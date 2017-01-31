Riverwest Currents February 2017 Issue By Currents Staff on January 2017 in Arts & Entertainment, Columns, Commentary & Opinion, Editorials, Music & Events, Neighbor Spotlight, News Currents February 2017 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)MoreClick to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Related feature