Timely remembrance – Unplugged – Story of Survivors

Tori Amos was on CBS this morning, November 11, 2017, singing from her new album. She is known for being a survivor of sexual violence. The following story was run in the July 2016 issue of the Currents and relates another tale for survivors.

by Vince Bushell

Sensitive subjects. Story told by sensitive people in scenes and songs. With purpose. With a mission.

You can experience the Dayna Clay Band at Linneman’s (performed in August of 2016). Monday nights at Linneman’s is usually poets’ night, but this night will host a special presentation of the play Unplugged.

Written first as a novel by Paul McComas in 2002 and developed into a performance piece with Maya Kuper. This play is an ongoing adventure and movement that Paul and Maya will continue to evolve in service of those whose stories need to be told. Consider this a chance to see a play that will become famous as a message of hope for us all.

Dayna Clay is the protagonist, a fictitious character, but her struggle is all too real in our world. We follow her life from a childhood of sexual abuse, through bouts of depression and finally a passage of hope and faith to a better life as a survivor. The path may be God or nature, or medication or new friends or a new love or a combination of all of these, but clearly, suicide is not the answer.

The story is complex and brings us to a positive ending, but not without the work, the pain, the understanding that this is “real”.

Kuper says, “Raising awareness makes a difference, certainly for survivors. . . .It’s OK to talk about. Place the blame and shame on the perpetrators, not the victim.”

Kuper, who lives in Chicago, bringsup current national and Chicago scandals about rape and manipulation. In Chicago, edgy theatre company, Profiles Theatre, was exposed as having a predatory Artistic director. It seems the acting ceased to be acting and the victimization in the play was delivered to young actresses. Nationally the male college swimmer from Stanford, Brock Turner raped a female student who was drunk, and then asked for leniency by minimizing the crime as bad judgment on his part.

The female student’s letter to the judge is being touted as required reading for college students. She also asks for appropriate judgment, “The consequences of sexual assault need to be severe enough to be preventative.”

Kuper says the exposure in all media of these injustices toward others helps allay shame the victims feel and put the onus on the criminals.

This play is not sensational in nature. McComas states, “We are aware of triggers” that may cause some to relive their tragedy. “We do not dramatize the act of rape”. They bring the audience around to “hope and healing and recovery.” McComas says the purpose of the play is to raise awareness, and yes, entertain: the final act has Dayna being positive and humorous.

McComas is serious about his literary effort and his and Kuper’stheatrical/musical performance, enhanced by band mate Mike Holden, plus a brand new drummer and a supporting actress. He sees it as a cornerstone of his life’s work. His vision is to have it made into a feature film (John Doe of the band X is on board to play the male lead), and to use the profits from these efforts to support national efforts to combat rape, abuse and suicide.

His own personal story is key to this mission. He grew up in Milwaukee and as a young man he lost his girlfriend to suicide that was related to her being raped. That is a hard story to hold, but this affable man is spending his life helping others become survivors and overcome grief and depression. One way to do that is to shine a light on the subject and McComas and Kuper’s play, Unplugged: A Survivor’s Story in Scenes and Songs, does that. With compassion and song and a little humor.

This play is put on in support of RAINN.

RAINN.org RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is the nation›s largest anti-sexual violence organization.