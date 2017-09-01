Riverwest Currents Calendar September 2017

1 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Tawny Hawk, Not the Cops, Lungwrecker

CIRCLE A Jon Burks Band + Heidi Spencer 8PM / DJs LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Strange Fruit Festival, w/ Black & Mad (See Neighbor Spotlight on Jay Anderson in this issue!), David Wake Quintet, Kevin Hayden Band, Sista Strings

LANDMARK LANES Midnight Liedtke And The Witching Hours + The Directionals + Jamison Leroy, 9PM

LINNEMAN’S O’Brien & Burch w/Guy Fiorentini, 8PM

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party—spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents 8PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Back Too Skool Drunk Spelling Bee Back Too Skool Drunk Spelling Bee, 8PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Moons and Myths 7PM $5

2 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Morangutangs, Pretty Beggar

CIRCLE A Lauryl Sulfate and Her Ladies of Leisure + Sister Wife 8PM/ DJ Theresa Who 10PM

HIGH DIVE Failed Mutation, Cowboys, Lint Trap

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis OPENING RECEPTION: Photographic Landscapes Exhibit (Chuck Soik of Waupaca) Exhibit runs September 2 through October 1. 4-6PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry—comedy matinee! 1-2:30PM

3 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Edgar Allan Cash 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

HIGH DIVE Rio Turbo Kagedama tour kick off

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Live music: Elevator Trio // Prepared food: Punjabi Accent 10AM-3PM

4 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

LINNEMAN’S No Poets Monday – Happy Labor Day $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: MAC Basics (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Labor Day Karaoke Party! 9PM

5 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

COMPANY BREWING Hear Here Presents: NO/NO + Midnight Opera + The Voluptuals 10PM $7

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic—$2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $12-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

UWM – SPAIGHTS PLAZA New Age Narcissism. 12-2PM (See Neighbor Spotlight on Jay Anderson in this issue!)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ

Doc B

6 WEDNESDAY—Full Moon!

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

Full Moon

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Caveman Play, Amanda Huff 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Ian McGibbon; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Fast Radio Bursts: Neither Aliens nor Microwaves (I) 12:15-12:45PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

7 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7PM); Tyne Darling, Paladino, Peasant Moon

HIGH DIVE Luxi + Reaches + TBA

JAZZ GALLERY Arts Workshop: Create Your Own 3-D Collage 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

8 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Wylie Jakobs, Joseph Fox, Jayke Orvis, Liars Trial

CIRCLE A Rockabilly Rebels 8PM / DJs era & the Nile 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COLECTIVO Humboldt Milwaukee Rep’s “Guys & Dolls” cast members perform teasers from the show! 4PM

COMPANY BREWING Dadscension release party with DAD, Team Ugly, Jay Lopez + Dunzo 10PM $7

LINNEMAN’S The Twila Jean Band (new release show) w/Tritonics, 8PM $10

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party—spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Moons and Myths 7PM $5

WOODLAND PATTERN at Indian Summer, OFFSITE EVENT Indian Summer Festival: Language is Culture, Henry Maier Festival Park, 639 E Summerfest Place, Adults $15, Elders (60 and over) $12. Children 12 and under are FREE

9 SATURDAY

35th & NATIONAL, Silver City International Festival—ethnic cuisine, free live music, more! Noon-5PM

CARVER PARK BASEBALL DIAMOND, 911 W Brown St, Bar League Baseball Charity Series: Puddlers Hall vs Lulu’s (4PM); High Dive vs Vanguard (7PM)

CIRCLE A Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM

GORDON PARKS RIDE! Red Bike & Green-Milwaukee’s own Kavon Cortez-Jones is hosting The Gordon Parks Ride. Join us as we add an “S” to the Gordon Park sign in honor of Gordon Parks noted photographer, musician, writer and film director, ergo, The Gordon Parks Ride. 10AM meet time

GREEN GALLERY EAST, 1500 N Farwell Performances after Shoreline Picnic: Margaret Noodin, DJ Shawna, Zed Kenzo, Matt Cook, Bamm Bamm 3-7PM

HIGH DIVE Kingston Burial

JAZZ ESTATE Kymaera – experimental deep funk jazz (voodoohoneyrecords.com)

LANDMARK LANES The Zimmer Effect + TBA, 9PM

LINNEMAN’S DATRF (blues rock) w/Beaker, The Red Flags 8:30PM

O’DONNELL PARK, East end of Wisconsin Av, Shoreline Picnic; food, drink, live music (see Item, pg 8) 1-3PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

REED STREET YARDS, S 3rd St, Rock the Green * Sustainability Festival

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

SS PETER AND PAUL BLOCK PARTY, Noon to 9:30 PM

2491 N Murray, Annual church block party! Live music, raffle, food, games, more! Noon-9:30PM

WOODLAND PATTERN at Indian Summer Language is Culture, Henry Maier Festival Park, 639 E Summerfest Place, Adults $15, Elders (60 and over) $12. Children 12 and under are FREE

10 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Tragic Trip (Chicago) + Vanity Plate 8PM / DJ Frank Frank 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Riverwest SOUP 5-7PM $10

JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER,

6255 N Santa Monica, Shorewood, The Tapestry film series will screen a film that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the cartoons found in the New Yorker magazine and their makers. Many of the cartoonists interviewed are Jewish, including Bob Mankoff, Lee Lorenz and Roz Chast. 4PM

JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER, 6255 N Santa Monica, Shorewood, Closing Reception of the 6th annual Milwaukee Jewish Artists Lab Art Exhibit: Outside, Inside: Exploring Boundaries and Otherness. Refreshments will be served. 5:30PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Live music: Astral/Subastral // Prepared food: Pedro’s South American Cuisine 10AM-3PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE MKE Para Con Rummage Fundraiser 11AM-3PM – live music, drinks, tarot reader, and rummage! Milwaukee Paranormal Conference 2017 takes place Oct 13-15!

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 1905 W Wisconsin,

Benefit Concert for Riverwest Radio featuring music by Sigmund Snopek, a play by Mark Borchardt, and more! 7-9PM donation

WOODLAND PATTERN at Indian Summer, Language is Culture, Henry Maier Festival Park, 639 E Summerfest Place, Adults $15, Elders (60 and over) $12. Children 12 and under are FREE

11 MONDAY

BEST PLACE, 901 W Juneau, Shakespeare Raw: Henry V 7:30PM $10 or $5 w/”brother”

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Dano, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch

Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Computer Class: Computer Basics (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

12 TUESDAY

BEST PLACE, 901 W Juneau, Shakespeare Raw: Henry V 7:30PM $10 or $5 w/”brother”

BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

EAST LIBRARY Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering / Pot Luck Lunch 12-3PM

HIGH DIVE Artiolas

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic—$2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm coloring club for adults (5-7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Creative Writing Group (4:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO Basic Drawing: 5 week class $99 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM-1PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE ART SHOW OPENING: Transmissions from the Floating City, a preclude to the Night Carnival—Celebrate the story that has launched the Night Carnival (Coming to Garden Park September 16th, one night only) by attending a reception featuring artwork inspired by the upcoming event and its tales. 8-10PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

WOODLAND PATTERN at Juneau Park, POETRY IN THE PARK Br!NK: staged play reading, followed by a talkback @ Juneau Park, State St & Prospect Av, 6:30PM

13 WEDNESDAY

BEST PLACE, 901 W Juneau, Shakespeare Raw: Henry V 7:30PM $10 or $5 w/”brother”

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); DJ Phatneck

CENTRO 2nd-Wednesday Wine & Cocktail Events at Centro. “Enjoy our quaint atmosphere while sipping wine and nibbling on tasty treats.” This month features: Italian White Wines. 6-7:30PM $50, sign up at Centro, or online at centrocaferiverwest.com

GORDON PARK PAVILION Riverwest Neighborhood Association monthly meeting everyone invited 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Summer Spectre; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Quiet Reading Party (Noon); Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Computer Basics (10AM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO Abstract Art: 5 week class $99 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Fast Radio Bursts: Neither Aliens nor Microwaves (II) 12:15-12:45PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

14 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Immaculate Misconception, Everyone Except Me

HIGH DIVE DJ Warrick

LINNEMAN’S Jack Tell, Myles Coyne, Michael McKinnon, 9PM $2

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO Watercolor: 4 week class $75 (sign up at pamelascezniak.com)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

15 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Bo & Airo, Rocket Paloma, Neocaveman

CIRCLE A The Safes (Chicago) + Scarecrow Dave 8PM / DJ Daniel James 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

HIGH DIVE Suffer Head

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting Party, 6:30PM

LINNEMAN’S The Narrows w/Derek Pritzl and The Gamble, 9PM No cover

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party—spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Future Rock 9PM ticket price TBD

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: MAC Basics (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Moons and Myths 7PM $5

16 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A Names Devine + Fudgy 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING CraZySeXyCOoL – A Very 90s Dance Party w/ TLC tribute! Zed Kenzo=Left Eye, Lex Allen=Chilli, Yaz=T-Boz

HIGH DIVE TIME, Alisa R

LINNEMAN’S The Boonduggies w/The Red Flags, Three Unassisted, F In Fun, 8PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Yheti, DMVU, Toadface 9PM $20-25

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30AM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Contact Improv (11AM-1PM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Night Carnival – in Garden Park. Fire dancers. Elaborate costumes. Live painting. Outdoor beer garden. Food trucks (See Story in this issue!) 4-11PM

17 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Comity + Cartoon Pussy 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM

COLECTIVO Bayview Makers Market 10AM-4PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds (7pm) experimental music series

LANDMARK LANES Sir Coyler + The Second Hand Suits, 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Mario The Poet, 9PM No cover

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Live music: Riverwest Aces // Prepared food: TBA 10AM-3PM

TANNER PAULL HALL, 6922 W Orchard, Pagan Pride, A Metaphysical Fall Festival. Featuring food, fun, tarot and other readings, free workshops Noon – 7PM

WOODLAND PATTERN, POETRY READING & TALK Julie Carr, poet & co-founder of Counterpath, will give a talk about food justice gardening, gentrification, William Carlos Williams and the poetics of monstrosity. This will be immediately followed by a reading. 7PM $6-8

18 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

COMPANY BREWING Human Heat / Norwegian Arms / Rose of the West $7

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Sessions w/DJ Bisson (4pm)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics (5:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Computer Class: Internet Basics (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

19 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic—$2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Book Club (7PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

20 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

GOAT PALACE, 3740 N Fratney, Riverworks Week: Dolphin Pool w/Gathering Place Brewery happy hour and music by Kevin Hayden (See Story in this issue) 6-9:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Freespace, 5:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Paul Smith & Andy Jehly; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE XYLØ, DJ & Electronic music producer from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, UK. 8PM $15-18

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics (10AM)

NE CORNER, HOLTON & KEEFE Riverworks Week: Pop-Up Café w/free morning coffee and bakery by Colectivo (see Story, pg 8) 7-10AM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

21 THURSDAY

COMPANY BREWING Hear Here Presents: Paper Holland / Halfloves / Dramatic Lovers 9:30PM $8

HIGH DIVE Burlesque

JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM

NE CORNER, HOLTON & KEEFE Riverworks Week: Pop-Up Café w/free morning coffee and bakery by Colectivo (see Story, pg 8)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New and Improvised Music 7PM $6

22 FRIDAY Autumnal Equinox – First Day of Fall!

BEER LINE EXTENSION TRAIL, N Richards St to E Capitol Dr, Riverworks Week:

Creative District Alive! w/live music, local beers and food truck! (Story on pg 8)

BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain

CIRCLE A Dodgeball Club 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Mdou Moctar (Agadez, Niger) + Painted Caves + Moss Folk + Sahel Sounds DJ’s

HIGH DIVE Work/nonagaon/knife the symphony

LANDMARK LANES Video Dead + Clone Heart + Special Guest, 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Lifetime Achievement Award (new release show) w/Cairns, Live Tetherball Tonight 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party—spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Protohype, White Owl, Goomba b2b Kretlow 9PM $15-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics (10AM-Noon)

NE CORNER, HOLTON & KEEFE Riverworks Week: Pop-Up Café w/free morning coffee and bakery by Colectivo (see Story, pg 8)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Moons and Myths 7PM $5

WOODLAND PATTERN Film Screening: aCinema presents In Silence Arrives the Tempest // Waiting on Paradise, 7PM $5 suggested donation

23 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A Paul K. (Lexington) + Riverwest Aces 8PM / DJ TBA 10PM

GARDEN PARK – OKTOBERFEST! Black Husky & Riverwest Public House team up to bring the party to the park between the two bars! Noon-8PM

HIGH DIVE Max and Sperro

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Doors Open MKE, Noon-5PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Barely Alive, Virtual Riot, D-Ski, Syborg 9PM $15-30

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Oktoberfest – Black Husky & Riverwest Public House—in Garden Park, between the 2 bars! Noon-8PM

24 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Doors Open MKE, Noon-5PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE TAUK with Earphorik, 8PM $12-15

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Live music: The Insouciant Guitar // Prepared food: The Gouda Girls 10AM-3PM

25 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Sessions w/DJ Bisson (4pm)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Kavon Cortez Jones, 9PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Internet Search Tools (5:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch

Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Computer Class: Internet Search Tools (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Apocalypse Blog Book Club: “Who Fears Death” discussion, 6-8PM

26 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic—$2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); East Branch Book to Art Club (6-7PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE ART SHOW OPENING: the work of Malvy Westbrook 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

27 WEDNESDAY Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Zach Burger; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch East Branch Chess Club (5:30PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Internet Search Tools (10AM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga (11:30AM-12:30PM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium More Things That go Bump in the Night: LIGO Ushering in a New Era in Astrophysics (I) 12:15-12:45PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Mother Earth-Father Sky: the Taino Culture. 7:00-9:30PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

28 THURSDAY

MIRAMAR THEATRE Moon Hooch, 9PM $15-18

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin Yang Yoga (7:30-9PM)

RIVERWEST PIZZA Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland & Stacy Blint celebrate new poetry publications—Mark Tardi’s The Circus of Trust & Rebecca Eland’s Within the Hour 7PM

29 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Video Dead + cloneHeart 8PM / DJ TBA 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis LPAA Theater Performance, “The She Demon” 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Rumble Roots, Pretty Beggar 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party—spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Kalya Scintilla, Eve Olution, Whitebear 9PM $15-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Internet Search Tools (10AM-Noon)

PAMELA SCEZNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio: 10AM-4PM $45

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Restorative Yoga 6-7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Moons and Myths 7PM $5

30 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A The Hullmen + Holly and the Nice Lions (Green Bay) 8PM / DJ TBA 10PM

HIGH DIVE Ahabs Ghost

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis LPAA Theater Performance, “The She Demon” 7:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Words Have Power! Banned Books Buffet (Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: 100 Thousand Poets for Change, 7PM