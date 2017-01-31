Currents Calendar February 2017

1 WEDNESDAY
ART BAR “Great” Poetry Readings 7PM
HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM
INVIVO WELLNESS Mindfulness For Real: Session 1 – The Real Body (part of 4-session course; sign up (414) 265-5606 or invivowellness.com, 10:30-11:30AM $15
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Cullah; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM $6, $8 @door
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Weekend Wednesdays — Come play Wii U, every first Wed of month, kids 13 and over welcome! 3-5PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM);
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
2 THURSDAY
ART BAR Beer Bong Bingo 9:30PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East After School Tech Time, 3:30-4:30PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Pants Off Dance Off, 10PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Beginning 6:30-8PM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Smoking Popes, with special guest Avenues, 7PM doors $12
3 FRIDAY
ART BAR Live music by Jacob Green 9PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Dakhma, Kagedama, Low Hangers, Pig’s Blood, Sex Scenes
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Cairns, Liam O’Brien’s Faithless Followers 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine 10PM
LANDMARK LANES Chief w/Indonesian Junk & The Hullmen 9PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Canyon Spells w/Devil Met Contention, Yahara 9PM $5
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE Dead Man’s Carnival 8PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Email Basics, 10AM-Noon
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15AM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Ryley Walker, Dryhouse Ruins, 7PM doors $10
TURNER HALL Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee w/Queens of Harmony, Voices of Faith, Sista Strings, The Sermonettes, and O.W.’s Exalters, 7:30PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM
4 SATURDAY
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Mazarine Three 8PM / DJ Teresa Who 10PM
COMPANY BREWING The Sweet Sheiks, The Hungry Williams 10PM
HIGH DIVE Asher Gray
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Gallery Milwaukee High School of the Arts Student Exhibit: Experimental Education Series presents Angel Marcloid, Nummy, The Smudge, Mommy (bands start at 8) Noon-5PM
LANDMARK LANES Ruby Yacht, tba 10PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, The Merkins w/The Complication 9PM $5
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Textile Marbling w/Jamie Lea Bertsch 10AM-4PM $85, $75 members
MAD PLANET Hipster Hootenanny – A Post-Millennial Dance Party 9PM $5
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Sorry Not Sorry (comedy, 1PM); Karen Meat, Anthony, Sufferhead, Iron Pizza (8PM)
WOOLY BEAR WINTER FEST River Revitalization Center, Turtle Park, 2134 N. Riverboat Road (see ad, page XX) 11AM-3PM
5 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Edgar Allen Cash 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop
HIGH DIVE Howardian 8PM
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Handloom Weaving – Navajo Tapestry w/ Claire Hitchcock Tilton 10AM-4PM $110, $95 members
PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Yin Yoga and Nidra with Alison Von, 6-7:30PM
6 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Keith Gaustad, 9PM donation
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to Word (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM
7 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Live Tetherball Tonight, Mariner, Social Caterpillar,
HIGH DIVE Trivia Mafia 7:30PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery “Modern Vejigantes” Exhibit by Jose T. Maxwell 4-6PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS MYSO Jazz Jam 7PM
LINNEMAN’S Mike Fredrickson 9PM donation
MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $20
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! 1-4PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Continuing-Intermediate 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM
UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM
8 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM
ART BAR Larry Miller for Schoolboard – fundraiser 5:30-7:30PM
HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM
INVIVO WELLNESS Mindfulness For Real: Session 2 -Real Thoughts & Emotions (part of 4-session course; sign up (414) 265-5606 or invivowellness.com, 10:30-11:30AM $15
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Gallery Milwaukee High School of the Arts Student Exhibit Noon-5PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Sink Full Of Critters; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM);
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
9 THURSDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ River Water Tribe,
COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show
HIGH DIVE Sin Bad release 10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Members’ ArtShare 6:30PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Jack Klatt 8PM $6
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Open Practice 9-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM
WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Marjorie Agosín 7PM
10 FRIDAY – Full Snow Moon
ART BAR Live music by Johnny T-Bird 9PM
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Circle A Presents … (tba) 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Dead Rider, Talker
COMPANY BREWING Love Letter to Milwaukee – Celebrating Ten Years (Tarik Moody) in MKE w/appearances from: Unlooped vs. Dilla reunion, Def Harmonic, Siren, Honey x Sistastrings x Klassik and more
HIGH DIVE Ryan King (DJ)
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 7:30PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, The Esquires Ii 8PM $13
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Pages 10AM-Noon
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15AM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Rhett Miller of Old 97’s, w/special guess Trapper Schoepp, 7PM doors $25
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM
11 SATURDAY
ART BAR Live music by Jesse Hunter 9PM
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, Snag, Social Caterpillar 8PM / DJs Mil-DewJays 10PM
8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Voodoohoney + Reginald Baylor Studio Valentine’s Soiree w/ B~Free, Tarik Moody, Christopher DeAngelo Gilbert, Lex Allen and more
HIGH DIVE No Stress Coalition Beach Party 10PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Open Gallery Milwaukee High School of the Arts Student Exhibit, Noon-5PM
LANDMARK LANES Club Ritual 10PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Sam Llanas (formerly of The Bodeans) Birthday Celebration 9PM $15
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Felt Vessels w/Jane Moore 1-3:30PM $48, $42 members
MAD PLANET The Get Down! Soul & funk on original 45’s! Spinning all night — DJ’s Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell, Opiated Black 10PM $10
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Noname, Ravyn Lenae, Siren 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee – family friendly movies, free popcorn served! 1-4PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Acroyoga Playshop w/ Alana McVey, 11AM-1PM $2
PLYMOUTH CHURCH, 2717 E Hampshire Plymouth Chorale Concert (plus put more info here) see ad pg XX 3PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Robert Ellis, Jennry O. 7PM doors $20 in advance
12 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A 932 E Chambers, The Lady-Lords 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fiber Fest Family Workshop: Friendship Bracelets + 12:30-2:30PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Georgia O’Keefe Art Class (all ages) 1-3PM $30
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Song & Chant Circle , 6-7:30PM $18-25
PLYMOUTH CHURCH, 2717 E Hampshire Plymouth Chorale Concert (plus put more info here) see ad pg XX 7PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Democratic Socialists of America meeting (1:30PM); Night School – Sex Ed (7PM)
WOODLAND PATTERN POETRY READING Sho Sugita – poet & translator of Hirato Renkichi’s Spiral Staircase (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2017) 2PM
13 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sandy Weisto & Paul Zasadny, 9PM donation
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to Excel (5:30-7:30PM); Valentine’s Day Crafternoon (5:30-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Theology on Tap, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM
ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Stress Relief Clinic Day — 30 minute stress relief acupuncture clinic; book online royalroadmke.com or call 414.377.3898 10AM-8PM $25
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect MilMag Live! 6PM doors
14 TUESDAY – Valentines Day
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury
COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering Potluck Lunch & Program — winter party 12 Noon-2:30PM
HIGH DIVE Trivia Mafia 7:30PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery “Modern Vejigantes” Exhibit by Jose T. Maxwell 4-6PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Max Bowen & Friends Jazz Jam 7PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $15-20
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! 1-4PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM); Creative Writing Group (4:30-6PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Drinking Liberally, 6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Continuing-Intermediate 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM
UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
15 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM $20
GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM
HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM
INVIVO WELLNESS Mindfulness For Real: Session 3 – The Real Territory (part of 4-session course; sign up (414) 265-5606 or invivowellness.com, 10:30-11:30AM $13
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Acoustic Open Stage feat. Mike Mohrbacher; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Black Greek Letter Organizational Contributions to Black History (5:30-7PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: UWM United We Read – student & faculty reading series 7PM $10 or FREE if you pledge a reader for $35 or more
16 THURSDAY
HIGH DIVE Dria DJ
JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Craft & Arts Group 12:30-3:30PM
LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trunkweed, Soup Moat, Dirty Dancing, 8PM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Lily & Madeleine, 7PM doors
17 FRIDAY
ART BAR Exhibit Opening: Regular Portraits, with live music by Dax Odom 7PM
ART BAR New Art Show Opening: Regular Portraits 7PM. Live music by Dax Odom starts 9PM.
CIRCLE A The Zimmer Effect 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM
FLAT OUT FRIDAY at BMO Harris Bradley Center Part of Mama Tried — Flat Out Friday is an indoor, flat track motorcycle race on a Dr. Pepper-soaked soda-syrup surface, allowing for maximum speed and traction $10-100
HIGH DIVE Hot Coffin, Kid Stardust, Knife the Symphony, Soup Moat 10PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 7:30PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, All Messed Up VI – Milwaukee’s Randomized Musical Experiment (16 new bands are picked from 64 random Milwaukee musicians). 8 bands tonight are: Mmolldd, The Warm & the Woof, The Shit, Bands Tonight Are: Mmoolldd, The Warp And The Woof, The Shit & Piss Boys, Mickey Rooney & the I’m Still Alives, ZZ Hop, Ugly Crier, Gargantua!, Liberal Meteor 7PM $3
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Computer Class: Intro to Numbers 10AM-Noon
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE One Night Stand Drag Show, 8PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15AM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Fruition, Tom Hamilton’s American Babies, 7PM doors
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM
Feb 17-18 WOODLAND PATTERN SCREENING: aCinema presents aDifferent festival – screening times TBA. Donation suggested.
Feb 18-19 MAMA TRIED MOTORCYCLE SHOW 126 S. 2nd Street (The Lindsay Building): 100s of motorcylces from flat-track to hill climbers, choppers and bar-hoppers! Tix and info: mamatriedshow.com 10AM-3PM, $10-15
18 SATURDAY
CIRCLE A The Old Northwest, Rory Heikkila 8PM / DJ Lars 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Mama Tried afterparty
HIGH DIVE Kings with Tariq 10PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 7:30PM
LINDSAY BUILDING, 126 S. 2nd, Mama Tried Motorcycle Show 10AM-3PM $10-15
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, All Messed Up VI – Milwaukee’s Randomized Musical Experiment (16 new bands are picked from 64 random Milwaukee musicians). 8 bands tonight are: I’m In A Band With A Fucking Cop, Not What I Expected, Ancient Fumes, Surreal Cloud Party, N.M.N.F.K.L., “Macarena 2”, That’s A Horse To Him, Bluto 7PM $3
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Sculptural Crochet w/Maggie Sasso 10AM-4PM $85, $75 members
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Start Right, Finish Bright: Building Foundations in Your Infant & Toddler Classroom 10:30AM-1:30MPM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Storytelling 101 with MPTV (2-2:45PM) Learn the details for entering your original book in this year’s MPTV KIDS Writers’ Contest.
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10AM-4PM $45
PINK HOUSE STUDIO 601 E Wright St, Contact Improv Class and Jam, 11AM-1PM $15-30
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Awktopus, 8PM
19 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A Kyle Sherman 8PM / DJs John Riepenhoff and Sara Caron 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop
HIGH DIVE Stacy birthday show
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seeds Sound Experimental Music 7PM
LINDSAY BUILDING, 126 S. 2nd, Mama Tried Motorcycle Show 10AM-3PM $10-15
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Riverwest Co-Op Chili Cookoff 5PM $5
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Fibers Workshop: Functional Felting w/Claire Hitchcock Tilton 10AM-4PM $85, $75 members
MIRAMAR THEATRE Blacktboy Music 7PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yoga and Nidra with Alison Von, 6-7:30PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Night School, 6PM
SLIPPERY SUNDAY Part of Mama Tried — Event at McKinley Marina, Milwaukee Lakefront.
20 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Sylvia Cavanaugh 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Snap Circuits — Explore the basic principles of electricity by playing with snap circuits and other resources from MKE Mixers; (2-2:45PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intro to PowerPoint (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM
SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH 2400 N Cramer, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM
21 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Caley Conway, Jesse Walker’s Hitch, Lilly Frances,
HIGH DIVE Trivia Mafia 7:30PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery “Modern Vejigantes” Exhibit by Jose T. Maxwell 4-6PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Johnathan Laws & Friends Jazz Jam 7PM
LAKEFRONT BREWERY ExFabula Story Slam — Theme: Water — Ex Fabula StorySlams strengthen community bonds by creating spaces where people can connect over true, personal stories. No props, no notes – just the elements of “Story. Stage. You”. This StorySlam will feature stories related to the theme of “Water”. 6:30 doors, 7:30 stories $10
MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $15-79
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); East Branch Book Club (7-8PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Basic Drawing classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Continuing-Intermediate 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect J.E. Sunde (Album Release with Hello Death), 7PM doors $6-8
UPTOWNER 1032 E Center, Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
22 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH 2600 N 2nd St, Food Pantry, 1-2PM $20
ART BAR Live music by Dylan Meinhardt 7PM
COMPANY BREWING Supper Club Jazz w/ the Juli Wood Trio Noon-
HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM
INVIVO WELLNESS Mindfulness For Real: Session 4 – Real Skills for a Mindful Life (part of 4-session course; sign up (414) 265-5606 or invivowellness.com, 10:30-11:30AM $23
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Acoustic Open Stage feat. Ivan Mallory; sign-up 8:30PM // starts 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch East Branch Chess Club 5:30-7:30PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Computer Class: Email Basics (10AM-Noon); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Black History Month Read-In (5:30-7PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week 5 Artists Art classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Martin Sexton, Special Guest: Dan Hubbard 7PM doors $15
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Free stargazing! $1 hot chocolate 8-9PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke 9PM
23 THURSDAY
HIGH DIVE Meat Flowers
LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Savoy, Puppet 9PM $15-25
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Preschool Story Time (10-10:30AM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-5:30PM)
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Acrylic Painting classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE College Possible meeting, 5:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Open Practice 9-11AM; Beginning 6:30-8PM
THE TANDEM, 1848 W Fond du Lac Av, Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group 12:30-2PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Urban Echo Poets 7PM
24 FRIDAY
ART BAR Live music by Myles Coyne 7PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain,
CIRCLE A Haunter 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM
HIGH DIVE Twelves
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Ifdakar, Rumble Roots, Recalcitrant (Big G After Party) 8PM $8
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party — spinning your favorite 80s and 90s dance music! 9PM $5
MIRAMAR THEATRE REZZ: Something Wrong Here Tour 9PM $15
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Computer Class: Intro to Keynote 10AM-Noon
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Kirtan with Ryan Hader , 8-10PM $2
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE The Crosses, Final Ultimate, Detenzione, TBA (8PM) // Queer Dance Night w/DJ Dripsweat (10PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9-10:30AM; Restorative Yoga 6-7:15AM
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM
WOODLAND PATTERN
Poetry Reading: Peter Murphy, Sean Williamson & Bob Trettin 7PM
25 SATURDAY
ART BAR Live music by Sleepersound 7PM
BREMEN CAFÉ Assata, Cosmic Relief, Faces of the Bog, Women
CIRCLE A Ruined Costume 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Mike Pauers Quartet 7PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Layers & Layers, The Fainting Room, Whiskers & the Wannabes 9PM $5
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Bleep Bloop 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Yoga for Families 10-11AM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Saturday Matinee – family friendly movies, free popcorn served! 1-4PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) 924 E Clarke, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
26 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl and Friends 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM
CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic Hip-Hop
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “She Kills Monsters” 4-6PM
LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN Free Family Day & Fiberfest Finale: Knitathon, yarnstorming and more! 10AM-4PM
ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Acu-Gong 4-5:15PM
27 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ 901 E Clarke, Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E Locust, Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Greg 9PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Guccimen 9PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Computer Class: Intermediate Word (5:30-7:30PM); Fairy Tales for African-American Children (5:30-7:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Coast In Bike Touring Workshop (6:30PM); Karaoke (9PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM
28 (FAT) TUESDAY — Mardi Gras!
ART BAR Fat Tuesday Parade Stop!
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM
HIGH DIVE Trivia Mafia 7:30PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Open Gallery “Modern Vejigantes” Exhibit by Jose T. Maxwell 4-6PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Johnathan Laws & Friends Jazz Jam 7PM
LINNEMAN’S 1001 E L Riverwest Mardi Gras Parade Gathering Point (1st Stop) 6:30-8:30PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE 2844 N Oakland, Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $12-15
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); East Branch Book to Art Club(7-8PM)
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – East Branch Drop-In Job Help! 1-4PM
MKE PUBLIC LIBRARY – MLK Branch Teacher in the Library (2:30-6:30PM)
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE 2460 N 6th St, Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) 1250 E Burleigh, For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST MARDIS-GRAS PARADE OF THE ARTS Meet starting 6:30 pm at Linnemans. Parade starts at 8. Goes to several more stops including Art Bar. Celebrate our freedom of thought and freedom of choice! Play kazoos, tambourines, marching instruments! Info:
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Mardi Gras Parade Stop! 8PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA 731 E Locust, Continuing-Intermediate 9:30-11AM; Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15-8:45PM
TURNER HALL BALLROOM 2017 Pablove Benefit Concert: “A special evening to improve the lives of children with cancer.” Featuring: Goran (of The Gufs), Willie Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield, Brett Newski 7PM $25-50