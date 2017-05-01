May 2017 Riverwest Currents Calendar

1 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM
HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ed Werstein, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM
2 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); The Big Read – The Thing About Flowers (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library 3:30PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Intro to Sculpture classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM
3 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
ART BAR Live Music by Will Whalen 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Pax; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Feed Me, Tombz, A-Frame, N!CO 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Weekend Wednesdays — Come play Wii U, every first Wed of month, kids 13 and over welcome! (3-5PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Story Night: Storytelling for Adults (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Abstract Art classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Citizen Science I (12:15-12:45PM); Stargazing (9-10PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Students from the Milwaukee High School of the Arts 7PM
4 THURSDAY
ART BAR Beer Bong Bingo 9:30PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7PM); DJ Dripsweat (10PM); Tombo (10:30PM); White Hare Club (11PM); Nams Homeless (11:30); Fivy (12); Chive (12:30AM)
COMPANY BREWING Liv Mueller, Palomino Shakedown 10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Art & Board Games with the Elders, 12-3PM
LINNEMAN’S Devil Met Contention, Rocket Cat, Dave Tamkin, 7:30PM
MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Brewhouse Polka Kings (5PM); Opening Ceremony & Keg Tapping (5:30-6:30PM); Alex Meixner Band (10PM)
MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunsquabi, Maddy O’Neal 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East May the Fourth Be With You: Star Wars Trivia 4:30PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week 5 ARTISTS classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM
UWM SCHOOL OF CONTINUING ED, 161 W Wisconsin Av, #6000 WI Bike Federation BIKE SUMMIT (see Article, pg 7) 9AM-5PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Exhibition Opening: News from the Homefront — Recent Works by Jeff Morin // exhibition will remain up through Sunday, June 11 6-8PM
5 FRIDAY
ART BAR New Art Show Opening! “Poems for Nothing” Erick Knudtson 7PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Gabriel Harris Group, VB’s Jeebies
CIRCLE A Contraptions, Old Northwest 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM
COMPANY BREWING The Bang Bang, Rocket Paloma 10PM
HIGH DIVE Kiings and tariq
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Phat Nerdz, Shun Million$, 7PM
LANDMARK LANES David Norman Ryle, A Well Known Secret (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S The Vitrolum Republic, Chris Dupont Band 9PM
MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Bolzen Beer Band (Noon); Squeezebox (3:30PM); Austrian Express (7PM)
MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Keynote 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Miltown Kings (Drag Show) 9:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
USABLE SPACE GALLERY, 1950 S Hilbert Opening Reception: The Waiting Room (Sean Heiser, Jenna Youngwood) 6-9PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Evening in the Land of the Rising Sun 7-8PM
6 SATURDAY
ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau Av, Spring tea to benefit Hunger Book Sale. Reservations: or 414.271.7719 (see Ad, pg 8) 2PM
ANNUAL WEARABLE ART SHOW, 3920 N Murray Shorewood Woman’s Club’s Annual Wearable Art Show (see Ad, pg 18) 9:30AM-4PM
ART BAR Live Music by Sugar Still 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Chiseler, Electric Adventure, False Flag, Hot Club Happy Hour, Sultry Sounds of the Underground
CIRCLE A Aluminum Knot Eye, Hue Blanc’s Joyless Ones (Green Bay) 8PM / DJMil-DewJays 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 03, 10PM
HART PARK, Wauwatosa Milwaukee Veg Expo: A celebration of vegan culture (MKEVegExpo.com) See Ad, pg 9) 11:30AM-5:30PM
HIGH DIVE Junkbomb
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Large Item Pickup (Experimental Education Series by Peter Jacob Woods) 4-10PM
LANDMARK LANES The Laohu, Mechanical Life, Keaton Blue, Boy Meets Robot (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Eagle Trace, Silver Foxxx, Boomtown Riot 9PM
MAD PLANET Nuthin’ But 90s 9PM
MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Bolzen Beer Band (3PM); Copper Box (3:30PM); Polkaholics (10PM)
MIRAMAR THEATRE Party Thieves, WolfBiteR, A Frame 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes 2-3PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)
QUARTERS ROCK & ROLL PALACE, 900 E Center Eaten (Worcester MA), Feedback Psychosis (Providence RI), Falter, Scathed 9PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE DJ Robski FREE 9pm
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry (Comedy Showcase) 1PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM
THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Food Pantry Benefit – we celebrate the music of Leonard Cohen w/Francesca, Julie Kane, Jay Bullock, and Tom Webber 8PM
7 SUNDAY – Happy Mothers Day!
12th ANNUAL METAPHYSICAL FEST (Tanner Paull Hall, 6922 W Orchard Av, West Allis) Vendors, palmistry, tarot readings, maypole workshops, food, fun! New location (See Ad, pg 3)
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg, story pg XX) 6PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Prude Boys, Static Eyes, Tin Foil doors 8PM
CIRCLE A Texas Dave Trio, Matthew Davies 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM
FALCON BOWL Riverwest Co-Op and Café Annual Meeting 4-7PM
LINDSAY BUILDING, 126 S 2nd St, One Trick Pony Pop-Up Flea; vintage and handmade flea market, select vendors, food, beer 10AM-4PM
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM
MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Squeezettes (Noon); Blaskapelle Milwaukee (3:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Yoga 10-11:30AM
RIVERWEST 24 Rider Sign-Up Raffle Stop by the Riverwest Public House between 10AM and Noon. Organizers start pulling winners at 12PM to register for the best 24 hours of MKE summer! 10AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School (Kompost Kids) 6PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
8 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Joann Chang 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); A.W.E. Art Workshops (4:30-6PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Word (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM
9 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering & Potluck Lunch (“The Wisdom Inherent in Anger” with Chuck Adam from the Parenting Network) Noon-2:30PM
HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm (5PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Far Star Entries (monthly music showcase curated by Offsite) 8PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally 6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
URBAN ECOLOGY CENTER (Riverside) 350.org Milwaukee Monthly Gathering. Topic: “Hope: The Unstoppable Surge of Solar Energy” and feedback from the DC People’s Climate March 7PM
10 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show
GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM
HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat.Arthur; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Word (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium “The New Cosmos: Astronomy’s Big Discoveries” & “The Dark Side of Science: Total Eclipse” 7PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Lindsay Daigle celebrating her recent collection, The Small Disasters LP (Synecdoche, 2016) 7PM
11 THURSDAY
ART BAR UWM Furrow Magazine reading 4-7pm; Open Mic Comedy 8:30pm
BREMEN CAFÉ Ghost Teeth (10); Climax Denial (11); Brain Bats (11:30); Curse (12)
LINNEMAN’S Cream City Gypsys, Edgar Alan Cash 8:30pm $5 8:30PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sissy Brown, S.S. Webb 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
12 FRIDAY
ART BAR Live music by Jonny T-Bird 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Ahabs Ghost, Bye Bye Caroline, Holy Shit!, Iron Pizza
CIRCLE A Gnarrenshiff, Social Caterpillar 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Zuluzuluu, Foreign Goods 10PM
HIGH DIVE Young Marshall
LINNEMAN’S Lack Of Reason, Floor Model, The Mercurys 9PM
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Pages 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Nest (Chicago), Faux Fiction, Rocket Paloma 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
13 SATURDAY
ART BAR Live music by Duane Mark 9PM
BLACK HUSKY BREWING Black Husky 5K Beer Run (see Item, pg XX) 10AM
BREWED, 1208 E Brady St, Folk Fantasy & Irish Music – Mother’s Day Show feat. Paul &
Sandy, Green Sails. Special guest Mud River Lee. All mothers get a free flower bouquet! 6PM
CIRCLE A Gin Mill Jubilee 8PM / DJ Theresa Who 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU Techno / Electric Music with guest DJ
COMPANY BREWING MKE Psych Fest (indoor + outdoor stages) Noon – Midnight
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Don Linke Trialogue with Victor Campbell & Clay Schaub (CD release concert) 7PM
LANDMARK LANES The Red Flags, AKO, DATRF (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Cullah (Cullahmity lp release), Low Commotion, Kyle Kenowski, Kelsey 9:30PM
MAD MAX RUN, Fuel Café Apocalyptic Costume is #%!! Mandatory! 11AM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes 2-3PM
NATIVE PLANT SALE 3278 N Humboldt Blvd 10AM-4PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Tiger Sex, The Filthy Lowdown, The Pukes, Bad Bread 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM
RUHS RUMMAGE & FLEA MKT Riverside University High School; handicrafts, natural products, collectibles; proceeds to senior scholarship fund (See Ad, pg 3)
9AM-3PM
THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Portage Road Songwriters Guild New Song Concert 8PM
VICTORY GARDEN BLITZ Nation’s largest garden building event; more info at VictoryGardenInitiative.com
14 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg, story pg XX) 6PM
CIRCLE A Nathan Honore, The Belle Weathers 8PM / DJ Frank Frank 10PM
HIGH DIVE DJ Warwick 9PM
NATIVE PLANT SALE 3278 N Humboldt Blvd 10AM-4PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Yoga 10-11:30AM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Living Activism benefit for Meta House 7PM
VICTORY GARDEN BLITZ Nation’s largest garden building event; more info at VictoryGardenInitiative.com
WOODLAND PATTERN Alternating Currents Live: The Bridge #13 — Transatlantic Network for Creative Music 7PM
15 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet The Skräuss, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); A.W.E. Art Workshops (4:30-6PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM
VICTORY GARDEN BLITZ Nation’s largest garden building event; more info at VictoryGardenInitiative.com
16 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 4PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Community Learn-In: Understanding the Electoral College (6PM); Book Club (7PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library 3:30PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
VICTORY GARDEN BLITZ Nation’s largest garden building event; more info at VictoryGardenInitiative.com
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Mai Der Vang, author of Afterland and winner of the the Walt Whitman Award of the Academy of American Poets 7PM
17 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
ART BAR Live music by Phillip Michael Scales 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Sound Check Studios Recital, 7PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS FREESPACE 5PM
LANDMARK LANES 90th Kick-Off Celebration – Joe 2.0 (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Jesse Guten; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
TAMARACK WALDORF HIGH SCHOOL, 2628 N MLK Dr, Information evening followed by tour of classrooms; call to register (414) 265-7075 or go to TamarackWaldorf. VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
VICTORY GARDEN BLITZ Nation’s largest garden building event; more info at VictoryGardenInitiative.com
18 THURSDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Jay Anderson presenting: Vitamin J 10PM
HIGH DIVE Spero DJ 8PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Crafts & Arts with the Elders, 12:30PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series For New and Improved Music (artist tba) 7PM
19 FRIDAY
ART BAR Live music by Fivy & Faithless Followers 9PM
BLOOM & GROOM MARKET Flower market, other vendors, food, fun activities at Riverworks, Holton & Concordia 4-8PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Cypher/Mason Schwab, Kessel Run, Victims of Symmetry
CIRCLE A GoGo Slow 8PM / DJ Daniel James 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Sara and Kenny, 10PM
HIGH DIVE Fowlmouth
LINNEMAN’S Hood Smoke, The Bang Bang 9PM
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE (Lit)uation: A Party featuring the best dancers and choreographers in the Midwest 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Acroyoga Playshop w/Alana McVey assisted by Sean Mohundro 7:30-9PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Brewcity Bombshells 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Duriel Harris 7PM
20 SATURDAY
ART BAR Live music by Leah Shoshanah 9PM
ART BAR RW Vintage Flea Market and Rummage Sale! 9am-5pm
ART*BAR Riverwest Vintage Rummage Sale and Flea Market; tables $15 each for 2 days; call Don 414.372.7880 or email 9AM-5PM
CIRCLE A Rockabilly Rebels, The Riverwest Aces 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Gloss Fest, 3-9PM
LANDMARK LANES Dashcam, Hot Science, Luxi, Plaid Hawaii(Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S R. Mutt (vinyl release), Stereoactive 9PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Zebbler Encanti Experience, Sixis, Elucidate, Casual Conversation 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes 2-3PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Contact Improvisation Class and Jam 11AM-1PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Gloss Weekend 2 (Night Two) Foreign Goods, NO/NO, Surgeons in Heat, Hello Death, Iron Pizza 9PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry Comedy Festival Noon-4PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM
THE COFFEE HOUSE – 50th ANNIVERSARY! (1905 W Wisconsin Av) Celebration of the longest-running acoustic music venue in Wisconsin; full day event; doors 1PM (see Story, pg 15) 2-11PM
THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin 50 Cups of Coffee, 50 Years of Music (2-11PM)
21 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg, story pg XX) 6PM
ART BAR RW Vintage Flea Market and Rummage Sale! 9am-5pm
CIRCLE A Charlie Wiggins 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff and Sara Caron 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
INSPIRATION STUDIOS GAMMA-Inspired Painting Party! 2PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Afton Shows Presents: Ace Parker, 3 Days Before, DJay THEILLEST, IKE Music, MRCL, & Guests… 7PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin & Yoga Nidra with Alison Von 6:30-8PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Yoga 10-11:30AM
PLYMOUTH CHURCH, 2717 E Hampshire Plymouth Chorale Presents: Faure Requiem w/”Heavenly Hurt” (see Ad, pg 2) 7PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Annual Membership Meeting
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Sarah Rosenblatt 2PM
22 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Timothy Kloss 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intermediate PowerPoint (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
23 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM
HIGH DIVE
Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance 8pm start
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Book to Art Club (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library 3:30PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
24 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Moon Eyed Man; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Chess Club (5:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate PowerPoint (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium “The New Cosmos: Astronomy’s Big Discoveries” & “The Dark Side of Science: Total Eclipse” 7PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
25 THURSDAY
ART BAR Open Mic Comedy 8:30PM
BEL AIR CANTINA, 1935 N WaterRiverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2:30PM
LINNEMAN’S Nick Ramsey & The Family, tba 7PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Vegetarian Alcoholic Press Reading 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Urban Echo Poets 7PM
26 FRIDAY
ART BAR Live music by Layers & Layers w/ Teach Me Equals and Myles Coyne 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain
CIRCLE A The Hullmen, Floor Model 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
DESTINY YOUTH PLAZA, 7220 N 76th Above the Clouds Spring Recital. Donations accepted! Space is limited, so please call 414.344.3019 to RSVP 6PM
HIGH DIVE The Pukes, Peach Fuzz (Chgo)
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Stooki Sound, Joker 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote 10AM-Noon
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10am-4pm ($45) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM); Kirtan with Ryan Hader (8-10PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Film Screening: aCinema presents TBA 7PM
27 SATURDAY
ART BAR Live Music by Abud: A Bard 9PM
CIRCLE A The Dirty Creeps (Chicago), The Zimmer Effect 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU Afro Music with DJ
COMPANY BREWING Ms. Lotus Fankh “Better Than This” video release show
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Brew City Puppet Slam, 7PM
LANDMARK LANES The Down Stares, Northside Creeps, The Complication (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Blonde On Blonde Revisited — Bob Dylan 76th Birthday Tribute w/John Sieger, Peter Roller, Chrissy Dzioba, Matt Davies, Devil Met Contention, Alex Ballard, Jack Juraska, The Blinding Lights (All proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association) 7PM
MAD PLANET Saturday Night Fever — Disco, Funk and Early HipHop 9PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Megalodon, Midnight Tyrannosaurus 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes 2-3PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10am-4pm ($45) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Soul 4 the Soul (Afro-House DJ dance party) 10PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM
28 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg, story pg XX) 6PM
HIGH DIVE Haunter, Lifetime Act Award, Shady Bug 9PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS LV x LV2 Reception, 6-10PM
LINNEMAN’S Peace Thru Music — John Lennon Tribute. A benefit for Wisconsin’s Wave and The National Brady Campaign. Many acts! 7PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Yoga 10-11:30AM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
29 MONDAY – Happy Memorial Day!
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
VEGGAS IFPA Pinball Tournament 7PM
30 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library 3:30PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE DJ Dripsweat Dance Night Free 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
31 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)
HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jackie Allen, 7PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Caleb Willitz; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
(6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Citizen Science II (12:15-12:45PM); The New Cosmos: Astronomy’s Big Discoveries (7-8PM)
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM