CALENDAR JULY 2017 RIVERWEST CURRENTS

1 SATURDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ David Ryle/ Ricky Steece/ Wylie Jakobs 9PM-Midnight
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Slaughter Party! (Kenosha), Bad Bread 8PM/ DJ Theresa Who 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 05
HIGH DIVE Intrepid Hearts, HFI, more
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Opening Reception: Fresh Perspective Art Collective 5-8PM
MAD PLANET Rock Roll Till Ya Drop Dance Party! Classic hair metal! Air guitar! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Yoga w/Jennifer (9AM); Yoga w/Jennifer (Noon)
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Blax (truth & hiphop!) — Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
2 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, The Whiffs (Kansas City), Easy Habits 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM
HIGH DIVE Blessed/Doubletruck/Haunter
LANDMARK LANES The Upanishads 9PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Brian Drow plays from noon til 3; market opens at 10AM
3 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Email Basics (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Email Basics (5:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
4 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
HIGH DIVE Pearl Earl
Independence Day
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
5 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
HIGH DIVE Super thief/Detenzione/Fireheads
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Story, Story Night: Storytelling for Adults (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM); Yoga w/Jennifer (5:15-7:15PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
6 THURSDAY
COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St The Blues Disciples, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM); After School Tech Time (3:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Beach Burial, Tape Benders, Slow Walker and Bum Alum,
DJ Robski FREE 9pm
DJ Robski 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning 6:30-8PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Derrick Harriell 7PM
7 FRIDAY
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING Sleeping Jesus (MN), Waldemar (Eau Claire), 10PM $7
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents 8PM $20-25
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Hands-On Wisconsin History (2PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance, 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Burlesque and Poetry, 7PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Bockenplautz (acoustic power pop). Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
8 SATURDAY
COMPANY BREWING Stangelander and Friends (The Joshua Catania Trio, Etherium Ensemble) 10:30PM $5
LANDMARK LANES Intrepid Travelers, TBA 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King, 11:30A-1PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Winter Bear, Kia Rap Princess and Kaylee Crossfire, 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM); Low Back Workshop w/Tracey (1-3:30PM)
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line The Grasshoppers (“set the monkey free”). Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
9 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
Full Moon
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Awards Ceremony WAWM Student Art 2PM
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Ian McGibbon plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
SECRET GARDEN TOUR 9th Annual! (see ad, pg 9) Noon-4PM $3
10 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Tom Jones, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Pages (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intro to Word (5:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Women’s Yoga w/Sara 6:30-8PM
WOODLAND PATTERN closed for inventory thru Fri, July 21
11 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Coed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
EAST LIBRARY, North & Cramer Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering — Cordialia Harvey, “The Nightingale of Wisconsin” 3:30-6PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
LINNEMAN’S Mystery LoveS Company, 7PM $10
MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment for kids: Korean Drumming (2PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Free weekly summer entertainment for kids: Book Jacket Bingo (2PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Big Bad Currents Comics Show: featuring MKE comedians Addie Blanchard, Joan La Rosa, AJ Grill, Josh Ballew, and Dana Ehrmann. Cartoonists will also be tabling with prints, comic books, and other art for sale. Sponsored by the Riverwest Currents. Free event. The show will be on display from July 11-24. 7-9PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally, 6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Cousin Boneless, Immaculate Misconception and Goddamn Gallows, 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
SKYLINE MUSIC De La Buena (see ad, pg 12) 5:30-8:30PM
UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
12 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM
COLECTIVO Bay View Florentine Opera at Colectivo 7PM
FIRST UNITARIAN 1342 N Astor, Dr Guy McPherson (Univ. of AZ) speaks on Abrupt Climate Change (see Item, p 4)
GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM
HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Intro to Watercolor (session 1) 1-3:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jonah Parzen-Johnson 6PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Seth Hoffman; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM No cover
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to Word (10AM); Young Enterprising Society (STEAM for Life) (2PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium AstroBreak: Summer Constellations (12:15-12:45PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Deadly Friend, Open Ceilings, Parlor Voice, The Women (9:30PM)
13 THURSDAY
COLECTIVO Lakefront Florentine Opera at Colectivo 7PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, The Monolitic, Canyon Spells, Hot By Ziggy, 8:30PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE IWW screening of Trouble, 8PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM
14 FRIDAY
CIRCLE A David Ryle 8PM / DJ era & the Nile 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING Company Brewing Presents Company Brewing (feat. CB staff: Ian Olvera, Mike Swan, Payraven, Hey Muchacho! + more…)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Bridges of Konigsberg 6-10PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, R. Mutt, The Paul & Dave Project, 8PM $12
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Pages (10AM-Noon)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Dirty Dancing, The Mall and Commity w/ DJ Luxi, 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line The Exotics Summer Surf Cruise! Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
15 SATURDAY
BASTILLE DAYS, Cathedral Square Park Extra Crispy Brass Band on the Beaux Arts Stage 10-11:25PM
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Bright Lights Big City 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM
COLECTIVO Humboldt RAA Board Meeting at Colectivo on Humboldt, 10AM
COMPANY BREWING So Greedy presents the SHOE GAME: So after you do your grown and sexy at the Eric Roberson show, grab your favorite dope kicks and come party with So Greedy. 10PM $7
HIGH DIVE BEAMS, Chris Demay, Vincent Kircher
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse Pot Luck & Encore Awards, 4-10PM
LINNEMAN’S Taylor Whitaker Band, The Grasping At Straws, Nathan Kinneman, 9PM $8
MIRAMAR THEATRE Xposed 4Heads “Urgency Squad” Album Release Party w/ Special Guests The Quilz, 8PM $8
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM
PENNOYER PARK, Kenosha Florentine Opera at Kenosha Pennoyer Park 3PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE STOP CREEPIN: A Benefit for your benefit featuring Pleasure Thief and TBA, 8PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Max & the Invaders (ska and reggae) — tix and info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
16 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A Moon-Eyed Man 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM
HIGH DIVE Tight Fright (NYC)
Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds, 7PM
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Love, Light & Harmony plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Cambodia Education Fund Pedal Trivia, 1:30PM $40
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
17 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ben Farrell, 9PM No cover
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Numbers (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intro to Excel (5:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Women’s Yoga w/Sara 6:30-8PM
SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH 2400 N Cramer, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM
18 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
HIGH DIVE Planning For Burial
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment for kids: Book Jacket Bingo (2PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Free weekly summer entertainment for kids: Reptile Education thru Contact (2PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Charles P. Ries and Minktronics, 8PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
SKYLINE MUSIC Ahvant Soul (see ad, pg 12) 5:30-8:30PM
UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
19 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Robert Cramer (9:30PM), Vanity Plate (10PM), Tigernite (10:45PM)
HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Intro to Watercolor (session 2) 1-3:30PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Chuck Carroll; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Family Dance Party (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to Excel (10AM); Young Enterprising Society (STEAM for Life) (2PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (10AM); Play Mix (2PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
20 THURSDAY
HIGH DIVE Burlesque
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis History of Puerto Rico Exhibit, 3-9PM
JAZZ GALLERY Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Crafts & Arts with the Elders, 12:30-3:30PM
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Christopher’s Project, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Dan Durley, 9PM $7
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts, Sunspot and Heavy Looks, 9PM $8
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning 6:30-8PM
21 FRIDAY
ALICE’S GARDEN, 2136 N 21st St, Movie Night in Alice’s Garden: The Incredibles 7-10PM
BIKE-IN MOVIES @Swing Park, under Marsupial Bridge Princess Bride, 8PMish
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Indonesian Junk, Stickarounds 8PM / DJ Daniel James 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
HIGH DIVE When Particles Collide
Spero & Max DJ `
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Wildlife Cinema cd release w/Skyline Sounds, Band Of Dust, Newvices 9:00pm $5 9PM $5
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intro to Numbers (10AM-Noon)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Vincent VanGreat and Rusty Ps, 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. In celebration for the 2017 Solar Eclipse, we have been producing a live performance about how cultures around the world have interpreted eclipses and have been at the root of turning points in history. Since these ancient civilizations, we have come quite far in our understanding of these events. Come learn how we understand eclipses today, and how you can watch this year’s eclipse safely and enjoyably. 7-8PM $5
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Burgundy Ties (Blood Brothers); Milwaukee rock n roll. Tix, info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
22 SATURDAY
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Liv Mueller, Andrea Wittgins (NYC) 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM
FIRKIN FEST, Cathedral Square Park featuring Extra Crispy Brass Band roaming the grounds! 4-7:30PM
HIGH DIVE MOTO
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30A-1PM); Big Nate (2-3PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Kate Moths RECORD RELEASE w/ Piles, 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line The Tritonics (Jamaican roots styles of rock steady, ska and roots reggae); info mkeboats.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
23 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Derek Pritzl and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM
PINK HOUSE event at Colectivo Humboldt, 6-7:30PM — Come learn easy, joyous songs; help choose which to sing for a singing lap for the RW24 bike ride!
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Jonny T-Bird Trio plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM
THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin The Coffeehouse Picnic at Lake Park (East Side), picnic area #5 — Bring your instruments and food to share! (More info at .the-coffee-house.com) Noon-6PM
24 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sam Pekarske, 9PM No cover
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intro to Keynote (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (5:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Women’s Yoga w/Sara 6:30-8PM
25 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM
HIGH DIVE Flesh Panthers
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 6PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment: Amani’s World; East Branch Book Club (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Free weekly summer entertainment for kids: Kay Tales (2PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Riverwest 24: Have Fun, Don’t Be a Jerk! Photos by Joe Brusky (Opening reception) 7-10PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
SKYLINE MUSIC Urban Empress & the Urbanitex (see ad, pg 12) 5:30-8:30PM
UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
26 WEDNESDAY
ALICE’S GARDEN, 2136 N 21st St, Alice’s Garden Black Lives Matter Event; for more info contact Malkia Stamply-Johnson at (414) 426-7249 or 5:30-8:30PM
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Drumadics (9PM)
HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Intro to Watercolor (session 3) 1-3:30PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Bob Smoke & Dee La Belle; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch East Branch Chess Club (5:30PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM);
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
27 THURSDAY
BARNACLE BUDS, 1955 S Hilbert, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group (meet at Colectivo Water St to caravan together), 12:30-2PM
COLECTIVO Lakefront Florentine Opera at Colectivo 7PM
COMPANY BREWING Dosh (MN) w/ Weatherman (CHI), Hot Jupiter 10PM $8
HIGH DIVE Loading complete
John Mayer
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Paul Spencer Band, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
LINNEMAN’S Dodgeball Club, Ako, Underground Hive, 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Amani’s World Story Time 10:30-11:15AM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE ACLU discussion: The Milwaukee Police Department and Racial Profiling, 8PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM
28 FRIDAY RIVERWEST 24 STARTS AT 7 PM RW24 WEB SITE
CIRCLE A Magnetic Minds, Guerrilla Ghost 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
HIGH DIVE RW24 stuff! Wood Chix
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Armchair Boogie w/Derek Pritzl And The Gamble, 9PM $5
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intro to Keynote (10AM-Noon)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Quiet Hollers and TBA, 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium The Sun’s Disappearing Act. In celebration for the 2017 Solar Eclipse, we have been producing a live performance about how cultures around the world have interpreted eclipses and have been at the root of turning points in history. Since these ancient civilizations, we have come quite far in our understanding of these events. Come learn how we understand eclipses today, and how you can watch this year’s eclipse safely and enjoyably. 7-8PM $5
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Steez (funk, jam, jazz, fusion) — tix, info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
29 SATURDAY RIVERWEST 24 FINISH AT 7 PM
BRADY STREET FESTIVAL 4 music stages! Tons of bands! Division BMX shows! Pro wrestlers! Milwaukee Flyers! (details pg 4; ad pg 10) 10AM-4PM
CIRCLE A Christopher Haise Band 8PM / DJ tba 10PM
HIGH DIVE RW24 After-Show, tba
LANDMARK LANES Council of Crooks, TBA 9PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Brendan Demet Trio, Jordan Rattner Group, 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Soul 4 the Soul, 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)
VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line Midwest Death Rattle (Catchy doom-pop indie rock); tix, info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23
30 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Digitour: GOODTIMES 3PM $25-30
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET Thriftiness plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
31 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Tom Jones, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intermediate Pages (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Word (5:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
thru 7/9 INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis West Allis West Milwaukee Student Art Exhibit
ALL MONTH JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS June 30-July 29: Fresh Perspectivce Art Collective