Calendar December 2017

December
1 FRIDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9PM-1AM
ART BAR Live Music by Beat Music Series 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain
CIRCLE A Mike Maher Band 8PM/ DJs LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Yellow Streak Release Party! Performances by DJ Alpine, Juke Marciano, King Myles, Shle Berry 10PM $7
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse World Premiere of THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Santa, Baby: featuring Bella Brutto (David Bolyard sitting in) Steve Smith and Peter Eisenhauer
LANDMARK LANES Spatola + TBA 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Paladino CD Release with Cullah, Derek Pritzl 7PM $10 includes CD
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival: Tom Waits tribute show and season finale! Starring Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents doors 7, show 8 $20-25
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Exhibit: City Self Portrait Milwaukee Noon
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos (7-8PM $5); Stargazing (9-10PM)
WOODLAND PATTERN aCinema Presents: Mythic Age 7PM $5 suggested donation
2 SATURDAY
ART BAR House of Peace Toy Drive (3pm); Live music by Colly (9pm)
BRADY STREET FESTIVUS! 2nd annual Festivus Run! Feats of Strength! Airing of Grievances! (see ad, pg 2) 7PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Estates 11:30pm, Lume 10:30pm, Live Tetherball Tonight 9:45pm
CIRCLE A Final Ultimate + Vexnation Eye 8PM / DJ Theresa Who 10PM
COMPANY BREWING VoodooHoney presents: The Women of Jazz // A supper club event celebrating the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Lena Horne and more. Sung by Kyndal J. Music, B-Free, Amanda Huff, Johanna Rose and more! dinner reservations at companybrewing.com
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS End-of-Year Letters Workshop by Anja Notanja Sieger (Noon-1:30pm); Basic Nosewarmers Workshop by Anja Notanja Sieger (2:30-4:30pm); Opening Reception: GIFT Exhibition (runs through Jan 7) (5-9pm) 7-9:30PM
LANDMARK LANES All Good Things + Band of Dust + Leopard Hound 9PM
LINNEMAN’S The Cow Ponies CD Release, with Alex Ballard & Sugarfoot, Mood Vertigo 9PM $7 or $10 includes CD
MAD PLANET DJs Frank Straka & Megan Minya Present: Depeche Mode vs Duran Duran Dance Party! 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE The Widdler and Perkulator; closing set by Smith. 9PM $10-50
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee (1-4PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry Comedy Matinee! (1PM); Milwaukee 100 Year Anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution (4PM); Queer Factor Dance Party (8PM, $5)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Saturday Series – All Levels 10-11am
SANTA CYCLE RAMPAGE Dozens of Santa starting points. Learn more at WisconsinBikeFed.org 9AM ride starts
TAMARACK SCHOOL Winter Fair and Open House 10AM-5PM
YOURS TRULY GALLERY, 833 E Center Zines 4 Teens — 2 hour zine making workshop for teenage gals (email to sign up) 2-4PM $5 for materials
3 SUNDAY – Full Moon
CIRCLE A The Tritonics 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Winter Clothing Drive & Industry Mixer 3-7PM clothing donation for entry,
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Opening Reception: ORGANIC NONSENSE Exhibit by Allison Estry (exhibit runs through Dec 31) 4-6PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Claudia Johnson Recital, 2PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Earphorik, Undercover Organism, The Old Prospectors 8PM $10-13
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Packers Party (Packers v. Buccaneers) 12pm FREE 1PM
ST CASIMIR HALL (Bremen & Clarke) Our Lady of Divine Providence Pancake Breakfast and Craft Fair 9AM-Noon
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos (2-3PM $5)
WOODLAND PATTERN Annual Open House feat. Ultimate Truth poetry reading & book release w/Anja Notànjà Sieger and friends! 1-5PM
4 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Rickard Hokans, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: File Management (5:30-7:30); Build Your Own Gingerbread House (6-7pm)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM
5 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30pm
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
LAKEFRONT BREWERY First Annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht! Krampus Parade @7pm w/music by the Ugly Sweater Orchestra. Sweet Shieks, bringing vintage New Orleans music to Milwaukee, play at 7:30pm; the fun-loving Squeezettes play at 8:30pm. Featuring awesome costumes, vendors, photobooth, and a White Elephant gift exchange! 5:30 Reception // 7PM Program $25 and up
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-in Job Help (1-4pm)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga – Keep it Simple 6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Krampus Nacht After Party 10PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
6 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia, 7pm. Also: St Nick Santa Party!
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Lindsay Powell; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 7:30PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Keyboarding Fundamentals (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)
PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO 3 week Perspective class: $60 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com) Holiday Special: Give the Gift of Art! *Gift Certificates for art classes available; buy any class and bring a friend for free! Call or text Pamela Scesniak 414-477-9797 to reserve space.
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Alien Messages and Earth’s Space Invasion of the Proxima Star System: The Breakthrough Initiatives 12:15-12:45
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Heddy Keith, author of Through It All 7PM
7 THURSDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League 7pm; Jay Anderson 10pm
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis National Conference of Puerto Rican Women 6PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Wildlife Advocacy Gathering and Educational Presentation by Milwaukee River Advocates 5-8:30PM
LINNEMAN’S John Stano w/Annalise Curtin – An In Lak ‘Ech Fundraiser 7:30PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)
PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO 3 week Oil Painting class: $60 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com) Holiday Special: Give the Gift of Art! *Gift Certificates for art classes available; buy any class and bring a friend for free! Call or text Pamela Scesniak 414-477-9797 to reserve space.
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Stress & Anxiety (6:30PM);
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Member Happy Hour and Vinyl Potluck 8PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM
8 FRIDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9PM-1AM
BREMEN CAFÉ Scarecrow Dave, Spatola, The Inventors
CIRCLE A The Retakes (Minneapolis) + T.B.A. 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Voodoohoney Presents: A Night of Anime & Immortal Girlfriend 10:30PM $10
FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER Home for the Holidays — a concert of winter tunes and carols 7:30PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Camb, Fanetic, Julius Dolls, Nate Young, and Ian (Hip Hop) 6PM
JEWEL OF INDIA Store Closing Sale Noon-6PM
LINNEMAN’S Steve Beguhn with Alyce Hart, Jackie Brown Band 8:30PM $5
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos (7-8PM $5)
9 SATURDAY
ART BAR Andy Cook & Savannah Smith 9PM
BIKE BAZAAR, Alexander Hamilton High School, 6215 W Warnimont Deals on all things bike! (see ad, pg 9) 9AM-3PM $3-10
BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: Iron Monocle (7pm); DJ Cell (10pm)
CENTENNIAL HALL, 733 N 8th St Strong Roots Awards (see center Holiday Section) 11:30AM-1:30PM $5
CIRCLE A Nineteen Thirteen 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM
COMPANY BREWING The R&B Soul & Trap Show with Bizzon, DRiPSweat and Nustylez, Doors 10pm $5
FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER Home for the Holidays — a concert of winter tunes and carols 7:30PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Joy to the World: Twila Jean opens with songs from her CD Redemption, followed by the darkness of Edgar Allan Cash 7-9:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Intro to Hand Quilting Worhshop by Heidi Parkes (Noon-5pm); Holiday Music by Edgar Allan Cash & Twila Jean (7pm) 10AM-Noon
JEWEL OF INDIA Store Closing Sale Noon-6PM
LANDMARK LANES New Age Outlaws: Deth + Spaidez 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Cullah & The Comrades, Frugal Stu & The Coupons, Soul Symmetry 7PM $7
MAD PLANET The Get Down! Soul and R&B on original 45s, spun by DJs Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell, Spero and Opiated Black 10PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE Boogie T: Night 1 — RCKT PWR, Koma Kitty, Qurli, Trillney 9PM $15-36
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30AM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2PM)
QUARTERS ROCK & ROLL PALACE Punk Rock Christmas Carol! w/Marvelous Love, Grape Shitz, S.panish B.ird D.roppings, Punk Guilt, VexNation (Plus skits by Rick Jason S and Exotic Butters!) 8PM-2AM $2
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Chimp Eats Banana (LAST SHOW) / Sin Bad / Proud Parents (MAD) $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Saturday Series – All Levels 10-11am
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading with Tonya M. Foster & Samiya Bashir 7PM $6-8
10 SUNDAY
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Upward Dog Yoga w/Legato Yoga, 10:30AM
CIRCLE A A Very Theremin Christmas 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis GAMMA Holiday Party 2-5PM
LINNEMAN’S “All Messed Up” Drawing
MIRAMAR THEATRE Boogie T: Night 2 –Siphonic, Choppedubz, ChromaDubz 9PM $15-36
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Flow (10AM); Sacred Dance (2PM)
PLYMOUTH CHURCH, 2717 E Hampshire, Magnificat by Antonio Vivaldi; Gospel Magnificat by Robert Ray, w/rhythm section (see ad, pg. 9) 7PM $10-15
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School: Sex Ed for Adults 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Holiday Sing-a-Long 2-3PM $5
WOODLAND PATTERN Alternating Currents Live: Nicole Mitchell Quartet 7PM $6-8
11 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
COMPANY BREWING Bad Company at Company Brewing: A Free Comedy Show
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Auditions: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (Village Playhouse) 7-9PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 7PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ellen C. Warren, 9PM 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: Keyboarding Fundamentals (5:30-7:30)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7pm; Karaoke 9pm
12 TUESDAY – Hanukkah begins at sundown
BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)
FRIENDS MEETING, 3224 N Gordon Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering / Winter Party Pot Luck 12-3PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Auditions: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (Village Playhouse) 7-9PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-in Job Help (1-4pm); “Color Your Way to Calm” Coloring Club for Adults (5-7pm); Star Wars Family Trivia (5:30-6:30pm)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); KIS Yoga – Keep it Simple 6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
13 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
GORDON PARK PAVILION Riverwest Neighborhood Association monthly meeting everyone invited 7PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Auditions: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (Village Playhouse) 7-9PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Sandy Stehling & Peter Erving; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: File Management (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Winter Stars (12:15-12:45PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
14 THURSDAY
ART BAR Comedy Open Mic 8:30PM
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Bingo Fundraiser for Lucky Mutts, 5-9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Charles Oxbow 11pm; Jessica Manning 10pm; CloneHeart 9pm
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Knitting Circle with Sarah Eichhorn, 6-8PM
LINNEMAN’S Hood Smoke $10
MIRAMAR THEATRE Ubuntu Experience feat. Psymbionic Deerskin, Elucidate 9PM $8-24
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Stress & Anxiety (6:30PM);
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE UWM Literary Reading (4pm); Minor Moon / Lady Cannon (9pm) $5 5PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA pen Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM
15 FRIDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9PM-1AM
ART BAR Live Music by John Malone 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Bike Polo Fundraiser
CIRCLE A Voot Warnings 8PM / DJ The French Connection 10PM
COMPANY BREWING FemFest Presents: Holiday Pajama Party. Fundraiser, w/performances by Lex Allen, Platinum Boys, Dramatic Lovers, more! 10PM $7 or $5 w/winter clothing item
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Billy Johnson Trio (presented by Jazz Foundation of America) 7-9PM
JEWEL OF INDIA Store Closing Sale Noon-6PM
LINNEMAN’S Panalure, with Bootleg Bessie, Denny Rauen 8:30PM $7
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10-4pm: $45 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com) Holiday Special: Give the Gift of Art! *Gift Certificates for art classes available; buy any class and bring a friend for free! Call or text Pamela Scesniak 414-477-9797 to reserve space.
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos (7-8PM $5)
WOODLAND PATTERN Text, Textile, Exile — works by Maria Damon 6-9PM
16 SATURDAY
ART BAR Live Music by The Flood Brothers 9PM
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Black Husky Cookie Exchange and Food Drive, TBD
BREMEN CAFÉ The Retakes,
CIRCLE A Phylums’ Christmas Show 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Sigmund Snopek Holiday Show
FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER Home for the Holidays — a concert of winter tunes and carols 7:30PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS I Wonder as I Wander: starring the a capella harmonies of Sweet Diversity and Appalachian fiddle tunes of Chansons du trio Twila Jean, Robert Mueller sitting in 7-9:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Gallery: GIFT Exhibit (Noon-5pm); Holiday Music by Sweet Diversity & Chansons du Trio Twila Jean (7pm)
JEWEL OF INDIA Store Closing Sale Noon-6PM
LANDMARK LANES Widacre + Sleepersound + TBA 9PM
LINNEMAN’S A Death Metal Christmas: The Mighty Deerlick, Holy Shit, The Whiskers & The Wanabees, Lyric Advisory Board $10
MAD PLANET Beyonce vs Rihanna Dance Party 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE Old Shoe, Cosmic Railroad 9PM $10-15
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee (1-4PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Contact Improv (11AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE DJ Robski 10PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Saturday Series – All Levels 10-11am
TURNER HALL BALLROOM Cream City Creatives Holiday Show 10AM-3PM $3, kids under 12 free
17 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A Mike’s Country Classic Christmas Show 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM
FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER Home for the Holidays — a concert of winter tunes and carols 2:30PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 2PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds (experimental jazz) 7PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Flow (10AM); Caroling and snow flake making party (6PM); Nidra and Yin Yoga (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM
RRRAGS, Polish Falcon’s Nest #725 Riverwest Random Recycled Art and Gift Show (see ad, pg 2) 11AM-6PM
18 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Timothy Kloss, 9PM 7PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM
SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM
19 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30pm
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-in Job Help (1-4pm); East Branch Book Club (7-8pm)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga – Keep it Simple 6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
20 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Rescue Gang Holiday Party/Fundraiser/Adoption Event, 5-9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Apollo Vermouth, Black Thumb, Karger Traum
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Twila Jean; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 8PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
21 THURSDAY – First Day of Winter
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Winter Solstice Celebration with Riverwest Public House Cooperative, TBD
BREMEN CAFÉ All Good Things,
COMPANY BREWING Hear Here Presents: Winter Solstice Day I – Pleasure Thief, Q the Sun, Strangelander
JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM
LINNEMAN’S Lil’ Rev & Friends 8:30PM $10
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yoga for Stress & Anxiety (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Solstice Party! featuring Bootleg Bessie and OLB 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA pen Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM
22 FRIDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9PM-1AM
BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain
CIRCLE A Dale Kellison’s Reunion Show 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Hear Here Presents: Winter Solstice Day II – Ethan Keller, Thompson Springs, Coyote
LINNEMAN’S “Another One” – A Grateful Dead Christmas! Featuring members of Coyote, Reckless & Darlene, VB’s Jeebies 9PM $10
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM
23 SATURDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Agni,
CIRCLE A The Natural Facts + Wall Of Pauls 8PM / DJ Seedy 10PM
COMPANY BREWING 7th Annual Holiday Hip-Hop Benefit to benefit MPS and Arte Para Todos doors 9pm, party 10pm $5 minimum donation
MAD PLANET Nuthin’ But 90s Dance Party 9PM $5
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Packers Party! (Packers v. Vikings) 7pm
WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New & Improvised Music: Trench & the Tontine Ensemble 7PM
24 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A Circle A presents … TBA @8PM / DJ Sextor @10PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Flow (10AM)
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30PM)
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30pm
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session 7PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga – Keep it Simple 6-7:30PM)
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
27 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Greg; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9:30PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
28 THURSDAY
ART BAR Comedy Open Mic (8:30pm); Live Music by Kyle Walz (9pm)
BEANS & BARLEY Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Murton Dur,
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yoga for Stress & Anxiety (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
29 FRIDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9PM-1AM
BLACK HUSKY BREWING La Masa Empanadas at Black Husky 5-9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Future Sight, Jutengai, Rerun Slade
CIRCLE A Circle A presents … TBA @8PM / DJ TBA @10PM
COMPANY BREWING Army of Me: a Bjork Tribute w/ Amanda Huff 10PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting Party #31 w/Allison Estry 6:30PM
LINNEMAN’S The Bill Camplin Band 9PM $8
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM
30 SATURDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: Moonlighter’s Orchestra (7pm); Vanity Plates (10pm)
CIRCLE A Circle A presents … TBA @8PM / DJ TBA @10PM
COMPANY BREWING Nostalgic Visuals
LINNEMAN’S The Boonduggies — pre New Year’s Eve. With Friends! $5
MAD PLANET Industrial Revolution Dance Party 9PM $5
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2PM)
31 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A New Year’s Eve At Circle A! Featuring Aluminum Knot Eye + Code Purple @8PM // DJs All Night starting @11
MAD PLANET New Years Eve Dance Party! Complimentary Champagne Toast & Food 9PM-4AM $15
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE NYE Dance Party Featuring No Stress DJ Collective (FREE!) 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM