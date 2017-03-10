This Extended Week In Riverwest

Coming Up – Things to do in the Neighborhood March 8 to March 17

8 WEDNESDAY ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RAA Members’ ArtShare 6:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Ben Rousseau; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 11 and up 3-5:30PM $9-11

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (10AM-Noon); Photography 101 for Teens (2PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM);

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stellar Women (12:15PM) Many women have had enormous impacts on our understanding of the cosmos. Come learn about some of astronomy’s greatest minds.

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

9 THURSDAY

ART BAR 13th Anniversary Party — live music by The Squeezettes! 9PM

HIGH DIVE Burlesque show

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Creativity Thursday; gallery open noon-4PM; Group Sing 2-3PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENER FOR THE ARTS RAA & Woodland Pattern workshop: Intro to Book Arts – Basic Ideas (Binding – a series of 8 folds) 4-7PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 6-11 2:30-5PM $9-11

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with stores (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Women in recovery (5PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30PM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Exploring Islam: Under the Stars — A celebration of Muslim identity and culture around the world, as well as the significant astronomical topics pertaining to Islam illustrated through music, stargazing, and multimedia. Snacks will be provided. 6PM

10 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … TBA 8PM / DJ era & The Nile 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Reggae Friday! 15 years of dancing fun, still going strong 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show

HIGH DIVE DJ Adam White

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse’s traveling children’s theatre: “Nightingale” 7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS “For The Love of Art” by David Ryle 7PM

LINNEMAN’S The Jason Seed Stringtet w/The Tritonics 8PM $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE Woolymammoth, Deerskin, ZeroGravity, Cntrl. 9PM $10-40

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Viking Fashion Show w/All King’s Fall, Black Heartland 8PM $5

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Glen Phillips (of Toad the Wet Sprocket) w/special guest Amber Rubarth 7PM doors $20 in advance

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Resistance Reading benefitting the IWW General Defense Committee and ACLU 7PM

11 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Film Event: Bleak Winter (4-6PM)

CIRCLE A Sugar Ransom and the Secret Pistols, Walt Hamburger (Appleton) 8PM / DJs Mil-Dew Jays 10PM

COMMUNITY GARDEN SCHOOL 829 E Clarke St; New Worker Orientation Meeting (see info, pgs 4-5) 10AM-NOON

COMPANY BREWING So Greedy presents Erykah Badu/Common vs Jill Scott/Roots Party 10PM

FALCON BOWL Action Against Violence Milwaukee Blood Drive (see info, pgs 4-5) 9AM-3PM

HIGH DIVE Faux Fiction 9PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse’s traveling children’s theatre: “Nightingale” 7PM

LANDMARK LANES Wildlife Cineman, Shoot Down the Moon 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Master Of Puppets, Crush Point 9PM $6

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Papadosio: Pattern Spring Tour // Jaw Jems 9PM $17-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch A.W.E. Art Workshops 3-4:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee – family friendly movies, free popcorn served! (1PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); CON-NECT workshop with Edwin Olivera (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Whips / Soul Low / Less is More / Gauss 8PM $8

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Springtime Carnivore, 7PM doors $12

WOODLAND PATTERN Screening: aCinema 7PM donation

12 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Phillips Collective, CC Gun 8PM / DJ Spero & Amanda 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

HIGH DIVE Rash, Doubletruck, Sufferhead

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse’s traveling children’s theatre: “Nightingale” 7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Claudia Johnson Recital 3PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Lizzie (9AM); Ecstatic Dance (10:30AM); Song and Chant Circle (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School: Sex Ed for Adults 7PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Joshua Davis w/special guest Ryan McIntyre 7PM doors $20

THE COFFEE HOUSE, 1905 W Wisconsin Av, Living Activism — benefit to support 2 young women studying at Havana, Cuba’s Latin American School of Medicine 7PM (doors 6:30) donations

WOODLAND PATTERN Alternating Currents Live presents Olivia Block 7PM $6-8

13 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

COMPANY BREWING poet Jasmine Mans reading

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Morgan Shepherd, 9PM donation

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Pajama Time Story; families with young children invite. If you’d like, dress in your coziest pajamas and bring a stuffed animal 6:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help (12PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Celebrate Seuss In Your Neighborhood! (5:30-6:15PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Flow (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM

14 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ John Underwood, Shootdang, Wylie Jakobs

COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering Potluck Lunch & Program (Topic: The Guest House) 12 Noon-2:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Mike Fredrickson 9PM donation

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Drop-In Job Help (1PM); Color Your Way to Calm (5PM);

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga: Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally 6:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Poetry & Pi€ in support of the WI Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters w/Susan Firer and Matt Cook, 7PM $6-8

15 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Tevor Hansen; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 11 and up 3-5:30PM $9-11

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Quiet Reading Party (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Powerpoint (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Black Greek Letter Organizational Contributions to Black History (5:30-7PM); LEGO! (5:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing 8-9PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

16 THURSDAY

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Craft & Arts (bring a project to work on, snacks and ideas to share), 12:30-3:30PM; Enlargements Using the Grid workshop, 1-3PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENER FOR THE ARTS RAA & Woodland Pattern workshop: Story / Other Ideas. Binding – dos a dos (from the French meaning back-to-back) 4-7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Bookmaking Workshop 4PM,

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 6-11 2:30-5PM $9-11

MIRAMAR THEATRE Allan Kingdom, Ju Preach, KennyHoopla 9PM $12-23

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup with stores (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Women in recovery (5PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Member Party

WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New & Improvised Music presents: TBA 7PM $6

17 FRIDAY St. PATRICK’S DAY

CIRCLE A Hiram-Maxim (Cleveland), Punk Guilt 8PM / DJ Rusty’s Fuzzy Warbles 10PM

CLUB GARIBALDI Indonesian Junk, more

CLUB TIMBUKTU Reggae Friday! 15 years of dancing fun, still going strong 10PM

HIGH DIVE Static Eyes record release show

LANDMARK LANES Dead Fortune, TBA 10PM

LINNEMAN’S They Guanus w/DJ Nemi Zelekta 8:30PM $7

MIRAMAR THEATRE Boogie T, Subtronics, Siphonic b2b Syborg 9PM $10-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Piles / Red Stuff 8PM $5-10 with LP

VEGGAS St. Paddy’s Day Chili Cookoff — open at noon!

WOODLAND PATTERN EXHIBITION OPENING & FILM SCREENING Shift: Guest Curators from the LGBTQ+ Community presents Queer Zine Archive Exhibition with Reb of Fanorama Society {guest curator Milo Miller} Opening: Friday, March 17 | 6-9 PM, with a film screening at 7 PM Exhibition will run through Sunday, April 16 7PM