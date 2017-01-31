Currents Calendar February 2017

1 WEDNESDAY

ART BAR “Great” Poetry Readings 7PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

INVIVO WELLNESS Mindfulness For Real: Session 1 – The Real Body (part of 4-session course; sign up (414) 265-5606 or invivowellness.com, 10:30-11:30AM $15

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Cullah; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM $6, $8 @door

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Weekend Wednesdays — Come play Wii U, every first Wed of month, kids 13 and over welcome! 3-5PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM);

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

2 THURSDAY

ART BAR Beer Bong Bingo 9:30PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East After School Tech Time, 3:30-4:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Pants Off Dance Off, 10PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning 6:30-8PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Smoking Popes, with special guest Avenues, 7PM doors $12

3 FRIDAY

ART BAR Live music by Jacob Green 9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Dakhma, Kagedama, Low Hangers, Pig’s Blood, Sex Scenes

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Cairns, Liam O’Brien’s Faithless Followers 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine 10PM

LANDMARK LANES Chief w/Indonesian Junk & The Hullmen 9PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Canyon Spells w/Devil Met Contention, Yahara 9PM $5

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival 8PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Email Basics, 10AM-Noon

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15AM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Ryley Walker, Dryhouse Ruins, 7PM doors $10

TURNER HALL Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee w/Queens of Harmony, Voices of Faith, Sista Strings, The Sermonettes, and O.W.’s Exalters, 7:30PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

4 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Mazarine Three 8PM / DJ Teresa Who 10PM

COMPANY BREWING The Sweet Sheiks, The Hungry Williams 10PM

HIGH DIVE Asher Gray

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Gallery Milwaukee High School of the Arts Student Exhibit: Experimental Education Series presents Angel Marcloid, Nummy, The Smudge, Mommy (bands start at 8) Noon-5PM

LANDMARK LANES Ruby Yacht, tba 10PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, The Merkins w/The Complication 9PM $5

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Textile Marbling w/Jamie Lea Bertsch 10AM-4PM $85, $75 members

MAD PLANET Hipster Hootenanny – A Post-Millennial Dance Party 9PM $5

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry (comedy, 1PM); Karen Meat, Anthony, Sufferhead, Iron Pizza (8PM)

WOOLY BEAR WINTER FEST River Revitalization Center, Turtle Park, 2134 N. Riverboat Road (see ad, page XX) 11AM-3PM

5 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Edgar Allen Cash 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

HIGH DIVE Howardian 8PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Handloom Weaving – Navajo Tapestry w/ Claire Hitchcock Tilton 10AM-4PM $110, $95 members

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Yin Yoga and Nidra with Alison Von, 6-7:30PM

6 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Keith Gaustad, 9PM donation

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to Word (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM

7 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Live Tetherball Tonight, Mariner, Social Caterpillar,

HIGH DIVE Trivia Mafia 7:30PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery “Modern Vejigantes” Exhibit by Jose T. Maxwell 4-6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS MYSO Jazz Jam 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Mike Fredrickson 9PM donation

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! 1-4PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Continuing-Intermediate 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM

8 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM

ART BAR Larry Miller for Schoolboard – fundraiser 5:30-7:30PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

INVIVO WELLNESS Mindfulness For Real: Session 2 -Real Thoughts & Emotions (part of 4-session course; sign up (414) 265-5606 or invivowellness.com, 10:30-11:30AM $15

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Gallery Milwaukee High School of the Arts Student Exhibit Noon-5PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Sink Full Of Critters; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM);

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

9 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ River Water Tribe,

COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show

HIGH DIVE Sin Bad release 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Members’ ArtShare 6:30PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Jack Klatt 8PM $6

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Open Practice 9-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Marjorie Agosín 7PM

10 FRIDAY – Full Snow Moon

ART BAR Live music by Johnny T-Bird 9PM

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Circle A Presents … (tba) 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Dead Rider, Talker

COMPANY BREWING Love Letter to Milwaukee – Celebrating Ten Years (Tarik Moody) in MKE w/appearances from: Unlooped vs. Dilla reunion, Def Harmonic, Siren, Honey x Sistastrings x Klassik and more

HIGH DIVE Ryan King (DJ)

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, The Esquires Ii 8PM $13

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Pages 10AM-Noon

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15AM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Rhett Miller of Old 97’s, w/special guess Trapper Schoepp, 7PM doors $25

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

11 SATURDAY

ART BAR Live music by Jesse Hunter 9PM

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Snag, Social Caterpillar 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM

8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Voodoohoney + Reginald Baylor Studio Valentine’s Soiree w/ B~Free, Tarik Moody, Christopher DeAngelo Gilbert, Lex Allen and more

HIGH DIVE No Stress Coalition Beach Party 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Gallery Milwaukee High School of the Arts Student Exhibit, Noon-5PM

LANDMARK LANES Club Ritual 10PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Sam Llanas (formerly of The Bodeans) Birthday Celebration 9PM $15

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Felt Vessels w/Jane Moore 1-3:30PM $48, $42 members

MAD PLANET The Get Down! Soul & funk on original 45’s! Spinning all night — DJ’s Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell, Opiated Black 10PM $10

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Noname, Ravyn Lenae, Siren 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee – family friendly movies, free popcorn served! 1-4PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Acroyoga Playshop w/ Alana McVey, 11AM-1PM $2

PLYMOUTH CHURCH, 2717 E Hampshire Plymouth Chorale Concert (plus put more info here) see ad pg XX 3PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Robert Ellis, Jennry O. 7PM doors $20 in advance

12 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, The Lady-Lords 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fiber Fest Family Workshop: Friendship Bracelets + 12:30-2:30PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Georgia O’Keefe Art Class (all ages) 1-3PM $30

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Song & Chant Circle , 6-7:30PM $18-25

PLYMOUTH CHURCH, 2717 E Hampshire Plymouth Chorale Concert (plus put more info here) see ad pg XX 7PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Democratic Socialists of America meeting (1:30PM); Night School – Sex Ed (7PM)

WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Sho Sugita – poet & translator of Hirato Renkichi’s Spiral Staircase (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2017) 2PM

13 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sandy Weisto & Paul Zasadny, 9PM donation

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to Excel (5:30-7:30PM); Valentine’s Day Crafternoon (5:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Stress Relief Clinic Day — 30 minute stress relief acupuncture clinic; book online royalroadmke.com or call 414.377.3898 10AM-8PM $25

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect MilMag Live! 6PM doors

14 TUESDAY – Valentines Day

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering Potluck Lunch & Program — winter party 12 Noon-2:30PM

HIGH DIVE Trivia Mafia 7:30PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery “Modern Vejigantes” Exhibit by Jose T. Maxwell 4-6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Max Bowen & Friends Jazz Jam 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $15-20

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! 1-4PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally, 6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Continuing-Intermediate 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

15 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM $20

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

INVIVO WELLNESS Mindfulness For Real: Session 3 – The Real Territory (part of 4-session course; sign up (414) 265-5606 or invivowellness.com, 10:30-11:30AM $13

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Mike Mohrbacher; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Black Greek Letter Organizational Contributions to Black History (5:30-7PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: UWM United We Read – student & faculty reading series 7PM $10 or FREE if you pledge a reader for $35 or more

16 THURSDAY

HIGH DIVE Dria DJ

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Craft & Arts Group 12:30-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trunkweed, Soup Moat, Dirty Dancing, 8PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Lily & Madeleine, 7PM doors

17 FRIDAY

ART BAR Exhibit Opening: Regular Portraits, with live music by Dax Odom 7PM

ART BAR New Art Show Opening: Regular Portraits 7PM. Live music by Dax Odom starts 9PM.

CIRCLE A The Zimmer Effect 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM

FLAT OUT FRIDAY at BMO Harris Bradley Center Part of Mama Tried — Flat Out Friday is an indoor, flat track motorcycle race on a Dr. Pepper-soaked soda-syrup surface, allowing for maximum speed and traction $10-100

HIGH DIVE Hot Coffin, Kid Stardust, Knife the Symphony, Soup Moat 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, All Messed Up VI – Milwaukee’s Randomized Musical Experiment (16 new bands are picked from 64 random Milwaukee musicians). 8 bands tonight are: Mmolldd, The Warm & the Woof, The Shit, Bands Tonight Are: Mmoolldd, The Warp And The Woof, The Shit & Piss Boys, Mickey Rooney & the I’m Still Alives, ZZ Hop, Ugly Crier, Gargantua!, Liberal Meteor 7PM $3

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Numbers 10AM-Noon

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE One Night Stand Drag Show, 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15AM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Fruition, Tom Hamilton’s American Babies, 7PM doors

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

Feb 17-18 WOODLAND PATTERN SCREENING: aCinema presents aDifferent festival – screening times TBA. Donation suggested.

Feb 18-19 MAMA TRIED MOTORCYCLE SHOW 126 S. 2nd Street (The Lindsay Building): 100s of motorcylces from flat-track to hill climbers, choppers and bar-hoppers! Tix and info: mamatriedshow.com 10AM-3PM, $10-15

18 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A The Old Northwest, Rory Heikkila 8PM / DJ Lars 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Mama Tried afterparty

HIGH DIVE Kings with Tariq 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 7:30PM

LINDSAY BUILDING, 126 S. 2nd, Mama Tried Motorcycle Show 10AM-3PM $10-15

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, All Messed Up VI – Milwaukee’s Randomized Musical Experiment (16 new bands are picked from 64 random Milwaukee musicians). 8 bands tonight are: I’m In A Band With A Fucking Cop, Not What I Expected, Ancient Fumes, Surreal Cloud Party, N.M.N.F.K.L., “Macarena 2”, That’s A Horse To Him, Bluto 7PM $3

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Sculptural Crochet w/Maggie Sasso 10AM-4PM $85, $75 members

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Start Right, Finish Bright: Building Foundations in Your Infant & Toddler Classroom 10:30AM-1:30MPM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Storytelling 101 with MPTV (2-2:45PM) Learn the details for entering your original book in this year’s MPTV KIDS Writers’ Contest.

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10AM-4PM $45

PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Contact Improv Class and Jam, 11AM-1PM $15-30

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Awktopus, 8PM

19 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Kyle Sherman 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff and Sara Caron 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

HIGH DIVE Stacy birthday show

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seeds Sound Experimental Music 7PM

LINDSAY BUILDING, 126 S. 2nd, Mama Tried Motorcycle Show 10AM-3PM $10-15

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Riverwest Co-Op Chili Cookoff 5PM $5

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Functional Felting w/Claire Hitchcock Tilton 10AM-4PM $85, $75 members

MIRAMAR THEATRE Blacktboy Music 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yoga and Nidra with Alison Von, 6-7:30PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School, 6PM

SLIPPERY SUNDAY Part of Mama Tried — Event at McKinley Marina, Milwaukee Lakefront.

20 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sylvia Cavanaugh 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Snap Circuits — Explore the basic principles of electricity by playing with snap circuits and other resources from MKE Mixers; (2-2:45PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH 2400 N Cramer, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

21 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Caley Conway, Jesse Walker’s Hitch, Lilly Frances,

HIGH DIVE Trivia Mafia 7:30PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery “Modern Vejigantes” Exhibit by Jose T. Maxwell 4-6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Johnathan Laws & Friends Jazz Jam 7PM

LAKEFRONT BREWERY ExFabula Story Slam — Theme: Water — Ex Fabula StorySlams strengthen community bonds by creating spaces where people can connect over true, personal stories. No props, no notes – just the elements of “Story. Stage. You”. This StorySlam will feature stories related to the theme of “Water”. 6:30 doors, 7:30 stories $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $15-79

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); East Branch Book Club (7-8PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Basic Drawing classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Continuing-Intermediate 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect J.E. Sunde (Album Release with Hello Death), 7PM doors $6-8

UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

22 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM $20

ART BAR Live music by Dylan Meinhardt 7PM

COMPANY BREWING Supper Club Jazz w/ the Juli Wood Trio Noon-

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

INVIVO WELLNESS Mindfulness For Real: Session 4 – Real Skills for a Mindful Life (part of 4-session course; sign up (414) 265-5606 or invivowellness.com, 10:30-11:30AM $23

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Acoustic Open Stage feat. Ivan Mallory; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch East Branch Chess Club 5:30-7:30PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Black History Month Read-In (5:30-7PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week 5 Artists Art classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Martin Sexton, Special Guest: Dan Hubbard 7PM doors $15

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM

23 THURSDAY

HIGH DIVE Meat Flowers

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Savoy, Puppet 9PM $15-25

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Acrylic Painting classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE College Possible meeting, 5:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Open Practice 9-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM

THE TANDEM, 1848 W Fond du Lac Av, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Urban Echo Poets 7PM

24 FRIDAY

ART BAR Live music by Myles Coyne 7PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain,

CIRCLE A Haunter 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

HIGH DIVE Twelves

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Ifdakar, Rumble Roots, Recalcitrant (Big G After Party) 8PM $8

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE REZZ: Something Wrong Here Tour 9PM $15

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intro to Keynote 10AM-Noon

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Kirtan with Ryan Hader , 8-10PM $2

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Crosses, Final Ultimate, Detenzione, TBA (8PM) // Queer Dance Night w/DJ Dripsweat (10PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15AM

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

WOODLAND PATTERN

Poetry Reading: Peter Murphy, Sean Williamson & Bob Trettin 7PM

25 SATURDAY

ART BAR Live music by Sleepersound 7PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Assata, Cosmic Relief, Faces of the Bog, Women

CIRCLE A Ruined Costume 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Mike Pauers Quartet 7PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Layers & Layers, The Fainting Room, Whiskers & the Wannabes 9PM $5

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Bleep Bloop 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Yoga for Families 10-11AM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee – family friendly movies, free popcorn served! 1-4PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

26 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 4-6PM

LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Free Family Day & Fiberfest Finale: Knitathon, yarnstorming and more! 10AM-4PM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Acu-Gong 4-5:15PM

27 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Greg 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Guccimen 9PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Word (5:30-7:30PM); Fairy Tales for African-American Children (5:30-7:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Coast In Bike Touring Workshop (6:30PM); Karaoke (9PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

28 (FAT) TUESDAY — Mardi Gras!

ART BAR Fat Tuesday Parade Stop!

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

HIGH DIVE Trivia Mafia 7:30PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery “Modern Vejigantes” Exhibit by Jose T. Maxwell 4-6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Johnathan Laws & Friends Jazz Jam 7PM

LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Riverwest Mardi Gras Parade Gathering Point (1st Stop) 6:30-8:30PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $12-15

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); East Branch Book to Art Club(7-8PM)

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! 1-4PM

MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST MARDIS-GRAS PARADE OF THE ARTS Meet starting 6:30 pm at Linnemans. Parade starts at 8. Goes to several more stops including Art Bar. Celebrate our freedom of thought and freedom of choice! Play kazoos, tambourines, marching instruments! Info: *protected email*

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Mardi Gras Parade Stop! 8PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Continuing-Intermediate 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM

TURNER HALL BALLROOM 2017 Pablove Benefit Concert: “A special evening to improve the lives of children with cancer.” Featuring: Goran (of The Gufs), Willie Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield, Brett Newski 7PM $25-50