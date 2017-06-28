CALENDAR JULY 2017 RIVERWEST CURRENTS

1 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ David Ryle/ Ricky Steece/ Wylie Jakobs 9PM-Midnight

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Slaughter Party! (Kenosha), Bad Bread 8PM/ DJ Theresa Who 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 05

HIGH DIVE Intrepid Hearts, HFI, more

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Opening Reception: Fresh Perspective Art Collective 5-8PM

MAD PLANET Rock Roll Till Ya Drop Dance Party! Classic hair metal! Air guitar! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga w/Jennifer (9AM); Yoga w/Jennifer (Noon)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Blax (truth & hiphop!) — Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

2 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, The Whiffs (Kansas City), Easy Habits 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

HIGH DIVE Blessed/Doubletruck/Haunter

LANDMARK LANES The Upanishads 9PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Brian Drow plays from noon til 3; market opens at 10AM

3 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Email Basics (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Email Basics (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

4 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

HIGH DIVE Pearl Earl

Independence Day

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

5 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

HIGH DIVE Super thief/Detenzione/Fireheads

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Story, Story Night: Storytelling for Adults (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM); Yoga w/Jennifer (5:15-7:15PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

6 THURSDAY

COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St The Blues Disciples, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM); After School Tech Time (3:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Beach Burial, Tape Benders, Slow Walker and Bum Alum,

DJ Robski FREE 9pm

DJ Robski 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Derrick Harriell 7PM

7 FRIDAY

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Sleeping Jesus (MN), Waldemar (Eau Claire), 10PM $7

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents 8PM $20-25

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Hands-On Wisconsin History (2PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Burlesque and Poetry, 7PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Bockenplautz (acoustic power pop). Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

8 SATURDAY

COMPANY BREWING Stangelander and Friends (The Joshua Catania Trio, Etherium Ensemble) 10:30PM $5

LANDMARK LANES Intrepid Travelers, TBA 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King, 11:30A-1PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Winter Bear, Kia Rap Princess and Kaylee Crossfire, 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM); Low Back Workshop w/Tracey (1-3:30PM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line The Grasshoppers (“set the monkey free”). Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

9 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

Full Moon

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Awards Ceremony WAWM Student Art 2PM

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Ian McGibbon plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

SECRET GARDEN TOUR 9th Annual! (see ad, pg 9) Noon-4PM $3

10 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Tom Jones, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Pages (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intro to Word (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Women’s Yoga w/Sara 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN closed for inventory thru Fri, July 21

11 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Coed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

EAST LIBRARY, North & Cramer Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering — Cordialia Harvey, “The Nightingale of Wisconsin” 3:30-6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Mystery LoveS Company, 7PM $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment for kids: Korean Drumming (2PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Free weekly summer entertainment for kids: Book Jacket Bingo (2PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Big Bad Currents Comics Show: featuring MKE comedians Addie Blanchard, Joan La Rosa, AJ Grill, Josh Ballew, and Dana Ehrmann. Cartoonists will also be tabling with prints, comic books, and other art for sale. Sponsored by the Riverwest Currents. Free event. The show will be on display from July 11-24. 7-9PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Big Bad Currents Comics Page Show — opening night party featuring stand-up comedy (see story p 4; ad pg 20), 7PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally, 6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Cousin Boneless, Immaculate Misconception and Goddamn Gallows, 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

SKYLINE MUSIC De La Buena (see ad, pg 12) 5:30-8:30PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

12 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM

COLECTIVO Bay View Florentine Opera at Colectivo 7PM

FIRST UNITARIAN 1342 N Astor, Dr Guy McPherson (Univ. of AZ) speaks on Abrupt Climate Change (see Item, p 4)

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM

HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Intro to Watercolor (session 1) 1-3:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jonah Parzen-Johnson 6PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Seth Hoffman; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to Word (10AM); Young Enterprising Society (STEAM for Life) (2PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium AstroBreak: Summer Constellations (12:15-12:45PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Deadly Friend, Open Ceilings, Parlor Voice, The Women (9:30PM)

13 THURSDAY

COLECTIVO Lakefront Florentine Opera at Colectivo 7PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, The Monolitic, Canyon Spells, Hot By Ziggy, 8:30PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE IWW screening of Trouble, 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM

14 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A David Ryle 8PM / DJ era & the Nile 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Company Brewing Presents Company Brewing (feat. CB staff: Ian Olvera, Mike Swan, Payraven, Hey Muchacho! + more…)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Bridges of Konigsberg 6-10PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, R. Mutt, The Paul & Dave Project, 8PM $12

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Pages (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Dirty Dancing, The Mall and Commity w/ DJ Luxi, 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line The Exotics Summer Surf Cruise! Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

15 SATURDAY

BASTILLE DAYS, Cathedral Square Park Extra Crispy Brass Band on the Beaux Arts Stage 10-11:25PM

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Bright Lights Big City 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COLECTIVO Humboldt RAA Board Meeting at Colectivo on Humboldt, 10AM

COMPANY BREWING So Greedy presents the SHOE GAME: So after you do your grown and sexy at the Eric Roberson show, grab your favorite dope kicks and come party with So Greedy. 10PM $7

HIGH DIVE BEAMS, Chris Demay, Vincent Kircher

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse Pot Luck & Encore Awards, 4-10PM

LINNEMAN’S Taylor Whitaker Band, The Grasping At Straws, Nathan Kinneman, 9PM $8

MIRAMAR THEATRE Xposed 4Heads “Urgency Squad” Album Release Party w/ Special Guests The Quilz, 8PM $8

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PENNOYER PARK, Kenosha Florentine Opera at Kenosha Pennoyer Park 3PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE STOP CREEPIN: A Benefit for your benefit featuring Pleasure Thief and TBA, 8PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Max & the Invaders (ska and reggae) — tix and info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

16 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Moon-Eyed Man 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM

HIGH DIVE Tight Fright (NYC)

Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds, 7PM

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Love, Light & Harmony plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Cambodia Education Fund Pedal Trivia, 1:30PM $40

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

17 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ben Farrell, 9PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Numbers (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intro to Excel (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Women’s Yoga w/Sara 6:30-8PM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH 2400 N Cramer, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

18 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

HIGH DIVE Planning For Burial

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment for kids: Book Jacket Bingo (2PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Free weekly summer entertainment for kids: Reptile Education thru Contact (2PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Charles P. Ries and Minktronics, 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

SKYLINE MUSIC Ahvant Soul (see ad, pg 12) 5:30-8:30PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

19 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Robert Cramer (9:30PM), Vanity Plate (10PM), Tigernite (10:45PM)

HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Intro to Watercolor (session 2) 1-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Chuck Carroll; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Family Dance Party (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to Excel (10AM); Young Enterprising Society (STEAM for Life) (2PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (10AM); Play Mix (2PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

20 THURSDAY

HIGH DIVE Burlesque

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis History of Puerto Rico Exhibit, 3-9PM

JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Crafts & Arts with the Elders, 12:30-3:30PM

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Christopher’s Project, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Dan Durley, 9PM $7

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts, Sunspot and Heavy Looks, 9PM $8

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning 6:30-8PM

21 FRIDAY

ALICE’S GARDEN, 2136 N 21st St, Movie Night in Alice’s Garden: The Incredibles 7-10PM

BIKE-IN MOVIES @Swing Park, under Marsupial Bridge Princess Bride, 8PMish

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Indonesian Junk, Stickarounds 8PM / DJ Daniel James 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

HIGH DIVE When Particles Collide

Spero & Max DJ `

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Wildlife Cinema cd release w/Skyline Sounds, Band Of Dust, Newvices 9:00pm $5 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intro to Numbers (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Vincent VanGreat and Rusty Ps, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. In celebration for the 2017 Solar Eclipse, we have been producing a live performance about how cultures around the world have interpreted eclipses and have been at the root of turning points in history. Since these ancient civilizations, we have come quite far in our understanding of these events. Come learn how we understand eclipses today, and how you can watch this year’s eclipse safely and enjoyably. 7-8PM $5

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Burgundy Ties (Blood Brothers); Milwaukee rock n roll. Tix, info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

22 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Liv Mueller, Andrea Wittgins (NYC) 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM

FIRKIN FEST, Cathedral Square Park featuring Extra Crispy Brass Band roaming the grounds! 4-7:30PM

HIGH DIVE MOTO

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30A-1PM); Big Nate (2-3PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Kate Moths RECORD RELEASE w/ Piles, 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line The Tritonics (Jamaican roots styles of rock steady, ska and roots reggae); info mkeboats.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

23 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Derek Pritzl and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

PINK HOUSE event at Colectivo Humboldt, 6-7:30PM — Come learn easy, joyous songs; help choose which to sing for a singing lap for the RW24 bike ride!

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Jonny T-Bird Trio plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin The Coffeehouse Picnic at Lake Park (East Side), picnic area #5 — Bring your instruments and food to share! (More info at .the-coffee-house.com) Noon-6PM

24 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sam Pekarske, 9PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intro to Keynote (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Women’s Yoga w/Sara 6:30-8PM

25 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

HIGH DIVE Flesh Panthers

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 6PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment: Amani’s World; East Branch Book Club (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Free weekly summer entertainment for kids: Kay Tales (2PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Riverwest 24: Have Fun, Don’t Be a Jerk! Photos by Joe Brusky (Opening reception) 7-10PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

SKYLINE MUSIC Urban Empress & the Urbanitex (see ad, pg 12) 5:30-8:30PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

26 WEDNESDAY

ALICE’S GARDEN, 2136 N 21st St, Alice’s Garden Black Lives Matter Event; for more info contact Malkia Stamply-Johnson at (414) 426-7249 or *protected email* 5:30-8:30PM

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Drumadics (9PM)

HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Intro to Watercolor (session 3) 1-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Bob Smoke & Dee La Belle; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch East Branch Chess Club (5:30PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM);

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

27 THURSDAY

BARNACLE BUDS, 1955 S Hilbert, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group (meet at Colectivo Water St to caravan together), 12:30-2PM

COLECTIVO Lakefront Florentine Opera at Colectivo 7PM

COMPANY BREWING Dosh (MN) w/ Weatherman (CHI), Hot Jupiter 10PM $8

HIGH DIVE Loading complete

John Mayer

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Paul Spencer Band, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

LINNEMAN’S Dodgeball Club, Ako, Underground Hive, 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Amani’s World Story Time 10:30-11:15AM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE ACLU discussion: The Milwaukee Police Department and Racial Profiling, 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM

28 FRIDAY RIVERWEST 24 STARTS AT 7 PM RW24 WEB SITE

CIRCLE A Magnetic Minds, Guerrilla Ghost 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

HIGH DIVE RW24 stuff! Wood Chix

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Armchair Boogie w/Derek Pritzl And The Gamble, 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intro to Keynote (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Quiet Hollers and TBA, 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. In celebration for the 2017 Solar Eclipse, we have been producing a live performance about how cultures around the world have interpreted eclipses and have been at the root of turning points in history. Since these ancient civilizations, we have come quite far in our understanding of these events. Come learn how we understand eclipses today, and how you can watch this year’s eclipse safely and enjoyably. 7-8PM $5

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Steez (funk, jam, jazz, fusion) — tix, info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

29 SATURDAY RIVERWEST 24 FINISH AT 7 PM

BRADY STREET FESTIVAL 4 music stages! Tons of bands! Division BMX shows! Pro wrestlers! Milwaukee Flyers! (details pg 4; ad pg 10) 10AM-4PM

CIRCLE A Christopher Haise Band 8PM / DJ tba 10PM

HIGH DIVE RW24 After-Show, tba

LANDMARK LANES Council of Crooks, TBA 9PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Brendan Demet Trio, Jordan Rattner Group, 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Soul 4 the Soul, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Midwest Death Rattle (Catchy doom-pop indie rock); tix, info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

30 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Digitour: GOODTIMES 3PM $25-30

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Thriftiness plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

31 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Tom Jones, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intermediate Pages (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Word (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

thru 7/9 INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis West Allis West Milwaukee Student Art Exhibit

ALL MONTH JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS June 30-July 29: Fresh Perspectivce Art Collective