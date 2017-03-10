This Extended Week In Riverwest

Coming Up – Things to do in the Neighborhood March 8 to March 17
8 WEDNESDAY ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM
HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday 10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RAA Members’ ArtShare 6:30PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Ben Rousseau; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 11 and up 3-5:30PM $9-11
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Bring Your Own Device (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Excel (10AM-Noon); Photography 101 for Teens (2PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM);
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stellar Women (12:15PM) Many women have had enormous impacts on our understanding of the cosmos. Come learn about some of astronomy’s greatest minds.
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
9 THURSDAY
ART BAR 13th Anniversary Party — live music by The Squeezettes! 9PM
HIGH DIVE Burlesque show
JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Creativity Thursday; gallery open noon-4PM; Group Sing 2-3PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENER FOR THE ARTS RAA & Woodland Pattern workshop: Intro to Book Arts – Basic Ideas (Binding – a series of 8 folds) 4-7PM
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 6-11 2:30-5PM $9-11
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Playgroup with stores (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Women in recovery (5PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30PM)
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Exploring Islam: Under the Stars — A celebration of Muslim identity and culture around the world, as well as the significant astronomical topics pertaining to Islam illustrated through music, stargazing, and multimedia. Snacks will be provided. 6PM
10 FRIDAY
CIRCLE A Circle A Presents … TBA 8PM / DJ era & The Nile 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU Reggae Friday! 15 years of dancing fun, still going strong 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show
HIGH DIVE DJ Adam White
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse’s traveling children’s theatre: “Nightingale” 7PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS “For The Love of Art” by David Ryle 7PM
LINNEMAN’S The Jason Seed Stringtet w/The Tritonics 8PM $10
MIRAMAR THEATRE Woolymammoth, Deerskin, ZeroGravity, Cntrl. 9PM $10-40
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Numbers 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Viking Fashion Show w/All King’s Fall, Black Heartland 8PM $5
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Glen Phillips (of Toad the Wet Sprocket) w/special guest Amber Rubarth 7PM doors $20 in advance
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Resistance Reading benefitting the IWW General Defense Committee and ACLU 7PM
11 SATURDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Film Event: Bleak Winter (4-6PM)
CIRCLE A Sugar Ransom and the Secret Pistols, Walt Hamburger (Appleton) 8PM / DJs Mil-Dew Jays 10PM
COMMUNITY GARDEN SCHOOL 829 E Clarke St; New Worker Orientation Meeting (see info, pgs 4-5) 10AM-NOON
COMPANY BREWING So Greedy presents Erykah Badu/Common vs Jill Scott/Roots Party 10PM
FALCON BOWL Action Against Violence Milwaukee Blood Drive (see info, pgs 4-5) 9AM-3PM
HIGH DIVE Faux Fiction 9PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse’s traveling children’s theatre: “Nightingale” 7PM
LANDMARK LANES Wildlife Cineman, Shoot Down the Moon 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Master Of Puppets, Crush Point 9PM $6
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Papadosio: Pattern Spring Tour // Jaw Jems 9PM $17-20
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch A.W.E. Art Workshops 3-4:30PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee – family friendly movies, free popcorn served! (1PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Energizing Vinyasa Flow (9:30AM); CON-NECT workshop with Edwin Olivera (2-5PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Whips / Soul Low / Less is More / Gauss 8PM $8
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Springtime Carnivore, 7PM doors $12
WOODLAND PATTERN Screening: aCinema 7PM donation
12 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A Phillips Collective, CC Gun 8PM / DJ Spero & Amanda 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop
HIGH DIVE Rash, Doubletruck, Sufferhead
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse’s traveling children’s theatre: “Nightingale” 7PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Claudia Johnson Recital 3PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yoga w/Lizzie (9AM); Ecstatic Dance (10:30AM); Song and Chant Circle (6PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School: Sex Ed for Adults 7PM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Joshua Davis w/special guest Ryan McIntyre 7PM doors $20
THE COFFEE HOUSE, 1905 W Wisconsin Av, Living Activism — benefit to support 2 young women studying at Havana, Cuba’s Latin American School of Medicine 7PM (doors 6:30) donations
WOODLAND PATTERN Alternating Currents Live presents Olivia Block 7PM $6-8
13 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
COMPANY BREWING poet Jasmine Mans reading
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Morgan Shepherd, 9PM donation
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Pajama Time Story; families with young children invite. If you’d like, dress in your coziest pajamas and bring a stuffed animal 6:30PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help (12PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Celebrate Seuss In Your Neighborhood! (5:30-6:15PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Flow (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (6PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap 7PM
14 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ John Underwood, Shootdang, Wylie Jakobs
COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering Potluck Lunch & Program (Topic: The Guest House) 12 Noon-2:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jazz Jam 7PM
LINNEMAN’S Mike Fredrickson 9PM donation
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Drop-In Job Help (1PM); Color Your Way to Calm (5PM);
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Yoga: Keep It Simple (6PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally 6:30PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Poetry & Pi€ in support of the WI Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters w/Susan Firer and Matt Cook, 7PM $6-8
15 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
HIGH DIVE Bluegrass Wednesday 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Tevor Hansen; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 11 and up 3-5:30PM $9-11
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Bring Your Own Device (6PM); Quiet Reading Party (6PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Powerpoint (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Black Greek Letter Organizational Contributions to Black History (5:30-7PM); LEGO! (5:30PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Stargazing 8-9PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
16 THURSDAY
JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Craft & Arts (bring a project to work on, snacks and ideas to share), 12:30-3:30PM; Enlargements Using the Grid workshop, 1-3PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENER FOR THE ARTS RAA & Woodland Pattern workshop: Story / Other Ideas. Binding – dos a dos (from the French meaning back-to-back) 4-7PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Bookmaking Workshop 4PM,
LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Weekly Art Drop-In, ages 6-11 2:30-5PM $9-11
MIRAMAR THEATRE Allan Kingdom, Ju Preach, KennyHoopla 9PM $12-23
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Playgroup with stores (10AM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yoga for Women in recovery (5PM); 8 Limb Yoga (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Member Party
WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New & Improvised Music presents: TBA 7PM $6
17 FRIDAY St. PATRICK’S DAY
CIRCLE A Hiram-Maxim (Cleveland), Punk Guilt 8PM / DJ Rusty’s Fuzzy Warbles 10PM
CLUB GARIBALDI Indonesian Junk, more
CLUB TIMBUKTU Reggae Friday! 15 years of dancing fun, still going strong 10PM
HIGH DIVE Static Eyes record release show
LANDMARK LANES Dead Fortune, TBA 10PM
LINNEMAN’S They Guanus w/DJ Nemi Zelekta 8:30PM $7
MIRAMAR THEATRE Boogie T, Subtronics, Siphonic b2b Syborg 9PM $10-20
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intermediate Keynote 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Piles / Red Stuff 8PM $5-10 with LP
VEGGAS St. Paddy’s Day Chili Cookoff — open at noon!
WOODLAND PATTERN EXHIBITION OPENING & FILM SCREENING Shift: Guest Curators from the LGBTQ+ Community presents Queer Zine Archive Exhibition with Reb of Fanorama Society {guest curator Milo Miller} Opening: Friday, March 17 | 6-9 PM, with a film screening at 7 PM Exhibition will run through Sunday, April 16 7PM