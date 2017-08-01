Calendar August 2017

1 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Let’s Be Leonard 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment for kids: Ready Readers with Kidsplay (2PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Free weekly summer entertainment for kids:Browser’s Birthday Bash (2PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

SKYLINE MUSIC Paul Cebar 5:30-8:30PM

TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL Open House; now enrolling for 2017-2018 school year 6:30-8:30PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Ching-In Chen, Dawn Tefft and Brenda Cárdenas 7PM

2 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); DJ Mandy D & JKA

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Ian McGibbon; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Drive-In Double Feature (for kids) (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Word (10AM); Ice Cream Challenge (2PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia (7PM); DJ Kingpin (10PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

3 THURSDAY

ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau Preview of Hunger Book Sale — 6-9PM — $5

COLECTIVO Lakefront Clave y Afinque 7PM

HIGH DIVE Kagedama tour kick off

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

LINNEMAN’S The Tritonics w/The Strangled Darlings 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Nathan Kalish and the Last Callers + Sugar Ransom + Liar’s Trial + &theworkersparty 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

4 FRIDAY

ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau 36th Annual Hunger Book Sale. 11am-6pm daily. Over 40,000 books, CD’s, books on tape, VHS, cassettes, and DVDs for sale!

CIRCLE A CG Chafes + Victims Of Symmetry 8PM / DJs Miss Lafontaine & Triplett 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Matthäus with Surgeons In Heat 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Olivia Block (6-10pm) Experimental Education Series

LANDMARK LANES Our Cadence, Kessel Runner, Widacre

LINNEMAN’S Luxi tour send-off w/Dashcam, Storm Chaser, Randal Bravery 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents 8PM $20-25

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Pages (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Beach Burial, Tape Benders, Slow Walker and Bum Alum,

DJ Robski FREE 9pm

Saxsquatch + Bridge Band + Social Caterpillar 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. 7-8PM $5

5 SATURDAY

ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau 36th Annual Hunger Book Sale. 11am-6pm daily. Over 40,000 books, CD’s, books on tape, VHS, cassettes, and DVDs for sale!

CENTER STREET DAZE! 20th Anniversary! East Center Street, Humboldt to Holton 11AM-7PM

CIRCLE A Carolina Wray (North Carolina) 8PM/ DJ Theresa Who 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Center Street Daze (daytime stage with rotating lineup all day).

COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 06 // Voodoo Honey Takeover!

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis FAMOUS Opening Reception (5-9pm)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Opening Reception: Chain Reaction Exhibit (2-6PM); Center Street Daze stage (1-7PM) jazz, hip hop, rap

LANDMARK LANES Third Eye Drops Presents: Waking Life, Lucid Dreaming and an evening of Curious Conversation 9PM

LINNEMAN’S The Bay Boys Band, featuring a Whitefish Bay High School mid-80’s reunion 8PM No cover

MIRAMAR THEATRE Shiverz, Obey, Siphonic 9PM $15-18

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30AM); Back to School Challenge (2PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Yacht RAWK! Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

6 SUNDAY

ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau 36th Annual Hunger Book Sale. 11am-6pm daily. Over 40,000 books, CD’s, books on tape, VHS, cassettes, and DVDs for sale!

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Ice Cream Social (not a band. 1PM); SHARKNADOFEST II

CIRCLE A Texas Dave Trio 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

HIGH DIVE Jazz Night

MIRAMAR THEATRE CarsonTHAGREAT & Guests 7PM ticket price TBD

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Brian Drow plays from noon til 3; market opens at 10AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Abrams + Hot Coffin + Asumaya + Dead is Dead 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

7 MONDAY – Full Moon

ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau 36th Annual Hunger Book Sale. 11am-6pm daily. Over 40,000 books, CD’s, books on tape, VHS, cassettes, and DVDs for sale!

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS DJ Scratch Session (4pm)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Morgan Shepherd, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

UPTOWNER Music Trivia Monday

RIVER REVITALIZATION FOUNDATION Full Moon Fest! Join us for live music and good beer! See ad elsewhere in this issue.

8 TUESDAY

ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau 36th Annual Hunger Book Sale. 11am-6pm daily. Over 40,000 books, CD’s, books on tape, VHS, cassettes, and DVDs for sale!

BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show

GORDON PARK, covered picnic shelter above Locust St, Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering — picnic! Bring your own drum or rhythm maker. We’ll create our own Circle! 12:30-3PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm (coloring club for adults) (5PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

SKYLINE MUSIC 5 Card Studs 5:30-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

9 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM);

GORDON PARK PAVILION Riverwest Neighborhood Association monthly meeting everyone invited 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Eliza Hanson; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (10AM); Kool Aid and Canvases (Noon and 2PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia (7PM); DJ Kingpin (10PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

10 THURSDAY

COLECTIVO Lakefront Samba Unidos MKE 7PM

HIGH DIVE DJ Paul Setser

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Salsa Manzana, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

LINNEMAN’S The Speedbumps w/Carley Baer 8:30PM $10

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE IWW Screening of “Trouble” 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

11 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Crappy Dracula + Honey Coma (Buffalo, N.Y,) 8PM / DJs era & the Nile 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COLECTIVO Prospect Live on the Patio: Salaam World Music (traditional and original Middle Eastern music) 6PM

COMPANY BREWING Sugar Stems, Phylums, Final Ultimate 10PM

HIGH DIVE Narco States

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)

LINNEMAN’S The Old Prospectors, Hibbity Dibbity, American Monroe 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Brave You + Telethon + Atomic Lights + Man Random 8PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. Come learn how we understand eclipses today, and how you can watch this year’s eclipse safely and enjoyably. 7-8PM $5

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line The Mighty Deerlick w/Testa Rosa 8:30-11PM $20-23

12 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A Law and Love 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Vinz Clortho (debut show) // Abby Jeanne // Devil Met Contention

HIGH DIVE Conformists/fake limbs/hifi

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RAA Board Meeting @ Colectivo on Humboldt (10:30-Noon); Jazz Gallery Benefit Concert & First Annual Awards event!! (call for time)

LINNEMAN’S Ben Kostich Life Celebration, The Form, The Atomic Spins, Blonde On Blonde, The Man Band, Hail To The Zoo 7PM $7

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Vinyl Records Day (11AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Benefit for Sunshine 8PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Avenues w/All Eyes West — Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

13 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Paul Setser + Tal Deering + Dan Wisniewski 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Power Point (5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE event at Colectivo Humboldt, Anahata Flow (10AM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Insouciant Guitar plays from noon til 3; market opens at 10AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Matthew Johnstone, Annie Grizzle & Nathan Fredrick 7PM

14 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE Tunic (11PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS DJ Scratch Session (4pm); Curls (produced Eli Smith) –experimental music (ck w/venue for time)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Jayme Miriam Cross, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

UPTOWNER Music Trivia Monday

15 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment: Amani’s World; East Branch Book Club (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Creative Writing Group (4:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

SKYLINE MUSIC King Solomon 5:30-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

16 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM);

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Donny Jirschele; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate PowerPoint

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia (7PM); DJ Kingpin (10PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

17 THURSDAY

CIRCLE A Platinum Boys + Bottom Feeders 8PM / DJ tba 10PM

COLECTIVO Lakefront Caché 7PM

HIGH DIVE Burlesque

JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Fresh Faces of Milwaukee Jazz featuring Foreign Goods and Roxi Copland, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

LINNEMAN’S Breadfest 2017: Work, Cairns, Action Jelly, Scarecrow Dave, The Meatcurtains, 9PM $7 night/$15 weekend pass

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. In celebration of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, 7-8PM $5

WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New and Improvised Music 7PM

18 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A The Locals (Chicago) + The Zimmer Effect 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING King Cardinal (Denver, CO) with Thistledown Thunders + Caley Conway

FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE Riverwest Community Blood Drive (Milwaukee Friends / Quakers Meetinghouse) 1:30-5:30PM

HIGH DIVE Blue Unit

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)

LINNEMAN’S Breadfest 2017: The Fatty Acids, Tigernite, Mouse Corn, Calliope 9PM $7 night/$15 weekend pass

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Hot Rodney (Leaderboard) 8PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. 7-8PM $5

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line 5 Card Studs. Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

19 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A The Cut-Outs +Kyle Linehan 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

HIGH DIVE Meat Flowers + Dogs in Ecstasy

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Rust Belt – experimental music

LINNEMAN’S Breadfest 2017: Faux Fiction, Layers & Layers, Liam O’Brien’s Faithless Followers, Lady Cannon 9PM $7 night/$15 weekend pass

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30AM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Josh Berman Benefit Pub Crawl ($25)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Category X — tix and info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

20 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Mandy Rowden (Austin) 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM

HIGH DIVE Julian DJ

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds (7pm) experimental music series

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Party for Socialism and Liberation Milwaukee

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

21 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE Cheap Fantasy and Real Dom

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS DJ Scratch Session (4pm)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Kristin Peterson, 9PM No cover

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Riverwest Aces play from noon til 3; market opens at 10AM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

UPTOWNER Music Trivia Monday

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium UWM Solar Eclipse (11AM-3PM); food trucks, live music from the Belle Weathers, safety glasses available for eclipse watching! $5

22 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury (9:30PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); East Branch Book to Art Club (7PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen

School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

SKYLINE MUSIC Tweed Funk 5:30-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

23 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM);

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Mikey Mo; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia (7PM); DJ Kingpin (10PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Gravity in the Eyes of Prof. Einstein (Speaker: Shasvath Kapadia) 12:15-12:45PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

24 THURSDAY

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Incendio and Terra Guitarra

LINNEMAN’S Lost Balloons (Ex Marked Men, TX), Chinese Telephones, Fox Face, 9PM $7

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM

NINO’S SOUTHERN SIDES, 4475 N Oakland, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

25 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Sultry Sounds Of The Underground (Kenosha) + Hi/jack 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Hear Here Presents: The MKE Fringe Fest 2017 Afterparty with comedians, live art and music from King Courteen, Strangelander and Paper Holland

HIGH DIVE Joust, Heated, DANA, Erik Nervous

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)

LANDMARK LANES Sublime Tribute 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Jason Seed Group 8PM $10

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Social Caterpillar + SNAG (release show) + Scarecrow Dave + Peach lavender 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Keep’n It Clean. Tix, info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

26 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A Darsombra (Baltimore) + The Old Northwest 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM

HIGH DIVE King/Cornils

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (7:30pm)

LANDMARK LANES Subspace, TBA 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Vb’s Jeebies, Reckless & Darlene, Frutiger 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop Dance Group. Auditions required (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Smash and Flash FREEDOM FRIES Burlesque 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Brewtown Beat; info mkeboats.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

WASHINGON PARK C.C.’s All-Milwaukee Block Party

27 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Derek Pretzel and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

HIGH DIVE Star Tropics/exploration team

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse presents “everyone’s stories are true” (2pm matinee)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM)

PINK HOUSE event at Colectivo Humboldt, Anahata Flow (10AM); Love Your Belly (time TBD, 1-4PM?)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Tom Schwark Brunch Party Noon

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

28 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS DJ Scratch Session (4pm)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Anja Notanja Sieger, 9PM No cover

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Lost Brew City Ramblers plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM

UPTOWNER Music Trivia Monday

29 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

30 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Connor Donahue (9PM); Clover (10PM); The Max Tribe (11PM); Wildlife Cinema (midnight)

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. TBA; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia (7PM); DJ Kingpin (10PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stars & S’mores (7-9PM) $5

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

31 THURSDAY

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Streetlife featuring Warren Wiegratz and Vivo 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE ACLU Civil Liberties on Tap: Fair Policing? 6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM