Calendar December 2016

DEC 6-20 JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Emergency Tapestries — an exibit by Erika Diamond (see pg 9)

DEC 11 – JAN 2 INSPIRATION STUDIOS Pushing Boundaries — an exhibit by Patty Aker & Kay Jelinek (Sheboygan)

thru Dec 3 JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Warped Milwaukee — 8th Annual Fiber Art Exhibit

thru Dec 5 INSPIRATION STUDIOS Rosalie Robison’s “Watercolor Ease & Metal Mania”

thru Dec 17 REDLINE GALLERY, 1422 N 4th CultureJam MKE — 5th installment of the diverse provocative exhibit — don’t miss it!

1 THURSDAY

HIGH DIVE Sweet Breeze

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO 5 week Oil Paint classes begin ($99) see pamelascesniak.com for times, details

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Morning Yoga (9AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice (9:30-11AM) Beginning 6:30-8PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Anthony Raneri of Bayside plus special guests Joe Crockett (RX Drugs) and Bobby Flowers (ex Carolina) 7:30PM $12 + fees

UPTOWNER Charm School Dropout Trivia 6:30PM

2 FRIDAY

ART*BAR Beat Music Poetry Series hosted by Ms. Lotus Fankh w/Presteige, Brit Nicole, Kyndal J, Ralph Williams 8PM

BEER BISTRO Beer-Infused Accordion Music 6-9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Let’s Be Leonard

CIRCLE A Cabin Essence 8PM / DJ Miss LaFontaine 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Island Life Fridays — Reggae/Dancehall music! 9:30PM

COMPANY BREWING Supper Club Jazz Special Edition w/ John Raymond and The Real Feels 9PM $10

HIGH DIVE Liam O’Brien 11PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Presents “Young Persons’ Playwriting Project” 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Manty Ellis and the Jazz Foundation All Stars; ALSO Book release party and signing by Kevin Lynch, 7-10PM

LINNEMAN’S Bill Camplin Band 8:30PM $8

MIRAMAR THEATRE Deadman’s Carnival, 8PM $20

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Intermediate 9AM, Restorative 6-7:15PM

VEGGAS Manger Danger tape release 9PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: John Murillo guest curated by Nick Demske 7PM $6-8

3 SATURDAY

BRADY STREET FESTIVUS! Festivus! Inaugural one-mile run, feats of strength, and all the classic activities. BradyStreet.org for details and see back page for ad 7PM-1:30AM

BREMEN CAFÉ Gauss, Kagedama

CIRCLE A The Tritonics 8PM / DJ Theresa Who 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Ghost Mirror, Ethan Keller Group with Ms. Lotus Fankh 10PM $7 or $5 w/nonperishable food donation

HIGH DIVE Rachel Thompson benefit 11PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Watercolor Ease & Metal Mania — Exhibit Open Gallery 2-4PM; “Young Persons’ Playwriting Project” 7:30PM 8PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS FreeSpace Listening Party 5:30-10PM

LINNEMAN’S Vertigo w/Milwaukee Mode (for In Lak’ech Nonprofit) 8PM $5

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE TrollPhace x P0gman, RCKT PWR, Grov3r 9PM $15-30

MLK LIBRARY ACA Health Insurance Enrollment (10:30AM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Chakra workshop (10AM); Circle of Drumming (1:30PM),

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 10AM

STUDIO 200, 200 E Washington, Dig Deeper: In Memoriam — A fundraiser in honor of Colin-Michel Demgé. Live DJs (2 stages), silent auction, free food (please bring a dish to pass if you can), HUGE sound system, and additional sound being provided. $5 cover, additional donations will be greatly appreciated. (Details pg 4)

TAMARACK WALDORF SCHOOL Winter Fair & Open House — kids’ activities, craft vendors, lunch 10AM-5PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Amanda Shires with special guests Andrew Leahey & the Homestead

Eric Johnson Solo – An Evening of Acoustic Guitar & Piano

UPTOWNER House of Peace Christmas Party. Food and libations. “As always, bring Lawyers, Toys & Money” — Wrobs 3PM

4 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Annual Letter Reading Night, 15th Annual Umali Awards 8PM / DJ Trail Boss Tim Cook 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic

HOVERCRAFT Pritzlaff Building, 333 N Plankinton — Huge annual holiday market! Noon-6PM $5, kids free

INSPIRATION STUDIOS GAMMA Holiday Event 2-5PM

LINNEMAN’S Drawing for “All Messed Up” (16 bands randomly put together by chance drawing – Performances, Feb. 17-18) 6PM

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Pet Portrait 1-3PM $25

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Ecstatic Dance (11AM-12:30PM)

TURNER HALL BALLROOM, 1034 N 4th WMSE Gala & Silent Auction: Big Band Grandstand w/Dewey Gill — Sinatra & Basie at the Sands, A Tribute to the Men & their Music 4PM $44 +

5 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders planning team meeting 11AM-1PM

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap and Taps

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Emily Hall, 9PM

MLK LIBRARY Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Make Your Own Gingerbread House 5:30PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM); Dance workout (7:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM

6 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Drop-In Job Help! 1-4PM

HISTORIC MILWAUKEE, 235 E Michigan St Book talk with LGBT Milwaukee author Michail Takach 6pm

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Erika Diamond Workshop (Noon-2:30PM); Coffee gathering (2:30-4PM); Chris Mell & Friends Jazz Jam (7-9PM)

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

7 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Bring Your Own Device 6PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage Feature: Jake Cox 9pm Sign-Up/9:30 Start

MIRAMAR THEATRE 12th Planet, Lumberjvck, Bommer 9PM $15-30

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke (2nd and 4th Wednesday) 9PM

8 THURSDAY

BEER BISTRO Beer-Infused Customer Holiday Party! Free Tap of Three Floyds Yum Yum, holiday buffet!

COMPANY BREWING SilverFoxxx Album Release Show w/ Redbelt 10PM $5 or $10 includes CD

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Playgroup with Stories 10AM

HIGH DIVE Dom’s Rock Fantasy 9PM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE 12th Planet, Lumberjvck, Bommer 9PM $15-30

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Morning Yoga (9AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning 6:30-8PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect The Moth StorySLAM 8PM $10

UPTOWNER Charm School Dropout Trivia 6:30PM

9 FRIDAY

BEER BISTRO Beer-Infused Accordion Music 6-9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ No DAPL Benefit show

CIRCLE A The Crosses, Brain-Bats 8PM / DJs era & The Nile 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Island Life Fridays — Reggae/Dancehall music! 9:30PM

COMPANY BREWING Vitrolum Republic w/ tbd

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Wisdom Circle Support Group 2-4PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Presents “Young Persons’ Playwriting Project” 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Opening Reception: Erika Diamond’s EMERGENCY TAPESTRIES Exhibit 6-9PM

LINNEMAN’S Ako w/Nate Brady &The Red Flags 8PM $5

MIRAMAR THEATRE Steez 3rd Annual Holiday Party – WSG Chachuba 9PM $10-13

MIRAMAR THEATRE Dopapod, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong 9PM $12-15

MO’S IRISH PUB, 142 W Wisconsin Av, Spiders From Milwaukee — the best of David Bowie, Live! Fronted by Brian Wurch 10PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE S2D/Mortgage Freeman/Faux Fiction Vs. MKE! 9PM $5

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Restorative, 6-7:15PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Dead Horses w/special guest TBA 8PM $15

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Anne Boyer & Juliet Patterson 7PM $6-8

10 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A TBA 8PM / DJ Mil-DewJays 10PM

COLECTIVO – Humboldt Carols @Colectivo w/Florentine Opera! 11AM

COMPANY BREWING Voodoo Honey Records Unveiling Party 10:30PM $10

HIGH DIVE Brother O Brother (Indy), Asher Gray 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Presents “Young Persons’ Playwriting Project” 7:30PM

LINNEMAN’S The Levee Breakers w/Sad But True, Nightenjails 8PM

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE R.A The Rugged Man, A.F.R.O All Flows Reach Out, Mike Regal, ARW, YODOT 8PM $10-15

MLK LIBRARY ACA Health Insurance Enrollment (10:30AM)

MO’S IRISH PUB, 142 W Wisconsin Av, Spiders From Milwaukee — the best of David Bowie, Live! Fronted by Brian Wurch 10PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Contact Improv (11AM); Circle of Drumming (1:30PM); Caroling Party! (6-9:30PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 10AM

SHANK HALL Zappafest 2016 w/Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine, Gozortenplat, Broken Toys

SHORTY HALL, 13th & Becher Below The Belt : Troutski4Ever — Fundraiser for Colin-Michel Demgé (see pg 4 for details) 5PM-2AM donations

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect Dead Horses w/special guest TBA 8PM $15

TWISTED FISHERMAN, 1200 W Canal, Beer-Infused Customer Holiday Party! MKE Brewery Tap Takeover, Ugly Sweater Party, appetizers, fun! 8-11PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Workshop with John Murillo Noon-3 $30-35

WOODLAND PATTERN Insurgent Alchemy with Anne Boyer at the Lynden Sculpture Garden 1-5PM

11 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A Ian Phillips, CC Gun 8PM / DJ Sheppy 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic

HIGH DIVE Heavy Dreams 10PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Opening Reception: PUSHING BOUNDARIES Exhibit, Patty Aker & Kay Jelinek (Sheboygan) 2-5PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Good Trouble w/Max Bowen 7PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO How Do You Feel? Movement Workshop (2PM-4:30PM)

TURNER HALL BALLROOM, 1034 N 4th Cream City Creatives Holiday Gift Fair 10AM-3PM $3, under 12 free

WOODLAND PATTERN Insurgent Alchemy with Anne Boyer at the Lynden Sculpture Garden; a public reading & reception will follow at 1 PM 10AM

12 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Auditions: “She Kills Monsters” 6PM

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Julie Thompson, 9PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Bad Lads CD Release Party w/ Call Upon the Sovereign, Terraform, Towering Abomination, Never Doubt The Worm 6PM $10

MLK LIBRARY Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM); Say Cheese! Organizing and Sharing photos 5:30PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Monday Easy Flow (2PM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM); Dance workout (7:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM

13 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); Color Your Way to Calm 5PM

FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE Riverwest Elders Wisdom Gathering Potluck Lunch & Program — winter party Noon-3PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Auditions: “She Kills Monsters” 6PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Erika Diamond Workshop (Noon-2:30PM); Coffee gathering (2:30-4PM); Max Bowen & Friends Jazz Jam (7-9PM)

LINNEMAN’S John Statz, TBA 8PM $10

MIRAMAR THEATRE 13th Anniversary Open Mic (see pages 2, 5) 8PM $2

MLK LIBRARY Teacher in the Library 3:30PM; Wonderful Words! Developing Vocabulary (6PM) 3:30-6:30PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

STAND AGAINST HATE Oppose Milo & the Alt-Right, on Kenwood St, across from UWM Union (by the Coalition Against the Ultra-Right) FB CAURMKE 6PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

14 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

COMPANY BREWING Supper Club Jazz w/ B~Free

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Make Your Own Gingerbread House 6PM

GORDON PARK PAVILION RNA Monthly Meeting (2nd Wed every month), 7-9PM

GORDON PARK PAVILION Riverwest & Harambee Credit Union Organizing Committee Fundraiser 6:30-8:30PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS FREESPACE Youth Arts/Music 5-9PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Douglas Udell, 9pm Sign-Up

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15PM

15 THURSDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Santa party

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Playgroup with Stories 10AM

FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER, 926 E Burleigh Home for the Holidays 7:30PM $20 + fees

HIGH DIVE Easy 10PM

HISTORIC MILWAUKEE, 235 E Michigan St Book talk with Milwaukee Frozen Custard authors Kathy McCann and Bobby Tanzilo

JAZZ GALLERY ART CENTER Riverwest Elders Craft & Art Group, 12:30-3:30PM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Ubuntu Experience Feat. Bogtrotter and Loom In Essence, Deerskin 9PM $10-18

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Morning Yoga (9AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Open Practice (9:30-11AM) Beginning 6:30-8PM

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect An Evening with The Bad Plus, 2 shows! 7:30 and 9:30PM $30

UPTOWNER Charm School Dropout Trivia 6:30PM

WOODLAND PATTERN Formations Series for New & Improvised Music 7PM $6

16 FRIDAY

BEER BISTRO Beer-Infused Accordion Music 6-9PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Behind the Weekend weekend 2PM

CIRCLE A The Hungry Williams 8PM / DJ French Connection 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Island Life Fridays — Reggae/Dancehall music! 9:30PM

EAST SIDE LIBRARY ASL Story Time for Children 10:30AM

FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER, 926 E Burleigh Home for the Holidays

HIGH DIVE Mirror Mirror, Tenement 10PM

HUBBARD PARK LODGE, 3565 N Morris Blvd, Beer-Infused Customer Holiday Party! Beer with Santa Fish Fry, holiday treats for all! 5-9PM

LINNEMAN’S Entropy, Mumblemouth 9PM $5

PINK HOUSE STUDIO African Dance (6PM);

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Restorative, 6-7:15PM

16 FRIDAY continued

THE BACK ROOM @COLECTIVO – Prospect RISK! Live Podcast, 8PM $20

17 SATURDAY

BIG HEAD BREWING COMPANY, 6204 W State St, Holiday Stop and Shop & Rescue Gang Fundraiser 1-5PM

BREMEN CAFÉ Behind the Weekend weekend 2PM

CIRCLE A Whisky Tit, Sazerac 5 (8PM) / DJ WarLock 10PM

COMPANY BREWING VinterCräft, a Winter’s Eve Market + Riverwest FemFest Holiday Pajama Party / Beer Release Party 10PM $7

FLORENTINE OPERA CENTER, 926 E Burleigh Home for the Holidays

HIGH DIVE Calliope, Slow Walker 9PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Presents “Young Persons’ Playwriting Project” 7:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS “For The Art of Love” Multi-disciplinary benefit event 7-10PM

LINNEMAN’S A Very Mouse Corn Christmas — hosted by Myles Coyne w/friends Caley Conway, King Courten, James, Saucer, Christopher Haise 9PM $5

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd) 9AM-1PM

MLK LIBRARY ACA Health Insurance Enrollment (10:30AM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO AcroYoga Playshop (1PM); Circle of Drumming (1:30PM),

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (St. Casimir site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 8:30-10:30AM

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Soul 4 The Soul III 1PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 10AM

WOODLAND PATTERN Poetry Reading: Rodrigo Toscano; Guest curated by Roberto Harrison 7PM $6-8

18 SUNDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Behind the Weekend weekend 2PM

CIRCLE A Arkansas Kelly 8PM / DJ Spero Lomenzo 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Open Mic

FALCON BOWL RRRAGS – Riverwest Random Recyclable Art and Gift Show 11AM-6PM

INSPIRATION STUDIOS Village Playhouse Presents “Young Persons’ Playwriting Project” 2PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RAA Holiday Gathering (2-5PM); Seed Sounds w/Rick Ollman, Cody Steinmann, Paull Westphal (7-9PM)

PAMELA SCESNIAK ART STUDIO Georgia O`Keefe class 1-3PM $30

19 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

HIGH DIVE Boom Bap and Taps

LINNEMAN’S Poets Monday 7:30 start; featured poet Timothy Kloss 9PM

MLK LIBRARY Drop-In Job Help! (Noon-3PM); Teacher in the Library (3:30-6:30PM)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Monday Easy Flow (2PM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM); Dance workout (7:30PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Karaoke, 9PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Prenatal Yoga, 5:45-7PM

SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: Open to the public every third Monday, 7:30PM

20 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Drop-In Job Help! (1-4PM); East Branch Book Club (7PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Erika Diamond Workshop (Noon-2:30PM); Coffee gathering (2:30-4PM); Johnathan Lewis & Friends Jazz Jam (7-9PM) 7PM

LINNEMAN’S Heralds Of Hope In Story & Song, by Maya Kuper & Paul Mccomas — a benefit for Safe & Sound 8PM $6

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2

MLK LIBRARY Teacher in the Library 3:30-6:30PM, Fiber Arts Social (5:30)

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Gentle Yoga, 11:45AM-1PM; Beginning, 5:30-6:45PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

21 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Bring Your Own Device 6PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Sunshine Caliber Rifles, 9pm Sign-Up 9:30PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Live in the Lobby feat. E is for Epic 8PM

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

RIVERWEST YOGASHALA Beginning, 9:30-11AM and 5:45-7PM; Continuing-Intermediate 7:15PM

VEGGAS Epic Karaoke (2nd and 4th Wednesday) 9PM

22 THURSDAY

BEANS & BARLEY Riverwest Elders Birthday Lunch, 12:30-2PM

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Playgroup with Stories 10AM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Morning Yoga (9AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)

UPTOWNER Charm School Dropout Trivia 6:30PM

23 FRIDAY

BEER BISTRO Beer-Infused Accordion Music 6-9PM

CIRCLE A Derek Pritzl and Guests 8PM / DJ Fazio 10PM

CLUB TIMBUKTU Island Life Fridays — Reggae/Dancehall music! 9:30PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Riverwest Elders Drop-In Support Group 2-4PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Hip Hop Benefit for Arte Para Todos 7-9PM

LINNEMAN’S The Ball Turret Gunners, TBA 9PM $6

24 SATURDAY

CIRCLE A TBA 8PM / DJ Roll-Yer-Own LP Spin 10PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Circle of Drumming (1:30PM),

25 SUNDAY

CIRCLE A TBA 8PM / DJ Sextor 10PM

VEGGAS Christmas Potluck!

26 MONDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Comedy Open Mic (8PM); Music Open Mic (10PM)

LINNEMAN’S Delta Routine Chrismas Bash, TBA (no Poets Monday right after X-Mas) 9PM $7

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Gentle Morning Yoga (9:30AM); Monday Easy Flow (2PM); Alignment Flow (5:45PM); Dance workout (7:30PM)

27 TUESDAY

BREMEN CAFÉ Karaoke w/Trixy Mercury

DRY HOOTCH CAFÉ Riverwest Elders Conversation and Coffee 3-5PM

EAST SIDE LIBRARY East Branch Book to Art Club (6PM)

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS Johnathan Laws & Friends Jazz Jam, 7PM

MIRAMAR THEATRE Open Mic — $2 cover includes CD copy of your performance; 7:30 doors 8PM $2

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO KIS Keep It Simple (6PM)

RIVERWEST FOOD PANTRY (Gaenslen School site) For residents of 53202, 53203, 53211, 53212 and 53217 zip codes, 4:30-6:30PM

UPTOWNER Turntable Tuesday w/ DJ Doc B

28 WEDNESDAY

ALL PEOPLES CHURCH Food Pantry, 1-2PM

COMPANY BREWING So Greedy Presents: A Tribe Called Quest vs. De La Soul

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Bring Your Own Device 6PM

HIGH DIVE Thistledown Thunders 10PM

JAZZ GALLERY CENTER FOR THE ARTS RAA Board Meeting, 6-8PM

LINNEMAN’S Acoustic Open Stage feat. Ted Fleming, 9pm Sign-Up

NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE Food/Clothing Pantry (NorthcottHouse.org) for 53212 zipcode only 11AM-2PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Hatha Vinyasa (6:15PM)

RIVERWEST PUBLIC HOUSE Trivia, 7PM

29 THURSDAY

EAST SIDE LIBRARY Playgroup with Stories 10AM

LINNEMAN’S Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans) Songwriter Showcase 7:30PM

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Alignment Flow (8:30AM); Morning Yoga (9AM); Yin Yang Flow (6:30PM)

UPTOWNER Charm School Dropout Trivia 6:30PM

30 FRIDAY

BEER BISTRO Beer-Infused Accordion Music 6-9PM

CIRCLE A IonLion, Llyssa Spencer w/Stone Soup 8PM / DJ TBA 10PM

COMPANY BREWING Porky’s Groove Machine w/ Timothy Charles and the Blind Fiction 10PM $10/pair

31-Dec

CIRCLE A CIRCLE A’S NEW YEARS EVE feat. Static Eyes, Aluminum Knot Eye, Ravi/Lola 8PM / Circle-Allstars DJs (11PM)

PINK HOUSE STUDIO Circle of Drumming (1:30PM),

VEGGAS New Years Karaoke 9PM