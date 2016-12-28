CALENDAR JANUARY 2017 RWCURRENTS

Jan 1-22 INSPIRATION STUDIOS Exhibition: Pushing Boundaries, by Sheboygan artists Patty Aker & Kay Jelinek

Jan 6-Feb 6 ART*BAR Exhibition: One Man Show by JBird Sterling

Jan 10-22 WOODLAND PATTERN Exhibition: Museum of Advice

Jan 17- Feb 21 MEDITATION & SOCIAL JUSTICE A meditation class based on the teachings of the Buddha (6 Tuesdays, see ad, pg. 9)

Jan 18-22 RIVERWEST FEMFEST 2017! Music, comedy, burlesque, drag shows, art-making, all to benefit Milwaukee Coalition For Justice and Milwaukee Women’s Center. Taking place at the following: ArtBar, Groovy Dogg Gallery, Jazz Gallery, Company Brewing, High Dive.

DEC 31 SATURDAY – New Year’s Eve

ART*BAR NYE New Year’s Eve! DJ Zach Pietrini (10PM-2AM); Free breakfast buffet 2AM

BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: David Ryle (7PM); Young Revelators

CIRCLE A CIRCLE A’s NYE! Static Eyes, Aluminum Knot Eye, RaviLola 8PM / Circle-Allstar DJs (11pm-1am); Paul Host (1-3am); Seedy (3-5am); Baby Bear (5am-??); Whoever’s Still Standing

COMPANY BREWING

New Year’s Eve Ball: Milo + Thine Queen Tut, Bo Triplex And His Beautiful Band, The Quilz 10PM

HIGH DIVE Bill NYE! KIINGS and Tarik Moody DJ sets from 9:30PM -3:00AM; Music late, including (ORB), Sports Bar

MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party!

MILWAUKEE BEER BISTRO NYE Three-course dinner for 2 (2 apps, 2 Entrees, 2 Desserts) including a bottle wine, champagne or 4 select tap beers, $75

MILWAUKEE ZEN CENTER New Year’s Eve Zen – sitting in silence 8pm-midnight, with a break for snacks. 108 bells for world peace. Fire ceremony, where old habits can be burned and let go of. 6:30PM donation

MIRAMAR THEATRE Brew City Bass New Year’s: Late Night Radio & Artifakts 9PM $20-100

PINK HOUSE STUDIO NYE Vinyasa Flow Yoga Class, 4-5:30PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Circle of Drumming (1:30PM),

THE COFFEE HOUSE, 1905 W Wisconsin Av, NYE Acoustic Music/Spoken Word Open Stage! Punch, snacks, noisemakers provided! Doors open 7pm, sign-up for open mic 7:30pm. Festivities begin at 8 and last until 12:30AM Sunday!

VEGGAS New Year’s Karaoke 9PM

JAN 1 SUNDAY – New Year’s Day

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yoga and Nidra, 6-7:30PM

2 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

COLECTIVO – Shorewood MSO Mondays 7PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Auditions: “Nightingale” 7-9PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Tommy Anthony, 9PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

3 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Auditions: “Nightingale” 7-9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

4 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage Feature: TBA 9pm Sign-Up/9:30 Start

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Milwaukee Social Dreaming, 10:30-11:30AM

5 THURSDAY

ART*BAR Beer Bong Bingo! 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

6 FRIDAY

ART BAR Exhibit Opening: One Man Show by “J Bird” Sterling

ART*BAR New Art Show Opening! “VirtuoUS” by JBird Sterling 7PM

HIGH DIVE Private Inerests, Mama, Vanity Creeps, Platinum Boys, Indonesian Junk 8PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);

7 SATURDAY

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop 10-11:15PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect The Flat Five

8 SUNDAY

HIGH DIVE A Giant Dog, Fire Retarded, TBA

WOODLAND PATTERN Book Release: John Tipton & Steven Toussaint 2PM

9 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon 4-8PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Heidi 9PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect MilMag Live!

10 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

CENTRAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 639 N 25th St, Report from 2016 Witness for Peace trip to Cuba, with video. More info: WI Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba,wicuba.org, 414.273.1040, x12 7PM

COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering Potluck Lunch & Program — winter party 11:30AM-2PM

CUMC (Central United Methodist Church, 639 N. 25th St) Report from July delegation to Cuba, 3 speakers with slides; free, open to the public 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Mike Fredrickson 8PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

11 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

BEER BISTRO 3rd Anniversary Party! 6-9PM

COMPANY BREWING Supper Club Jazz Feat. Paul Silbergleit Trio (free+All Ages) 8PM

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. The Gahl Darnits, 9pm Sign-Up

MILWAUKEE AREA TIME EXCHANGE Orientation 6PM; Potluck 6:30. Friends Meeting House, 3224 N Gordon Pl,

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke (2nd and 4th Wednesday) 9PM

12 THURSDAY – Full Wolf Moon

BREMEN CAFÉ Mouse Corn

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RAA Members ArtShare 6:30-8:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Acu-Gong Meditation 6-7:15PM

13 FRIDAY

ART*BAR Live music by Not Ben Shin w/Brian Hoffman 9PM

CIRCLE A Obscure Birds, W.T. Newton 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show (Wolf Moon edition) 10PM

HIGH DIVE Kid Millions

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “Facing The Findings: A Mirror in Three Acts” 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Jangle Bang, Neocavemen, Scarecrow Dave 9:30PM $5

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Milwaukee Paranormal Conference’s Friday the 13th Fest, Part II: Carnival — featuring belly dance, burlesque, live music by the MilBillies, sword dance, mini reptile zoo and MORE! 8PM $7

TURNER HALL BALLROOM Local Coverage 2017 – fundraiser for COA and Girls Rock MKE – ft. D’Amato, Lorde Freddee, Buffalo Gospel, Marielle Allschwang, Midwest Death Rattle, Abby Jeanne, Midnight Reruns, The Pukes, Vincent Vangreat, Devil Met Contention

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

14 SATURDAY

ART*BAR Live Music by Rebecca Rego 9PM

CIRCLE A The Cow Ponies, Carter Hunnicutt 8PM / DJ Mil-DewJays 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “Facing The Findings: A Mirror in Three Acts” 7:30PM

INVIVO Yoga 101 — to register, call (414) 265-5606 or sign up via invivowellness.com 12:30-2PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Prone To Sorrow with Lady Lords, 7-10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Erika Diamond Workshop (Noon-2:30PM); Coffee gathering (2:30-4PM); Chris Mell & Friends Jazz Jam (7-9PM)

LINNEMAN’S Coyote, Frogleg 9:30PM $6, $8 @door

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop 10-11:15PM

THE COFFEE HOUSE, 1905 W Wisconsin Av, Sweet Diversity (Sandy Weisto, Carrie Sanders, and Ann Elizabeth-Nagel) with opener Dave Geisthardt, 8PM $6 suggested donation

WOODLAND PATTERN Reading: Museum of Advice Reading & Reception 2PM

15 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Panic On Panic 8PM / DJs s John Riepenhoff and Sara Caron 10PM

HIGH DIVE Birthday party w/Slow Walker, Two Houses, more bands, cribbage tourney 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds with Rick Oilman, Cody Steinmann, & Paul Westphal 7-9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE BoomBox 9PM $15-20

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM-1PM); Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM); Dance workout (7:30PM)

16 MONDAY – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon 4-8PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ed Makowski 9PM

MLK DAY Program & March, St. Francis of Assissi, 1927 N. 4th St, MLK Justice Coalition program “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” followed by a march to Dr. King’s statue on N. 3rd St 1PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

17 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5-week Basic Drawing classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

18 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

ART*BAR FemFest 2017! Negative/Positive, Kaitlin McCarthy (Comedy), Theda de Sade (Burlesque), Rufio Cur (Drag Show), Maplewood Gardens (Performance Art), Theda de Sade (Burlesque), Goodlanders (Comedy), Zoe Darling (Performance Art) 7PM

COMPANY BREWING Supper Club Jazz w/Peter Schlamb 8PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Bryan Cherry, 9pm Sign-Up 9:30PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5-week Abstract Art classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Milwaukee Social Dreaming, 10:30-11:30AM

WOODLAND PATTERN Book Release: Ed Block & Sylvia Cavanaugh 7PM

19 THURSDAY

GROOVY DOG GALLERY, 2401 N Weil, Opening night! Part of RW FemFest 2017 – Pleasure Thief (8-8:30p), Sista Strings (8:30-9p)

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Craft & Arts Group 12:30-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5-week Watercolor Painting classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE RW FemFest 2017: Apollo Vermouth, Ms Lotus Funkh, Heavy Looks, Fivy, more 8PM-1AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Jacob Latimore

WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New & Improvised Music — artist TBA 7PM $6

20 FRIDAY

CIRCLE A Voot Warnings 8PM / DJ Daniel James 10PM

COMPANY BREWING RW FemFest 2017: 8 bands, Fox Face, Devin Settle (Performance Art), Ruth B8r Ginsburg, more 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “Facing The Findings: A Mirror in Three Acts” 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RW FemFest 2017: 10 bands, Gas Station Sushi, Freesia McKee (Spoken Word), Grasping at Straws, more 6-10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Riverwest FemFest 6-10PM

LINNEMAN’S Inaugural Balls: A Celebration Of Protest Songs … w/many acts, $10 donation goes to local charities 8PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Vibe Street, Evanoff 9PM $10-15

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

21 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A Astral/Subastral 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING RW FemFest 2017: Jen Cintron, Star Child, Desi, Faux Fiction, many more (see rwfemfest.com for details) 2PM-1:30AM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS “The Actor’s Bag o’ Tricks: A Workshop” by Deanna Strasse (10AM-Noon); “Facing The Findings: A Mirror in Three Acts (7:30PM)

INVIVO New Year’s Cleanse — to register, call (414) 265-5606 or sign up via invivowellness.com 1-3PM

LINNEMAN’S Freddy & The Blifftones, 8PM $6

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Contact Improvisation Class and Jam, 11AM-1PM

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop 10-11:15PM

22 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Andrew Stoiber, Annalise Curtin, Josh Wilke 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

COMPANY BREWING RW FemFest 2017: Official RWFF Brunch w/ Birds Eye and Ladie’s Rock Showcase (noon-2); awesome bands all day! (see rwfemfest.com for deets) Noon-latenight

HIGH DIVE RW FemFest After Party w/Mercy Brown, Awktopus, Sin Bad, Sex Scenes 10PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Song & Chant Circle, 6PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO How Do You Feel Movement Workshop, 2:30-5PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Alash Ensemble 7PM $15

23 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon 4-8PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Kavon Cortez Jones 9PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

24 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

25 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Chris Haise, 9pm Sign-Up

MIRAMAR THEATRE That 1 Guy 9PM $10-15

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Sam Roberts Band

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke (2nd and 4th Wednesday) 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Book Release: “Lost Profiles: Memoirs of Cubism, Dada, and Surrealism” 7PM

26 THURSDAY

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

THE ORIGINAL PANCAKE HOUSE, 2621 N Downer Av Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group Noon-2PM

VEGGAS Pinball Tourney

WOODLAND PATTERN aCinema presents … TBA 7PM donation

27 FRIDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain

CIRCLE A Bagsong, Fudgy 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Revenge of The Pukes Album Release party w/Avenues, Devils Teeth 10PM

FLORENTINE OPERA The Studio Artists return with Florentine By Request, an evening of operatic favorites chosen by our audiences through surveys and requests. Enjoy selections submitted by opera fans sung beautifully 7:30PM $20

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Opening Reception: Jose T. Maxwell’s “Modern Vejigantes” (exhibit on display thru Feb 26) 7-10PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10am-4pm $45 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Kirtan (8-10AM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM

28 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A Sigmund Snopek & Denise 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Renz Young w/ AR Wesley, Rahn Harper and Mike Regal

FLORENTINE OPERA The Studio Artists return with Florentine By Request, an evening of operatic favorites chosen by our audiences through surveys and requests. Enjoy selections submitted by opera fans sung beautifully 7:30PM $20

LINNEMAN’S The MilBillies, Paladino 8PM $5

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Why Don’t We — Taking You tour 7:30PM $15-79

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10am-4pm $45 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

FALCON BOWL Riverwest Co-Op Annual Spaghetti Dinner (see ad, pg. 12) 5-7:30PM $4-8

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop 10-11:15PM

WOODLAND PATTERN 23rd Annual Poetry Marathon & Benefit 10AM-2AM Sunday, $10 or FREE if you pledge a reader for $35 or more

29 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl & Friends 8PM / DJ Zeo-Hour Roadshow 10PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Voice & Song Improv, 6-7:30PM

TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL Open House – both campuses (see ad, pg. 12) 1-4PM

30 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon 4-8PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ama Merakis, 9PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM

31 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

THE COFFEE HOUSE, 1905 W Wisconsin Av, 31st Annual Mid-Winter Talent Contest, audition round. See tomorrow’s stars today! 8PM $5 suggested donation

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B