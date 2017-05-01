Early May ’17 Riverwest Calendar

Coming Up – Things to do in the Neighborhood
1 MONDAY May 1st May Day
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM
HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ed Werstein, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM
2 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); The Big Read – The Thing About Flowers (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library 3:30PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Intro to Sculpture classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM
3 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
ART BAR Live Music by Will Whalen 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Pax; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Feed Me, Tombz, A-Frame, N!CO 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Weekend Wednesdays — Come play Wii U, every first Wed of month, kids 13 and over welcome! (3-5PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Story Night: Storytelling for Adults (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Abstract Art classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Citizen Science I (12:15-12:45PM); Stargazing (9-10PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Students from the Milwaukee High School of the Arts 7PM
4 THURSDAY
ART BAR Beer Bong Bingo 9:30PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7PM); DJ Dripsweat (10PM); Tombo (10:30PM); White Hare Club (11PM); Nams Homeless (11:30); Fivy (12); Chive (12:30AM)
COMPANY BREWING Liv Mueller, Palomino Shakedown 10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Art & Board Games with the Elders, 12-3PM
LINNEMAN’S Devil Met Contention, Rocket Cat, Dave Tamkin, 7:30PM
MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Brewhouse Polka Kings (5PM); Opening Ceremony & Keg Tapping (5:30-6:30PM); Alex Meixner Band (10PM)
MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunsquabi, Maddy O’Neal 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East May the Fourth Be With You: Star Wars Trivia 4:30PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week 5 ARTISTS classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM
UWM SCHOOL OF CONTINUING ED, 161 W Wisconsin Av, #6000 WI Bike Federation BIKE SUMMIT (see Article, pg 7) 9AM-5PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Exhibition Opening: News from the Homefront — Recent Works by Jeff Morin // exhibition will remain up through Sunday, June 11 6-8PM
5 FRIDAY
ART BAR New Art Show Opening! “Poems for Nothing” Erick Knudtson 7PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Gabriel Harris Group, VB’s Jeebies
CIRCLE A Contraptions, Old Northwest 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM
COMPANY BREWING The Bang Bang, Rocket Paloma 10PM
HIGH DIVE Kiings and tariq
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Phat Nerdz, Shun Million$, 7PM
LANDMARK LANES David Norman Ryle, A Well Known Secret (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S The Vitrolum Republic, Chris Dupont Band 9PM
MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Bolzen Beer Band (Noon); Squeezebox (3:30PM); Austrian Express (7PM)
MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Keynote 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Miltown Kings (Drag Show) 9:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
USABLE SPACE GALLERY, 1950 S Hilbert Opening Reception: The Waiting Room (Sean Heiser, Jenna Youngwood) 6-9PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Evening in the Land of the Rising Sun 7-8PM
6 SATURDAY
ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau Av, Spring tea to benefit Hunger Book Sale. Reservations: or 414.271.7719 (see Ad, pg 8) 2PM
ANNUAL WEARABLE ART SHOW, 3920 N Murray Shorewood Woman’s Club’s Annual Wearable Art Show (see Ad, pg 18) 9:30AM-4PM
ART BAR Live Music by Sugar Still 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Chiseler, Electric Adventure, False Flag, Hot Club Happy Hour, Sultry Sounds of the Underground
CIRCLE A Aluminum Knot Eye, Hue Blanc’s Joyless Ones (Green Bay) 8PM / DJMil-DewJays 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 03, 10PM
HART PARK, Wauwatosa Milwaukee Veg Expo: A celebration of vegan culture (MKEVegExpo.com) See Ad, pg 9) 11:30AM-5:30PM
HIGH DIVE Junkbomb
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Large Item Pickup (Experimental Education Series by Peter Jacob Woods) 4-10PM
LANDMARK LANES The Laohu, Mechanical Life, Keaton Blue, Boy Meets Robot (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Eagle Trace, Silver Foxxx, Boomtown Riot 9PM
MAD PLANET Nuthin’ But 90s 9PM
MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Bolzen Beer Band (3PM); Copper Box (3:30PM); Polkaholics (10PM)
MIRAMAR THEATRE Party Thieves, WolfBiteR, A Frame 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes 2-3PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)
QUARTERS ROCK & ROLL PALACE, 900 E Center Eaten (Worcester MA), Feedback Psychosis (Providence RI), Falter, Scathed 9PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE DJ Robski FREE 9pm
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry (Comedy Showcase) 1PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM
THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Food Pantry Benefit – we celebrate the music of Leonard Cohen w/Francesca, Julie Kane, Jay Bullock, and Tom Webber 8PM
7 SUNDAY – Happy Mothers Day!
12th ANNUAL METAPHYSICAL FEST (Tanner Paull Hall, 6922 W Orchard Av, West Allis) Vendors, palmistry, tarot readings, maypole workshops, food, fun! New location (See Ad, pg 3)
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg, story pg XX) 6PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Prude Boys, Static Eyes, Tin Foil doors 8PM
CIRCLE A Texas Dave Trio, Matthew Davies 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM
FALCON BOWL Riverwest Co-Op and Café Annual Meeting 4-7PM
LINDSAY BUILDING, 126 S 2nd St, One Trick Pony Pop-Up Flea; vintage and handmade flea market, select vendors, food, beer 10AM-4PM
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM
MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Squeezettes (Noon); Blaskapelle Milwaukee (3:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Yoga 10-11:30AM
RIVERWEST 24 Rider Sign-Up Raffle Stop by the Riverwest Public House between 10AM and Noon. Organizers start pulling winners at 12PM to register for the best 24 hours of MKE summer! 10AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School (Kompost Kids) 6PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
8 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Joann Chang 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); A.W.E. Art Workshops (4:30-6PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Word (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM