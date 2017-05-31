Calendar June 2017

1 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Ladies Pinball League (7PM)

COMPANY BREWING Sidewalk Chalk (Chgo) CD release show w/Foreign Goods 9:30PM $10-12

HIGH DIVE Happy Hour Show feat Lady Cannon / Willa Rae & The Minor Arcana 7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Doberman, John Olson 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Opening Night with the Extra Crispy Brass Band! 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM); After School Tech Time (3:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Society of Broken Souls (WA) / Liam O’Brien and the Faithless Followers 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM

2 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Chain Drive, American Monroe 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine & Triplett 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Ravi/Lola Album Release Show with Phylums and Blue Unit; everyone in attendance gets a copy of the new release by Ravi/Lola 10PM $7

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Gabriel Harris Group w/Mumblemouth, 8:30PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival w/Professor Pinkerton & the Magnificents $20-25

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Curls (Chicago) / Lifetime Achievement Award / Brat Sounds

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

3 SATURDAY

BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org

BIKE BINGO KICK-OFF, Purple Door, 205 S 2nd St, See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org

BRADY STREET SPRING ART WALK Painting, Pottery, Puppy Prints — and more! (see Ad, back page) 10AM-4PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Three Unassisted (9PM); DATRF (10); The Red Flags (11)

CIRCLE A Mouse Corn, 3D Printer 8PM / DJ Theresa Who 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Wicked Runway Pt. 2 — Fashion by Love Charisma. Music by DJ Str8Up 9PM

COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 04,10PM $5

HIGH DIVE King/Cornils

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Intermediate Yoga 9:15-11AM

MAD PLANET Hipster Hootenanny — A Post-Millennial Dance Party 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Lex Allen, Ric Wilson, Antics 9PM $10-40

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

OLMSTED RIDE, Lake Park Lighthouse Join local historians on a bike tour of parks designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, designer of Central Park 2-6PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Dance Group (2PM); Dance to Make Change (kids ages 3-17, 5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Stormchaser / Luxi / Sweet La La 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM

4 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org

CIRCLE A Drummer Exchange Program, Joe Zumpano 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

HIGH DIVE Salty, The Mall, Habitat for Insanity

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Kitchen Boys, Noon-3PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Tough Old Bird (NY) / The Sweet Sheiks 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

UPAF RIDE FOR THE ARTS, South Gate Entrance at Summerfest Grounds Be a part of the nation’s largest one-day recreational bike ride to support the performing arts. 7AM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Jennifer Scappettone 2PM $6-8

5 MONDAY

BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

COAST IN BIKES, 838 S 1st St, Bike week commuter station — stop in for coffee, snacks 7-9AM

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

FRESH THYME, 470 E Pleasant St, Bike week commuter station — stop in for coffee, snacks 7-9AM

FYXATION, 2943 N Humboldt Blvd Bike week commuter station — stop in for coffee, treats 7-9AM

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Jess Harrison, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Mac Basics (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

6 TUESDAY

BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Beginner’s Yoga 9-10:30AM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors; 8PM start

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Far Star Entries (Monthly Sci-Fi Themed Music Showcase) 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

7 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); Tail Light Rebellion, Wylie Jakobs

HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS All Levels Yoga 5:30-7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Jeff Stehr; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Story, Story Night: Storytelling for Adults (6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

8 THURSDAY

BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org

BREMEN CAFÉ 3D Printer

COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS David Scanlon & Cyrus Pireh & Peter J. Woods 8:30PM

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Clave y Afinque, 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM

LINNEMAN’S J. E. Sunde w/Her Crooked Heart, Myles Coyne 9PM $8

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Submedia screening of “Trouble” sponsored by IWW 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

9 FRIDAY — Full Moon

BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org

BREMEN CAFÉ Officer Dead (9PM); Ghost Witch (10); Dakhma (11); Dawn Ray’d (Midnight)

CIRCLE A Down Stares, Wendigo 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Twin Brother / King Washington / Devil Met Contention 10PM $8

HIGH DIVE Rocket Bureau

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Carlos Adames Group, 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Marvalous Marla’s 60th Birthday Bash! Joined by members of: The Greatest Hits, The Velvet Underground Project, Blue Valentine, Mud River Lee, more! 8PM No cover

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Rap Night! Bo and Airo / J-Lamo / Snailmate (AZ) / Security Culture (IL) / Dunzo Donalds 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Splendor of the Solar System: Witness the immense beauty of our very own solar system. Our live, interactive production will take you on a tour of the solar system using the innovative UniView program. See powerful storms and planets up close. 7-8PM $5

10 SATURDAY

BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org

CIRCLE A The Thousand Year Olde Eggs, Bagsong 8PM / DJ Mil-DewJays 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Match Stick with Offsite and Bo & Airo 10PM $10

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Team Ugly (YL64, WIllTheGlide, Wolf ThaMan, Taj Raiden) 6PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Intermediate Yoga 9:15-11AM

MAD PLANET The Get Down! Real soul & funk, spun by DJs Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell and Opiated Black 10PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King, 11:30A-1PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop (2PM); Dance to Make Change (kids ages 3-17, 5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry Comedy Workshop 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM

11 SUNDAY Locust Street Festival

BIKE WEEK June 3-11. See all Bike Week info at WisconsinBikeFed.org

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A CHIEF 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Wom!nz Spot Pridefest and Locust Street Dance Party w/DJ Boyfrrriend (Madison), Shle Berry; Drag Performance by *Nick Bone-Us, *Maker Moist, *The Gentlemen’s Club, Lyl Keà, Kiloakaskitlz of BloodLine (Madison) 8PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 2PM

LINNEMAN’S Locust Street Fest! Outside: The Young Revelators (7:15P), Funk Summit Bass Team (6P), Paper Holland (4:45P), Rocket Paloma (3:30P), Klaus Nomi’s Homies (2:15P) Xposed 4heads (1PM) // Inside: Klaus Nomi’s Homies (6P), Faux Fiction (4:30P), The Atomic Spins (3:15P), Chris Haise Band (2PM) 11AM-1PM No cover

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM); Nidra and Yin (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Manticore Consort Noon-3PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Locust Street Festival: Foreign Goods / Soul Low / Zed Kenzo / Dogs in Ecstasy / Moon Rats / Vincent Vangreat / Powerwagon / Sex Scenes

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Anja Notanja Sieger’s Advice Tent (see cover story) 11AM opens $5

12 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sarah Moore, 9PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Buddy Pajama Story Time (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM);Computer Class: Computer Basics (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM

13 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Coed Pinball League (7PM); Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering & Potluck Lunch (“Susie & Harvey’s Adventures in Song” — thoughtful, shared fun with music, poetry and discussion) Noon-2PM

HIGH DIVE Radiation Risks

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting With Acrylics (class 1) 1-3:30PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Beginner’s Yoga 9-10:30AM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm (5PM); Book Tasting Party! Sample a selection of new books for summer reading (6-7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Creative Writing Group (4:30PM); Rent for Success — renter’s rights and responsibilities (6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally 6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

14 WEDNESDAY — Flag Day

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry,1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); DJ Mandy D & JKA,

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM

HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS FREESPACE 5PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS All Levels Yoga 5:30-7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Scott Summers; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Computer Basics 10AM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

15 THURSDAY

HIGH DIVE TWINS

Trash Knife, Holy Shit!, Sex Scenes

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Crafts & Arts with the Elders, 12:30-3:30PM

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St The Rhythm Rockets 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM

LINNEMAN’S Mike Mangione 8PM $8

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time 10AM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Astral/Subastral RECORD RELEASE w/ Tapebenders / Ms. Lotus Fankh / Dead Pawn / Wolfthahuman / The November Criminals 7PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM

16 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … (tba) 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Buffalo Gospel w/ the Cavewives and Zach Pietrini

HIGH DIVE

Spero & Max DJ `

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM

LANDMARK LANES Dr. Chang, Blame It On Cain, tba (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Rocket Cat CD release show w/Alex Ballard & Sugarfoot, The Breakaways 8:30PM $8

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Mac Basics 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Secret Colours (Chicago) + TBA 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Splendor of the Solar System: Witness the immense beauty of our very own solar system. Our live, interactive production will take you on a tour of the solar system using the innovative UniView program. See powerful storms and planets up close. 7-8PM $5

17 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Jayke (9:45PM); Indonesian Junk (10:30); Highlonesome’s last show! (11:30)

CIRCLE A Robin Mitch Mitchell (NYC), Matthew Davies 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING NONOYEAHOKAY + friends

HIGH DIVE Andrew Cox

HIGH DIVE The Hollow Ends // TBA

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Morgran Evans-Weiler 8PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Intermediate Yoga 9:15-11AM

LANDMARK LANES Man Random, tba (Moon Room) 9PM

LINNEMAN’S The Cow Ponies, JP Cyr & The Midnightmen 8:30PM $5

MAD PLANET Prince vs Michael Jackson Dance Party — with DJs Frank Straka and Kid Millions 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee at King Library — Family friendly movies screened! Free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Boys Hip Hop (2PM); Dance to Make Change (kids ages 3-17, 5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM

18 SUNDAY — Father’s Day

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A The Lady-Lords, Evan James Ross 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff & Sara Caron 10PM

HIGH DIVE Double Grave

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Village Playhouse 32nd Annual One Act Theatre Festival 2PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Kevin Greenspon 6PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)

RIVERWEST GARDENERS MARKET The Manicore Consort Noon-3PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Anthony J. Worden (IA) + TBA 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

19 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap & Taps

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Auditions: Village Playhouse’s “everyone’s stories are true” 6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Session w/DJ Bizzon, 4PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Darlin’ Nikki, 9PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

20 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

HIGH DIVE Golden Pelicans

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting with Acrylics (class #2 — 1-3:30PM); Auditions: Village Playhouse’s “everyone’s stories are true” (6PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Beginner’s Yoga 9-10:30AM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Superhero Academy (free kids’ entertainment at 2PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals (2PM summer entertainment for kids); Suicide Prevention — question, persuade, refer (6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Lutheran Volunteer Corps Fundraiser 7PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

21 WEDNESDAY — First Day of Summer

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Trivia (7PM); DJ Ryan Fox

HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS All Levels Yoga 5:30-7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Myles Coyne; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Quiet Reading Party (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics 10AM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

22 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Wildlife Cinema (9:30PM); Slaughter Party (10:45); Electric Adventure (Midnight) 10PM

COLOR PALATE, 789 N. Water Street, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Legends of Milwaukee Jazz 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM

LINNEMAN’S Summerfest Renegade Stage info pick-up. Singer/Songwriter Open Stage 7:30PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Amani’s World Story Time 10:30-11:15AM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sex Ed Pop-Up: Unicornland Screening 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

23 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain

CIRCLE A The Watchbirds, Ghost Cuts 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

COMPANY BREWING Breadking Presents: The Last Prom On Earth,

LANDMARK LANES Baba Yaga, Beetlegork, tba (Moon Room) 9PM

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Splendor of the Solar System: Witness the immense beauty of our very own solar system. Our live, interactive production will take you on a tour of the solar system using the innovative UniView program. See powerful storms and planets up close. 7-8PM $5

24 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Arch Funk (9PM); Conundrum (11PM)

CIRCLE A Hobbyists (Chicago), Evacuate The Earth 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Summer Soulstice afterparty

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Intermediate Yoga 9:15-11AM

LANDMARK LANES A Legend Alone, tba (Moon Room) 9PM

MAD PLANET Living in Synth Dance Party 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Documentary film viewing: 13th. Ava DuVernay’s extraordinary documentary is a potent mixture of archival footage and testimony from activists, politicians, historians and formerly incarcerated women and men in a work of grand historical synthesis of the 13th Amendment regarding slavery in the United States. Noon-2PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King (11:30A-1PM); Dork Diaries (2-3PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Contact Improv (11AM); Boys Hip Hop (2PM); Dance to Make Change (kids ages 3-17, 5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Soul 4 the Soul 10PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning/Continuing w/Sara 10-11:30AM

SUMMER SOULSTICE MUSIC FESTIVAL, East North Avenue/Oakland to Prospect Live music festival // bands include De La Buena, Whips, Fatty Acids (summersoulsticemke.com for more deets) Noon-Midnight

25 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic, hosted by Julie Brandenburg 6PM

CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl & Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

Gardeners Market Abbey Fae 10 am to 3pm

MIRAMAR THEATRE Afton Shows Presents: Brad Facts, Aye Sanford Musiq.com, L.A.M. 7PM door

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Anahata Flow (10AM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

26 MONDAY2

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet John Taylor, 9PM No cover

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Internet Search Tools (5:30PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Internet Search Tools (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

27 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury 9:30PM

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS, 1500 S 73rd, West Allis Painting With Acrylics (class 3) 1-3:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Beginner’s Yoga 9-10:30AM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Magician Rick Allen (free kids’ entertainment at 2PM); East Branch Book Club (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Amani’s World (2PM summer entertainment for kids)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Queer Dance Night 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

28 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry,1-2PM

HIGH DIVE Outlaw Country Night!

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS All Levels Yoga 5:30-7PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch East Branch Chess Club (5:30PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM);

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Internet Search Tools 10AM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

29 THURSDAY

JAZZ IN THE PARK, 825 N Jefferson St Alma Afrobeat Ensemble 5PM drink specials; music starts 6PM

JEWEL of India YOGA & WELLNESS Wim Hof Method Breath class 6-7:15PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup w/Stories (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10AM); Hands-On Wisconsin History (2-3PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-8PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9:30AM; Beginning 6:30PM

US CELLULAR STAGE, Summerfest The Spiders from Milwaukee (Bowie hits!) (see article, pg 11) 2PM

30 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Carley Baer (10PM); Sugar Ransom (11); Jared Rabin (Midnight)

CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … (tba) 8PM / DJ (tba) 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU One Love Reggae

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Don Linke Trialogue (with Clay Shaw & Victor Campbell); also Fresh Perspective Art Collective Exhibit (through July 29)

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Internet Search Tools 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance 6PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Splendor of the Solar System: Witness the immense beauty of our very own solar system. Our live, interactive production will take you on a tour of the solar system using the innovative UniView program. See powerful storms and planets up close. 7-8PM $5