Middle of June ’17 Riverwest Calendar

12 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sarah Moore, 9PM No cover
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Buddy Pajama Story Time (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM);Computer Class: Computer Basics (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM
13 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Coed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering & Potluck Lunch (“Susie & Harvey’s Adventures in Song” — thoughtful, shared fun with music, poetry and discussion) Noon-2PM
HIGH DIVE Radiation Risks
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting With Acrylics (class 1) 1-3:30PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Beginner’s Yoga 9-10:30AM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm (5PM); Book Tasting Party! Sample a selection of new books for summer reading (6-7PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Creative Writing Group (4:30PM); Rent for Success — renter’s rights and responsibilities (6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally 6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
14 WEDNESDAY — Flag Day
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry,1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); DJ Mandy D & JKA,
GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM
HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS FREESPACE 5PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS All Levels Yoga 5:30-7PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Scott Summers; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Computer Basics 10AM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
15 THURSDAY
HIGH DIVE TWINS
Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Crafts & Arts with the Elders, 12:30-3:30PM
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St The Rhythm Rockets 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM
LINNEMAN’S Mike Mangione 8PM $8
MIKE MANGIONE – ZACH PIETRINI
“Mike and his superb band aren’t afraid to take a chance when it comes to presenting ‘something new…’ Through interesting instrumentation, arrangements and emotional songwriting, Mike and company sing and play with all the fire, wit and charm that will leave any listener wanting to hear more.” – Victor Delorenzo, Violent Femmes
Mike will be joined this night by Zach Pietrin
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Astral/Subastral RECORD RELEASE w/ Tapebenders / Ms. Lotus Fankh / Dead Pawn / Wolfthahuman / The November Criminals 7PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM
16 FRIDAY
CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … (tba) 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING Buffalo Gospel w/ the Cavewives and Zach Pietrini
HIGH DIVE
Spero & Max DJ `
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM
LANDMARK LANES Dr. Chang, Blame It On Cain, tba (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Rocket Cat CD release show w/Alex Ballard & Sugarfoot, The Breakaways 8:30PM $8
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Mac Basics 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Secret Colours (Chicago) + TBA 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Splendor of the Solar System: Witness the immense beauty of our very own solar system. Our live, interactive production will take you on a tour of the solar system using the innovative UniView program. See powerful storms and planets up close. 7-8PM $5
17 SATURDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Jayke (9:45PM); Indonesian Junk (10:30); Highlonesome’s last show! (11:30)
CIRCLE A Robin Mitch Mitchell (NYC), Matthew Davies 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM
COMPANY BREWING NONOYEAHOKAY + friends
HIGH DIVE Andrew Cox
HIGH DIVE The Hollow Ends // TBA
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Morgran Evans-Weiler 8PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Intermediate Yoga 9:15-11AM
LANDMARK LANES Man Random, tba (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S The Cow Ponies, JP Cyr & The Midnightmen 8:30PM $5
MAD PLANET Prince vs Michael Jackson Dance Party — with DJs Frank Straka and Kid Millions 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop (2PM); Dance to Make Change (kids ages 3-17, 5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM
18 SUNDAY — Father’s Day
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A The Lady-Lords, Evan James Ross 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM
HIGH DIVE Double Grave
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 2PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Kevin Greenspon 6PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Manicore Consort Noon-3PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Anthony J. Worden (IA) + TBA 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM