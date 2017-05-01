Early May ’17 Riverwest Calendar

Coming Up – Things to do in the Neighborhood

1 MONDAY May 1st May Day

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ed Werstein, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM

2 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); The Big Read – The Thing About Flowers (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library 3:30PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Intro to Sculpture classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM

3 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

ART BAR Live Music by Will Whalen 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Pax; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Feed Me, Tombz, A-Frame, N!CO 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Weekend Wednesdays — Come play Wii U, every first Wed of month, kids 13 and over welcome! (3-5PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Story Night: Storytelling for Adults (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Abstract Art classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Citizen Science I (12:15-12:45PM); Stargazing (9-10PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Students from the Milwaukee High School of the Arts 7PM

4 THURSDAY

ART BAR Beer Bong Bingo 9:30PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7PM); DJ Dripsweat (10PM); Tombo (10:30PM); White Hare Club (11PM); Nams Homeless (11:30); Fivy (12); Chive (12:30AM)

COMPANY BREWING Liv Mueller, Palomino Shakedown 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Art & Board Games with the Elders, 12-3PM

LINNEMAN’S Devil Met Contention, Rocket Cat, Dave Tamkin, 7:30PM

MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Brewhouse Polka Kings (5PM); Opening Ceremony & Keg Tapping (5:30-6:30PM); Alex Meixner Band (10PM)

MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunsquabi, Maddy O’Neal 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East May the Fourth Be With You: Star Wars Trivia 4:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week 5 ARTISTS classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM

UWM SCHOOL OF CONTINUING ED, 161 W Wisconsin Av, #6000 WI Bike Federation BIKE SUMMIT (see Article, pg 7) 9AM-5PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Exhibition Opening: News from the Homefront — Recent Works by Jeff Morin // exhibition will remain up through Sunday, June 11 6-8PM

5 FRIDAY

ART BAR New Art Show Opening! “Poems for Nothing” Erick Knudtson 7PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Gabriel Harris Group, VB’s Jeebies

CIRCLE A Contraptions, Old Northwest 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM

COMPANY BREWING The Bang Bang, Rocket Paloma 10PM

HIGH DIVE Kiings and tariq

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Phat Nerdz, Shun Million$, 7PM

LANDMARK LANES David Norman Ryle, A Well Known Secret (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S The Vitrolum Republic, Chris Dupont Band 9PM

MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Bolzen Beer Band (Noon); Squeezebox (3:30PM); Austrian Express (7PM)

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Keynote 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Miltown Kings (Drag Show) 9:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

USABLE SPACE GALLERY, 1950 S Hilbert Opening Reception: The Waiting Room (Sean Heiser, Jenna Youngwood) 6-9PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Evening in the Land of the Rising Sun 7-8PM

6 SATURDAY

ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau Av, Spring tea to benefit Hunger Book Sale. Reservations: *protected email* or 414.271.7719 (see Ad, pg 8) 2PM

ANNUAL WEARABLE ART SHOW, 3920 N Murray Shorewood Woman’s Club’s Annual Wearable Art Show (see Ad, pg 18) 9:30AM-4PM

ART BAR Live Music by Sugar Still 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Chiseler, Electric Adventure, False Flag, Hot Club Happy Hour, Sultry Sounds of the Underground

CIRCLE A Aluminum Knot Eye, Hue Blanc’s Joyless Ones (Green Bay) 8PM / DJMil-DewJays 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 03, 10PM

HART PARK, Wauwatosa Milwaukee Veg Expo: A celebration of vegan culture (MKEVegExpo.com) See Ad, pg 9) 11:30AM-5:30PM

HIGH DIVE Junkbomb

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Large Item Pickup (Experimental Education Series by Peter Jacob Woods) 4-10PM

LANDMARK LANES The Laohu, Mechanical Life, Keaton Blue, Boy Meets Robot (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Eagle Trace, Silver Foxxx, Boomtown Riot 9PM

MAD PLANET Nuthin’ But 90s 9PM

MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Bolzen Beer Band (3PM); Copper Box (3:30PM); Polkaholics (10PM)

MIRAMAR THEATRE Party Thieves, WolfBiteR, A Frame 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes 2-3PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

QUARTERS ROCK & ROLL PALACE, 900 E Center Eaten (Worcester MA), Feedback Psychosis (Providence RI), Falter, Scathed 9PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE DJ Robski FREE 9pm

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry (Comedy Showcase) 1PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Food Pantry Benefit – we celebrate the music of Leonard Cohen w/Francesca, Julie Kane, Jay Bullock, and Tom Webber 8PM

7 SUNDAY – Happy Mothers Day!

12th ANNUAL METAPHYSICAL FEST (Tanner Paull Hall, 6922 W Orchard Av, West Allis) Vendors, palmistry, tarot readings, maypole workshops, food, fun! New location (See Ad, pg 3)

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg, story pg XX) 6PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Prude Boys, Static Eyes, Tin Foil doors 8PM

CIRCLE A Texas Dave Trio, Matthew Davies 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

FALCON BOWL Riverwest Co-Op and Café Annual Meeting 4-7PM

LINDSAY BUILDING, 126 S 2nd St, One Trick Pony Pop-Up Flea; vintage and handmade flea market, select vendors, food, beer 10AM-4PM

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM

MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Squeezettes (Noon); Blaskapelle Milwaukee (3:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Yoga 10-11:30AM

RIVERWEST 24 Rider Sign-Up Raffle Stop by the Riverwest Public House between 10AM and Noon. Organizers start pulling winners at 12PM to register for the best 24 hours of MKE summer! 10AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School (Kompost Kids) 6PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

8 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Joann Chang 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); A.W.E. Art Workshops (4:30-6PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Word (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM