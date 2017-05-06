Top

Middle of June ’17 Riverwest Calendar

By on May 2017 in Arts & Entertainment, Music & Events, News

12 MONDAY   

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)   

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sarah Moore, 9PM  No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Buddy Pajama Story Time (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM);Computer Class: Computer Basics (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);   

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE   Theology on Tap 7PM

   

13 TUESDAY   

BREMEN CAFÉ Coed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering & Potluck Lunch (“Susie & Harvey’s Adventures in Song” — thoughtful, shared fun with music, poetry and discussion)  Noon-2PM

HIGH DIVE Radiation Risks   

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting With Acrylics (class 1) 1-3:30PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Beginner’s Yoga  9-10:30AM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm (5PM); Book Tasting Party! Sample a selection of new books for summer reading (6-7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Creative Writing Group (4:30PM); Rent for Success — renter’s rights and responsibilities (6PM)   

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally 6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

   

14 WEDNESDAY — Flag Day   

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry,1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); DJ Mandy D & JKA,   

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month),  7-9PM

HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS FREESPACE 5PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS All Levels Yoga 5:30-7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Scott Summers; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM    

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Computer Basics 10AM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM) 

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM 

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

   

15 THURSDAY   

HIGH DIVE TWINS
Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes 

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Crafts & Arts with the Elders, 12:30-3:30PM

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St The Rhythm Rockets 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM

LINNEMAN’S Mike Mangione  8PM $8  

  • MIKE MANGIONE – ZACH PIETRINI

“Mike and his superb band aren’t afraid to take a chance when it comes to presenting ‘something new…’ Through interesting instrumentation, arrangements and emotional songwriting, Mike and company sing and play with all the fire, wit and charm that will leave any listener wanting to hear more.” – Victor Delorenzo, Violent Femmes

Mike will be joined this night by Zach Pietrin

 

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM) 

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time  10AM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Astral/Subastral RECORD RELEASE w/ Tapebenders / Ms. Lotus Fankh / Dead Pawn / Wolfthahuman / The November Criminals 7PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM 

   

16 FRIDAY   

CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … (tba) 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM 

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae 

COMPANY BREWING Buffalo Gospel w/ the Cavewives and Zach Pietrini 

HIGH DIVE
Spero & Max DJ `

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM

LANDMARK LANES Dr. Chang, Blame It On Cain, tba (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Rocket Cat CD release show w/Alex Ballard & Sugarfoot, The Breakaways 8:30PM $8

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Mac Basics 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Secret Colours (Chicago) + TBA  9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM 

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Splendor of the Solar System: Witness the immense beauty of our very own solar system. Our live, interactive production will take you on a tour of the solar system using the innovative UniView program. See powerful storms and planets up close. 7-8PM $5

   

17 SATURDAY   

BREMEN CAFÉ Jayke (9:45PM); Indonesian Junk (10:30); Highlonesome’s last show! (11:30)   

CIRCLE A Robin Mitch Mitchell (NYC), Matthew Davies 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING NONOYEAHOKAY + friends

HIGH DIVE Andrew Cox 

HIGH DIVE The Hollow Ends // TBA 

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Morgran Evans-Weiler 8PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Intermediate Yoga 9:15-11AM

LANDMARK LANES Man Random, tba (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S The Cow Ponies, JP Cyr & The Midnightmen  8:30PM $5

MAD PLANET Prince vs Michael Jackson Dance Party — with DJs Frank Straka and Kid Millions 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop (2PM); Dance to Make Change (kids ages 3-17, 5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM

   

18 SUNDAY — Father’s Day   

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A The Lady-Lords, Evan James Ross 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM 

HIGH DIVE Double Grave   

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 2PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Kevin Greenspon 6PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM) 

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET   The Manicore Consort  Noon-3PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Anthony J. Worden (IA) + TBA 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

   