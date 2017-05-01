May 2017 Riverwest Currents Calendar

1 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ed Werstein, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM

2 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); The Big Read – The Thing About Flowers (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library 3:30PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Intro to Sculpture classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM

3 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

ART BAR Live Music by Will Whalen 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Pax; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Feed Me, Tombz, A-Frame, N!CO 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Weekend Wednesdays — Come play Wii U, every first Wed of month, kids 13 and over welcome! (3-5PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Story Night: Storytelling for Adults (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Abstract Art classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Citizen Science I (12:15-12:45PM); Stargazing (9-10PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Students from the Milwaukee High School of the Arts 7PM

4 THURSDAY

ART BAR Beer Bong Bingo 9:30PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7PM); DJ Dripsweat (10PM); Tombo (10:30PM); White Hare Club (11PM); Nams Homeless (11:30); Fivy (12); Chive (12:30AM)

COMPANY BREWING Liv Mueller, Palomino Shakedown 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Art & Board Games with the Elders, 12-3PM

LINNEMAN’S Devil Met Contention, Rocket Cat, Dave Tamkin, 7:30PM

MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Brewhouse Polka Kings (5PM); Opening Ceremony & Keg Tapping (5:30-6:30PM); Alex Meixner Band (10PM)

MIRAMAR THEATRE Sunsquabi, Maddy O’Neal 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East May the Fourth Be With You: Star Wars Trivia 4:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week 5 ARTISTS classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing (5th Floor of the Physics Building “Physics Skydeck” 9-10PM

UWM SCHOOL OF CONTINUING ED, 161 W Wisconsin Av, #6000 WI Bike Federation BIKE SUMMIT (see Article, pg 7) 9AM-5PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Exhibition Opening: News from the Homefront — Recent Works by Jeff Morin // exhibition will remain up through Sunday, June 11 6-8PM

5 FRIDAY

ART BAR New Art Show Opening! “Poems for Nothing” Erick Knudtson 7PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Gabriel Harris Group, VB’s Jeebies

CIRCLE A Contraptions, Old Northwest 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM

COMPANY BREWING The Bang Bang, Rocket Paloma 10PM

HIGH DIVE Kiings and tariq

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Phat Nerdz, Shun Million$, 7PM

LANDMARK LANES David Norman Ryle, A Well Known Secret (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S The Vitrolum Republic, Chris Dupont Band 9PM

MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Bolzen Beer Band (Noon); Squeezebox (3:30PM); Austrian Express (7PM)

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Keynote 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Miltown Kings (Drag Show) 9:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

USABLE SPACE GALLERY, 1950 S Hilbert Opening Reception: The Waiting Room (Sean Heiser, Jenna Youngwood) 6-9PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Evening in the Land of the Rising Sun 7-8PM

6 SATURDAY

ALL SAINTS CATHEDRAL, 818 E Juneau Av, Spring tea to benefit Hunger Book Sale. Reservations: *protected email* or 414.271.7719 (see Ad, pg 8) 2PM

ANNUAL WEARABLE ART SHOW, 3920 N Murray Shorewood Woman’s Club’s Annual Wearable Art Show (see Ad, pg 18) 9:30AM-4PM

ART BAR Live Music by Sugar Still 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Chiseler, Electric Adventure, False Flag, Hot Club Happy Hour, Sultry Sounds of the Underground

CIRCLE A Aluminum Knot Eye, Hue Blanc’s Joyless Ones (Green Bay) 8PM / DJMil-DewJays 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 03, 10PM

HART PARK, Wauwatosa Milwaukee Veg Expo: A celebration of vegan culture (MKEVegExpo.com) See Ad, pg 9) 11:30AM-5:30PM

HIGH DIVE Junkbomb

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Large Item Pickup (Experimental Education Series by Peter Jacob Woods) 4-10PM

LANDMARK LANES The Laohu, Mechanical Life, Keaton Blue, Boy Meets Robot (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Eagle Trace, Silver Foxxx, Boomtown Riot 9PM

MAD PLANET Nuthin’ But 90s 9PM

MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Bolzen Beer Band (3PM); Copper Box (3:30PM); Polkaholics (10PM)

MIRAMAR THEATRE Party Thieves, WolfBiteR, A Frame 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes 2-3PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

QUARTERS ROCK & ROLL PALACE, 900 E Center Eaten (Worcester MA), Feedback Psychosis (Providence RI), Falter, Scathed 9PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE DJ Robski FREE 9pm

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry (Comedy Showcase) 1PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Food Pantry Benefit – we celebrate the music of Leonard Cohen w/Francesca, Julie Kane, Jay Bullock, and Tom Webber 8PM

7 SUNDAY – Happy Mothers Day!

12th ANNUAL METAPHYSICAL FEST (Tanner Paull Hall, 6922 W Orchard Av, West Allis) Vendors, palmistry, tarot readings, maypole workshops, food, fun! New location (See Ad, pg 3)

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg, story pg XX) 6PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Prude Boys, Static Eyes, Tin Foil doors 8PM

CIRCLE A Texas Dave Trio, Matthew Davies 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

FALCON BOWL Riverwest Co-Op and Café Annual Meeting 4-7PM

LINDSAY BUILDING, 126 S 2nd St, One Trick Pony Pop-Up Flea; vintage and handmade flea market, select vendors, food, beer 10AM-4PM

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM

MAIFEST, Estabrook Park Squeezettes (Noon); Blaskapelle Milwaukee (3:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Yoga 10-11:30AM

RIVERWEST 24 Rider Sign-Up Raffle Stop by the Riverwest Public House between 10AM and Noon. Organizers start pulling winners at 12PM to register for the best 24 hours of MKE summer! 10AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School (Kompost Kids) 6PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

8 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Joann Chang 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); A.W.E. Art Workshops (4:30-6PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Word (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM

9 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Co-ed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering & Potluck Lunch (“The Wisdom Inherent in Anger” with Chuck Adam from the Parenting Network) Noon-2:30PM

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm (5PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Far Star Entries (monthly music showcase curated by Offsite) 8PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally 6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

URBAN ECOLOGY CENTER (Riverside) 350.org Milwaukee Monthly Gathering. Topic: “Hope: The Unstoppable Surge of Solar Energy” and feedback from the DC People’s Climate March 7PM

10 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat.Arthur; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Word (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium “The New Cosmos: Astronomy’s Big Discoveries” & “The Dark Side of Science: Total Eclipse” 7PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Lindsay Daigle celebrating her recent collection, The Small Disasters LP (Synecdoche, 2016) 7PM

11 THURSDAY

ART BAR UWM Furrow Magazine reading 4-7pm; Open Mic Comedy 8:30pm

BREMEN CAFÉ Ghost Teeth (10); Climax Denial (11); Brain Bats (11:30); Curse (12)

LINNEMAN’S Cream City Gypsys, Edgar Alan Cash 8:30pm $5 8:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sissy Brown, S.S. Webb 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

12 FRIDAY

ART BAR Live music by Jonny T-Bird 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Ahabs Ghost, Bye Bye Caroline, Holy Shit!, Iron Pizza

CIRCLE A Gnarrenshiff, Social Caterpillar 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Zuluzuluu, Foreign Goods 10PM

HIGH DIVE Young Marshall

LINNEMAN’S Lack Of Reason, Floor Model, The Mercurys 9PM

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Pages 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Nest (Chicago), Faux Fiction, Rocket Paloma 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

13 SATURDAY

ART BAR Live music by Duane Mark 9PM

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Black Husky 5K Beer Run (see Item, pg XX) 10AM

BREWED, 1208 E Brady St, Folk Fantasy & Irish Music – Mother’s Day Show feat. Paul &

Sandy, Green Sails. Special guest Mud River Lee. All mothers get a free flower bouquet! 6PM

CIRCLE A Gin Mill Jubilee 8PM / DJ Theresa Who 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Techno / Electric Music with guest DJ

COMPANY BREWING MKE Psych Fest (indoor + outdoor stages) Noon – Midnight

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Don Linke Trialogue with Victor Campbell & Clay Schaub (CD release concert) 7PM

LANDMARK LANES The Red Flags, AKO, DATRF (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Cullah (Cullahmity lp release), Low Commotion, Kyle Kenowski, Kelsey 9:30PM

MAD MAX RUN, Fuel Café Apocalyptic Costume is #%!! Mandatory! 11AM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes 2-3PM

NATIVE PLANT SALE 3278 N Humboldt Blvd 10AM-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Tiger Sex, The Filthy Lowdown, The Pukes, Bad Bread 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM

RUHS RUMMAGE & FLEA MKT Riverside University High School; handicrafts, natural products, collectibles; proceeds to senior scholarship fund (See Ad, pg 3)

9AM-3PM

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Portage Road Songwriters Guild New Song Concert 8PM

VICTORY GARDEN BLITZ Nation’s largest garden building event; more info at VictoryGardenInitiative.com

14 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg, story pg XX) 6PM

CIRCLE A Nathan Honore, The Belle Weathers 8PM / DJ Frank Frank 10PM

HIGH DIVE DJ Warwick 9PM

NATIVE PLANT SALE 3278 N Humboldt Blvd 10AM-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Yoga 10-11:30AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Living Activism benefit for Meta House 7PM

VICTORY GARDEN BLITZ Nation’s largest garden building event; more info at VictoryGardenInitiative.com

WOODLAND PATTERN Alternating Currents Live: The Bridge #13 — Transatlantic Network for Creative Music 7PM

15 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet The Skräuss, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); A.W.E. Art Workshops (4:30-6PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

VICTORY GARDEN BLITZ Nation’s largest garden building event; more info at VictoryGardenInitiative.com

16 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 4PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Community Learn-In: Understanding the Electoral College (6PM); Book Club (7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library 3:30PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

VICTORY GARDEN BLITZ Nation’s largest garden building event; more info at VictoryGardenInitiative.com

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Mai Der Vang, author of Afterland and winner of the the Walt Whitman Award of the Academy of American Poets 7PM

17 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

ART BAR Live music by Phillip Michael Scales 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Sound Check Studios Recital, 7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS FREESPACE 5PM

LANDMARK LANES 90th Kick-Off Celebration – Joe 2.0 (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Jesse Guten; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM

TAMARACK WALDORF HIGH SCHOOL, 2628 N MLK Dr, Information evening followed by tour of classrooms; call to register (414) 265-7075 or go to TamarackWaldorf. VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

VICTORY GARDEN BLITZ Nation’s largest garden building event; more info at VictoryGardenInitiative.com

18 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Jay Anderson presenting: Vitamin J 10PM

HIGH DIVE Spero DJ 8PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Crafts & Arts with the Elders, 12:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series For New and Improved Music (artist tba) 7PM

19 FRIDAY

ART BAR Live music by Fivy & Faithless Followers 9PM

BLOOM & GROOM MARKET Flower market, other vendors, food, fun activities at Riverworks, Holton & Concordia 4-8PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Cypher/Mason Schwab, Kessel Run, Victims of Symmetry

CIRCLE A GoGo Slow 8PM / DJ Daniel James 10PM

8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Sara and Kenny, 10PM

HIGH DIVE Fowlmouth

LINNEMAN’S Hood Smoke, The Bang Bang 9PM

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE (Lit)uation: A Party featuring the best dancers and choreographers in the Midwest 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Acroyoga Playshop w/Alana McVey assisted by Sean Mohundro 7:30-9PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Brewcity Bombshells 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Duriel Harris 7PM

20 SATURDAY

ART BAR Live music by Leah Shoshanah 9PM

ART BAR RW Vintage Flea Market and Rummage Sale! 9am-5pm

ART*BAR Riverwest Vintage Rummage Sale and Flea Market; tables $15 each for 2 days; call Don 414.372.7880 or email *protected email* 9AM-5PM

CIRCLE A Rockabilly Rebels, The Riverwest Aces 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Gloss Fest, 3-9PM

LANDMARK LANES Dashcam, Hot Science, Luxi, Plaid Hawaii(Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S R. Mutt (vinyl release), Stereoactive 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Zebbler Encanti Experience, Sixis, Elucidate, Casual Conversation 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes 2-3PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Contact Improvisation Class and Jam 11AM-1PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Gloss Weekend 2 (Night Two) Foreign Goods, NO/NO, Surgeons in Heat, Hello Death, Iron Pizza 9PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry Comedy Festival Noon-4PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM

THE COFFEE HOUSE – 50th ANNIVERSARY! (1905 W Wisconsin Av) Celebration of the longest-running acoustic music venue in Wisconsin; full day event; doors 1PM (see Story, pg 15) 2-11PM

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin 50 Cups of Coffee, 50 Years of Music (2-11PM)

21 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg, story pg XX) 6PM

ART BAR RW Vintage Flea Market and Rummage Sale! 9am-5pm

ART*BAR Riverwest Vintage Rummage Sale and Flea Market; tables $15 each for 2 days; call Don 414.372.7880 or email *protected email* 9AM-5PM

CIRCLE A Charlie Wiggins 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff and Sara Caron 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

INSPIRATION STUDIOS GAMMA-Inspired Painting Party! 2PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Afton Shows Presents: Ace Parker, 3 Days Before, DJay THEILLEST, IKE Music, MRCL, & Guests… 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin & Yoga Nidra with Alison Von 6:30-8PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Yoga 10-11:30AM

PLYMOUTH CHURCH, 2717 E Hampshire Plymouth Chorale Presents: Faure Requiem w/”Heavenly Hurt” (see Ad, pg 2) 7PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Annual Membership Meeting

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Sarah Rosenblatt 2PM

22 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Timothy Kloss 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intermediate PowerPoint (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

23 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

9:30PM

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

HIGH DIVE

Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance 8pm start

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Book to Art Club (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library 3:30PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

24 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Moon Eyed Man; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Chess Club (5:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate PowerPoint (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium “The New Cosmos: Astronomy’s Big Discoveries” & “The Dark Side of Science: Total Eclipse” 7PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

25 THURSDAY

ART BAR Open Mic Comedy 8:30PM

BEL AIR CANTINA, 1935 N WaterRiverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Nick Ramsey & The Family, tba 7PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Vegetarian Alcoholic Press Reading 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Urban Echo Poets 7PM

26 FRIDAY

ART BAR Live music by Layers & Layers w/ Teach Me Equals and Myles Coyne 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain

CIRCLE A The Hullmen, Floor Model 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

DESTINY YOUTH PLAZA, 7220 N 76th Above the Clouds Spring Recital. Donations accepted! Space is limited, so please call 414.344.3019 to RSVP 6PM

HIGH DIVE The Pukes, Peach Fuzz (Chgo)

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Stooki Sound, Joker 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote 10AM-Noon

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10am-4pm ($45) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM); Kirtan with Ryan Hader (8-10PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Film Screening: aCinema presents TBA 7PM

27 SATURDAY

ART BAR Live Music by Abud: A Bard 9PM

CIRCLE A The Dirty Creeps (Chicago), The Zimmer Effect 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Afro Music with DJ

COMPANY BREWING Ms. Lotus Fankh “Better Than This” video release show

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Brew City Puppet Slam, 7PM

LANDMARK LANES The Down Stares, Northside Creeps, The Complication (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Blonde On Blonde Revisited — Bob Dylan 76th Birthday Tribute w/John Sieger, Peter Roller, Chrissy Dzioba, Matt Davies, Devil Met Contention, Alex Ballard, Jack Juraska, The Blinding Lights (All proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association) 7PM

MAD PLANET Saturday Night Fever — Disco, Funk and Early HipHop 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Megalodon, Midnight Tyrannosaurus 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Let’s Learn! Let’s Ride! Bublr Bikes 2-3PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10am-4pm ($45) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Soul 4 the Soul (Afro-House DJ dance party) 10PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM

28 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg, story pg XX) 6PM

HIGH DIVE Haunter, Lifetime Act Award, Shady Bug 9PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS LV x LV2 Reception, 6-10PM

LINNEMAN’S Peace Thru Music — John Lennon Tribute. A benefit for Wisconsin’s Wave and The National Brady Campaign. Many acts! 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Eco Yoga 10-11:30AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

29 MONDAY – Happy Memorial Day!

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

VEGGAS IFPA Pinball Tournament 7PM

30 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library 3:30PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE DJ Dripsweat Dance Night Free 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

31 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM)

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jackie Allen, 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Caleb Willitz; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa

(6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Citizen Science II (12:15-12:45PM); The New Cosmos: Astronomy’s Big Discoveries (7-8PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM