZZ ESTATE Poetry Night with Bryon Cherry 9pm-12 midnight

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Kavon Cortez Jones, 9pm

NORTH POINT LIGHTHOUSE, 2650 N Wahl Full Moon Tour At The Light (7:30-9:30pm) — Tour the museum at night! Climb the 74-foot tower to view the moon and Milwaukee and Lake Michgan at night.! Adults $8, Students w/ID $5, kids under 4 free.

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

TURTLE PARK, 2134 N Riverboat Road River Revitalization Foundation Full Moon Happy Hour w/music by Shelly Shauer 5-8pm

25 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30pm

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5pm

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning Yoga, 9:30-10:45am and 5:45-7pm

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

26 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7pm); Haunter, Kelli Frances Corrado, Large Print

JAZZ ESTATE Mitch Shiner Trio 8-11pm

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Greg and Friends; sign-up 9pm // starts 9:30pm

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11am-2pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga 11:30am-12:30pm

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9pm

27 THURSDAY

JAZZ ESTATE Tim Whalen Trio 8-11pm

LINNEMAN’S Songwriters in the Round! Derek Sallmann; Ben Wagner; Michael McKinnon 7pm $6

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning Yoga 6:30-8pm

SAIL LOFT, 649 E. Erie St. Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2:30pm

28 FRIDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9pm-1am

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Long Live The Goat (Chicago) + High Gallows (8-10pm) / DJ TBA 10pm

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

JAZZ ESTATE Roy McGrath Remembranzas Quintet 8-11pm; Late Night Session with Groove Grease 11:30pm-2am

JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Drop-In Support Group 2-4pm

JAZZ GALLERY Native American Land Rights Conference and Action, 7pm. More info at 414-269-9525 (Peace Action Center).

LINNEMAN’S Indigo Dog 7pm $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9pm $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Caspa 9pm $25-80

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate Yoga 9-10:30am

29 SATURDAY

UPTOWNER Benefit for the Alliance School — collaboration of artists from our community including Martha Johnson, Mike Deezy, Scott Summers and more! Donation of $5 requested, or donation of personal care or ar ts education items 10am-2pm

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Oktoberfest 12 noon – 8pm (see page 1 for more details) 7pm

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Florida Brothers (8-10pm) / DJ TBA 10pm

GARDEN PARK, Locust & Bremen 2nd Annual Garden Park Oktoberfest (see ad, pg 13) Noon start

JAZZ ESTATE Ken Thomson’s Sextet 8-11pm // Late Night Session with Brett Westfahl Quartet 11:30pm-2am

JAZZ GALLERY Native American Land Rights Conference and Action, 9am-3:30pm. Speakers include: Mark Denning, Oneida, on Native American Mining and Spiritual Connections; Klee Benally , Navajo, on Uranium Mining in the Grand Canyon and Navajo Reservation area; Anahkwet and Menominee Nation members for Save the Menominee River-No Mining on Sacred Lands. More speakers tba. More info at 414-269-9525 (Peace Action Center).

MAD PLANET Sky High Skateboard Shop 30th Anniversary Party! Dope Folks deejays spinning classic hiphop all night 9pm $5

MILWAUKEE FRIENDS MEETING Pardee Boys play benefit concert for Peace Learning Center 4-6pm

MILWAUKEE FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 3224 N Gordon Pl Family-friendly benefit concert by the Pardee Boys! For the Peace Learning Center. Food and drink available for purchase, and free-will donations are welcome! 4-6pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE Chachuba Lost The Mountain Tour w/Ifdakar, Funk Summit Bass Team 9pm $10-12

PEACE ACTION: STAND FOR PEACE Corner of MLK Drive and North Av

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30am

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE 2nd Annual Garden Park Oktoberfest (see front page article)

30 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A “Alive At Eight”: Derek Pritzl & Friends (8-10pm) / DJ TBA 10pm

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11:30am-1pm