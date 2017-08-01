Calendar August 2017

1 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Let’s Be Leonard 10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment for kids: Ready Readers with Kidsplay (2PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Free weekly summer entertainment for kids:Browser’s Birthday Bash (2PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
SKYLINE MUSIC Paul Cebar 5:30-8:30PM
TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL Open House; now enrolling for 2017-2018 school year 6:30-8:30PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Ching-In Chen, Dawn Tefft and Brenda Cárdenas 7PM
2 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); DJ Mandy D & JKA
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Ian McGibbon; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM No cover
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Drive-In Double Feature (for kids) (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Word (10AM); Ice Cream Challenge (2PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia (7PM); DJ Kingpin (10PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
3 THURSDAY
ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau Preview of Hunger Book Sale — 6-9PM — $5
COLECTIVO Lakefront Clave y Afinque 7PM
HIGH DIVE Kagedama tour kick off
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
LINNEMAN’S The Tritonics w/The Strangled Darlings 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Nathan Kalish and the Last Callers + Sugar Ransom + Liar’s Trial + &theworkersparty 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
4 FRIDAY
ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau 36th Annual Hunger Book Sale. 11am-6pm daily. Over 40,000 books, CD’s, books on tape, VHS, cassettes, and DVDs for sale!
CIRCLE A CG Chafes + Victims Of Symmetry 8PM / DJs Miss Lafontaine & Triplett 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING Matthäus with Surgeons In Heat 10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Olivia Block (6-10pm) Experimental Education Series
LANDMARK LANES Our Cadence, Kessel Runner, Widacre
LINNEMAN’S Luxi tour send-off w/Dashcam, Storm Chaser, Randal Bravery 9PM $5
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents 8PM $20-25
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Pages (10AM-Noon)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Beach Burial, Tape Benders, Slow Walker and Bum Alum,
DJ Robski FREE 9pm
Saxsquatch + Bridge Band + Social Caterpillar 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. 7-8PM $5
5 SATURDAY
ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau 36th Annual Hunger Book Sale. 11am-6pm daily. Over 40,000 books, CD’s, books on tape, VHS, cassettes, and DVDs for sale!
CENTER STREET DAZE! 20th Anniversary! East Center Street, Humboldt to Holton 11AM-7PM
CIRCLE A Carolina Wray (North Carolina) 8PM/ DJ Theresa Who 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Center Street Daze (daytime stage with rotating lineup all day).
COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 06 // Voodoo Honey Takeover!
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis FAMOUS Opening Reception (5-9pm)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Opening Reception: Chain Reaction Exhibit (2-6PM); Center Street Daze stage (1-7PM) jazz, hip hop, rap
LANDMARK LANES Third Eye Drops Presents: Waking Life, Lucid Dreaming and an evening of Curious Conversation 9PM
LINNEMAN’S The Bay Boys Band, featuring a Whitefish Bay High School mid-80’s reunion 8PM No cover
MIRAMAR THEATRE Shiverz, Obey, Siphonic 9PM $15-18
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30AM); Back to School Challenge (2PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Yacht RAWK! Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
6 SUNDAY
ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau 36th Annual Hunger Book Sale. 11am-6pm daily. Over 40,000 books, CD’s, books on tape, VHS, cassettes, and DVDs for sale!
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Ice Cream Social (not a band. 1PM); SHARKNADOFEST II
CIRCLE A Texas Dave Trio 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM
HIGH DIVE Jazz Night
MIRAMAR THEATRE CarsonTHAGREAT & Guests 7PM ticket price TBD
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (5:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Brian Drow plays from noon til 3; market opens at 10AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Abrams + Hot Coffin + Asumaya + Dead is Dead 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
7 MONDAY – Full Moon
ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau 36th Annual Hunger Book Sale. 11am-6pm daily. Over 40,000 books, CD’s, books on tape, VHS, cassettes, and DVDs for sale!
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM
HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS DJ Scratch Session (4pm)
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Morgan Shepherd, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
UPTOWNER Music Trivia Monday
RIVER REVITALIZATION FOUNDATION Full Moon Fest! Join us for live music and good beer! See ad elsewhere in this issue.
8 TUESDAY
ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau 36th Annual Hunger Book Sale. 11am-6pm daily. Over 40,000 books, CD’s, books on tape, VHS, cassettes, and DVDs for sale!
BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)
COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show
GORDON PARK, covered picnic shelter above Locust St, Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering — picnic! Bring your own drum or rhythm maker. We’ll create our own Circle! 12:30-3PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm (coloring club for adults) (5PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
SKYLINE MUSIC 5 Card Studs 5:30-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
9 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM);
GORDON PARK PAVILION Riverwest Neighborhood Association monthly meeting everyone invited 7PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Eliza Hanson; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (10AM); Kool Aid and Canvases (Noon and 2PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia (7PM); DJ Kingpin (10PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
10 THURSDAY
COLECTIVO Lakefront Samba Unidos MKE 7PM
HIGH DIVE DJ Paul Setser
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Salsa Manzana, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
LINNEMAN’S The Speedbumps w/Carley Baer 8:30PM $10
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE IWW Screening of “Trouble” 8PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
11 FRIDAY
CIRCLE A Crappy Dracula + Honey Coma (Buffalo, N.Y,) 8PM / DJs era & the Nile 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COLECTIVO Prospect Live on the Patio: Salaam World Music (traditional and original Middle Eastern music) 6PM
COMPANY BREWING Sugar Stems, Phylums, Final Ultimate 10PM
HIGH DIVE Narco States
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)
LINNEMAN’S The Old Prospectors, Hibbity Dibbity, American Monroe 9PM $5
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers (10AM-Noon)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Brave You + Telethon + Atomic Lights + Man Random 8PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. Come learn how we understand eclipses today, and how you can watch this year’s eclipse safely and enjoyably. 7-8PM $5
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line The Mighty Deerlick w/Testa Rosa 8:30-11PM $20-23
12 SATURDAY
CIRCLE A Law and Love 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Vinz Clortho (debut show) // Abby Jeanne // Devil Met Contention
HIGH DIVE Conformists/fake limbs/hifi
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RAA Board Meeting @ Colectivo on Humboldt (10:30-Noon); Jazz Gallery Benefit Concert & First Annual Awards event!! (call for time)
LINNEMAN’S Ben Kostich Life Celebration, The Form, The Atomic Spins, Blonde On Blonde, The Man Band, Hail To The Zoo 7PM $7
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Vinyl Records Day (11AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Benefit for Sunshine 8PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Avenues w/All Eyes West — Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
13 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A Paul Setser + Tal Deering + Dan Wisniewski 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Power Point (5:30PM)
PINK HOUSE event at Colectivo Humboldt, Anahata Flow (10AM)
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Insouciant Guitar plays from noon til 3; market opens at 10AM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Matthew Johnstone, Annie Grizzle & Nathan Fredrick 7PM
14 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
HIGH DIVE Tunic (11PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS DJ Scratch Session (4pm); Curls (produced Eli Smith) –experimental music (ck w/venue for time)
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Jayme Miriam Cross, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
UPTOWNER Music Trivia Monday
15 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment: Amani’s World; East Branch Book Club (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Creative Writing Group (4:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
SKYLINE MUSIC King Solomon 5:30-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
16 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM);
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Donny Jirschele; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate PowerPoint
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia (7PM); DJ Kingpin (10PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
17 THURSDAY
CIRCLE A Platinum Boys + Bottom Feeders 8PM / DJ tba 10PM
COLECTIVO Lakefront Caché 7PM
HIGH DIVE Burlesque
JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Fresh Faces of Milwaukee Jazz featuring Foreign Goods and Roxi Copland, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
LINNEMAN’S Breadfest 2017: Work, Cairns, Action Jelly, Scarecrow Dave, The Meatcurtains, 9PM $7 night/$15 weekend pass
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. In celebration of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, 7-8PM $5
WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New and Improvised Music 7PM
18 FRIDAY
CIRCLE A The Locals (Chicago) + The Zimmer Effect 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING King Cardinal (Denver, CO) with Thistledown Thunders + Caley Conway
FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE Riverwest Community Blood Drive (Milwaukee Friends / Quakers Meetinghouse) 1:30-5:30PM
HIGH DIVE Blue Unit
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)
LINNEMAN’S Breadfest 2017: The Fatty Acids, Tigernite, Mouse Corn, Calliope 9PM $7 night/$15 weekend pass
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote (10AM-Noon)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Hot Rodney (Leaderboard) 8PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. 7-8PM $5
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line 5 Card Studs. Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
19 SATURDAY
CIRCLE A The Cut-Outs +Kyle Linehan 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM
HIGH DIVE Meat Flowers + Dogs in Ecstasy
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Rust Belt – experimental music
LINNEMAN’S Breadfest 2017: Faux Fiction, Layers & Layers, Liam O’Brien’s Faithless Followers, Lady Cannon 9PM $7 night/$15 weekend pass
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30AM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Josh Berman Benefit Pub Crawl ($25)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Category X — tix and info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
20 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A Mandy Rowden (Austin) 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM
HIGH DIVE Julian DJ
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds (7pm) experimental music series
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Party for Socialism and Liberation Milwaukee
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
21 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
HIGH DIVE Cheap Fantasy and Real Dom
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS DJ Scratch Session (4pm)
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Kristin Peterson, 9PM No cover
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Riverwest Aces play from noon til 3; market opens at 10AM
SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM
UPTOWNER Music Trivia Monday
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium UWM Solar Eclipse (11AM-3PM); food trucks, live music from the Belle Weathers, safety glasses available for eclipse watching! $5
22 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); East Branch Book to Art Club (7PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen
School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
SKYLINE MUSIC Tweed Funk 5:30-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
23 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM);
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Mikey Mo; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia (7PM); DJ Kingpin (10PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Gravity in the Eyes of Prof. Einstein (Speaker: Shasvath Kapadia) 12:15-12:45PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
24 THURSDAY
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Incendio and Terra Guitarra
LINNEMAN’S Lost Balloons (Ex Marked Men, TX), Chinese Telephones, Fox Face, 9PM $7
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM
NINO’S SOUTHERN SIDES, 4475 N Oakland, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
25 FRIDAY
CIRCLE A Sultry Sounds Of The Underground (Kenosha) + Hi/jack 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING Hear Here Presents: The MKE Fringe Fest 2017 Afterparty with comedians, live art and music from King Courteen, Strangelander and Paper Holland
HIGH DIVE Joust, Heated, DANA, Erik Nervous
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)
LANDMARK LANES Sublime Tribute 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Jason Seed Group 8PM $10
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Social Caterpillar + SNAG (release show) + Scarecrow Dave + Peach lavender 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Keep’n It Clean. Tix, info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
26 SATURDAY
CIRCLE A Darsombra (Baltimore) + The Old Northwest 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM
HIGH DIVE King/Cornils
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)
LANDMARK LANES Subspace, TBA 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Vb’s Jeebies, Reckless & Darlene, Frutiger 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Smash and Flash FREEDOM FRIES Burlesque 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Brewtown Beat; info mkeboats.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
WASHINGON PARK C.C.’s All-Milwaukee Block Party
27 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A Derek Pretzel and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM
HIGH DIVE Star Tropics/exploration team
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (2pm matinee)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM)
PINK HOUSE event at Colectivo Humboldt, Anahata Flow (10AM); Love Your Belly (time TBD, 1-4PM?)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Tom Schwark Brunch Party Noon
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
28 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS DJ Scratch Session (4pm)
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Anja Notanja Sieger, 9PM No cover
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Lost Brew City Ramblers plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM
UPTOWNER Music Trivia Monday
29 TUESDAY
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
30 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Connor Donahue (9PM); Clover (10PM); The Max Tribe (11PM); Wildlife Cinema (midnight)
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. TBA; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia (7PM); DJ Kingpin (10PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stars & S’mores (7-9PM) $5
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
31 THURSDAY
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Streetlife featuring Warren Wiegratz and Vivo 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE ACLU Civil Liberties on Tap: Fair Policing? 6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM