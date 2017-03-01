Riverwest Calendar March 2017

Mar 4-June 5 LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Women, Nature, Science: Cecelia Condit: Tales of a Future Past (Opening Reception 3-5PM March 4) Riverwest Follies Saturday March 25 at the Falcon Bowl – Show at 7pm – Free -Donations appreciated.

Mar 31-Apr 2 MILWAUKEE TWISTED DREAMS FILM FEST Underground Collaborative, 161 W Wisconsin Av (lower level, below TJ Maxx) — more info, twisteddreamsff.com

FEB 27 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Greg 9PM

MAXIE’S SOUTHERN COMFORT Extra Crispy Brass Band

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Word (5:30-7:30PM); Fairy Tales for African-American Children (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

1 WEDNESDAY – Ash Wed, first day of Lent

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Owen Golden; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM $6, $8 @door

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 11 and up 3-5:30PM $9-11

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Weekend Wednesday (3PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM);

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Word (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stellar Women (12:15PM) Many women have had enormous impacts on our understanding of the cosmos. Come learn about some of astronomy’s greatest minds // Stargazing (8-9PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

2 THURSDAY

COMPANY BREWING Florentine Off Stage: Don Giovanni 5:30-7:30PM $10

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Off Book Players present “Dancing With Hamlet” 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Drop-in workshop: Ways of Seeing — perspectives and methods of understanding art (context and vocabulary) 2-5PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Considering Art Workshop 2PM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 6-11 2:30-5PM $9-11

MIRAMAR THEATRE Herobust, RCKT PWR, 2FAC3D 9PM $18-27

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with stores (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Women in recovery (5PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30PM)

3 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A J. Briozo (MN), Old Wolves 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Reggae Friday! 15 years of dancing fun, still going strong 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Something To Do (S2D), Tigernite, Cream City Cabaret 10PM $5

HIGH DIVE Phylums, Haunted Head, SIN BAD, Redshift Headlights, WORK

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Off Book Players present “Dancing With Hamlet” 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S The Fatty Acids “Dogs Of Entertainment” LP/Tape Release Show w/Dogs In Ecstasy, Paper Holland, Rockbirds 9PM $7 or $12 (includes vinyl)

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival 8PM $20-25

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Pages 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Florists / Awkward Terrible / Lifetime Achievement Award 8PM $5

4 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ NORML fundraiser, Film Event:Star Paths IV Summer (4-6PM)

CEDARBURG CULTURAL CENTER Willie Watson (formerly of Old Crow Medicine Show), 7:30PM $20

CIRCLE A 5-7PM: “Brick Through The Window” book release. Then, Alive @ 8 w/Edgar Allen Cash 8PM / DJ Teresa Who 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 01 — Musicians, artists, vendors gather for complimentary pizza (Ian’s) and coffee (Colectivo). Music starts at 10PM: Boom Boom Klap, SistaStrings, Kiings, Bliss & Alice

HIGH DIVE Al Cramer 9PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Off Book Players present “Dancing With Hamlet” 7:30PM

LANDMARK LANES Ruby Yacht presents: Touch & Agree 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Chris Haise EP Release Show w/Paladino, Myles Coyne 7:30PM $5

MAD PLANET Industrial Revolution Dance Party 9PM $5

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch A.W.E. Art Workshops 3-4:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King: Paper Flowers (1-3PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Drag Republic 8PM $3

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin An evening of a cappella music – Food Pantry Benefit featuring: Chris, Lorraine, & Jonnie // Sweet Diversity // Distinctively Different // The Quarter Notes doors 7:30PM; show starts 8PM $5 + 2 cans of food

5 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Charlie Wiggins 9PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

COMPANY BREWING Ladies Rock Showcase

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO For ages 7-107, March Landscape class. Sign up at pamelascesniak.com 1-3PM $25

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Lizzie (9AM); Dancing the Archetypes Workshop (10:30AM); Nidra and Yin Yoga (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School (6PM); NE-HI / Wulfpac / Haunter (8PM; $5)

WMSE ROCKABILLY CHILI @ Kern Center 15th Annual Chili Competition Fundraiser; beer by Milwaukee Brewing Co; over 50 chilis to sample; chili pepper races! Fun for the whole family 11AM-4PM

6 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Tom Ericson, 9PM donation

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Pajama Time Story; families with young children invite. If you’d like, dress in your coziest pajamas and bring a stuffed animal 6:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help (12PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Flow (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

7 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS MYSO Jazz Jam 7PM

MADAM CHINO, 1737 A N. Palmer St, No-Sweat Sewing 101 — limited seating; supplies provided (sign up at madamchino.com/classes) 5:30-8:30PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help (1PM); Celebrate Seuss In Your Neighborhood! (6-6:45PM);

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga: Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Ponymen, TBA 8PM $5

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

8 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RAA Members’ ArtShare 6:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Ben Rousseau; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 11 and up 3-5:30PM $9-11

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (10AM-Noon); Photography 101 for Teens (2PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM);

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stellar Women (12:15PM) Many women have had enormous impacts on our understanding of the cosmos. Come learn about some of astronomy’s greatest minds.

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

9 THURSDAY

ART BAR 13th Anniversary Party — live music by The Squeezettes! 9PM

HIGH DIVE Burlesque show

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Creativity Thursday; gallery open noon-4PM; Group Sing 2-3PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENER FOR THE ARTS RAA & Woodland Pattern workshop: Intro to Book Arts – Basic Ideas (Binding – a series of 8 folds) 4-7PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 6-11 2:30-5PM $9-11

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with stores (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Women in recovery (5PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30PM)

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Exploring Islam: Under the Stars — A celebration of Muslim identity and culture around the world, as well as the significant astronomical topics pertaining to Islam illustrated through music, stargazing, and multimedia. Snacks will be provided. 6PM

10 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … TBA 8PM / DJ era & The Nile 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Reggae Friday! 15 years of dancing fun, still going strong 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show

HIGH DIVE DJ Adam White

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse’s traveling children’s theatre: “Nightingale” 7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS “For The Love of Art” by David Ryle 7PM

LINNEMAN’S The Jason Seed Stringtet w/The Tritonics 8PM $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE Woolymammoth, Deerskin, ZeroGravity, Cntrl. 9PM $10-40

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Viking Fashion Show w/All King’s Fall, Black Heartland 8PM $5

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Glen Phillips (of Toad the Wet Sprocket) w/special guest Amber Rubarth 7PM doors $20 in advance

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Resistance Reading benefitting the IWW General Defense Committee and ACLU 7PM

11 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Film Event: Bleak Winter (4-6PM)

CIRCLE A Sugar Ransom and the Secret Pistols, Walt Hamburger (Appleton) 8PM / DJs Mil-Dew Jays 10PM

COMMUNITY GARDEN SCHOOL 829 E Clarke St; New Worker Orientation Meeting (see info, pgs 4-5) 10AM-NOON

COMPANY BREWING So Greedy presents Erykah Badu/Common vs Jill Scott/Roots Party 10PM

FALCON BOWL Action Against Violence Milwaukee Blood Drive (see info, pgs 4-5) 9AM-3PM

HIGH DIVE Faux Fiction 9PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse’s traveling children’s theatre: “Nightingale” 7PM

LANDMARK LANES Wildlife Cineman, Shoot Down the Moon 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Master Of Puppets, Crush Point 9PM $6

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Papadosio: Pattern Spring Tour // Jaw Jems 9PM $17-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch A.W.E. Art Workshops 3-4:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee – family friendly movies, free popcorn served! (1PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); CON-NECT workshop with Edwin Olivera (2-5PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Whips / Soul Low / Less is More / Gauss 8PM $8

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Springtime Carnivore, 7PM doors $12

WOODLAND PATTERN Screening: aCinema 7PM donation

12 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Phillips Collective, CC Gun 8PM / DJ Spero & Amanda 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

HIGH DIVE Rash, Doubletruck, Sufferhead

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse’s traveling children’s theatre: “Nightingale” 7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Claudia Johnson Recital 3PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Lizzie (9AM); Ecstatic Dance (10:30AM); Song and Chant Circle (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School: Sex Ed for Adults 7PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Joshua Davis w/special guest Ryan McIntyre 7PM doors $20

THE COFFEE HOUSE, 1905 W Wisconsin Av, Living Activism — benefit to support 2 young women studying at Havana, Cuba’s Latin American School of Medicine 7PM (doors 6:30) donations

WOODLAND PATTERN Alternating Currents Live presents Olivia Block 7PM $6-8

13 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

COMPANY BREWING poet Jasmine Mans reading

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Morgan Shepherd, 9PM donation

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Pajama Time Story; families with young children invite. If you’d like, dress in your coziest pajamas and bring a stuffed animal 6:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help (12PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Celebrate Seuss In Your Neighborhood! (5:30-6:15PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Flow (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM

14 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ John Underwood, Shootdang, Wylie Jakobs

COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering Potluck Lunch & Program (Topic: The Guest House) 12 Noon-2:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Mike Fredrickson 9PM donation

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Drop-In Job Help (1PM); Color Your Way to Calm (5PM);

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga: Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally 6:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Poetry & Pi€ in support of the WI Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters w/Susan Firer and Matt Cook, 7PM $6-8

15 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Tevor Hansen; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 11 and up 3-5:30PM $9-11

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Quiet Reading Party (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Powerpoint (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Black Greek Letter Organizational Contributions to Black History (5:30-7PM); LEGO! (5:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing 8-9PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

16 THURSDAY

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Craft & Arts (bring a project to work on, snacks and ideas to share), 12:30-3:30PM; Enlargements Using the Grid workshop, 1-3PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENER FOR THE ARTS RAA & Woodland Pattern workshop: Story / Other Ideas. Binding – dos a dos (from the French meaning back-to-back) 4-7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Bookmaking Workshop 4PM,

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 6-11 2:30-5PM $9-11

MIRAMAR THEATRE Allan Kingdom, Ju Preach, KennyHoopla 9PM $12-23

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup with stores (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Women in recovery (5PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Member Party

WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New & Improvised Music presents: TBA 7PM $6

17 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Hiram-Maxim (Cleveland), Punk Guilt 8PM / DJ Rusty’s Fuzzy Warbles 10PM

CLUB GARIBALDI Indonesian Junk, more

CLUB TIMBUKTU Reggae Friday! 15 years of dancing fun, still going strong 10PM

HIGH DIVE Static Eyes record release show

LANDMARK LANES Dead Fortune, TBA 10PM

LINNEMAN’S They Guanus w/DJ Nemi Zelekta 8:30PM $7

MIRAMAR THEATRE Boogie T, Subtronics, Siphonic b2b Syborg 9PM $10-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Piles / Red Stuff 8PM $5-10 with LP

VEGGAS St. Paddy’s Day Chili Cookoff — open at noon!

WOODLAND PATTERN EXHIBITION OPENING & FILM SCREENING Shift: Guest Curators from the LGBTQ+ Community presents Queer Zine Archive Exhibition with Reb of Fanorama Society {guest curator Milo Miller} Opening: Friday, March 17 | 6-9 PM, with a film screening at 7 PM Exhibition will run through Sunday, April 16 7PM

18 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Dakhma, Kagedama, Low Hangers, Pig’s Blood, Sex Scenes

CIRCLE A JP Cyr and the Midnight Men 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Greenfest with Mt Zion Roots and DJ Robert G of WMSE’s Reggae Vibrations 10PM

HIGH DIVE DJ Lucas 8PM

LANDMARK LANES Awkward Terrible, DATRF 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Kinetic, Northern Haunts, Annalise Curtin 9PM $5

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Jphelpz with Codd Dubz, Dad? 9PM $10-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch A.W.E. Art Workshops 3-4:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Get Crafty at King: Fun with Beads (1-3PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Contact Improv (11AM-1PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

19 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Mike Kryscio, The Riepenhoff Brothers 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff and Sara Caron

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seeds Sound Experimental Music 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Lizzie (9AM); Paul Zasadny (1PM); Nidra and Yin Yoga (6PM)

TAMARACK WALDORF HIGH SCHOOL, 2628 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive High School Open House; learn more about Waldorf Education for 9th-12th grades 1-4PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Strand of Oaks w/special guest Twin Limb 7PM doors $13

20 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Russ Bickerstaff 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Pajama Time Story; families with young children invite. If you’d like, dress in your coziest pajamas and bring a stuffed animal 6:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help (12PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Computer Basics (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Flow (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Cooperative Performance of Milwaukee Annual Meeting 6PM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

21 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

HIGH DIVE Grasping At Straws, Bubbles Brown, Caley Conway 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam 7PM

MADAM CHINO, 1737 A N. Palmer St, Pattern-Making vs. Draping — limited seating; supplies provided (sign up at madamchino.com/classes) 5:30-8:30PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help (1PM); Women in a Male-Dominated Field: The Beer Industry (6PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga: Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Elizabeth Cook (special solo performance) w/special guest Chicago Farmer 7PM doors $15

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

22 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Alex Aguiler; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 11 and up 3-5:30PM $9-11

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch East Branch Chess Club (5:30PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Computer Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); LEGO! (5:30-7PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

23 THURSDAY

JAZZ GALLERY CENER FOR THE ARTS RAA & Woodland Pattern workshop: Inspiration / Yet More Ideas (binding – journals with pamphlets and pockets) 4-7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Bookmaking Workshop 7PM

LINNEMAN’S The Traveling Suitcase, Brother O Brother, Suck The Honey 8:30PM $6

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 6-11 2:30-5PM $9-11

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with stores (10AM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Women in recovery (5PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Jennifer Hedstrom, TBA 8PM $5

THE BROWN BOTTLE, 221 W Galena, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM

24 FRIDAY

CEDARBURG CULTURAL CENTER Devon Allman, 7:30PM $20

CIRCLE A Lack Of Reason 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Reggae Friday! 15 years of dancing fun, still going strong 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Persist — a benefit show for Planned Parenthood and Lutheran Social Services. Advocate for refugees and reproductive justice by enjoying a night of music, poetry, raffle prizes, more. Featuring Nickle & Rose, Lilo Allen, B-Free, Destiny Fletcher, Abby Jeanne, Mikey Cody Apollo, Duckling 10PM $7 donation

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “A Doll’s House” 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Equinox Music Festival: Paper Holland, The Atomic Spins, Black Belt Theatre, The Bang Bang, Listening Party 8PM $8

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Mac Basics 10AM-Noon

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio! 10AM-4PM $45

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM); Kirtan with Ryan Hader (8PM)

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Puddles Pity Party, 7PM doors $30

VEGGAS Surly Tap Takeover 9PM

25 SATURDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: Bryon Cherry and friends (7-9PM); Hue Blanc’s Joyless Ones

CIRCLE A Ruined Costume, Apollo Vermouth 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Dainty Rogues Geek Burlesque 10PM $10

FALCON BOWL Riverwest Follies! Music, poetry, belly-dancers, more! (see front page story) Doors 6:30; show 7PM

HIGH DIVE Jab Jugular, Lars from Metallica 9PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “A Doll’s House” 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Rocket Paloma EP Release w/Faux Fiction, Timothy Charles & The Blind Fiction 9PM $5

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Taylor Bennett 9PM $10-30

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Yoga for Families (10AM); A.W.E. Art Workshops (3PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee – family friendly movies, free popcorn served! (1PM)

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio! 10AM-4PM $45

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Tabla Drumming and Indian Rhythms (11AM-2PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sleepersound / Cut Outs / Karate School (Appleton) / Nagaina 8:00 PM $5

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Puddles Pity Party, 7PM doors $30

WOODLAND PATTERN Shift: Guest Curators from the LGBTQ+ Community presents Ronaldo V. Wilson {guest curator Soham Patel} Saturday, March 25 | 7 PM | $6-$8 7PM $6-8

26 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Lizzie (9AM);

Tabla Drumming Workshop (11AM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Cloud Catcher / Moon Rats / Bison Machine 8pm $5 8PM $5

27 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Bethany Price 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Pajama Time Story; families with young children invite. If you’d like, dress in your coziest pajamas and bring a stuffed animal 6:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help (12PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Internet Basics (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Flow (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Coast In Bike Touring Workshop 6PM

VEGGAS IFPA Pinball Tourney 7PM

28 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help (1PM); Writing Workshops with Rochelle Melander (3:30-5PM); East Branch Book to Art Club (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Visual Thinking classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga: Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Queer Dance Night 9PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

29 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Deep Femme, Garbage Man 2014, The Women

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Michaelangelo; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 11 and up 3-5:30PM $9-11

MIRAMAR THEATRE Alex Wiley 9PM $8-10

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); LEGO! (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Mixed Media classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing 8-9PM

30 THURSDAY

HIGH DIVE Jonesies 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENER FOR THE ARTS RAA & Woodland Pattern workshop: Ways of Seeing (Things) – wrap up ideas. Binding – books that are things. 4-7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Bookmaking Workshop 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 6-11 2:30-5PM $9-11

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with stores (10AM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Women in recovery (5PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30PM)

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Nick Hakim, 7PM doors $9

31 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Kurt Baker Combo, Indonesian Junk

CIRCLE A Jason Paul and the Know-It-Alls, Daniel James & Kurt Baker 8PM / DJ TBA 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Reggae Friday! 15 years of dancing fun, still going strong 10PM

COMPANY BREWING The Memories, Colleen Green, Emotional, Vincent Kircher

HIGH DIVE GobbinJR, Honeymooners

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “A Doll’s House” 7:30PM

LANDMARK LANES Known To Wander, TBA 10PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Internet Basics 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM)