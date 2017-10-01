Calendar October 2017

This Month -Riverwest Art Walk and Gallery Night – Saturday October 7

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Riverwest ArtWalk Noon-5PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS “Playing Solitaire” (one-act play) by Michael Lucchesi 5PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Riverwest Gallery Night 5-9PM

October 1 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A November Criminals + Ms. Lotus Fankh 8PM/ DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

HIGH DIVE Big Eyes, Bad Wig

Kagedama tour kick off

MIRAMAR THEATRE Daturnupking, 2GI doors 6:45; show 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Live music from noon til 3: Texas Dave Market open 10AM-3PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM

2 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

COLECTIVO, Lakefront Milwaukee Symphony Mondays (outdoor performance)

7PM

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM

LINNEMAN’S

Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Poettree, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Email Basics (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: Computer Basics: Email Basics (5:30-7:30)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing 9-10PM

3 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse Auditions: The Glitter Girls 6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep It Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Kathy Sullivan: Looking at Earth 7-8:30PM free tix required; available at eventbrite.com

4 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry,

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

COMPANY BREWING Faux Fiction, North by North (Chicago), The Glacial Speed 9:30 doors/10:30 music $5

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse Auditions: The Glitter Girls 6PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Chris Haise; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Future Frontiers in Astronomy (12:15-12:45PM); 60 Years of Sputnik (7-8PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN FILM SCREENING aCinema presents: Intermediate Intermedia Interactions — curated by Amir George 7PM $5

5 THURSDAY — Full (Hunter’s) Moon

BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7PM)

HIGH DIVE Blue Unit

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Exhibit: “Mythos Fantasia” Exhibit by John Zieloski (Milwaukee) THRU END OF MONTH

JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Memories: There’s History in our Stories. Free or donation. Light refreshments. Three RW Elders will share their stories of growing up in the neighborhood. 4-6PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Trampa, Siphonic, KOTA, Kretlow 9PM $15-30

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM); After School Tech Time (3:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Feliz Lucia Molina — part of the Kundiman Midwest Reading Series. Organized by Soham Patel. 8PM

6 FRIDAY

ART BAR Art show opening: FEAR14 (featuring Karl Jahnke) 7PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Action Jelly, Dogs at Large

CIRCLE A Windpipe (Green Bay) + Aluminum Knot Eye 8PM / DJs LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke and Microlights Benefit! Feat. Storm Chaser, Conversational Karaoke by Jesse Malmed, video presentation by Microlights micro cinema 10PM $5

HIGH DIVE Drugs & Attics/Platinum Boys/Sex Scenes

LANDMARK LANES American Spirits + F in Fun + False Flag Renassaince 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Stereoactive w/Moth Light 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Mr. Jackson / Ms. Lotus Fankh / Grey Genius 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Moons and Myths (7-8PM $5); Stargazing (9-10PM)

WOODLAND PATTERN at Downer Theater OFFSITE FILM SCREENING The Challenge at the 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival. Director Yuri Ancarani | Italy/France | 2016 | 69 min | Arabic with English subtitles 4:15PM mkefilm.org

7 SATURDAY

ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau, Annual Pig Roast (see ad, pg 3) 5PM $10. After Oct 3, $15

BREMEN CAFÉ Chris Cunningham

CIRCLE A The Narrows + Nickel and Rose 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Hear Here Presents: Joseph Huber, Coyote 10PM $10 adv/ $12 door

FIRST ANNUAL TRAIL MIXER, Corner Bakery, 1305 E Capitol Oak Leaf Trail social mixer for cyclists, runners and fitness enthusiasts 7:30AM-1:30PM

HIGH DIVE Cadie Cowden w/ Social Caterpillar, Deep Femme, Frankweiler

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Riverwest ArtWalk Noon-5PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Digbii (jazz, progressive rock, fusion band) 6:30-9PM

LINNEMAN’S Tower Avenue Band, 9PM

MAD PLANET Nuthin’ But 90’s dance party 9PM

MILWAUKEE BOAT PARADE,

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dion Timmer, Squnto, Jeff Alberts, Dad? 9PM $20-30

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Facts Are Fun! (10:30AM-12:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee (1-4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes,

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry — comedy matinee! Featuring Brittany Tilander (Madison), Ton Johnson (MKE) and your headliner Michael Meyers (Chicago)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Kate Moths / Alouette / Suffer Head 9PM $5

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry — comedy matinee! Featuring Brittany Tilander (Madison), Ton Johnson (MKE) and your headliner Michael Meyers (Chicago) 1PM

SHOREWOOD WOMENS CLUB RUMMAGE SALE, 3920 N Murray Av, 9:30-4PM

8 SUNDAY

19TH ANNUAL EMPTY BOWLS, MSOE Kern Center, 1245 N Broadway Benefit for food agencies; handmade artisan bowls, delicious soups for sale (see ad, pg 10, for more info) 11AM-2PM

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

BRADY STREET PET PARADE 16th Annual! (see Preview, pg. 10) 11AM-5PM

COLECTIVO Prospect Gospel Brunch – Live from the Back Room 11AM-1PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Live music from noon til 3: Lost Brew City Ramblers. Market open 10AM-3PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM

WOODLAND PATTERN at Oriental Theater OFFSITE FILM SCREENING The Challenge at the 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival. Director Yuri Ancarani | Italy/France | 2016 | 69 min | Arabic with English subtitles 7PM mkefilm.org

9 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

COMPANY BREWING Local Coverage draft event 5-7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet: Jackie Endres, 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Pages (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: Computer Basics: Intro to Word (5:30-7:30)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM; Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN at Oriental Theater OFFSITE FILM SCREENING The Challenge at the 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival. Director Yuri Ancarani | Italy/France | 2016 | 69 min | Arabic with English subtitles 9:30PM mkefilm.org

10 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

EAST LIBRARY Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering / Pot Luck Lunch 12-3PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $12-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep It Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

11 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Slang Trio (9PM)

COMPANY BREWING State of Craft Beer book release! Beer Dinner! presented by Wisconsin Foodie — tix available at brownpapertickets.com 6:30PM

GORDON PARK PAVILION Riverwest Neighborhood Association monthly meeting everyone invited 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. William Seale; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to Word (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN EXHIBITION OPENING Jen Bervin, Tactile Language — an exhibition of Bervin’s works from Silk Poems & Tactile Language 6-9PM

12 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Lifetime Achievement Award (9:30P); All Boy/All Girl (10:30P); Brat Sounds (11:30P)

CONFLUENCE GATHERING, Anodyne Walkers Point 5:30PM-8:30PM

HIGH DIVE Glyders

LINNEMAN’S The Please Please Me, 8PM $6

MIRAMAR THEATRE Jaw Gems, Undercover Organism 9PM $15-30

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA pen Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN at Central Library OFFSITE BOOK RELEASE Justice for All: Selected Writings of Lloyd A. Barbee (with editor Daphne E. Barbee-Wooten) 6:30PM

13 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Rum Ham (9PM); F in Fun (10:15); Boonduggies (11:15)

CIRCLE A Old Earth + Chris DeMay 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

HIGH DIVE Indonesian Junk CD release show!

LANDMARK LANES The Birth of Deth 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Xposed 4heads, Mortgage Freeman, Scrimshaw 9PM $8

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Melvv 9PM $10-25

MKE PARANORMAL CONFERENCE, Irish Cultural Center, 2133 W Wisconsin Av,

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Pages (10AM-Noon); Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) 3:30-5PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE October the 13th Fest — music, tarot readings, performance art, Wheel-O-Prizes! 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Caitlin Scarano, Freesia McKee, Annie Grizzle & Paula Carter. celebrating the publication of Caitlin Scarano’s debut poetry collection Do Not Bring Him Water (Write Bloody Publishing) 7PM

14 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Iron Monocle (7PM); American Spirits (9); Vast Canvas (10); The Directionals (11PM)

CIRCLE A Mood Vertigo + Jake Simmons (Kalamazoo, MI) 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM

COLECTIVO Humboldt Riverwest Artists Association Board Mtg 10AM-Noon

COMPANY BREWING Nostalgic Visuals Hurricane Relief Hip-Hop Show w/Cigarette Break, Mike Regal & Kareem City 10PM $7

HIGH DIVE Max and Millions

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Artist Reception w/John Zieloski “Mythos Fantasia” 6-9PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Riverwest Artists Association Board Mtg @Colectivo on Humboldt 10AM-Noon

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Opening Reception: “Text Sure” Exhibit 6PM

LANDMARK LANES Wildlife Cinema + Sleepertown + Mariano Latona 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Tigernite, She Rides Tigers, Ahab’s Ghost, 9PM $6

MAD PLANET The Get Down 9PM

MILWAUKEE TWEED RIDE, Bayview Enjoy a cool weather parade style ride, 1PM-4PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE ZeroGravity, Champagne Drip, ZeroGravity 9PM $14-27

MKE PARANORMAL CONFERENCE, Irish Cultural Center, 2133 W Wisconsin Av,

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Book Pop! 11AM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30AM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Sound check (12:30-1:30PM); Brenda Mc Morrow- “True Being”- Bhakti workshop (2-5PM); Kirtan (7-9PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

15 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Paul Setser and Charlie Wiggins 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM

FIRST UNITARIAN CHURCH, 1342 N Astor White Supremacy Teach-In — a special service devoted to overcoming white supremacy and developing the resources for overcoming racism. Feat. Christopher D. Sims, an African American leader in Unitarian Universalism. Vigil to follow. 9AM-Noon

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse Benefit, featuring Mas Soul (cover band) 5-9PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds (experimental music) 7PM

MKE PARANORMAL CONFERENCE, Irish Cultural Center, 2133 W Wisconsin Av,

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Live music from noon til 3: Dumpster Doves. Market open 10AM-3PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM

SCHLITZ AUDUBON FALL FESTIVAL, 1111 E Brown Deer Rd, Horse-drawn wagon rides, cider press, nature hikes, more! 10AM-4PM $5-10

15 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Matt Cook, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch French Club for Kids (3:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to Numbers (5:30PM); Ballet Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch French Club for Kids (3:30PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Pages (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: Computer Basics: Intro to Excel (5:30-7:30)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday,

17 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep It Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

18 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); A-Mac & The Height (9PM)

HIGH DIVE William Z Villian

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Travis Webb; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Space Jesus, Esseks, Of The Trees 9PM $20-25

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM); LEGO Trivia (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to Excel (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Making of the Disappearing Act 12:15-12:45PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

19 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Kyle John Kenowski (9:30P); Caleb Willitz Band (10:30P); Caley Conway Trio (11:30P);

HIGH DIVE Scott Yoder

JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Craft & Art Group 12:30-3:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New & Improvised Music 7PM $6

20 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Clover (9P); Davey Dynamite (9:45); All the Wine (10:30); Arbors & Jaws (11:15)

CIRCLE A Carolinas + Bruce Dean 8PM / DJs French Connection 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Cream City Theater Presents “Twelve Angry Men” For tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3089061 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Gloss Records Presents: No/No record release w/Dirty Dancing, Dashcam 9PM $5 or $7 incl. tape

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Numbers (10AM-Noon): Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) 3:30-5PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Phat Nerdz / Dead Noise 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

SWING PARK, under the Holton St Viaduct (1737 N Water) Milwaukee Bike-In Movie Series presents: E.T. the Extra Terrestial (1982) 8PM

21 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: Jacob Turner (7PM); West View, As Shadows Collapse, Perceiving the Design

CIRCLE A The Cow-Ponies 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING S2D/Green Room Rockers/Cream City 10PM $5

HIGH DIVE Max and Sperro

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Cream City Theater Presents “Twelve Angry Men” For tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3089061 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S The R&B Coquettes, 8PM $10

MAD PLANET Michael Jackson VS Prince dance party 9PM

MILWAUKEE POLKA RIOT! 1920 S 37th St, Polkaholics, November Criminals, Cheese of the Goat, and more (milwaukeepolkariot.com) 6-10PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee (1-4PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Contact Improv (11AM-1PM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Boink! (Reading)7PM; Erik Nervous, Heated, and Stink Lines (9PM; $5)

TANNER PAULL HALL, 6922 W Orchard, FAB Presents: A Witches’ Ball! For tix, call 414.350.4291 after 6PM. Cash, check or credit/debit. Tickets can be delivered. 4PM-Midnight $40

22 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Jay Anderson 10PM

CIRCLE A “The Times They Aren’t A’Changin’”: Dale Kellison + Mandy Cappleman 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

FALCON BOWL Zur Krone “OktoberBest” Reunion (see details in item on pg 2) Reunion benefit for UW Peck School of the Arts 4PM

HIGH DIVE Rupert Angel Eyes

Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Cream City Theater Presents “Twelve Angry Men” 2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Live music from noon til 3: Love, Light and Harmony. Market open 10AM-3PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night Carnival Book Signing and Storytelling Party 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM

ST. CASIMIR CHURCH, 2600 N Bremen, Gary Wood performs Cantata #78 by J.S. Bach 4PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Alternating Currents Live w/Devin Drobka & Tom Rainey 7PM $6-8

23 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Kenith Woodall, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch French Club for Kids (3:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to Keynote (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: Computer Basics: Intro to Powerpoint (5:30-7:30)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM

UWM UNION Scott Kelly, author of Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery. The astronaut who spent a year on the International Space Station talks to WUWM’s Bonnie North. Call Boswell Books for more info (414) 332-1181 7-8:30PM $32 @ kellymke.brownpapertickets.com or call (414) 332-1181. Signed copy of book included in price.

24 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

HIGH DIVE Imaginatron

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO Visual Thinking: 5 week class $99 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep It Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

25 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Freespace, 5:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Chris Haise; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Chess Club (5:30PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to Powerpoint (10AM); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO Mixed Media: 5 week class $99 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia 7PM; DJ Kingpin 9PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Japanese Cosmology in the Classical Tradition, 12:15-12:45PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Stephen Anderson & Erik Richardson, celebrating new poetry publications: Anderson’s In The Garden Of Angels And Demons and Richardson’s Song of Ourself, 7PM

26 THURSDAY

BEST PLACE AT THE PABST, 901 W Juneau, Cream City Swing Halloween Dance — dance lessons, costume contest, tons of fun! 7:30PM-Midnight $5

BOSWELL BOOKS College in Prison: Reading in an Age of Mass Incarceration (7-8:30PM)

BREMEN CAFÉ Immaculate Misconception, Everyone Except Me

FOOD FRIGHT! Lakefront Brewery 7PM $30-45

LINNEMAN’S Dylan Doyle, 9PM $6

MA FISCHER’S, 2214 N Farwell, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Fiber Arts Group (Noon); Teacher in the Library (4PM)

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO Acrylic Painting: 5 week class $99 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA pen Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN, POETRY READING Urban Echo Poets 7PM

27 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain

CIRCLE A Chain Drive + GoGo Slow 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

HIGH DIVE Fire Heads

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Cream City Theater Presents “Twelve Angry Men” For tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3089061 7:30PM

LANDMARK LANES Dodgeball Club + Rocket Cat 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Armchair Boogie w/Feed The Dog, “Official After-Party” for Yonder Mountain String Band show, 10:30PM $5

MAD PLANET Halloween costume contest/party bash 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Keynote (10AM-Noon): Truck Studio Art Workshops presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) 3:30-5PM

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio: 10AM-4PM $45

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Plant Nite Terrarium Workshop 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

28 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: Elevator Trio (7PM); Vinz Clortho, Neocaveman, Conundrum

CIRCLE A The Hungry Williams 8PM / DJ TBA 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Cream City Theater Presents “Twelve Angry Men” 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Nightmare on Center Street, 6-10PM

LINNEMAN’S Halloween Covers Show feat. Hank Williams & Patsy Cline, the Undertones, the Damned, the Knack, 9PM $6

MAD PLANET Halloween party w/ De La Buena, R.A.S. Movement & Chalice In The Palace 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East International Games Week Kickoff (11AM-2PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30AM)

NIGHTMARE ON CENTER STREET Voodoo Honey Records presents the 3rd Annual Nightmare on Center Street! Participating venues include: Club Timbuktu, Company Brewing, High Dive, Jazz Gallery and Quarters. Performers include Lili K, Zed Kenzo, Tigernite, Foreign Goods. Visit voodoohoneyrecords.com for full lineup!

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Halloween Party w/ Charles Walker Band / Funktastic / LaQuita Johnson 9PM $10

29 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl and Friends 8PM / DJ TBA 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Cream City Theater Presents “Twelve Angry Men” 2PM

MILWAUKEE CITY-WIDE TRICK OR TREAT! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Apollo Vermouth / Haunter / Dash Hounds / Taylor Campbell 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing Yoga 11AM-12:30PM

30 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Joann Chang, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM) Computer Class: Computer Basics: Intermediate Word (5:30-7:30)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke Night! 9PM

31 TUESDAY

CIRCLE A Circle A’s 16th Anniversary Halloween Celebration! Alive at 8: TBA 8PM / DJ TBA 10PM

HIGH DIVE Tunic/Blessed/TBA

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Jazz Jam 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (4-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only, 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep It Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30-11AM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing Yoga 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B