Calendar Currents November 2017

ONGOING EVENTS
Nov 2-12: 32nd Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival. UWM Union Cinema. Opening night will be at the Oriental Theater. More info go to: uwm.edu/lgbtfilmfestival
Nov 10-15: WARPED MKE 9th Annual Fiber Art Exhibit. Sponsored by ABK Weaving Center and Riverwest Artists’ Association. At Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts.
1 WEDNESDAY — All Saints’ Day
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Leadwolf, The Atomic Spins, Wise Jennings
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Jack Tell; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Montana of 300, Doors 6PM; ends at 10PM $20-$50
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Word (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PLYMOUTH CHURCH, 2717 E Hampshire St, Painful Hope: Israelis and Palestinians Look to the Future, 7PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)
UWM MANFRED OLSON PLANETARIUM More Things That go Bump in the Night: LIGO Ushering in a New Era in Astrophysics (II) (12:15-12:45PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
2 THURSDAY — All Souls’ Day
BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7PM); Jay Anderson (10PM)
HIGH DIVE Sad Party w/Dria
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Nestle, 8PM
LINNEMAN’S Joybird, Thistledown Thunders, 7PM $10
MIRAMAR THEATRE Figure, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, WolfBiter, SOMA 9PM $30-100
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM); After School Tech Time (3:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA pen Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM
3 FRIDAY
ART BAR Art show opening: MINI ART! Annual show runs through end of year! Re-stocked daily through 12/31/2017! 7PM
ART BAR Beat Music Poetry Series feat. DJ Dripsweat, Doolina Abstract, Bryan Cherry. Hosted by Lotus Fankh 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Auf Ki, Bad Bread, Slaughter Party
CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … tba 8PM / DJs LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke
HIGH DIVE Ex Nuns
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Opening Reception: BEYOND MY WINDOW SILL (painted windows by Ronni Shmauz) Exhibit runs through November 27 6-9PM
LINNEMAN’S Sat. Nite Duets, Cribshitter, Scrimshaw, 9PM $5
MILWAUKEE FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE An Evening of Beauty: A Musical Benefit for Kara Moore 6:30PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE DEAD MAN’S CARNIVAL Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents (8-11PM); Whethan, SAINT WKND, Ashe (10:30-close)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Pages (10AM-Noon); Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) for kids K-5 thru 5th grade (3:30-5PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Rock & Roll Burlesque w/Lavish Jules & the Haunted Harlots 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos $5 (7-8PM); Stargazing (9-10PM)
WOODLAND PATTERN ANNIVERSARY GALA Performances by WI and MKE Poets Laureate; retirement celebration for Co-Founder/Exec Director Anne Kingsbury (See Item, pg 11) 5:30 Reception // 7PM Program $25 and up
WOODLAND PATTERN at Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E Kenwood, 37th Anniversary Gala – Celebrating Anne Kingsbury & Karl Gartung (see full details, pg 11) 5:30PM reception, 7PM program
4 SATURDAY — Full Moon
BREMEN CAFÉ Midnight Liedtke and the Witching Hours,
Rogue Electronics 11:15pm, Various Small Fires 9pm
CIRCLE A JP Cyr & The Midnightmen 8PM / DJ Theresa Who 10PM
HIGH DIVE Lollipop Factory/Columbines/Rally/Lars
Kagedama tour kick off
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Workshop: Explore Painting with Water-mixable Oils 1-4PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Experimental Education Series Workshop (4PM); Experimental Education Series Show (8PM)
LINNEMAN’S Rocket Paloma, Layers & Layers, Nickle & Rose, 9PM $5
MAD PLANET Salford Lads Club 10th Anny (Smiths); Substance 101 (New Order, Depeche Mode); the Quilz, 9PM $8
MIRAMAR THEATRE G Jones B2B Eprom featuring Mad Zach 9PM $18-30
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Yoga for Families (10:30AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee (1-4PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Kavli Lecture Series: Are We Alone in the Universe? Noon-1PM $25
5 SUNDAY — Fall back; end of Daylight Savings Time
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Upward Dog Yoga w/Legato Yoga, 10:30AM
CIRCLE A Denise’s B-Day w/ Sigmund Snopek & Denise Goetsch 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM
HIGH DIVE Yes Ma’am
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Text Sure Closing Reception (2PM); SLUGish Assemble (San Francisco based band) (8PM)
LINNEMAN’S Dan Rodriguez, Keith Pulvermacher, 5:30PM $10 advance; $12 door
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Wisconsin Science Festival at the UWM Planetarium (reserve your free ticket ahead of time online)
WOODLAND PATTERN Alternating Currents Live presents The Bridge 7PM $6-8
6 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM
HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Paul Zukowski, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East French Club for Kids (3:30PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers (5:30PM); Story Time Celebrations (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM); Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) for grades K-5 thru 5 (4:30-6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM
7 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Open Gallery (Ronni Shmauz exhibit) 6-7PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 9PM $20-25
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM);
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
8 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry,
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Cabin Essence, DJ Eric Apnea, Kris Rodgers, Steal Shit Do Drugs
GORDON PARK PAVILION Riverwest Neighborhood Association monthly meeting everyone invited 7PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Matthew Davies; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM); Story Time Celebrations (6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Matt Cook celebrating the publication of Irksome Particulars (Publishing Genius) 7PM
9 THURSDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Summer Salt, Secondhand Twink, R3id, Deep Femme
COMPANY BREWING Ruth B8r Ginsburg, Kendra Swanson (MKE cd release show), Amanda Huff $7
HIGH DIVE Pay Up
MIRAMAR THEATRE Ookay, Fox Stevenson 9PM $18-72
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
10 FRIDAY – Veteran’s Day Observed
BREMEN CAFÉ Grasping At Straws, Lunar Ticks, Manhattan Murder Mystery
CIRCLE A Bella Brutto + Jay Bullock 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COAST IN BIKES Winter Bike Bingo (see item, pg 4) 7PM
COMPANY BREWING TopiaWorld Presents: Thane // Lorde Fredd33 // FRJY 10PM $10
HIGH DIVE Cold Shakes
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Opening Reception: Warped Milwaukee 9th Annual Fiber Art Exhibit sponsored by ABK Weaving Center and Riverwest Artists’ Association, 7-9PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS WARPED MKE Exhibit (through Nov 25)
LINNEMAN’S The Jonathan Burks Band cd release w/Heidi Spencer & The Rare Birds, Lyric Advisory Board, 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE BUKU, Luzcid, Siphonic 9PM $15-20
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers (10AM-Noon)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos 7PM $5
11 SATURDAY – Veteran’s Day
BREMEN CAFÉ Iron Monocle (7PM); American Spirits (9); Vast Canvas (10); The Directionals (11PM)
CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … tba 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM
CITY HALL ROTUNDA Veterans for Peace Event (see item, pg 4) 7PM
COMPANY BREWING All Synths 2nd Annual with The Quilz, Moth Light + Dashcam (with visuals by Subspace)
HIGH DIVE Pappas Ryan
LINNEMAN’S “Kneel To Neil” A Neil Young Tribute w/many acts and performers; proceeds benefit WMSE and Neil Young’s Bridge School, 7:30PM $10
MAD PLANET The Get Down
MIRAMAR THEATRE Phutureprimitive, Deerskin, The Fabricator, Rilathon 9PM $10-40
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East NaNoWriMo Flash Fiction Fifty Word Challenge! (11AM-1PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Drum Circle with Zen Drummer (2-4PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Franny Choi part of the Kundiman fellows chapbook series organized by Soham Patel 7PM
12 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Abram Shook
CIRCLE A The Lady-Lords 8PM / DJ Frank Frank 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Howard Levy (2 time Grammy winner!), Chris Seibold, 7PM $20
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM
13 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
COMPANY BREWING Bad Company at Company Brewing: A Free Comedy Show
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet De’shawn L. Ewing, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch French Club for Kids (3:30PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote (5:30PM); Story Time Celebrations (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM); Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) for grades K-5 thru 5 (4:30-6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM
14 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Open Gallery (Ronni Shmauz exhibit) 6-7PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Sign of Scorpio Annual Blowout! A benefit for Puerto Rico w/excellent music, Puerto Rican snacks, Lakefront and Sprecher beverages (more details on pg 9) 7PM $7 donation
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $12-20
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm (adults) 5PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
15 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Bernie & the Wolf, Live Tetherball Tonight, Telethon
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Mike Krycio; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM); LEGO Trivia (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Power Point (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
16 THURSDAY
ANODYNE COFFEE ROASTING CO., 224 W Bruce Standing Rock: Take Me From the River, documentary and discussion (more on pg 4) 7-10PM
ANODYNE COFFEE ROASTING CO., 224 W Bruce Film screening and discussion: Standing Rock – Take Me from the Water (see item, pg 4) 7PM
BEST PLACE AT THE PABST, 901 W Juneau, Extra Crispy Brass Band — CD Release Show w/Cream City Swing! 8PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Pigs Blood, Pyrhhon, Yautja, more
HIGH DIVE Bad Wig, Sin Bad, Unwelcome Guests (Bflo), The Chinchees (Mpls) 9PM
JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM
LINNEMAN’S Songwriter’s Anonymous Milwaukee cd release, 8PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE San Holo, Just A Gent, Droeloe 9PM $23-32
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series For New & Improvised Music, artists TBA 7PM
17 FRIDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Billy Bob, DB Rouse, W.A.S.
CIRCLE A Lack of Reason + Certain Stars 8PM / DJ Daniel James 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING HEAR HERE: The Bang Bang (CD Release) / Tigernite / Ako 10PM $10 includes copy of new CD!
HIGH DIVE Gel Set
LINNEMAN’S Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine – Final show! w/the illustrious Voot Warnings, 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE The Werks, EGi. 9PM $15-50
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote (10AM-Noon)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Concert w/ Barbara McAfee (7:30)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos $5 (7-8PM); Stargazing (9-10PM) 7PM $5
WOODLAND PATTERN FILM SCREENING aCinema presents: tba 7PM $5
18 SATURDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Alabaster 9:45pm, Big Dill and the Boys 11:15pm, FlowPoetry 11pm
CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … tba 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Army of Me: a Bjork Tribute w/ Amanda Huff 10PM $5
HIGH DIVE Asher
LANDMARK LANES Mark Adams Son of Bill CD release show 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Funk Summit Bass Team — video shoot / recording party, 9PM $6
MIRAMAR THEATRE MAX Meteor Tour, special guest Rozez 9PM $10-23
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee (1-4PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Contact Improv (11AM-1PM); Barbara McAfee Workshop (1-4PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
19 SUNDAY – STUDIO CENTRAL 3 PM 825 e CENTER – JFK event – INFO. ON PAGE 6
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Upward Dog Yoga w/Legato Yoga, 10:30AM
BREMEN CAFÉ Mark Adams Son of Bill
CIRCLE A R3id 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM
HIGH DIVE Blood Noize
Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Music by the light of the stars with the UWM Collegium Musicum (Middle Ages and Renaissance period with lutes, recorders, viols) 2-3PM $5
20 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Kazimiera, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch French Club for Kids (3:30PM); Story Time Celebrations (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) for grades K-5 thru 5 (4:30-6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM
SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday,
21 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
22 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Ahead of the Pack Barrel-aged Beer Release, 5PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
LINNEMAN’S 19th Annual “Nod To Bob” Bob Dylan Tribute. Many performers! Benefit for The Hunger Task Force. $10 or $5 + 5 cans nonperishable food
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Chess Club (5:30PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
23 THURSDAY — Happy Thanksgiving!
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
24 FRIDAY
BLACK HUSKY BREWING La Masa Empanadas & Special Stout Release, 5PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Antler House, Thriftones
CIRCLE A Floor Model 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos 7PM $5
25 SATURDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ JT and the Congregants 11pm, Lady-Lords 10pm, Panoptics 12am
CIRCLE A American Spirits 8PM / DJ tba 10PM
HIGH DIVE Max & Sperro
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Veronica’s Holiday Workshop for Kids Noon-3:30PM
LINNEMAN’S The Carolina’s, 9PM $6
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Mindful Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
26 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Colors of the Cosmos 2PM $5
27 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Carmen Alicia Murguia, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Story Time Celebrations (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: Computer Basics: Intro to Powerpoint (5:30-7:30)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM); Yoga for Recovery (7:30)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM
28 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM
HIGH DIVE Canadian Rifle, more TBA
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Financial Literacy with PNC Bank (5:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
29 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. St. Martin; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East NaNoWriMo Write-in (3-8PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga (9:30-11AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Alien Messages and Earth’s Space Invasion of the Proxima Star System: The Breakthrough Initiatives (I) 12:15-12:45PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
30 THURSDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Bag-Dad, Jaded Living, The Bbys
LINNEMAN’S Frances Luke Accord, Humbird, 7:30PM $10 advance; $12 door
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM