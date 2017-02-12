This Coming Week – Things to Do

Just IN: February18, 2017:

SWM/Windsong presents Star Paths Live III: Subconscious ~ an encore presentation of the Solar Wind Media Star Paths television show presented live and with a follow-up Q & A with members of the original cast on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Bremen Cafe, 901 E. Clarke Street (414) 431-1932.

We are also partnering with one of our old favorites, the Salvation Army. Please bring a non-perishable food item for the Salvation Army’s food drive.

Further information go to www.solarwindmedia.com ; https://solarwindmedia. wordpress.com ; or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ SWTNSWRadioSWMultimedia/?ref= ts&fref=ts

13 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sandy Weisto & Paul Zasadny, 9PM donation

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to Excel (5:30-7:30PM); Valentine’s Day Crafternoon (5:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Stress Relief Clinic Day — 30 minute stress relief acupuncture clinic; book online royalroadmke.com or call 414.377.3898 10AM-8PM $25

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect MilMag Live! 6PM doors

14 TUESDAY – Valentines Day

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering Potluck Lunch & Program — winter party 12 Noon-2:30PM

HIGH DIVE Trivia Mafia 7:30PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery “Modern Vejigantes” Exhibit by Jose T. Maxwell 4-6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Max Bowen & Friends Jazz Jam 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $15-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! 1-4PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally, 6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Continuing-Intermediate 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

15 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM $20

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

INVIVO WELLNESS Mindfulness For Real: Session 3 – The Real Territory (part of 4-session course; sign up (414) 265-5606 or invivowellness.com, 10:30-11:30AM $13

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Mike Mohrbacher; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Black Greek Letter Organizational Contributions to Black History (5:30-7PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: UWM United We Read – student & faculty reading series 7PM $10 or FREE if you pledge a reader for $35 or more

16 THURSDAY

HIGH DIVE Dria DJ

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Craft & Arts Group 12:30-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trunkweed, Soup Moat, Dirty Dancing, 8PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Lily & Madeleine, 7PM doors

17 FRIDAY

ART BAR Exhibit Opening: Regular Portraits, with live music by Dax Odom 7PM

CIRCLE A The Zimmer Effect 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM

FLAT OUT FRIDAY at BMO Harris Bradley Center Part of Mama Tried — Flat Out Friday is an indoor, flat track motorcycle race on a Dr. Pepper-soaked soda-syrup surface, allowing for maximum speed and traction $10-100

HIGH DIVE Hot Coffin, Kid Stardust, Knife the Symphony, Soup Moat 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, All Messed Up VI – Milwaukee’s Randomized Musical Experiment (16 new bands are picked from 64 random Milwaukee musicians). 8 bands tonight are: Mmolldd, The Warm & the Woof, The Shit, Bands Tonight Are: Mmoolldd, The Warp And The Woof, The Shit & Piss Boys, Mickey Rooney & the I’m Still Alives, ZZ Hop, Ugly Crier, Gargantua!, Liberal Meteor 7PM $3

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Numbers 10AM-Noon

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE One Night Stand Drag Show, 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15AM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Fruition, Tom Hamilton’s American Babies, 7PM doors

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

Feb 17-18 WOODLAND PATTERN SCREENING: aCinema presents aDifferent festival – screening times TBA. Donation suggested.

Feb 18-19 MAMA TRIED MOTORCYCLE SHOW 126 S. 2nd Street (The Lindsay Building): 100s of motorcylces from flat-track to hill climbers, choppers and bar-hoppers! Tix and info: mamatriedshow.com 10AM-3PM, $10-15

18 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A The Old Northwest, Rory Heikkila 8PM / DJ Lars 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Mama Tried afterparty

HIGH DIVE Kings with Tariq 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 7:30PM

LINDSAY BUILDING, 126 S. 2nd, Mama Tried Motorcycle Show 10AM-3PM $10-15

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, All Messed Up VI – Milwaukee’s Randomized Musical Experiment (16 new bands are picked from 64 random Milwaukee musicians). 8 bands tonight are: I’m In A Band With A Fucking Cop, Not What I Expected, Ancient Fumes, Surreal Cloud Party, N.M.N.F.K.L., “Macarena 2”, That’s A Horse To Him, Bluto 7PM $3

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Sculptural Crochet w/Maggie Sasso 10AM-4PM $85, $75 members

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Start Right, Finish Bright: Building Foundations in Your Infant & Toddler Classroom 10:30AM-1:30MPM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Storytelling 101 with MPTV (2-2:45PM) Learn the details for entering your original book in this year’s MPTV KIDS Writers’ Contest.

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10AM-4PM $45

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Contact Improv Class and Jam, 11AM-1PM $15-30

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Awktopus, 8PM

19 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Kyle Sherman 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff and Sara Caron 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

HIGH DIVE Stacy birthday show

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seeds Sound Experimental Music 7PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Riverwest Co-Op Chili Cookoff 5PM $5

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Functional Felting w/Claire Hitchcock Tilton 10AM-4PM $85, $75 members

MIRAMAR THEATRE Blacktboy Music 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yoga and Nidra with Alison Von, 6-7:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School, 6PM

SLIPPERY SUNDAY Part of Mama Tried — Event at McKinley Marina, Milwaukee Lakefront.