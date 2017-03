Riverwest Calendar April 2017

Apr 20-23 MILWAUKEE UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL UWM’s student-run, international film festival dedicated to showcasing contemporary works of film and video. More info at film-milwaukee.org

Apr 21- May 20 JAZZ CENTER GALLERY FOR THE ARTS Lloyd Street School 4th Annual Staff Art Exhibition Art & Music Festival to raise money for school art programs. Various locations in Riverwest, Harambee, East Side, Bay View and Walker’s Point

April 21 to May 26 Var Gallery and Studios – 30x30x30, 30 artists, 30 days, 30 subjects.

– Opening 4/21 5-11 PM

Apr 27-30 ARTE PARA TODOS Art & Music Festival to raise money for school art programs. Various locations in Riverwest, Harambee, East Side, Bay View and Walker’s Point

Apr 28-30 PEOPLE’S CLIMATE MARCH, Washington DC – Join 350Milwaukeek for a trip to DC for the People’s Climate March. (See info, pg 4) For bus reservations, call Julie at 414-964-9478. Cost $135.

1 SATURDAY

ART BAR Live music by Dax Odom 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ MMI, Thriftones, 7pm Hot Club Happy Hour: Tom Schwark and Gary Hofstad

CIRCLE A Floor Model, Mr. Russia (Chicago) 8PM / DJ Teresa Who 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Noh Life: Tons of Friends 02 — Homegrown art, apparel, and merchandise; complimentary Ian’s Pizza; drink specials by Bittercube … and more!

Noh Life: Tons of Friends 02 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “A DOLL’S HOUSE” 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS DIY Chamber Music Concert, 7PM donation

LINNEMAN’S Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine, Xposed4heads, Voot Warnings 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Beatles vs. Rolling Stones Dance Party! 9PM

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM $15-20

MIRAMAR THEATRE Brew City Bass Presents: Michal Menert, Cobrayama 9PM

MITCHELL PARK DOMES, 524 S Layton, Winter Farmers Market 9AM-1PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL Wellness Fair; classes, fitness sessions, blood pressure screenings, climbing tower, ballroom dancing, more 9AM-Noon

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUB CRAWL Registration noon-2PM at Tracks; $20 in advance via PaPal or at bars; go bar-to-bar and get great drink specials, t-shirt, other drinking swag — all to raise funds for local Riverwest charities Noon-8PM, day-of tix $25

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry/Not Sorry (comedy) 1PM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop (Registration required. 5 weeks, materials included. $75) royalroadmke.com or call 414.377.3898 10-11AM $15

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect S. Carey, Klassik, Chris Rosenau 7PM doors suggested donation $5 + 2 cans of food

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Food Pantry Benefit w/Bob Druker, David Kaye & the Electric Mustache, Gary Kitchin and Craig Packard 8PM

2 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg) 6PM

CIRCLE A Paul Setser, Dan Wisniewski, Tal Deering, Jenna Morin 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

HIGH DIVE Trim/Barba/Schaub jazz 7-9PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Opening Reception: “Six Chicks and a Rooster” Collaborative Exhibit 2-5PM

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Free documentary screening: Leave It To Beavers (see item, pg 4) 2PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Milwaukee River Advocates 1-4PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO for ages 8-108, Pet Portrait 2 hr class $25, see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yoga and Nidra with Alison Von, 6:30-8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM $5 before 10PM

UPTOWNER Summer Sounds from the Underground w/DJs Doc B, Craig McNeal, CC 8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN 11th Annual Edible Book Show 1-4PM

3 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap n Taps

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap n Taps

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Charmaine Glass, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Pajama Story Time 6:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); A.W.E. Art Workshops (4:30-6PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Beginners: 7:15-8:45PM

4 TUESDAY (Election Day)

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

FIGHT FOR $15 MARCH March from MLK statue (near 1750 N MLK Dr) to City Hall to demand $15 minimum wage 5PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session 7PM $16-20

MIRAMAR THEATRE SABA, Sylvan LaCue, Trapo, Joesph Chilliams, MFNMELO 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM);

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

5 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ DJ Sam Balisteri $5

COMPANY BREWING Phat Nerdz, Sparkus & Spaidez, ADHD, Bud HC, TMOB 9:30PM

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery, 4-6PM donation

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Douglas Udell; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Weekend Wednesdays — Come play Wii U, every first Wed of month, kids 13 and over welcome! (3-5PM); Bring Your Own Device (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Internet Search Tools (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Popcorn & Poetry (5:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM; Continuing 6-7:30PM; Yoga for Men 7:45-9PM

TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL Information evening followed by tour of classrooms; call to register 414.277.0009. TamarackWaldorf.org 7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Interstellar Medium (I) 12:15-12:45 // Stargazing (9-10PM)

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

6 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ November Criminals (Polka Hip-Hop!) album release show, with Ghost Mirror, Agni, doors 8PM

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Chili Sampling & Social — friends welcome! 1-2:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Chili Sampling Social (1-4PM); Coffee Klatch with Riverwest Elders (5PM) 1-4PM $5

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY, Weasler Auditorium, 1506 W Wisconsin Winona LaDuke of Honor the Earth and Standing Rock speaks on Creating a Multi-Cultural Democracy 6PM $12-15

MIRAMAR THEATRE SPAFFORD, Mungion AT 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Calliope 7” Release Party w/Dead Feathers, Devil Met Contention 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM $15

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Elephant Revival 7PM doors

7 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Fox Face, Piles 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine 10PM $20

FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER Florentine After Dark, 7:30PM

HIGH DIVE Filth Fest V Fundraiser! H1Z1, Bongwraith, Kagedama, TBA 8PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “A DOLL’S HOUSE” 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Twila Bergeron 7PM $8

LINNEMAN’S Parallel, Alyce Hart Band, Shirley Green Band 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $20-25

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Internet Search Tools 10AM-Noon

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

TRICKLEBEE CAFÉ, 4424 W North Groundwork MKE film screening: Planting Seeds (documentary) 3:30PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

8 SATURDAY

ART BAR Live music by La Terza Classe 9PM

CIRCLE A The Watchbirds (Waukesha) + Carley Baer 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM

8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COLECTIVO – Humboldt Florentine Opera for Kids – The Billy Goats Gruff, 10:30AM $20

FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER Florentine After Dark, 7:30PM

FOCUS FILM SOCIETY, 2648 N Hackett Pursuit to Algiers (1946) – One of the final entries in the charming Universal series of Sherlock Holmes films. Starring Basil Rathbone 7PM

HIGH DIVE Chimp Eats Banana, Sin Bad, Worship This!

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “A DOLL’S HOUSE” 7:30PM $20-30

INVIVO WELLNESS TRX 101 workshop; sign up online at invivo.wellness.com or call 414.265.5606 10:30AM-Noon $5

LINNEMAN’S Rock & Roller Remote Controller Video Premiere w/Craig Brown Band LP release show, Iron Pizza, Lutheran Heat, 9PM

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM $15-20

MIRAMAR THEATRE Thriftworks – The Feather & The Sword Spring Tour, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee – family friendly movies, free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop (Registration required. 5 weeks, materials included. $75) royalroadmke.com or call 414.377.3898 10-11AM suggested donation $6

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Brett Kemnitz, King Steel 8PM

9 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg) 6PM $10

BEULAH BRINTON HOUSE, 2590 S Superior, Zoe’s Selective Exhibition — Fashion Show & Sale; tea, sandwiches, delicious beverages served; 10% discount on all sales (see pg 4) 2-4PM

CIRCLE A Cream City Gypsys, Liv Mueller 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

HIGH DIVE Devin Drobka jazz 7-9PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “A DOLL’S HOUSE” 2PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds Experimental Music, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM $20

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Charlie Hunter Trio 7PM doors donation

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Living Activist benefit for the Women’s Center (Waukesha) 7PM

10 MONDAY (Passover begins at sunset)

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM) donation

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Nina! 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Present Music: Time, Nature and Culture Sound (6PM); Pajama Story Time (6:30PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); A.W.E. Art Workshops (4:30-6PM); Computer Class: Email Basics (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM $5

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect MilMag Live! w/Zac Pietrini 6PM doors

11 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury,

Co-ed Pinball League (7-8PM)

COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering & Program “The Guest House: Serving the Homeless for 35 Years” Noon-2PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Mike Fredrickson 9PM $13-15

MAD PLANET Electric Six, Residual Kid, IfIHadAHiFi 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM);Writing Workshops with Rochelle Melander (3:30-5PM); Color Your Way to Calm (adults) 5PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Creative Writing Group (4:30PM); Present Music — Time, Nature, Culture Sound (6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally, 6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

URBAN ECOLOGY CENTER, Riverside 350Milwaukee monthly meeting, 7PM

12 WEDNESDAY

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ DJ Eric Apnea

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery 4-6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Teen Karaoke, 6PM $6, $8 @door

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Jonathan (Homerow); sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Teen Job Fair (1-3PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM; Continuing 6-7:30PM; Yoga for Men 7:45-9PM $12

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Six Organs of Admittance, Moss Folk 7PM doors

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Spring Stars (12:15-12:45PM)

13 THURSDAY

COMPANY BREWING Close Talker/Waldemar/Hello Death, 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RAA Members ArtShare, 6:30PM donation

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

SHOREWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY, 3920 N Murray Av, Ode to Libraries — National Library Week Poetry Reading; featuring Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook, more (see ad, pg 15)

URBAN ECOLOGY CENTER, Riverside Three Neighborhood Artists — opening reception (see item, pg 13) 5-7PM

14 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A The Tritonics, Strangled Darlings (Portland) 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM

LANDMARK LANES Certain Stars w- Lack of Reason and Trolley at the Moon Room 9PM $5

LINNEMAN’S Neocaveman W/ The Directionals Cd Release, Lifetime Achievement Award 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $15-30

MIRAMAR THEATRE Mantis, Helicopter Showdown, Bommer, Jeff Alberts, 9PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Get On Board: a fundraiser for MKE Transit Riders Union 8-11PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM $10

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Aaron Lee Tasjan, J-Council 7PM doors

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

15 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A The Cut-Outs, Kyle Linehan 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM $7

COMPANY BREWING Warhola Cats, Bagsong, Nicholas Frank 10PM $8

LINNEMAN’S Howard Levy (multi Grammy winner) and guitarist Chris Siebold 8PM $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE PHO, EGi 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee – family friendly movies, free popcorn served! (Movie: In the Time of the Butterflies) 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Contact Improv Class and Jam (11AM-1PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM $5 donations

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Solidarity: A Benefit for Refugees — All proceeds go to the Lutheran Social Services: (Refugee Resettlement and Diaconia Connections). Performances by Painted Caves, Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations; special guest speakers Kelly Todd and Jeremy Ault 8PM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop (Registration required. 5 weeks, materials included. $75) royalroadmke.com or call 414.377.3898 10-11AM

16 SUNDAY (Easter)

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg) 6PM

CIRCLE A The Grasping At Straws 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff and Sara Caron 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop $15-20

MIRAMAR THEATRE Twiddle, Midnight North 9PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yoga and Nidra with Alison Von, 6:30-8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM

17 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM) donation

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ed Block, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Pajama Story Time 6:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); A.W.E. Art Workshops (4:30-6PM); Computer Class: Intro to Word (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

18 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Caley Conway, Jesse Walker’s Hitch, Lilly Frances,

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Book Club (7PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Free HIV / Hep C / Syphilis testing 8-10PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

19 WEDNESDAY $20

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ DJ Anna D

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery 4-6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS FREESPACE 5PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Rich Travis; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro To Word (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM; Continuing 6-7:30PM; Yoga for Men 7:45-9PM $12

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Welshly Arms, Dan Rodriguez 7PM doors

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Gravitational Lensing, and the Quest to Build a Solar System Sized Telescope! 12:15-12:45PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

20 THURSDAY

HIGH DIVE Dria DJ

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Arts & Crafts group – come socialize, work on projects 12:30-3:30PM donation

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

MILWAUKEE UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL Limited information at press time; see Facebook or film-milwaukee.org for details $20-80

MIRAMAR THEATRE Eptic, MUST DIE!, Gentlemen’s Club, D-Ski 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Magadore, The Jared Presley Experience, Layers & Layers 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice 9-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM

21 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Ghost Cuts, Band Of Dust 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM

HIGH DIVE MacCanon Brown shelter

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Opening Reception: Lloyd Street School 4th Annual Staff Art Exhibition (exhibit runs through Saturday, May 20), 6PM

LINNEMAN’S The Grasping At Straws, Ladders, Lyric Advisory Board 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM

MILWAUKEE UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL Limited information at press time; see Facebook or film-milwaukee.org for details $18-70

MIRAMAR THEATRE Manic Focus, Wick-It the Instigator, 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intro To Pages 10AM-Noon

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10am-4pm, $45 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM $12

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Great Lakes Swimmers, Brooke Annibale 7PM doors

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

Var Gallery and Studios – 30x30x30, 30 artists, 30 days, 30 subjects – Opening 5-11 PM

22 SATURDAY (Earth Day)

CIRCLE A Final Ultimate, Rev. Norb and the Onions (Green Bay) 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM $8-10

COMPANY BREWING Abby Jeanne, the Quilz, Coyote 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jimbo Easter, 8PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Eric Zyla; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM $7

LINNEMAN’S Funk Summit Bass Team, Witchdoctor, 9PM

MILWAUKEE UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL Limited information at press time; see Facebook or film-milwaukee.org for details $18-70

MIRAMAR THEATRE Manic Focus, Bass Physics, Blunt Force, Blue Future 9PM $30

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10am-4pm, $45 1-3PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); Kirtan with Scott Hestekin (7:30PM) 7:30-9PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop (Registration required. 5 weeks, materials included. $75) royalroadmke.com or call 414.377.3898 10-11AM $20

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Robbie Fulks, Seth Walker, Edward David Anderson 6PM doors suggested donation $5

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Ichiro and Samareh, Jerry Danks, Ives Iverson 8PM

23 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg) 6PM

CIRCLE A Victims Of Symmetry, Andy Thiele 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

HIGH DIVE Honeyrude

MILWAUKEE UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL Limited information at press time; see Facebook or film-milwaukee.org for details

MIRAMAR THEATRE 16 Bars 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Ecstatic Dance, 11:30AM-1PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Family Yoga (9:30-10:30AM); Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM donation

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Open Mic 7PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Music Under the Stars — Arcadelt, Byrd, Dowland, Merulo, and more, 2-3PM

24 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM) donation

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Brian Quinn 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Pajama Story Time 6:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to Excel (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow Yoga (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

25 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ River Water Tribe,

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

GORDON PARK PAVILION Milwaukee River Greenway — stakeholder meeting (see item, pg 4) 5:30-7PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam Session, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Writing Workshops with Rochelle Melander (3:30-5PM); Book to Art Club (6PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Keep it Simple – Hatha Yoga (6-7:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Queer Dance Party w/DJ Dripsweat 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing 7-8:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

26 WEDNESDAY $20

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BREMEN CAFÉ DJ Ian Olvera

HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday, 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery 4-6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device 6PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intro to Excel (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Black History Month Read-In (5:30-7PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM; Continuing 6-7:30PM; Yoga for Men 7:45-9PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Gravitational Lensing, and the Quest to Build a Solar System Sized Telescope! 12:15-12:45PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

27 THURSDAY

CAFÉ HOLLANDER, 2608 N Downer Av, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2:30PM $5

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM $15-25

MIRAMAR THEATRE Ott., Deerskin, Elucidate 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Woman in Recovery (5-6:15PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30-7:45PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM $30

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Hal Ketchum, 7PM doors

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF WHITEFISH BAY, 819 E Silver Spring Dr, Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion: FAIR SCHOOLS discussion 6-8PM

28 FRIDAY (Arbor Day)

CIRCLE A The Flood Brothers, The Ornerys 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Dumb Terminal Project, 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Zach Pietrini Band, Doghouse Flowers, Almighty American, 8:30PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intro To Numbers

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance Class (6-7:15PM); Kirtan with Pink House Friends (8-10PM) 8-10PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15PM

RUNNING REBELS, 225 W Capitol Dr Riverworks Spring Market. Arts and crafts, specialty foods, handmade bath and body products, and much more! 5-9PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

29 SATURDAY

BLACK HUSKY BREWING Broken Up Band Bazaar (part of Arte Para Todos) — brewery marketplace packed with booths selling records, shirts, stickers, buttons, and other goodies from broken up bands and now-defunct labels 4-7PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Deep Femme, The Women

CIRCLE A The Natural Facts 8PM / DJ TBA 10PM

GAENSLEN SCHOOL, 1250 E Burleigh World Tai Chi & Qigong Day; more info at ymaawisconsin.com or call 414.350.5248 (see item, pg 4) 9AM-Noon

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Arte Para Todos 5-10PM $20

LINNEMAN’S Arte Para Todos feat: 7PM Bear In The Forest; 8PM Caley Conway; 9 PMSix Wives Of Richard; 10PM Klaus Nomi’s Homies; 11PM Twin Brother 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop (Registration required. 5 weeks, materials included. $75) royalroadmke.com or call 414.377.3898 10-11AM $30

SPRECHER BREWERY, 710 W Glendale Peace Learning Center’s Annual Fundraising event “Trivia in Pursuit of Peace” 7-10PM $15

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Peter Mulvey, Sista Strings 7PM doors suggested donation $6

THE COFFEEHOUSE, 19th & Wisconsin Earth Poets & Musicians feat. Harvey Taylor & Susie, Louisa Lvoeridge-Gallas, Jahmes Finlayson, Holly Haebig Wake, Suzanne Rosenblatt 8PM

UPTOWNER 5th Annual Beard Competition (see ad, pg 10)

30 SUNDAY

ANGELO’S PIANO LOUNGE, 1686 N Van Buren, You Take the Mic (hosted by Julie Brandenburg) 6PM

CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl & Friends 8PM / DJ TBA 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

FALCON BOWL Our Lady Divine Providence Parish Festival – live entertainment (Thistledown Thunder, Squeezettes, more) games, food, beer, bowling (see ad, pg 12) 10:30AM-6:30PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Closing Reception: “Six Chicks and a Rooster” Collaborative Exhibit, 2-5PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Continuing w/Alex 11AM-12:30PM