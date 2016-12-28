CALENDAR JANUARY 2017 RWCURRENTS

Jan 1-22 INSPIRATION STUDIOS Exhibition: Pushing Boundaries, by Sheboygan artists Patty Aker & Kay Jelinek
Jan 6-Feb 6 ART*BAR Exhibition: One Man Show by JBird Sterling
Jan 10-22 WOODLAND PATTERN Exhibition: Museum of Advice
Jan 17- Feb 21 MEDITATION & SOCIAL JUSTICE A meditation class based on the teachings of the Buddha (6 Tuesdays, see ad, pg. 9)
Jan 18-22 RIVERWEST FEMFEST 2017! Music, comedy, burlesque, drag shows, art-making, all to benefit Milwaukee Coalition For Justice and Milwaukee Women’s Center. Taking place at the following: ArtBar, Groovy Dogg Gallery, Jazz Gallery, Company Brewing, High Dive.
DEC 31 SATURDAY – New Year’s Eve
ART*BAR NYE New Year’s Eve! DJ Zach Pietrini (10PM-2AM); Free breakfast buffet 2AM
BREMEN CAFÉ Hot Club Happy Hour: David Ryle (7PM); Young Revelators
Hot Club Happy Hour: David Ryle (7PM); Young Revelators
CIRCLE A CIRCLE A’s NYE! Static Eyes, Aluminum Knot Eye, RaviLola 8PM / Circle-Allstar DJs (11pm-1am); Paul Host (1-3am); Seedy (3-5am); Baby Bear (5am-??); Whoever’s Still Standing
COMPANY BREWING
New Year’s Eve Ball: Milo + Thine Queen Tut, Bo Triplex And His Beautiful Band, The Quilz 10PM
HIGH DIVE Bill NYE! KIINGS and Tarik Moody DJ sets from 9:30PM -3:00AM; Music late, including (ORB), Sports Bar
MAD PLANET Retro Dance Party!
MILWAUKEE BEER BISTRO NYE Three-course dinner for 2 (2 apps, 2 Entrees, 2 Desserts) including a bottle wine, champagne or 4 select tap beers, $75
MILWAUKEE ZEN CENTER New Year’s Eve Zen – sitting in silence 8pm-midnight, with a break for snacks. 108 bells for world peace. Fire ceremony, where old habits can be burned and let go of. 6:30PM donation
MIRAMAR THEATRE Brew City Bass New Year’s: Late Night Radio & Artifakts 9PM $20-100
PINK HOUSE STUDIO NYE Vinyasa Flow Yoga Class, 4-5:30PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Circle of Drumming (1:30PM),
THE COFFEE HOUSE, 1905 W Wisconsin Av, NYE Acoustic Music/Spoken Word Open Stage! Punch, snacks, noisemakers provided! Doors open 7pm, sign-up for open mic 7:30pm. Festivities begin at 8 and last until 12:30AM Sunday!
VEGGAS New Year’s Karaoke 9PM
JAN 1 SUNDAY – New Year’s Day
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Yin Yoga and Nidra, 6-7:30PM
2 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
COLECTIVO – Shorewood MSO Mondays 7PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Auditions: “Nightingale” 7-9PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Tommy Anthony, 9PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM
3 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Auditions: “Nightingale” 7-9PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
4 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage Feature: TBA 9pm Sign-Up/9:30 Start
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM
ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Milwaukee Social Dreaming, 10:30-11:30AM
5 THURSDAY
ART*BAR Beer Bong Bingo! 9PM
LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
6 FRIDAY
ART BAR Exhibit Opening: One Man Show by “J Bird” Sterling
ART*BAR New Art Show Opening! “VirtuoUS” by JBird Sterling 7PM
HIGH DIVE Private Inerests, Mama, Vanity Creeps, Platinum Boys, Indonesian Junk 8PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);
7 SATURDAY
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop 10-11:15PM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect The Flat Five
8 SUNDAY
HIGH DIVE A Giant Dog, Fire Retarded, TBA
WOODLAND PATTERN Book Release: John Tipton & Steven Toussaint 2PM
9 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon 4-8PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Heidi 9PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect MilMag Live!
10 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury
CENTRAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 639 N 25th St, Report from 2016 Witness for Peace trip to Cuba, with video. More info: WI Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba,wicuba.org, 414.273.1040, x12 7PM
COMPANY BREWING Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering Potluck Lunch & Program — winter party 11:30AM-2PM
CUMC (Central United Methodist Church, 639 N. 25th St) Report from July delegation to Cuba, 3 speakers with slides; free, open to the public 7PM
LINNEMAN’S Mike Fredrickson 8PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
11 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
BEER BISTRO 3rd Anniversary Party! 6-9PM
COMPANY BREWING Supper Club Jazz Feat. Paul Silbergleit Trio (free+All Ages) 8PM
GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM
HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. The Gahl Darnits, 9pm Sign-Up
MILWAUKEE AREA TIME EXCHANGE Orientation 6PM; Potluck 6:30. Friends Meeting House, 3224 N Gordon Pl,
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke (2nd and 4th Wednesday) 9PM
12 THURSDAY – Full Wolf Moon
BREMEN CAFÉ Mouse Corn
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RAA Members ArtShare 6:30-8:30PM
LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Acu-Gong Meditation 6-7:15PM
13 FRIDAY
ART*BAR Live music by Not Ben Shin w/Brian Hoffman 9PM
CIRCLE A Obscure Birds, W.T. Newton 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Full Moon Karaoke & Variety Show (Wolf Moon edition) 10PM
HIGH DIVE Kid Millions
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “Facing The Findings: A Mirror in Three Acts” 7:30PM
LINNEMAN’S Jangle Bang, Neocavemen, Scarecrow Dave 9:30PM $5
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Milwaukee Paranormal Conference’s Friday the 13th Fest, Part II: Carnival — featuring belly dance, burlesque, live music by the MilBillies, sword dance, mini reptile zoo and MORE! 8PM $7
TURNER HALL BALLROOM Local Coverage 2017 – fundraiser for COA and Girls Rock MKE – ft. D’Amato, Lorde Freddee, Buffalo Gospel, Marielle Allschwang, Midwest Death Rattle, Abby Jeanne, Midnight Reruns, The Pukes, Vincent Vangreat, Devil Met Contention
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM
14 SATURDAY
ART*BAR Live Music by Rebecca Rego 9PM
CIRCLE A The Cow Ponies, Carter Hunnicutt 8PM / DJ Mil-DewJays 10PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “Facing The Findings: A Mirror in Three Acts” 7:30PM
INVIVO Yoga 101 — to register, call (414) 265-5606 or sign up via invivowellness.com 12:30-2PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Prone To Sorrow with Lady Lords, 7-10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Erika Diamond Workshop (Noon-2:30PM); Coffee gathering (2:30-4PM); Chris Mell & Friends Jazz Jam (7-9PM)
LINNEMAN’S Coyote, Frogleg 9:30PM $6, $8 @door
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop 10-11:15PM
THE COFFEE HOUSE, 1905 W Wisconsin Av, Sweet Diversity (Sandy Weisto, Carrie Sanders, and Ann Elizabeth-Nagel) with opener Dave Geisthardt, 8PM $6 suggested donation
WOODLAND PATTERN Reading: Museum of Advice Reading & Reception 2PM
15 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A Panic On Panic 8PM / DJs s John Riepenhoff and Sara Caron 10PM
HIGH DIVE Birthday party w/Slow Walker, Two Houses, more bands, cribbage tourney 10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Seed Sounds with Rick Oilman, Cody Steinmann, & Paul Westphal 7-9PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE BoomBox 9PM $15-20
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Ecstatic Dance (11:30AM-1PM); Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM); Dance workout (7:30PM)
16 MONDAY – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon 4-8PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ed Makowski 9PM
MLK DAY Program & March, St. Francis of Assissi, 1927 N. 4th St, MLK Justice Coalition program “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” followed by a march to Dr. King’s statue on N. 3rd St 1PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM
SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM
17 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5-week Basic Drawing classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
18 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
ART*BAR FemFest 2017! Negative/Positive, Kaitlin McCarthy (Comedy), Theda de Sade (Burlesque), Rufio Cur (Drag Show), Maplewood Gardens (Performance Art), Theda de Sade (Burlesque), Goodlanders (Comedy), Zoe Darling (Performance Art) 7PM
COMPANY BREWING Supper Club Jazz w/Peter Schlamb 8PM
HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Bryan Cherry, 9pm Sign-Up 9:30PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5-week Abstract Art classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM
ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Milwaukee Social Dreaming, 10:30-11:30AM
WOODLAND PATTERN Book Release: Ed Block & Sylvia Cavanaugh 7PM
19 THURSDAY
GROOVY DOG GALLERY, 2401 N Weil, Opening night! Part of RW FemFest 2017 – Pleasure Thief (8-8:30p), Sista Strings (8:30-9p)
JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Craft & Arts Group 12:30-3:30PM
LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5-week Watercolor Painting classes begin $99 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE RW FemFest 2017: Apollo Vermouth, Ms Lotus Funkh, Heavy Looks, Fivy, more 8PM-1AM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Jacob Latimore
WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New & Improvised Music — artist TBA 7PM $6
20 FRIDAY
CIRCLE A Voot Warnings 8PM / DJ Daniel James 10PM
COMPANY BREWING RW FemFest 2017: 8 bands, Fox Face, Devin Settle (Performance Art), Ruth B8r Ginsburg, more 10PM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse presents “Facing The Findings: A Mirror in Three Acts” 7:30PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RW FemFest 2017: 10 bands, Gas Station Sushi, Freesia McKee (Spoken Word), Grasping at Straws, more 6-10PM
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Riverwest FemFest 6-10PM
LINNEMAN’S Inaugural Balls: A Celebration Of Protest Songs … w/many acts, $10 donation goes to local charities 8PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Vibe Street, Evanoff 9PM $10-15
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM
21 SATURDAY
CIRCLE A Astral/Subastral 8PM / DJ WarLock 10PM
COMPANY BREWING RW FemFest 2017: Jen Cintron, Star Child, Desi, Faux Fiction, many more (see rwfemfest.com for details) 2PM-1:30AM
INSPIRATION STUDIOS “The Actor’s Bag o’ Tricks: A Workshop” by Deanna Strasse (10AM-Noon); “Facing The Findings: A Mirror in Three Acts (7:30PM)
INVIVO New Year’s Cleanse — to register, call (414) 265-5606 or sign up via invivowellness.com 1-3PM
LINNEMAN’S Freddy & The Blifftones, 8PM $6
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Contact Improvisation Class and Jam, 11AM-1PM
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop 10-11:15PM
22 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A Andrew Stoiber, Annalise Curtin, Josh Wilke 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM
COMPANY BREWING RW FemFest 2017: Official RWFF Brunch w/ Birds Eye and Ladie’s Rock Showcase (noon-2); awesome bands all day! (see rwfemfest.com for deets) Noon-latenight
HIGH DIVE RW FemFest After Party w/Mercy Brown, Awktopus, Sin Bad, Sex Scenes 10PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Song & Chant Circle, 6PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO How Do You Feel Movement Workshop, 2:30-5PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Alash Ensemble 7PM $15
23 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon 4-8PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Kavon Cortez Jones 9PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM
24 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury
DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B
25 WEDNESDAY
ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM
HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM
LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Chris Haise, 9pm Sign-Up
MIRAMAR THEATRE That 1 Guy 9PM $10-15
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM
THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Sam Roberts Band
VEGGAS Epic Karaoke (2nd and 4th Wednesday) 9PM
WOODLAND PATTERN Book Release: “Lost Profiles: Memoirs of Cubism, Dada, and Surrealism” 7PM
26 THURSDAY
LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM donation
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM
THE ORIGINAL PANCAKE HOUSE, 2621 N Downer Av Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch Group Noon-2PM
VEGGAS Pinball Tourney
WOODLAND PATTERN aCinema presents … TBA 7PM donation
27 FRIDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Bremenhain
CIRCLE A Bagsong, Fudgy 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Revenge of The Pukes Album Release party w/Avenues, Devils Teeth 10PM
FLORENTINE OPERA The Studio Artists return with Florentine By Request, an evening of operatic favorites chosen by our audiences through surveys and requests. Enjoy selections submitted by opera fans sung beautifully 7:30PM $20
INSPIRATION STUDIOS Opening Reception: Jose T. Maxwell’s “Modern Vejigantes” (exhibit on display thru Feb 26) 7-10PM
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10am-4pm $45 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Kirtan (8-10AM)
PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium New show: “Life of a Star” — the evolution of the star from birth to black holes 7-8PM
28 SATURDAY
CIRCLE A Sigmund Snopek & Denise 8PM / DJ Lemonie Fresh 10PM
COMPANY BREWING Renz Young w/ AR Wesley, Rahn Harper and Mike Regal
FLORENTINE OPERA The Studio Artists return with Florentine By Request, an evening of operatic favorites chosen by our audiences through surveys and requests. Enjoy selections submitted by opera fans sung beautifully 7:30PM $20
LINNEMAN’S The MilBillies, Paladino 8PM $5
MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM
MIRAMAR THEATRE Why Don’t We — Taking You tour 7:30PM $15-79
PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Open Studio 10am-4pm $45 see pamelascesniak.com for times, details
FALCON BOWL Riverwest Co-Op Annual Spaghetti Dinner (see ad, pg. 12) 5-7:30PM $4-8
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM
ROYAL ROAD CLINIC, 1841 N Prospect, Writing Meditation Workshop 10-11:15PM
WOODLAND PATTERN 23rd Annual Poetry Marathon & Benefit 10AM-2AM Sunday, $10 or FREE if you pledge a reader for $35 or more
29 SUNDAY
CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl & Friends 8PM / DJ Zeo-Hour Roadshow 10PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Voice & Song Improv, 6-7:30PM
TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL Open House – both campuses (see ad, pg. 12) 1-4PM
30 MONDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)
JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon 4-8PM
LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Ama Merakis, 9PM
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO Super Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM)
RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM; Postnatal Yoga: 7:15-8:30PM
31 TUESDAY
BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury
MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM
PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)
RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM
RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM
THE COFFEE HOUSE, 1905 W Wisconsin Av, 31st Annual Mid-Winter Talent Contest, audition round. See tomorrow’s stars today! 8PM $5 suggested donation
UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B