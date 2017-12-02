Calendar December 2017

December

1 FRIDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9PM-1AM

ART BAR Live Music by Beat Music Series 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain

CIRCLE A Mike Maher Band 8PM/ DJs LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Yellow Streak Release Party! Performances by DJ Alpine, Juke Marciano, King Myles, Shle Berry 10PM $7

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse World Premiere of THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Santa, Baby: featuring Bella Brutto (David Bolyard sitting in) Steve Smith and Peter Eisenhauer

LANDMARK LANES Spatola + TBA 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Paladino CD Release with Cullah, Derek Pritzl 7PM $10 includes CD

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival: Tom Waits tribute show and season finale! Starring Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents doors 7, show 8 $20-25

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Exhibit: City Self Portrait Milwaukee Noon

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos (7-8PM $5); Stargazing (9-10PM)

WOODLAND PATTERN aCinema Presents: Mythic Age 7PM $5 suggested donation

2 SATURDAY

ART BAR House of Peace Toy Drive (3pm); Live music by Colly (9pm)

BRADY STREET FESTIVUS! 2nd annual Festivus Run! Feats of Strength! Airing of Grievances! (see ad, pg 2) 7PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Estates 11:30pm, Lume 10:30pm, Live Tetherball Tonight 9:45pm

CIRCLE A Final Ultimate + Vexnation Eye 8PM / DJ Theresa Who 10PM

COMPANY BREWING VoodooHoney presents: The Women of Jazz // A supper club event celebrating the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Lena Horne and more. Sung by Kyndal J. Music, B-Free, Amanda Huff, Johanna Rose and more! dinner reservations at companybrewing.com

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS End-of-Year Letters Workshop by Anja Notanja Sieger (Noon-1:30pm); Basic Nosewarmers Workshop by Anja Notanja Sieger (2:30-4:30pm); Opening Reception: GIFT Exhibition (runs through Jan 7) (5-9pm) 7-9:30PM

LANDMARK LANES All Good Things + Band of Dust + Leopard Hound 9PM

LINNEMAN’S The Cow Ponies CD Release, with Alex Ballard & Sugarfoot, Mood Vertigo 9PM $7 or $10 includes CD

MAD PLANET DJs Frank Straka & Megan Minya Present: Depeche Mode vs Duran Duran Dance Party! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE The Widdler and Perkulator; closing set by Smith. 9PM $10-50

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee (1-4PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry Comedy Matinee! (1PM); Milwaukee 100 Year Anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution (4PM); Queer Factor Dance Party (8PM, $5)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Saturday Series – All Levels 10-11am

SANTA CYCLE RAMPAGE Dozens of Santa starting points. Learn more at WisconsinBikeFed.org 9AM ride starts

TAMARACK SCHOOL Winter Fair and Open House 10AM-5PM

YOURS TRULY GALLERY, 833 E Center Zines 4 Teens — 2 hour zine making workshop for teenage gals (email *protected email* to sign up) 2-4PM $5 for materials

3 SUNDAY – Full Moon

CIRCLE A The Tritonics 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Winter Clothing Drive & Industry Mixer 3-7PM clothing donation for entry,

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Opening Reception: ORGANIC NONSENSE Exhibit by Allison Estry (exhibit runs through Dec 31) 4-6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Claudia Johnson Recital, 2PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Earphorik, Undercover Organism, The Old Prospectors 8PM $10-13

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Packers Party (Packers v. Buccaneers) 12pm FREE 1PM

ST CASIMIR HALL (Bremen & Clarke) Our Lady of Divine Providence Pancake Breakfast and Craft Fair 9AM-Noon

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos (2-3PM $5)

WOODLAND PATTERN Annual Open House feat. Ultimate Truth poetry reading & book release w/Anja Notànjà Sieger and friends! 1-5PM

4 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Rickard Hokans, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: File Management (5:30-7:30); Build Your Own Gingerbread House (6-7pm)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM

5 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30pm

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

LAKEFRONT BREWERY First Annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht! Krampus Parade @7pm w/music by the Ugly Sweater Orchestra. Sweet Shieks, bringing vintage New Orleans music to Milwaukee, play at 7:30pm; the fun-loving Squeezettes play at 8:30pm. Featuring awesome costumes, vendors, photobooth, and a White Elephant gift exchange! 5:30 Reception // 7PM Program $25 and up

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-in Job Help (1-4pm)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga – Keep it Simple 6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Krampus Nacht After Party 10PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

6 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia, 7pm. Also: St Nick Santa Party!

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Lindsay Powell; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 7:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Keyboarding Fundamentals (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO 3 week Perspective class: $60 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com) Holiday Special: Give the Gift of Art! *Gift Certificates for art classes available; buy any class and bring a friend for free! Call or text Pamela Scesniak 414-477-9797 to reserve space.

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Alien Messages and Earth’s Space Invasion of the Proxima Star System: The Breakthrough Initiatives 12:15-12:45

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Heddy Keith, author of Through It All 7PM

7 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League 7pm; Jay Anderson 10pm

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis National Conference of Puerto Rican Women 6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Wildlife Advocacy Gathering and Educational Presentation by Milwaukee River Advocates 5-8:30PM

LINNEMAN’S John Stano w/Annalise Curtin – An In Lak ‘Ech Fundraiser 7:30PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO 3 week Oil Painting class: $60 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com) Holiday Special: Give the Gift of Art! *Gift Certificates for art classes available; buy any class and bring a friend for free! Call or text Pamela Scesniak 414-477-9797 to reserve space.

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Stress & Anxiety (6:30PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Member Happy Hour and Vinyl Potluck 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM

8 FRIDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9PM-1AM

BREMEN CAFÉ Scarecrow Dave, Spatola, The Inventors

CIRCLE A The Retakes (Minneapolis) + T.B.A. 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Voodoohoney Presents: A Night of Anime & Immortal Girlfriend 10:30PM $10

FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER Home for the Holidays — a concert of winter tunes and carols 7:30PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Camb, Fanetic, Julius Dolls, Nate Young, and Ian (Hip Hop) 6PM

JEWEL OF INDIA Store Closing Sale Noon-6PM

LINNEMAN’S Steve Beguhn with Alyce Hart, Jackie Brown Band 8:30PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos (7-8PM $5)

9 SATURDAY

ART BAR Andy Cook & Savannah Smith 9PM

BIKE BAZAAR, Alexander Hamilton High School, 6215 W Warnimont Deals on all things bike! (see ad, pg 9) 9AM-3PM $3-10

BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: Iron Monocle (7pm); DJ Cell (10pm)

CENTENNIAL HALL, 733 N 8th St Strong Roots Awards (see center Holiday Section) 11:30AM-1:30PM $5

CIRCLE A Nineteen Thirteen 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM

COMPANY BREWING The R&B Soul & Trap Show with Bizzon, DRiPSweat and Nustylez, Doors 10pm $5

FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER Home for the Holidays — a concert of winter tunes and carols 7:30PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Joy to the World: Twila Jean opens with songs from her CD Redemption, followed by the darkness of Edgar Allan Cash 7-9:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Intro to Hand Quilting Worhshop by Heidi Parkes (Noon-5pm); Holiday Music by Edgar Allan Cash & Twila Jean (7pm) 10AM-Noon

JEWEL OF INDIA Store Closing Sale Noon-6PM

LANDMARK LANES New Age Outlaws: Deth + Spaidez 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Cullah & The Comrades, Frugal Stu & The Coupons, Soul Symmetry 7PM $7

MAD PLANET The Get Down! Soul and R&B on original 45s, spun by DJs Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell, Spero and Opiated Black 10PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Boogie T: Night 1 — RCKT PWR, Koma Kitty, Qurli, Trillney 9PM $15-36

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30AM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2PM)

QUARTERS ROCK & ROLL PALACE Punk Rock Christmas Carol! w/Marvelous Love, Grape Shitz, S.panish B.ird D.roppings, Punk Guilt, VexNation (Plus skits by Rick Jason S and Exotic Butters!) 8PM-2AM $2

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Chimp Eats Banana (LAST SHOW) / Sin Bad / Proud Parents (MAD) $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Saturday Series – All Levels 10-11am

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading with Tonya M. Foster & Samiya Bashir 7PM $6-8

10 SUNDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Upward Dog Yoga w/Legato Yoga, 10:30AM

CIRCLE A A Very Theremin Christmas 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis GAMMA Holiday Party 2-5PM

LINNEMAN’S “All Messed Up” Drawing

MIRAMAR THEATRE Boogie T: Night 2 –Siphonic, Choppedubz, ChromaDubz 9PM $15-36

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Flow (10AM); Sacred Dance (2PM)

PLYMOUTH CHURCH, 2717 E Hampshire, Magnificat by Antonio Vivaldi; Gospel Magnificat by Robert Ray, w/rhythm section (see ad, pg. 9) 7PM $10-15

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School: Sex Ed for Adults 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Holiday Sing-a-Long 2-3PM $5

WOODLAND PATTERN Alternating Currents Live: Nicole Mitchell Quartet 7PM $6-8

11 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

COMPANY BREWING Bad Company at Company Brewing: A Free Comedy Show

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Auditions: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (Village Playhouse) 7-9PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ellen C. Warren, 9PM 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: Keyboarding Fundamentals (5:30-7:30)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7pm; Karaoke 9pm

12 TUESDAY – Hanukkah begins at sundown

BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

FRIENDS MEETING, 3224 N Gordon Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering / Winter Party Pot Luck 12-3PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Auditions: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (Village Playhouse) 7-9PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-in Job Help (1-4pm); “Color Your Way to Calm” Coloring Club for Adults (5-7pm); Star Wars Family Trivia (5:30-6:30pm)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); KIS Yoga – Keep it Simple 6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

13 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

GORDON PARK PAVILION Riverwest Neighborhood Association monthly meeting everyone invited 7PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Auditions: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (Village Playhouse) 7-9PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Sandy Stehling & Peter Erving; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: File Management (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Winter Stars (12:15-12:45PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

14 THURSDAY

ART BAR Comedy Open Mic 8:30PM

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Bingo Fundraiser for Lucky Mutts, 5-9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Charles Oxbow 11pm; Jessica Manning 10pm; CloneHeart 9pm

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Knitting Circle with Sarah Eichhorn, 6-8PM

LINNEMAN’S Hood Smoke $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE Ubuntu Experience feat. Psymbionic Deerskin, Elucidate 9PM $8-24

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Stress & Anxiety (6:30PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE UWM Literary Reading (4pm); Minor Moon / Lady Cannon (9pm) $5 5PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA pen Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM

15 FRIDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9PM-1AM

ART BAR Live Music by John Malone 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Bike Polo Fundraiser

CIRCLE A Voot Warnings 8PM / DJ The French Connection 10PM

COMPANY BREWING FemFest Presents: Holiday Pajama Party. Fundraiser, w/performances by Lex Allen, Platinum Boys, Dramatic Lovers, more! 10PM $7 or $5 w/winter clothing item

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Billy Johnson Trio (presented by Jazz Foundation of America) 7-9PM

JEWEL OF INDIA Store Closing Sale Noon-6PM

LINNEMAN’S Panalure, with Bootleg Bessie, Denny Rauen 8:30PM $7

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10-4pm: $45 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com) Holiday Special: Give the Gift of Art! *Gift Certificates for art classes available; buy any class and bring a friend for free! Call or text Pamela Scesniak 414-477-9797 to reserve space.

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos (7-8PM $5)

WOODLAND PATTERN Text, Textile, Exile — works by Maria Damon 6-9PM

16 SATURDAY

ART BAR Live Music by The Flood Brothers 9PM

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Black Husky Cookie Exchange and Food Drive, TBD

BREMEN CAFÉ The Retakes,

CIRCLE A Phylums’ Christmas Show 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Sigmund Snopek Holiday Show

FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER Home for the Holidays — a concert of winter tunes and carols 7:30PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS I Wonder as I Wander: starring the a capella harmonies of Sweet Diversity and Appalachian fiddle tunes of Chansons du trio Twila Jean, Robert Mueller sitting in 7-9:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Gallery: GIFT Exhibit (Noon-5pm); Holiday Music by Sweet Diversity & Chansons du Trio Twila Jean (7pm)

JEWEL OF INDIA Store Closing Sale Noon-6PM

LANDMARK LANES Widacre + Sleepersound + TBA 9PM

LINNEMAN’S A Death Metal Christmas: The Mighty Deerlick, Holy Shit, The Whiskers & The Wanabees, Lyric Advisory Board $10

MAD PLANET Beyonce vs Rihanna Dance Party 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Old Shoe, Cosmic Railroad 9PM $10-15

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee (1-4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Contact Improv (11AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE DJ Robski 10PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Saturday Series – All Levels 10-11am

TURNER HALL BALLROOM Cream City Creatives Holiday Show 10AM-3PM $3, kids under 12 free

17 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Mike’s Country Classic Christmas Show 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM

FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER Home for the Holidays — a concert of winter tunes and carols 2:30PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents THE GLITTER GIRLS 2PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds (experimental jazz) 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Flow (10AM); Caroling and snow flake making party (6PM); Nidra and Yin Yoga (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM

RRRAGS, Polish Falcon’s Nest #725 Riverwest Random Recycled Art and Gift Show (see ad, pg 2) 11AM-6PM

18 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Timothy Kloss, 9PM 7PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

19 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30pm

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-in Job Help (1-4pm); East Branch Book Club (7-8pm)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga – Keep it Simple 6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

20 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Rescue Gang Holiday Party/Fundraiser/Adoption Event, 5-9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Apollo Vermouth, Black Thumb, Karger Traum

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Twila Jean; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 8PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

21 THURSDAY – First Day of Winter

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Winter Solstice Celebration with Riverwest Public House Cooperative, TBD

BREMEN CAFÉ All Good Things,

COMPANY BREWING Hear Here Presents: Winter Solstice Day I – Pleasure Thief, Q the Sun, Strangelander

JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Lil’ Rev & Friends 8:30PM $10

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yoga for Stress & Anxiety (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Solstice Party! featuring Bootleg Bessie and OLB 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA pen Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM

22 FRIDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9PM-1AM

BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain

CIRCLE A Dale Kellison’s Reunion Show 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Hear Here Presents: Winter Solstice Day II – Ethan Keller, Thompson Springs, Coyote

LINNEMAN’S “Another One” – A Grateful Dead Christmas! Featuring members of Coyote, Reckless & Darlene, VB’s Jeebies 9PM $10

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM

23 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Agni,

CIRCLE A The Natural Facts + Wall Of Pauls 8PM / DJ Seedy 10PM

COMPANY BREWING 7th Annual Holiday Hip-Hop Benefit to benefit MPS and Arte Para Todos doors 9pm, party 10pm $5 minimum donation

MAD PLANET Nuthin’ But 90s Dance Party 9PM $5

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Packers Party! (Packers v. Vikings) 7pm

WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New & Improvised Music: Trench & the Tontine Ensemble 7PM

24 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Circle A presents … TBA @8PM / DJ Sextor @10PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Flow (10AM)

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30PM)

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30pm

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga – Keep it Simple 6-7:30PM)

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

27 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Greg; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9:30PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

28 THURSDAY

ART BAR Comedy Open Mic (8:30pm); Live Music by Kyle Walz (9pm)

BEANS & BARLEY Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Murton Dur,

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yoga for Stress & Anxiety (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

29 FRIDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, Julie’s Karaoke Piano Party! 9PM-1AM

BLACK HUSKY BREWING La Masa Empanadas at Black Husky 5-9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Future Sight, Jutengai, Rerun Slade

CIRCLE A Circle A presents … TBA @8PM / DJ TBA @10PM

COMPANY BREWING Army of Me: a Bjork Tribute w/ Amanda Huff 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting Party #31 w/Allison Estry 6:30PM

LINNEMAN’S The Bill Camplin Band 9PM $8

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

30 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: Moonlighter’s Orchestra (7pm); Vanity Plates (10pm)

CIRCLE A Circle A presents … TBA @8PM / DJ TBA @10PM

COMPANY BREWING Nostalgic Visuals

LINNEMAN’S The Boonduggies — pre New Year’s Eve. With Friends! $5

MAD PLANET Industrial Revolution Dance Party 9PM $5

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2PM)

31 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A New Year’s Eve At Circle A! Featuring Aluminum Knot Eye + Code Purple @8PM // DJs All Night starting @11

MAD PLANET New Years Eve Dance Party! Complimentary Champagne Toast & Food 9PM-4AM $15

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE NYE Dance Party Featuring No Stress DJ Collective (FREE!) 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM