Calendar June 2017

1 THURSDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7PM)
COMPANY BREWING Sidewalk Chalk (Chgo) CD release show w/Foreign Goods 9:30PM $10-12
HIGH DIVE Happy Hour Show feat Lady Cannon / Willa Rae & The Minor Arcana 7PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Doberman, John Olson 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Opening Night with the Extra Crispy Brass Band! 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM); After School Tech Time (3:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Society of Broken Souls (WA) / Liam O’Brien and the Faithless Followers 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM
2 FRIDAY
CIRCLE A Chain Drive, American Monroe 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING Ravi/Lola Album Release Show with Phylums and Blue Unit; everyone in attendance gets a copy of the new release by Ravi/Lola 10PM $7
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM
LINNEMAN’S Gabriel Harris Group w/Mumblemouth, 8:30PM $5
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents $20-25
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Curls (Chicago) / Lifetime Achievement Award / Brat Sounds
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
3 SATURDAY
BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org
BIKE BINGO KICK-OFF, Purple Door, 205 S 2nd St, See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org
BRADY STREET SPRING ART WALK Painting, Pottery, Puppy Prints — and more! (see Ad, back page) 10AM-4PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Three Unassisted (9PM); DATRF (10); The Red Flags (11)
CIRCLE A Mouse Corn, 3D Printer 8PM / DJ Theresa Who 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU Wicked Runway Pt. 2 — Fashion by Love Charisma. Music by DJ Str8Up 9PM
COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 04,10PM $5
HIGH DIVE King/Cornils
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Intermediate Yoga 9:15-11AM
MAD PLANET Hipster Hootenanny — A Post-Millennial Dance Party 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE Lex Allen, Ric Wilson, Antics 9PM $10-40
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM
OLMSTED RIDE, Lake Park Lighthouse Join local historians on a bike tour of parks designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, designer of Central Park 2-6PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Dance Group (2PM); Dance to Make Change (kids ages 3-17, 5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Stormchaser / Luxi / Sweet La La 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM
4 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org
CIRCLE A Drummer Exchange Program, Joe Zumpano 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM
HIGH DIVE Salty, The Mall, Habitat for Insanity
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM)
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Kitchen Boys, Noon-3PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Tough Old Bird (NY) / The Sweet Sheiks 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
UPAF RIDE FOR THE ARTS, South Gate Entrance at Summerfest Grounds Be a part of the nation’s largest one-day recreational bike ride to support the performing arts. 7AM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Jennifer Scappettone 2PM $6-8
5 MONDAY
BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
COAST IN BIKES, 838 S 1st St, Bike week commuter station — stop in for coffee, snacks 7-9AM
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM
FRESH THYME, 470 E Pleasant St, Bike week commuter station — stop in for coffee, snacks 7-9AM
FYXATION, 2943 N Humboldt Blvd Bike week commuter station — stop in for coffee, treats 7-9AM
HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Jess Harrison, 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Mac Basics (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
6 TUESDAY
BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Beginner’s Yoga 9-10:30AM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors; 8PM start
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Far Star Entries (Monthly Sci-Fi Themed Music Showcase) 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
7 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Tail Light Rebellion, Wylie Jakobs
HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS All Levels Yoga 5:30-7PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Jeff Stehr; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Story, Story Night: Storytelling for Adults (6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
8 THURSDAY
BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org
BREMEN CAFÉ 3D Printer
COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS David Scanlon & Cyrus Pireh & Peter J. Woods 8:30PM
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Clave y Afinque, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM
LINNEMAN’S J. E. Sunde w/Her Crooked Heart, Myles Coyne 9PM $8
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Submedia screening of “Trouble” sponsored by IWW 8PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
9 FRIDAY — Full Moon
BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org
BREMEN CAFÉ Officer Dead (9PM); Ghost Witch (10); Dakhma (11); Dawn Ray’d (Midnight)
CIRCLE A Down Stares, Wendigo 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING Twin Brother / King Washington / Devil Met Contention 10PM $8
HIGH DIVE Rocket Bureau
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Carlos Adames Group, 7PM
LINNEMAN’S Marvalous Marla’s 60th Birthday Bash! Joined by members of: The Greatest Hits, The Velvet Underground Project, Blue Valentine, Mud River Lee, more! 8PM No cover
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Rap Night! Bo and Airo / J-Lamo / Snailmate (AZ) / Security Culture (IL) / Dunzo Donalds 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Splendor of the Solar System: Witness the immense beauty of our very own solar system. Our live, interactive production will take you on a tour of the solar system using the innovative UniView program. See powerful storms and planets up close. 7-8PM $5
10 SATURDAY
BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org
CIRCLE A The Thousand Year Olde Eggs, Bagsong 8PM / DJ Mil-DewJays 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Match Stick with Offsite and Bo & Airo 10PM $10
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Team Ugly (YL64, WIllTheGlide, Wolf ThaMan, Taj Raiden) 6PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Intermediate Yoga 9:15-11AM
MAD PLANET The Get Down! Real soul & funk, spun by DJs Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell and Opiated Black 10PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King, 11:30A-1PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop (2PM); Dance to Make Change (kids ages 3-17, 5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry Comedy Workshop 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM
11 SUNDAY Locust Street Festival
BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A CHIEF 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Wom!nz Spot Pridefest and Locust Street Dance Party w/DJ Boyfrrriend (Madison), Shle Berry; Drag Performance by *Nick Bone-Us, *Maker Moist, *The Gentlemen’s Club, Lyl Keà, Kiloakaskitlz of BloodLine (Madison) 8PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 2PM
LINNEMAN’S Locust Street Fest! Outside: The Young Revelators (7:15P), Funk Summit Bass Team (6P), Paper Holland (4:45P), Rocket Paloma (3:30P), Klaus Nomi’s Homies (2:15P) Xposed 4heads (1PM) // Inside: Klaus Nomi’s Homies (6P), Faux Fiction (4:30P), The Atomic Spins (3:15P), Chris Haise Band (2PM) 11AM-1PM No cover
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Nidra and Yin (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Manticore Consort Noon-3PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Locust Street Festival: Foreign Goods / Soul Low / Zed Kenzo / Dogs in Ecstasy / Moon Rats / Vincent Vangreat / Powerwagon / Sex Scenes
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Anja Notanja Sieger’s Advice Tent (see cover story) 11AM opens $5
12 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sarah Moore, 9PM No cover
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Buddy Pajama Story Time (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM);Computer Class: Computer Basics (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM
13 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Coed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering & Potluck Lunch (“Susie & Harvey’s Adventures in Song” — thoughtful, shared fun with music, poetry and discussion) Noon-2PM
HIGH DIVE Radiation Risks
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting With Acrylics (class 1) 1-3:30PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Beginner’s Yoga 9-10:30AM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm (5PM); Book Tasting Party! Sample a selection of new books for summer reading (6-7PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Creative Writing Group (4:30PM); Rent for Success — renter’s rights and responsibilities (6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally 6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
14 WEDNESDAY — Flag Day
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry,1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); DJ Mandy D & JKA,
GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM
HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS FREESPACE 5PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS All Levels Yoga 5:30-7PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Scott Summers; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Computer Basics 10AM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
15 THURSDAY
HIGH DIVE TWINS
Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Crafts & Arts with the Elders, 12:30-3:30PM
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St The Rhythm Rockets 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM
LINNEMAN’S Mike Mangione 8PM $8
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Astral/Subastral RECORD RELEASE w/ Tapebenders / Ms. Lotus Fankh / Dead Pawn / Wolfthahuman / The November Criminals 7PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM
16 FRIDAY
CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … (tba) 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING Buffalo Gospel w/ the Cavewives and Zach Pietrini
HIGH DIVE
Spero & Max DJ `
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM
LANDMARK LANES Dr. Chang, Blame It On Cain, tba (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Rocket Cat CD release show w/Alex Ballard & Sugarfoot, The Breakaways 8:30PM $8
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Mac Basics 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Secret Colours (Chicago) + TBA 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Splendor of the Solar System: Witness the immense beauty of our very own solar system. Our live, interactive production will take you on a tour of the solar system using the innovative UniView program. See powerful storms and planets up close. 7-8PM $5
17 SATURDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Jayke (9:45PM); Indonesian Junk (10:30); Highlonesome’s last show! (11:30)
CIRCLE A Robin Mitch Mitchell (NYC), Matthew Davies 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM
COMPANY BREWING NONOYEAHOKAY + friends
HIGH DIVE Andrew Cox
HIGH DIVE The Hollow Ends // TBA
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Morgran Evans-Weiler 8PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Intermediate Yoga 9:15-11AM
LANDMARK LANES Man Random, tba (Moon Room) 9PM
LINNEMAN’S The Cow Ponies, JP Cyr & The Midnightmen 8:30PM $5
MAD PLANET Prince vs Michael Jackson Dance Party — with DJs Frank Straka and Kid Millions 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop (2PM); Dance to Make Change (kids ages 3-17, 5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM
18 SUNDAY — Father’s Day
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A The Lady-Lords, Evan James Ross 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM
HIGH DIVE Double Grave
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 2PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Kevin Greenspon 6PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)
RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Manicore Consort Noon-3PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Anthony J. Worden (IA) + TBA 9PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
19 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Auditions: Village Playhouse’s “everyone’s stories are true” 6PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Darlin’ Nikki, 9PM No cover
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM
20 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
HIGH DIVE Golden Pelicans
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting with Acrylics (class #2 — 1-3:30PM); Auditions: Village Playhouse’s “everyone’s stories are true” (6PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Beginner’s Yoga 9-10:30AM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Superhero Academy (free kids’ entertainment at 2PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals (2PM summer entertainment for kids); Suicide Prevention — question, persuade, refer (6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Lutheran Volunteer Corps Fundraiser 7PM $5
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
21 WEDNESDAY — First Day of Summer
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); DJ Ryan Fox
HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS All Levels Yoga 5:30-7PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Myles Coyne; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Quiet Reading Party (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics 10AM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
22 THURSDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Wildlife Cinema (9:30PM); Slaughter Party (10:45); Electric Adventure (Midnight) 10PM
COLOR PALATE, 789 N. Water Street, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Legends of Milwaukee Jazz 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM
LINNEMAN’S Summerfest Renegade Stage info pick-up. Singer/Songwriter Open Stage 7:30PM No cover
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Amani’s World Story Time 10:30-11:15AM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sex Ed Pop-Up: Unicornland Screening 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
23 FRIDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain
CIRCLE A The Watchbirds, Ghost Cuts 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
COMPANY BREWING Breadking Presents: The Last Prom On Earth,
LANDMARK LANES Baba Yaga, Beetlegork, tba (Moon Room) 9PM
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Splendor of the Solar System: Witness the immense beauty of our very own solar system. Our live, interactive production will take you on a tour of the solar system using the innovative UniView program. See powerful storms and planets up close. 7-8PM $5
24 SATURDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Arch Funk (9PM); Conundrum (11PM)
CIRCLE A Hobbyists (Chicago), Evacuate The Earth 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Summer Soulstice afterparty
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Intermediate Yoga 9:15-11AM
LANDMARK LANES A Legend Alone, tba (Moon Room) 9PM
MAD PLANET Living in Synth Dance Party 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Documentary film viewing: 13th. Ava DuVernay’s extraordinary documentary is a potent mixture of archival footage and testimony from activists, politicians, historians and formerly incarcerated women and men in a work of grand historical synthesis of the 13th Amendment regarding slavery in the United States. Noon-2PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30A-1PM); Dork Diaries (2-3PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Contact Improv (11AM); Boys Hip Hop (2PM); Dance to Make Change (kids ages 3-17, 5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Soul 4 the Soul 10PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM
SUMMER SOULSTICE MUSIC FESTIVAL, East North Avenue/Oakland to Prospect Live music festival // bands include De La Buena, Whips, Fatty Acids (summersoulsticemke.com for more deets) Noon-Midnight
25 SUNDAY
ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM
CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl & Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM
Gardeners Market Abbey Fae 10 am to 3pm
MIRAMAR THEATRE Afton Shows Presents: Brad Facts, Aye Sanford Musiq.com, L.A.M. 7PM door
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM
26 MONDAY2
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet John Taylor, 9PM No cover
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Internet Search Tools (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Internet Search Tools (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);
27 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting With Acrylics (class 3) 1-3:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Beginner’s Yoga 9-10:30AM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Magician Rick Allen (free kids’ entertainment at 2PM); East Branch Book Club (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Amani’s World (2PM summer entertainment for kids)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Queer Dance Night 8PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
28 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry,1-2PM
HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS All Levels Yoga 5:30-7PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch East Branch Chess Club (5:30PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM);
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Internet Search Tools 10AM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
29 THURSDAY
JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Alma Afrobeat Ensemble 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM
JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Hands-On Wisconsin History (2-3PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM
US CELLULAR STAGE, Summerfest The Spiders from Milwaukee (Bowie hits!) (see article, pg 11) 2PM
30 FRIDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Carley Baer (10PM); Sugar Ransom (11); Jared Rabin (Midnight)
CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … (tba) 8PM / DJ (tba) 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Don Linke Trialogue (with Clay Shaw & Victor Campbell); also Fresh Perspective Art Collective Exhibit (through July 29)
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Internet Search Tools 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Splendor of the Solar System: Witness the immense beauty of our very own solar system. Our live, interactive production will take you on a tour of the solar system using the innovative UniView program. See powerful storms and planets up close. 7-8PM $5