Calendar Currents November 2017

Nov 2-12: 32nd Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival. UWM Union Cinema. Opening night will be at the Oriental Theater. More info go to: uwm.edu/lgbtfilmfestival

Nov 10-15: WARPED MKE 9th Annual Fiber Art Exhibit. Sponsored by ABK Weaving Center and Riverwest Artists’ Association. At Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts.

1 WEDNESDAY — All Saints’ Day

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Leadwolf, The Atomic Spins, Wise Jennings

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Jack Tell; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Montana of 300, Doors 6PM; ends at 10PM $20-$50

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Word (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PLYMOUTH CHURCH, 2717 E Hampshire St, Painful Hope: Israelis and Palestinians Look to the Future, 7PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

UWM MANFRED OLSON PLANETARIUM More Things That go Bump in the Night: LIGO Ushering in a New Era in Astrophysics (II) (12:15-12:45PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

2 THURSDAY — All Souls’ Day

BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7PM); Jay Anderson (10PM)

HIGH DIVE Sad Party w/Dria

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Nestle, 8PM

LINNEMAN’S Joybird, Thistledown Thunders, 7PM $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE Figure, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, WolfBiter, SOMA 9PM $30-100

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM); After School Tech Time (3:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA pen Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM

3 FRIDAY

ART BAR Art show opening: MINI ART! Annual show runs through end of year! Re-stocked daily through 12/31/2017! 7PM

ART BAR Beat Music Poetry Series feat. DJ Dripsweat, Doolina Abstract, Bryan Cherry. Hosted by Lotus Fankh 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Auf Ki, Bad Bread, Slaughter Party

CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … tba 8PM / DJs LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke

HIGH DIVE Ex Nuns

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Opening Reception: BEYOND MY WINDOW SILL (painted windows by Ronni Shmauz) Exhibit runs through November 27 6-9PM

LINNEMAN’S Sat. Nite Duets, Cribshitter, Scrimshaw, 9PM $5

MILWAUKEE FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE An Evening of Beauty: A Musical Benefit for Kara Moore 6:30PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE DEAD MAN’S CARNIVAL Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents (8-11PM); Whethan, SAINT WKND, Ashe (10:30-close)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Pages (10AM-Noon); Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) for kids K-5 thru 5th grade (3:30-5PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Rock & Roll Burlesque w/Lavish Jules & the Haunted Harlots 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos $5 (7-8PM); Stargazing (9-10PM)

WOODLAND PATTERN ANNIVERSARY GALA Performances by WI and MKE Poets Laureate; retirement celebration for Co-Founder/Exec Director Anne Kingsbury (See Item, pg 11) 5:30 Reception // 7PM Program $25 and up

WOODLAND PATTERN at Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E Kenwood, 37th Anniversary Gala – Celebrating Anne Kingsbury & Karl Gartung (see full details, pg 11) 5:30PM reception, 7PM program

4 SATURDAY — Full Moon

BREMEN CAFÉ Midnight Liedtke and the Witching Hours,

Rogue Electronics 11:15pm, Various Small Fires 9pm

CIRCLE A JP Cyr & The Midnightmen 8PM / DJ Theresa Who 10PM

HIGH DIVE Lollipop Factory/Columbines/Rally/Lars

Kagedama tour kick off

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Workshop: Explore Painting with Water-mixable Oils 1-4PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Experimental Education Series Workshop (4PM); Experimental Education Series Show (8PM)

LINNEMAN’S Rocket Paloma, Layers & Layers, Nickle & Rose, 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Salford Lads Club 10th Anny (Smiths); Substance 101 (New Order, Depeche Mode); the Quilz, 9PM $8

MIRAMAR THEATRE G Jones B2B Eprom featuring Mad Zach 9PM $18-30

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Yoga for Families (10:30AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee (1-4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Kavli Lecture Series: Are We Alone in the Universe? Noon-1PM $25

5 SUNDAY — Fall back; end of Daylight Savings Time

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Upward Dog Yoga w/Legato Yoga, 10:30AM

CIRCLE A Denise’s B-Day w/ Sigmund Snopek & Denise Goetsch 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

HIGH DIVE Yes Ma’am

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Text Sure Closing Reception (2PM); SLUGish Assemble (San Francisco based band) (8PM)

LINNEMAN’S Dan Rodriguez, Keith Pulvermacher, 5:30PM $10 advance; $12 door

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Wisconsin Science Festival at the UWM Planetarium (reserve your free ticket ahead of time online)

WOODLAND PATTERN Alternating Currents Live presents The Bridge 7PM $6-8

6 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Paul Zukowski, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East French Club for Kids (3:30PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers (5:30PM); Story Time Celebrations (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM); Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) for grades K-5 thru 5 (4:30-6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM

7 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Open Gallery (Ronni Shmauz exhibit) 6-7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 9PM $20-25

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM);

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

8 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry,

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Cabin Essence, DJ Eric Apnea, Kris Rodgers, Steal Shit Do Drugs

GORDON PARK PAVILION Riverwest Neighborhood Association monthly meeting everyone invited 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Matthew Davies; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM); Story Time Celebrations (6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Matt Cook celebrating the publication of Irksome Particulars (Publishing Genius) 7PM

9 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Summer Salt, Secondhand Twink, R3id, Deep Femme

COMPANY BREWING Ruth B8r Ginsburg, Kendra Swanson (MKE cd release show), Amanda Huff $7

HIGH DIVE Pay Up

MIRAMAR THEATRE Ookay, Fox Stevenson 9PM $18-72

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

10 FRIDAY – Veteran’s Day Observed

BREMEN CAFÉ Grasping At Straws, Lunar Ticks, Manhattan Murder Mystery

CIRCLE A Bella Brutto + Jay Bullock 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COAST IN BIKES Winter Bike Bingo (see item, pg 4) 7PM

COMPANY BREWING TopiaWorld Presents: Thane // Lorde Fredd33 // FRJY 10PM $10

HIGH DIVE Cold Shakes

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Opening Reception: Warped Milwaukee 9th Annual Fiber Art Exhibit sponsored by ABK Weaving Center and Riverwest Artists’ Association, 7-9PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS WARPED MKE Exhibit (through Nov 25)

LINNEMAN’S The Jonathan Burks Band cd release w/Heidi Spencer & The Rare Birds, Lyric Advisory Board, 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE BUKU, Luzcid, Siphonic 9PM $15-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos 7PM $5

11 SATURDAY – Veteran’s Day

BREMEN CAFÉ Iron Monocle (7PM); American Spirits (9); Vast Canvas (10); The Directionals (11PM)

CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … tba 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM

CITY HALL ROTUNDA Veterans for Peace Event (see item, pg 4) 7PM

COMPANY BREWING All Synths 2nd Annual with The Quilz, Moth Light + Dashcam (with visuals by Subspace)

HIGH DIVE Pappas Ryan

LINNEMAN’S “Kneel To Neil” A Neil Young Tribute w/many acts and performers; proceeds benefit WMSE and Neil Young’s Bridge School, 7:30PM $10

MAD PLANET The Get Down

MIRAMAR THEATRE Phutureprimitive, Deerskin, The Fabricator, Rilathon 9PM $10-40

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East NaNoWriMo Flash Fiction Fifty Word Challenge! (11AM-1PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Drum Circle with Zen Drummer (2-4PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Franny Choi part of the Kundiman fellows chapbook series organized by Soham Patel 7PM

12 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Abram Shook

CIRCLE A The Lady-Lords 8PM / DJ Frank Frank 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Howard Levy (2 time Grammy winner!), Chris Seibold, 7PM $20

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM

13 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

COMPANY BREWING Bad Company at Company Brewing: A Free Comedy Show

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet De’shawn L. Ewing, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch French Club for Kids (3:30PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote (5:30PM); Story Time Celebrations (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM); Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) for grades K-5 thru 5 (4:30-6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM

14 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Open Gallery (Ronni Shmauz exhibit) 6-7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Sign of Scorpio Annual Blowout! A benefit for Puerto Rico w/excellent music, Puerto Rican snacks, Lakefront and Sprecher beverages (more details on pg 9) 7PM $7 donation

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $12-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm (adults) 5PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

15 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Bernie & the Wolf, Live Tetherball Tonight, Telethon

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Mike Krycio; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM); LEGO Trivia (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Power Point (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

16 THURSDAY

ANODYNE COFFEE ROASTING CO., 224 W Bruce Standing Rock: Take Me From the River, documentary and discussion (more on pg 4) 7-10PM

BEST PLACE AT THE PABST, 901 W Juneau, Extra Crispy Brass Band — CD Release Show w/Cream City Swing! 8PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Pigs Blood, Pyrhhon, Yautja, more

HIGH DIVE Bad Wig, Sin Bad, Unwelcome Guests (Bflo), The Chinchees (Mpls) 9PM

JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Songwriter’s Anonymous Milwaukee cd release, 8PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE San Holo, Just A Gent, Droeloe 9PM $23-32

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series For New & Improvised Music, artists TBA 7PM

17 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Billy Bob, DB Rouse, W.A.S.

CIRCLE A Lack of Reason + Certain Stars 8PM / DJ Daniel James 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING HEAR HERE: The Bang Bang (CD Release) / Tigernite / Ako 10PM $10 includes copy of new CD!

HIGH DIVE Gel Set

LINNEMAN’S Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine – Final show! w/the illustrious Voot Warnings, 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE The Werks, EGi. 9PM $15-50

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Concert w/ Barbara McAfee (7:30)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos $5 (7-8PM); Stargazing (9-10PM) 7PM $5

WOODLAND PATTERN FILM SCREENING aCinema presents: tba 7PM $5

18 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Alabaster 9:45pm, Big Dill and the Boys 11:15pm, FlowPoetry 11pm

CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … tba 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Army of Me: a Bjork Tribute w/ Amanda Huff 10PM $5

HIGH DIVE Asher

LANDMARK LANES Mark Adams Son of Bill CD release show 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Funk Summit Bass Team — video shoot / recording party, 9PM $6

MIRAMAR THEATRE MAX Meteor Tour, special guest Rozez 9PM $10-23

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee (1-4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Contact Improv (11AM-1PM); Barbara McAfee Workshop (1-4PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

19 SUNDAY – STUDIO CENTRAL 3 PM 825 e CENTER – JFK event – INFO. ON PAGE 6

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Upward Dog Yoga w/Legato Yoga, 10:30AM

BREMEN CAFÉ Mark Adams Son of Bill

CIRCLE A R3id 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM

HIGH DIVE Blood Noize

Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Music by the light of the stars with the UWM Collegium Musicum (Middle Ages and Renaissance period with lutes, recorders, viols) 2-3PM $5

20 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Kazimiera, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch French Club for Kids (3:30PM); Story Time Celebrations (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) for grades K-5 thru 5 (4:30-6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday,

21 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

22 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Ahead of the Pack Barrel-aged Beer Release, 5PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

LINNEMAN’S 19th Annual “Nod To Bob” Bob Dylan Tribute. Many performers! Benefit for The Hunger Task Force. $10 or $5 + 5 cans nonperishable food

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Chess Club (5:30PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

23 THURSDAY — Happy Thanksgiving!

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

24 FRIDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING La Masa Empanadas & Special Stout Release, 5PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Antler House, Thriftones

CIRCLE A Floor Model 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos 7PM $5

25 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ JT and the Congregants 11pm, Lady-Lords 10pm, Panoptics 12am

CIRCLE A American Spirits 8PM / DJ tba 10PM

HIGH DIVE Max & Sperro

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Veronica’s Holiday Workshop for Kids Noon-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S The Carolina’s, 9PM $6

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

26 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos 2PM $5

27 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Carmen Alicia Murguia, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Story Time Celebrations (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: Computer Basics: Intro to Powerpoint (5:30-7:30)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM

28 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

HIGH DIVE Canadian Rifle, more TBA

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Financial Literacy with PNC Bank (5:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

29 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. St. Martin; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East NaNoWriMo Write-in (3-8PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Alien Messages and Earth’s Space Invasion of the Proxima Star System: The Breakthrough Initiatives (I) 12:15-12:45PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

30 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Bag-Dad, Jaded Living, The Bbys

LINNEMAN’S Frances Luke Accord, Humbird, 7:30PM $10 advance; $12 door

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM