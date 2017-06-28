CALENDAR JULY 2017 RIVERWEST CURRENTS

Top

1 SATURDAY 

RW24 FRIDAY JULY 28 7 PM FINISH SATURDAY JULY 29 PM  CLICK TO RW24 LINK

BREMEN CAFÉ  David Ryle/ Ricky Steece/ Wylie Jakobs  9PM-Midnight

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Slaughter Party! (Kenosha), Bad Bread 8PM/ DJ Theresa Who 10PM

COMPANY BREWING   Noh Life: Tons of Friends 05

HIGH DIVE  Intrepid Hearts, HFI, more

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS  Opening Reception: Fresh Perspective Art Collective  5-8PM

MAD PLANET   Rock Roll Till Ya Drop Dance Party! Classic hair metal! Air guitar! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes,  8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Yoga w/Jennifer (9AM); Yoga w/Jennifer (Noon)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line   Blax (truth & hiphop!) — Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

 

2 SUNDAY 

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM 

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, The Whiffs (Kansas City), Easy Habits 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook  10PM

HIGH DIVE  Blessed/Doubletruck/Haunter

LANDMARK LANES   The Upanishads 9PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM); Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET  Brian Drow plays from noon til 3; market opens at 10AM

 

3 MONDAY 

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE  Boom Bap & Taps

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East  Computer Class: Email Basics (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Email Basics (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

 

4 TUESDAY 

BREMEN CAFÉ  Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury  9:30PM

HIGH DIVE  Pearl Earl

Independence Day 

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS  Jazz Jam Session,  7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes,  4:30-6:30PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

 

5 WEDNESDAY 

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ  Trivia (7PM)

HIGH DIVE  Super thief/Detenzione/Fireheads

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Story, Story Night: Storytelling for Adults (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM); Yoga w/Jennifer (5:15-7:15PM)

VEGGAS  Epic Karaoke  9PM

 

6 THURSDAY  

COMPANY BREWING   Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St  The Blues Disciples,  5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East  Playgroup w/Stories (10AM); After School Tech Time (3:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Preschool Story Time (10AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Beach Burial, Tape Benders, Slow Walker and Bum Alum,
DJ Robski FREE 9pm
DJ Robski  9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust,  Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN   Poetry Reading: Derrick Harriell 7PM

 

7 FRIDAY 

CLUB TIMBUKTU   One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING   Sleeping Jesus (MN), Waldemar (Eau Claire),  10PM $7

MAD PLANET   Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE   Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents  8PM $20-25

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Hands-On Wisconsin History (2PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  African Dance,   6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Burlesque and Poetry,  7PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line   Bockenplautz (acoustic power pop). Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

 

8 SATURDAY  

COMPANY BREWING   Stangelander and Friends (The Joshua Catania Trio, Etherium Ensemble) 10:30PM $5

LANDMARK LANES   Intrepid Travelers, TBA 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Get Crafty at King, 11:30A-1PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes,  8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Winter Bear, Kia Rap Princess and Kaylee Crossfire,  9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM); Low Back Workshop w/Tracey (1-3:30PM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line   The Grasshoppers (“set the monkey free”). Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

 

9 SUNDAY     

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren,  You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

Full Moon 

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Awards Ceremony WAWM Student Art 2PM

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET  Ian McGibbon plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Night School,  7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

SECRET GARDEN TOUR   9th Annual! (see ad, pg 9) Noon-4PM $3

 

10 MONDAY 

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke,  Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ  Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Tom Jones, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Computer Class: Intro to Pages (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intro to Word (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Theology on Tap,  7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Women’s Yoga w/Sara  6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN   closed for inventory thru Fri, July 21

 

11 TUESDAY 

BREMEN CAFÉ  Coed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury  9:30PM

EAST LIBRARY, North & Cramer   Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering — Cordialia Harvey, “The Nightingale of Wisconsin”  3:30-6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS  Jazz Jam Session,  7PM

LINNEMAN’S   Mystery LoveS Company,  7PM $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment for kids: Korean Drumming (2PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Free weekly summer entertainment for kids: Book Jacket Bingo (2PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes,  4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE  The Big Bad Currents Comics Show: featuring MKE comedians Addie Blanchard, Joan La Rosa, AJ Grill, Josh Ballew, and Dana Ehrmann. Cartoonists will also be tabling with prints, comic books, and other art for sale. Sponsored by the Riverwest Currents. Free event. The show will be on display from July 11-24. 7-9PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Big Bad Currents Comics Page Show — opening night party featuring stand-up comedy (see story p 4; ad pg 20),  7PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Drinking Liberally,  6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Cousin Boneless, Immaculate Misconception and Goddamn Gallows,  9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust,  Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

SKYLINE MUSIC   De La Buena (see ad, pg 12)  5:30-8:30PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

 

12 WEDNESDAY 

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM

COLECTIVO Bay View  Florentine Opera at Colectivo  7PM

FIRST UNITARIAN 1342 N Astor, Dr Guy McPherson (Univ. of AZ) speaks on Abrupt Climate Change (see Item, p 4)

GORDON PARK PAVILION  RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month),  7-9PM

HIGH DIVE  Outlaw Country Night!

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Intro to Watercolor (session 1)  1-3:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS  Jonah Parzen-Johnson 6PM

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Seth Hoffman; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM   9PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East  Bring Your Own Device  6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Computer Class: Intro to Word (10AM); Young Enterprising Society (STEAM for Life) (2PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium  AstroBreak: Summer Constellations (12:15-12:45PM)

VEGGAS  Epic Karaoke  9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ  Trivia (7PM); Deadly Friend, Open Ceilings, Parlor Voice, The Women (9:30PM)

 

13 THURSDAY 

COLECTIVO Lakefront  Florentine Opera at Colectivo  7PM

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, The Monolitic, Canyon Spells, Hot By Ziggy,  8:30PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East  Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Preschool Story Time     10AM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   IWW screening of Trouble,  8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust,  Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM

 

14 FRIDAY 

CIRCLE A  David Ryle 8PM / DJ era & the Nile 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU   One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING   Company Brewing Presents Company Brewing (feat. CB staff: Ian Olvera, Mike Swan, Payraven, Hey Muchacho! + more…)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS  Bridges of Konigsberg 6-10PM

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, R. Mutt, The Paul & Dave Project,  8PM $12

MAD PLANET   Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Computer Class: Intro to Pages (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  African Dance  6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Dirty Dancing, The Mall and Commity w/ DJ Luxi,  9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line   The Exotics Summer Surf Cruise! Tix and information at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

 

15 SATURDAY 

BASTILLE DAYS, Cathedral Square Park   Extra Crispy Brass Band on the Beaux Arts Stage 10-11:25PM

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Bright Lights Big City 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COLECTIVO Humboldt   RAA Board Meeting at Colectivo on Humboldt,  10AM

COMPANY BREWING   So Greedy presents the SHOE GAME: So after you do your grown and sexy at the Eric Roberson show, grab your favorite dope kicks and come party with So Greedy.  10PM $7

HIGH DIVE  BEAMS, Chris Demay, Vincent Kircher

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse Pot Luck & Encore Awards,  4-10PM

LINNEMAN’S   Taylor Whitaker Band, The Grasping At Straws, Nathan Kinneman,  9PM $8

MIRAMAR THEATRE  Xposed 4Heads “Urgency Squad” Album Release Party w/ Special Guests The Quilz,  8PM  $8

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PENNOYER PARK, Kenosha   Florentine Opera at Kenosha Pennoyer Park  3PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes,  8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   STOP CREEPIN: A Benefit for your benefit featuring Pleasure Thief and TBA,  8PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line   Max & the Invaders (ska and reggae) — tix and info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

 

16 SUNDAY    

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren,  You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A  Moon-Eyed Man 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM

HIGH DIVE  Tight Fright (NYC)
Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS   Seed Sounds,  7PM

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET  Love, Light & Harmony plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Cambodia Education Fund Pedal Trivia,  1:30PM $40

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

 

17 MONDAY 

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke,  Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE  Boom Bap & Taps

LINNEMAN’S   Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ben Farrell, 9PM  No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Computer Class: Intro to Numbers (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intro to Excel (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Women’s Yoga w/Sara  6:30-8PM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH 2400 N Cramer, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

 

18 TUESDAY 

BREMEN CAFÉ  Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury  9:30PM

HIGH DIVE  Planning For Burial

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS  Jazz Jam Session,  7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment for kids: Book Jacket Bingo (2PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Free weekly summer entertainment for kids: Reptile Education thru Contact (2PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes,  4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Charles P. Ries and Minktronics,  8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust,  Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

SKYLINE MUSIC   Ahvant Soul (see ad, pg 12)  5:30-8:30PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

 

19 WEDNESDAY 

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ  Trivia (7PM); Robert Cramer (9:30PM), Vanity Plate (10PM), Tigernite (10:45PM)

HIGH DIVE  Outlaw Country Night!

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Intro to Watercolor (session 2)  1-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Chuck Carroll; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Family Dance Party (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Computer Class: Intro to Excel  (10AM); Young Enterprising Society (STEAM for Life) (2PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (10AM); Play Mix (2PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

VEGGAS  Epic Karaoke  9PM

 

20 THURSDAY 

HIGH DIVE  Burlesque

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis History of Puerto Rico Exhibit,  3-9PM

JAZZ GALLERY  Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group,  12:30-3:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS  Crafts & Arts with the Elders,  12:30-3:30PM

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St  Christopher’s Project,  5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, Dan Durley,  9PM $7

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Preschool Story Time  10AM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts, Sunspot and Heavy Looks,  9PM $8

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust,  Beginning 6:30-8PM

 

21 FRIDAY 

ALICE’S GARDEN, 2136 N 21st St,   Movie Night in Alice’s Garden: The Incredibles 7-10PM

BIKE-IN MOVIES @Swing Park, under Marsupial Bridge   Princess Bride,  8PMish

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Indonesian Junk, Stickarounds 8PM / DJ Daniel James 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU   One Love Reggae

HIGH DIVE  When Particles Collide
Spero & Max DJ `

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, Wildlife Cinema cd release w/Skyline Sounds, Band Of Dust, Newvices   9:00pm   $5 9PM $5

MAD PLANET   Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East  Computer Class: Intro to Numbers (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  African Dance (6PM); Kirtan (8-10PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Vincent VanGreat and Rusty Ps,  9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium  The Sun’s Disappearing Act. In celebration for the 2017 Solar Eclipse, we have been producing a live performance about how cultures around the world have interpreted eclipses and have been at the root of turning points in history. Since these ancient civilizations, we have come quite far in our understanding of these events. Come learn how we understand eclipses today, and how you can watch this year’s eclipse safely and enjoyably. 7-8PM $5

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line   Burgundy Ties (Blood Brothers); Milwaukee rock n roll. Tix, info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

 

22 SATURDAY 

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Liv Mueller, Andrea Wittgins (NYC) 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM

FIRKIN FEST, Cathedral Square Park   featuring Extra Crispy Brass Band roaming the grounds! 4-7:30PM

HIGH DIVE  MOTO

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Get Crafty at King (11:30A-1PM); Big Nate (2-3PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes,  8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Kate Moths RECORD RELEASE w/ Piles,  9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line   The Tritonics (Jamaican roots styles of rock steady, ska and roots reggae); info mkeboats.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

 

23 SUNDAY    

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren,  You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Derek Pritzl and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

PINK HOUSE event at Colectivo Humboldt,   6-7:30PM — Come learn easy, joyous songs; help choose which to sing for a singing lap for the RW24 bike ride!

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Yin Yoga and Nidra (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET  The Jonny T-Bird Trio plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin  The Coffeehouse Picnic at Lake Park (East Side), picnic area #5 — Bring your instruments and food to share! (More info at .the-coffee-house.com)  Noon-6PM

 

24 MONDAY 

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke,  Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S   Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sam Pekarske, 9PM   No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East  Computer Class: Intro to Keynote (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Women’s Yoga w/Sara  6:30-8PM

 

25 TUESDAY 

BREMEN CAFÉ  Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury  9:30PM

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ  Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

HIGH DIVE  Flesh Panthers

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS  Jazz Jam Session,  6PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Free summer weekly entertainment: Amani’s World; East Branch Book Club (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Free weekly summer entertainment for kids: Kay Tales (2PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes,  4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE  Riverwest 24: Have Fun, Don’t Be a Jerk! Photos by Joe Brusky (Opening reception)  7-10PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust,  Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

SKYLINE MUSIC   Urban Empress & the Urbanitex (see ad, pg 12)  5:30-8:30PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

 

26 WEDNESDAY 

ALICE’S GARDEN, 2136 N 21st St,   Alice’s Garden Black Lives Matter Event; for more info contact Malkia Stamply-Johnson at (414) 426-7249 or   5:30-8:30PM

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ  Trivia (7PM); Drumadics (9PM)

HIGH DIVE  Outlaw Country Night!

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Intro to Watercolor (session 3)  1-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Bob Smoke & Dee La Belle; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  East Branch Chess Club (5:30PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM);

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Accelerated Beginners (9:30AM); Gentle Yoga (11:30AM)

VEGGAS  Epic Karaoke  9PM

 

27 THURSDAY 

BARNACLE BUDS, 1955 S Hilbert,   Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group (meet at Colectivo Water St to caravan together),  12:30-2PM

COLECTIVO Lakefront  Florentine Opera at Colectivo  7PM

COMPANY BREWING   Dosh (MN) w/ Weatherman (CHI), Hot Jupiter  10PM $8

HIGH DIVE  Loading complete
John Mayer

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St  Paul Spencer Band,  5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

LINNEMAN’S   Dodgeball Club, Ako, Underground Hive,  9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch  Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Amani’s World Story Time  10:30-11:15AM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5:30-6:45PM); Yin-Yang Yoga (7-8:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   ACLU discussion: The Milwaukee Police Department and Racial Profiling,  8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust,  Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM

 

28 FRIDAY    RIVERWEST 24 STARTS AT 7 PM  RW24 WEB SITE 

CIRCLE A  Magnetic Minds, Guerrilla Ghost 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM  

CLUB TIMBUKTU   One Love Reggae

HIGH DIVE  RW24 stuff! Wood Chix

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, Armchair Boogie w/Derek Pritzl And The Gamble,  9PM $5

MAD PLANET   Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East  Computer Class: Intro to Keynote (10AM-Noon)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  African Dance  6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Quiet Hollers and TBA,  9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium  The Sun’s Disappearing Act. In celebration for the 2017 Solar Eclipse, we have been producing a live performance about how cultures around the world have interpreted eclipses and have been at the root of turning points in history. Since these ancient civilizations, we have come quite far in our understanding of these events. Come learn how we understand eclipses today, and how you can watch this year’s eclipse safely and enjoyably. 7-8PM $5

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line   Steez (funk, jam, jazz, fusion) — tix, info at mkeboat.com 8:30-11PM $20-23

 

29 SATURDAY    RIVERWEST 24 FINISH AT 7 PM

BRADY STREET FESTIVAL   4 music stages! Tons of bands! Division BMX shows! Pro wrestlers! Milwaukee Flyers! (details pg 4; ad pg 10) 10AM-4PM

CIRCLE A  Christopher Haise Band 8PM / DJ tba 10PM

HIGH DIVE  RW24 After-Show, tba

LANDMARK LANES   Council of Crooks, TBA 9PM

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, Brendan Demet Trio, Jordan Rattner Group,  9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes,  8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Soul 4 the Soul,  9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Beginning/Continuing w/Sara (10-11:30AM)

VISTA KING, Milwaukee Boat Line   Midwest Death Rattle (Catchy doom-pop indie rock); tix, info at mkeboat.com  8:30-11PM $20-23

 

30 SUNDAY     

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren,  You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE  Digitour: GOODTIMES  3PM $25-30

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET  Thriftiness plays from noon til 3; market opens 10AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA  Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

 

31 MONDAY  

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke,  Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S  1001 E Locust, Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Tom Jones, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East  Computer Class: Intermediate Pages (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch   Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Building with LEGOs! (2PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Word (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St,  Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only  11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO  Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

 

thru 7/9  INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis  West Allis West Milwaukee Student Art Exhibit

ALL MONTH  JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS   June 30-July 29: Fresh Perspectivce Art Collective

 